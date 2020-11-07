The entire financial sector has incurred a fierce sell-off this year due to the pandemic, which has caused a severe recession. This recession has caused millions of people to lose their jobs and has led numerous companies out of business. Investors thus fear that financial companies will incur excessive losses due to the default of companies and individuals. Globe Life (NYSE:GL) has not escaped the carnage, as it has shed 24% in about nine months. However, the company has hardly been affected by the pandemic and hence its stock has become remarkably undervalued. Therefore, investors should take advantage of this rare opportunity and buy this exemplary insurance company.

Business Overview

Globe Life is a life and health insurance company. Life insurance accounts for 70% of the total revenue of the company while health insurance accounts for the remaining 30%. Some insurance companies are tempted to offer low premiums to their customers in order to grow their sales and enhance their market share in the short run. However, the low premiums take their toll on the long-term performance of these companies. Therefore, one of the most important features for insurance stocks is a consistent and reliable growth record.

Globe Life is exemplary in this respect. Its management, which has remained at the helm for several years, is laser-focused on the long-term returns of the stock and thus it is disciplined in its underwriting policy. To be sure, Globe Life has grown its earnings per share every single year for more than a decade. During the last decade, the company has grown its earnings per share at a 10.9% average annual rate. This is undoubtedly an enviable performance record, which helps explain why Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) has been a major shareholder of Globe Life for more than a decade, with a 5.9% stake right now.

The entire financial sector has incurred a fierce sell-off this year due to the coronavirus crisis, which has caused a severe recession in the U.S. The unemployment rate has eased in the last few months thanks to the reopening of the economy, but it is still nearly twice as much (7.9%) as it was before the onset of the pandemic (4.4%). As millions of individuals have lost their jobs and numerous companies have gone out of business, it is only natural that investors fear that banks will incur excessive losses due to the defaults of individuals and companies on their loans.

However, Globe Life is much more resilient to the pandemic than the vast majority of financial stocks. It is a life and health insurer and hence it has hardly been affected by the pandemic. In the first nine months of the year, the company incurred $40 million of claims related to the coronavirus. Moreover, management expects approximately $56 million in claims related to the pandemic in the full year. As this amount is just 6% of the annual pre-tax earnings of the company ($874 million), it is evident that Globe Life is resilient to the pandemic. That's why the insurer is on track to grow its earnings per share by 2% this year, from $6.75 to $6.90.

If it were not for the pandemic, Globe Life would grow its earnings per share at a rate close to its aforementioned historical rate around 10%-11% this year. In other words, the pandemic has caused a deceleration this year. However, this should not raise concerns, as Globe Life is one of the extremely few financial companies that is poised to achieve record earnings per share this year.

Moreover, the pandemic is not likely to affect the business of Globe Life in the long run. There are more than 2,000 vaccine studies underway, with the most promising results coming from Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). These companies have identified vaccines that block the coronavirus, though they still have to prove that their vaccines are adequately effective and safe on a large scale of volunteers (30,000-60,000). Pfizer and Moderna expect to apply for emergency use of their vaccines in late November and December respectively. To cut a long story short, a vaccine is likely to be distributed worldwide next year and hence the effect of the pandemic on the business of Globe Life is likely to be negligible the latest by 2022. Analysts seem to agree on this view, as they expect Globe Life to grow its earnings per share by 10% in 2021 and by another 9% in 2022.

Interest rates

A side effect of the coronavirus crisis is the environment of nearly record-low interest rates, as the Fed has aggressively cut interest rates in order to stimulate the suffering economy. Low interest rates provide a headwind to Globe Life, as they exert pressure on the investment income of the insurer.

However, Globe Life has a vast portfolio of long-term bonds and its annual investment amount is less than 2% of its total investment portfolio. As a result, the effect of the yields of the new bonds on the total yield of the portfolio is limited. To provide a perspective, in the second quarter, which was marked by unprecedented lockdowns and depressed interest rates, Globe Life invested its excess income in 23-year bonds at an average yield of 4.37%. Consequently, the average yield of its investment portfolio fell only 12 basis points over the prior year's quarter, from 5.50% to 5.38%.

Overall, Globe Life invests in long-term bonds and has minimum turnover in its investment portfolio every year. As a result, the company can maintain an attractive average yield for its investment portfolio even in the current environment of low interest rates.

Valuation - Expected Return

Globe Life is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. This is a remarkably cheap valuation level, particularly given that the S&P 500 is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 20.1. The valuation level of Globe Life becomes even cheaper if one takes into consideration the consistent and reliable growth trajectory of the insurer.

Moreover, Globe Life is expected by analysts to grow its earnings per share at a rate close to its historical growth pace in the next two years, from $6.90 this year to $8.20 by 2022. This means that the stock is now trading at just 10.4 times its expected earnings in 2022. It is also reasonable to expect the stock to revert to a more normal earnings multiple by 2022, particularly if the pandemic has subsided by that year, as anticipated. If Globe Life trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.0 by 2022, its stock price will be $115 (=14*8.20), which is approximately equal to the price of the stock just before the onset of the pandemic. It is thus evident that the stock has 35% upside potential over the next two years.

Final thoughts

Due to the pandemic, the market has punished the entire financial sector. In such occasions, investors should do their best to identify solid companies, which have been unjustly punished by the market. This is certainly the case for Globe Life. The company has a rock-solid business model, which is largely immune to the pandemic. Thanks to its remarkably cheap valuation, the stock is likely to highly reward those who purchase it around its current level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.