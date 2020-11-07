The stock is cheap at $20 with potential strong upside next year and the balance sheet to survive the current downturn.

The company is seeing far more demand for 180 days out, as consumers still appear eager to travel in the future.

The travel and leisure sector has been crushed this year. The market and every investor know these facts, the only real question is the future level of rebound in travel demand and the impact on a company like TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP). My investment thesis is bullish on a rebound, but the travel sector still needs an increase in demand before the stock will rally above the $20 level.

Demand Rebound

For Q3, TripAdvisor saw demand rebound, but the numbers were still far below 2019 levels. Revenues hit $151 million, up nearly 200% sequentially from only $59 million in Q2. The numbers were still only 35% of 2019 levels where revenues were up at $428 million.

The good news is that the consumer review site saw a much larger rebound in monthly unique users (MAUs). The September MAUs were 74% of 2019 levels while revenues in August were only 40% of levels from last year. The users on the platform have doubled from the April lows of only around 33% of 2019 levels.

The disconnect would suggest consumers interested in travel are at very high levels while actual travel is only about half of the interest levels. Apparently, travelers around the globe, whether in the U.S. or France, have strong interest in travel more than 180 days away.

Source: TripAdvisor Q3'20 presentation

These numbers suggest consumers aren't willing to book travel in the near term unless the travel date is within 30 days due to ongoing shifts in virus shutdowns. The most important aspect is the willingness of consumers to ultimately travel once a vaccine or medical treatment is available, which is expected to exist over six months from now.

Survival More Certain

With the current travel rebound and the higher intent to travel in late 2021, investors can now start investing based on the business surviving. TripAdvisor ended Q3 with a cash balance of $446 million and another $1 billion in liquidity, providing all the cash needed for its survival until better times return.

For Q3, TripAdvisor was able to churn out a positive EBTIDA and only burnt $31 million in cash from operations. With the current cash balance, the online travel review site can easily survive an equally tough 2020 holiday period and limited gains in travel demand in 2021.

Analysts already have 2021 revenues topping $1 billion, which sets up a trend of the company beating estimates to quickly return to the $1.56 billion level last year. Analysts don't have TripAdvisor reaching the 2019 revenue level until 2024. With MAUs already reaching 74% of 2019 levels, the revenue estimates appear far too low knowing actual demand isn't that low once some of the dire virus outcomes disappear.

With virus cases on the rebound in the short term, TripAdvisor will undoubtedly have a tough December quarter. The stock has decent support here around $20, but the catalysts for a major rally probably won't occur until the spring.

TripAdvisor was a $30+ stock before the virus disrupted travel, and the business apparently needs a vaccine to return to previous levels. With Europe heading back into lockdowns to control the COVID-19 spread, travel demand could really struggle the next few months unless travelers fight back against further restrictions.

The biggest opportunity with TripAdvisor is whether the company can recapture some of the growth of past years. If travelers view their Travel Safe initiative as more valuable considering the focus on the cleanliness of destinations likely to persist for years ahead, the review site could see more demand.

The stock only trades at a forward EV/S multiple of 2.6x. In previous years, TripAdvisor traded at far higher valuation multiples. If the company can recapture growth, the stock will not only rally back to the $30+ level back from pre-virus times, but also to the 2018 highs above $60.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that TripAdvisor is now poised to survive and thrive when travel rebounds. The company is already seeing strong travel demand, but it faces a few difficult quarters. The stock isn't likely to break out anytime soon, but investors are obtaining solid value below $20. In addition, investors should use any weakness to buy more of the stock.

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in undervalued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street. The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial to catch the next multi-bagger gain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.