S&P 500 Weekly Update: Obsessing Over The Election Turned Out To Be A Mistake

“Information is not knowledge.” - Albert Einstein

Last week it was all about "the calm before the storm". Instead of more anxiety, the storm turned out to be a whirlwind for the Bulls.

It’s finally over. Yes although we don't have a declared “winner” three days after an election, it’s over. All of the different political scenarios, all of the forecasts of what sectors/stocks are going to do well under Biden or Trump. Whether there is a Blue Wave or there is a gridlock setup in congress. I for one now will have fewer distractions, take time to regroup, and more than likely go back to playing the cards that are dealt.

No matter who sits in the White House next year it is 'likely" investors in the stock market will be laboring with the backdrop of a divided government, or as one analyst mentioned, a “frozen government”. The stock market views that as a huge positive. If it turns out to be Biden and a split Congress, that could mean we don’t see the massive stimulus in the coming months that was likely under a Democratic sweep. However, what trumps that disappointment is the notion that it should also inhibit some of the most progressive policies that many feared from a Biden administration. policies that some believe might be construed as "market negative".

In other words, a Biden "light" administration is more "neutral" to the stock market. However, there does remain a chance that the Dems can pull off control of the Senate and if that does occur, I am sure we will see the stock market re-evaluated and re-rated if that starts to become reality.

At the moment that is another variable that can't be planned for today.

Right now the market is saying it is doubtful that any “sweeping “ changes will be tossed at investors. Of utmost concern were the extensive changes in the “proposed” tax plan, and broad regulatory reform which are now deemed highly unlikely to ever get passed. Perhaps some watered-down versions of each are still possibilities and the stock market should easily adjust to that scene.

If Trump ends up winning with a split Congress, we also probably don’t get the massive near-term stimulus that the Democrats want, but some sort of agreement may arrive a little faster and it maintains the status quo. That last point can be debated to be good or bad depending on political views. However, as a money manager, I will note the last new high on the S&P was set in September and the NASDAQ has been on a tear all year dwarfing any gains in the S&P and Dow 30. Therefore the status quo to me may mean something very different from what others perceive. Therefore, there exists the possibility that Goldilocks may be ready to make an appearance with a "Biden Light" or a rerun of the Trump administration.

The market can choose whether to focus on the positives or the negatives of whatever outcome we eventually get and of course, the Fed will likely remain accommodative either way. That means the best course is to stay with the strategy that has worked since the COVID selloff. That is similar to how I approached this election as well. Playing guessing games is not my way of approaching the equity market. Instead, I thought it best to use the market clues to tweak my portfolios in an attempt to add a little more diversity, keep any hedging strategy in the closet and monitor the situation from 30,000 feet.

Those that decided to position themselves based on a particular outcome were once again the biggest losers. The weekly money flows were indicative of just how “offsides” many investors were going into the election week. We witnessed equity funds being liquidated and the proceeds sent into bond funds for weeks on end. Refraining from all of the “what if'' scenarios is the only way to invest money in the equity market. This week has taught some investors yet another valuable lesson. Yet you can bet the next time investors face a complicated situation they will once again march to a beat that usually leads the army following the “geniuses” off of a cliff. Emotion is the one component that cannot be included in an investment strategy.

So now it is time to let “opinionists" ramble on about what “they” believe is right or wrong regarding what is now taking place or going to take place in the election battle. It’s more noise that an investor needs to shun, and should be placed on the shelf right next to the COVID rhetoric.

There is plenty of data on the trajectory of the economy for investors to make decisions. An economy that is still not functioning at 100% due to physical or “emotional” handcuffs that exist due to COVID 19. The biggest risk today is the political leaders who refuse to reopen schools and businesses, no matter the virus risks, and threaten major new burdens on hiring and investment.

A situation that is much more important than many want to believe, and could change the outlook that I am working with today.

This week followed what was the worst ever last full week of trading for the S&P 500 heading into an election. Perhaps it was the oversold condition or Global PMI data coming in ahead of expectations that moved all of the major indices higher to start the trading week. Surprisingly enough Monday’s action was similar to what occurred four years ago on a Monday morning heading into Election Day 2016. Back then, the S&P 500 was down 2% in the last full week of trading heading into Election Day and rallied sharply in the two days heading into the election results.

