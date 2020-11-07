Prior to COVID-19, Brixmor's dividend was supported by the lowest FFO payout versus peers with consistent annual dividend increases since IPO (late 2013). Things will eventually return back to normal.

If the per-share dividend is restored to pre-coronavirus levels, the projected dividend yield on today's share price is approximately 10%.

Brixmor has a strong balance sheet; fully unencumbered portfolio, $1.8B in total available liquidity (~$601M of cash and ~$1.2B of revolver capacity), and no debt maturities until 2022.

The rate of rent collection continues to improve. Total addressed 2Q20 billed base rent was 88.2%; 78.5% was collected (versus 66.2% in May) and 9.7% was rent deferral/abatement agreements.

~70% of Brixmor's centers are grocery-anchored, providing significant stability, with healthy average grocer sales PSF of ~$575 and average grocer occupancy cost below 2%.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) is well-positioned to make it to the other side of the pandemic, with its conservative balance sheet and focus on non-discretionary categories (grocery-anchored centers). Despite these positives, BRX is down almost 50% on a YTD basis, significantly underperforming the major indices.

Data by YCharts

BRX is one of the largest open-air retail landlords in the US with a portfolio of 398 shopping centers. This open-air format and strong geographic diversification (no single MSA represents more than 8% of Annual Base Rent ("ABR")) bodes well with the challenges posed by the coronavirus, limiting the downside risks.

One of BRX's key strengths includes the selection of stable tenants with a focus on a non-discretionary, value-oriented retail mix with a strong service component. Top tenants include Albertsons (NYSE:ACI), Kroger (NYSE:KR), Publix Super Markets (OTC:PUSH), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) and Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST).

Source: BRX Q2 2020 Investor Presentation, slide 9

Ironically, on a YTD basis, BRX's share price has performed extremely poorly even with respect to its key tenants.

Data by YCharts

It is important to note that around 70% of BRX's centers are grocery-anchored, providing significant stability, with healthy average grocer sales PSF of ~$575 and average grocer occupancy cost below 2%. In other words, this is a great sustainable model for a landlord (clearly not reflected in the share price at the moment).

The rate of rent collection continues to improve. Total addressed 2Q20 billed base rent was 88.2% (78.5% was collected versus 66.2% in May), with rent deferral and abatement agreements executed for another 9.7%. Going forward, I expect this improving trend to continue unless derailed by a second major lockdown. It is important to note that rent collection rates are pretty much uniform across regions as evidenced by the chart below.

Source: BRX Q2 2020 Investor Presentation, slide 9

This is aided by BRX's strong geographic diversity, with the portfolio diversified over 130 discrete MSAs.

Another key strength is BRX's strengthened balance sheet, with a fully unencumbered portfolio. The company has substantial available liquidity of $1.8B in total, comprised of ~$601M of cash and ~$1.2B of revolver capacity, with no debt maturities until 2022.

Source: BRX Q2 2020 Investor Presentation, slide 24

This provides tremendous financial flexibility in case more headwinds emerge.

A note on the dividend that was temporarily suspended and will be evaluated quarterly. If the per-share dividend is restored to pre-coronavirus levels of $0.285 per quarter ($1.14 annualized), the projected yield on today's share price is approximately 10%. Prior to COVID-19, BRX's dividend was supported by the lowest FFO payout (59% ratio) versus peers, as well as consistent annual dividend increases since IPO (late 2013): Source: BRX Investor Presentation Q2 2019, slide 25 (data from Citi Research)

Another important point to emphasize is that BRX has significant built-in revenue growth potential embedded within its core portfolio, due to historical portfolio underinvestment and under-management. Many of its centers are currently charging below market rent, which creates a significant "mark-to-market" opportunity when legacy lease contracts expire.

Source: BRX Investor Presentation Q2 2019, slide 14

Brixmor is expecting $39M of ABR from leases signed but not yet commenced, providing tailwinds into 2021 (over 80% expected to commence by mid-year 2021).

Source: BRX Q2 2020 Investor Presentation, slide 14

These higher-paying tenants are less risky too, creating a healthier portfolio. BRX has been reducing exposure to troubled retailers through strategic remerchandising initiatives over the past five years, which have resulted in lower relative watchlist exposure.

Source: BRX Q2 2020 Investor Presentation, slide 14

Bottom line, BRX's business plan has proven durable before and during COVID-19 and will continue delivering after COVID-19 as well. Brixmor owns a retail product type that is well-positioned for the future. It is my conviction that high-quality, grocery-anchored, open-air shopping centers will continue serving essential consumer needs and are well positioned to suit changing consumer needs like buy online, pick-up in store ("BOPIS") and curbside pickup. Also, added work-from-home flexibility reallocates daytime traffic from urban to suburban markets, which benefits many of Brixmor's centers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.