So we had a replay of 2016 as the S&P rallied to a 1.2% gain on the day. Industrials, as measured by the Dow 30, were up 1.6%. The Technology sector was the weakest link with the NASDAQ composite posting a small gain of 0.40%. Small caps were the winners up by 2%. Crude Oil reversed course and stopped the bleeding by rallying 3.5%. Biotech was the only sector in the red today. Energy (XLE) Materials (XLB) and Homebuilders (XHB) were all up over 3%.

The consensus view was the market has sniffed out a “blue” ‘wave and the buyers came roaring back on Tuesday bringing the two-day gain for the S&P to 3%. The across the board strength flushed out the weaker “shorts” and “hedges” adding to the upside momentum. All major indices were higher with the Dow Transports (+3%) and the Russell 2000 (+2.9%) the big winners on Tuesday. Another clue that investors believed a Biden (Blue Wave) win will provide a huge stimulus to the economy. Breadth was positive as the first two trading days were back-to-back 80% upside days.

Attempting to outguess the stock market was once again shown to be a fool’s errand. Despite no clear presidential winner announced, a sense of relief was felt as the financial markets opened for trading after the election. It was apparent from the start that the “Blue Wave” trade that favored certain areas of the market (Cyclicals) was being unwound as investors were rethinking that strategy.

In doing so other areas of the market which had been sold (Technology) were being bought. The remaining hedges that decided to hang around were finally exited as well adding to the upside momentum. The S&P vaulted 2.2% on the day. Since the action was a rotation back to the “new economy” stocks, the Transports and the Small caps were not participants in the buying spree. The technology sector was back in vogue as the NASDAQ composite roared higher gaining 3.8%.

The Election Day Relief Rally continued with the S&P rising another 2% pushing its gain for the week to 7.4%. Those investors that simply stayed onboard were being rewarded for their show of discipline. In contrast to the day before, all indices participated and the technology stocks were once again in demand as the NASDAQ (+2.5%) added to its weekly gain which stood at 8.7%. Perhaps going unnoticed, the Small caps made a new recovery high gaining 2.8% on the day.

Equities took a breather and flattened out to close a positive week that was one for the post-election history books. The indices posted minor gains on the day. While this was occurring COVID cases were at record highs all week, once again showing how foolish it has been to tie any investment strategy to the "virus" event.

Economy

The fear in the market has been that the coming election and 2nd wave of Covid-19 were going to hurt confidence and economic activity. Well, someone better tell the Institute of Supply Management (ISM)

This measure of confidence in the manufacturing sector came in at 59.3 vs. consensus expectations of 56.0 and represented the highest reading in the past two years. This is the sixth consecutive month of growth. History shows that when there is a sharp turn higher above 54 after dropping below 45, we are at the BEGINNING of a new economic and market cycle.

That wasn't the only good news on the U.S. economic scene;

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit final U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index posted 53.4 at the start of the fourth quarter, up slightly from 53.2 in September and broadly in line with the earlier released 'flash' estimate of 53.3. The latest improvement in operating conditions was solid overall and the fastest since January 2019, marking a further move away from April's low.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit;

“With clues being sought as to whether the economy can sustain its recovery after rebounding from lockdowns, the rise in the PMI in October is encouraging news. It’s inevitable that the pace of economic expansion will weaken after the surge seen in the third quarter, but the strength of the PMI hints at a recovery for which the underlying trend continues to strengthen at the start of the fourth quarter.” “Producers of investment goods such as business equipment and machinery are leading the upturn in a welcome sign of rising business confidence and corporate investment, but it was worrying to see consumer goods producers report weakened order book growth, reflecting rising virus-related worries. Going forward, much will naturally depend on the extent to which the economy can remain open and functioning in the face of rising virus case numbers.”

The seasonally adjusted final IHS Markit U.S. Services PMI Business Activity Index registered 56.9 in October, up from 54.6 in September and higher than the earlier released 'flash' estimate of 56.0. The improvement indicated that the rate of growth regained momentum at the start of the fourth quarter to the sharpest since April 2015. Greater output was often attributed to stronger demand conditions and a further uptick in new business.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit;

“Growth of business activity accelerated markedly in October, indicating that the underlying health of the US economy continued to recover at the start of the fourth quarter. While fourth quarter GDP will invariably fail to match the strong rebound seen in the third quarter, the economy looks to be continuing to grow at an above-trend rate.” “Encouragingly, future business optimism showed a record surge, pulling prospects for the year ahead up to the highest for more than two years. Hopes of a brighter outlook were pinned on a vaccine ending the COVID-19 pandemic over the coming year and additional stimulus supporting the economy in the meantime.”

U.S. Services ISM fell -1.2 points to 56.6 in October, a little disappointing, after edging up 0.9 ticks to 57.8 in September. It's above the 54.4 from last October and is well off the 11-year low of 41.8 in April. The 58.1 from July was a 17-month peak. The employment index slipped -1.7 points to 50.1 after jumping 3.9 points to 51.8 in September, which was a 7-month high. New orders fell back -2.7 points to 58.8 after bouncing 4.7 points to 61.5 (all-time high of 67.7 in July). New export orders bounced 1.1 points to 53.7 after falling -3.2 points to 52.6. Imports surged 5.9 points to 52.5 from a -4.2 tick drop to 46.6. Prices paid jumped 4.9 points to 63.9 versus 59.0 previously.

U.S. construction spending undershot estimates with a surprisingly lean 0.3% September rise after modest net upward revisions with last month's report. The figures were lower than expected, though new residential construction continues to chase the Q3 home sales surge with a lag. Construction spending looks poised for a 9% growth rate in Q4, after rates of 8.2% in Q3, -15.2% in Q2, and 11.2% in Q1

Initial jobless claims for the final week of October came in at another pandemic low at 751K. That would have been unchanged from the previous week's number, but that was revised up 7K to 758K. Regardless of that revision higher, initial claims have declined for three straight weeks although the pace of decline has been slowing. That should not be a surprise as parts of the economy remain closed either physically or from a psychological standpoint.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased 638k in October following the 672k rise in September and the 1,493k gain in August for a net 15k upward revision. Job gains were broad-based with the only weakness coming from the government, and this is a solid report across the board.

The unemployment rate fell to 6.9% versus 7.9% and is down from the record 14.7% in April. Earnings rose 0.1% versus 0.1% previously, for a 4.5% y/y clip compared to 4.6% y/y. Hours worked were steady at 34.8. Household employment surged 2,243k from the prior 275k gain, and the labor force bounced 724from -695k.

The labor force participation rate edged up to 61.7 from 61.4%. The private service sector added 783k jobs versus 795k previously, with goods-producing employment at 123k compared to 97k. Government jobs dropped -268k after the prior -220k, with a -138k slide on the Federal side.

People are going back to work.

Global Economy

Despite the “talk” of the trade battles that have been going on for the last three years and the implementation of import tariffs by various countries, U.S. imports in Q3 were very strong, up 91.1% q/q, and exports were up 59.7% in Q3, a slower pace relative to imports, as global economies were weaker from the pandemic relative to the U.S. economy.

Both France and the UK have introduced massive new restrictions and EU-wide cases reported are making new highs. As bad as the U.S. data is (record cases, higher “positive” and hospitalization rate) Europe in aggregate is doing far worse at the moment. If I am not mistaken the Eurozone leaders followed the "science”.

The J.P.Morgan Global Manufacturing PMI, a composite index produced by J.P.Morgan and IHS Markit in association with ISM and IFPSM, posted 53.0 in October, up from 52.4 in September, to post its best reading for 29 months (since May 2018). The headline PMI has signaled growth in each of the past four months.

Olya Borichevska, Global Economist at J.P.Morgan;

“The recovery in the global manufacturing sector continued early this quarter with the level in the PMI for output and new orders among the highest seen over the past two-and-a-half years. One risk to the goods sector recovery is the sharp increase in new virus cases which has resulted in activity restrictions across Europe.”

The IHS Markit Eurozone Manufacturing PMI indicated a further improvement in manufacturing sector growth during October. After accounting for seasonal factors, the headline index moved up to 54.8, from 53.7 in September and better than the earlier flash reading. October’s number was also the best recorded by the survey for 27 months and maintained the current run of continuous growth that began in July.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit;

“Eurozone manufacturing boomed in October, with output and order books growing at rates rarely exceeded over the past two decades. However, while the data bode well for production during the fourth quarter, the expansion is worryingly uneven.” “By country, Germany was once again the star performer by a wide margin, as factories reported a surge in new orders that surpassed anything previously seen in the survey’s 25-year history. Italy, Spain and Austria also saw encouraging improvements in their recovery rates, but France, Ireland, and the Netherlands all reported only modest growth and Greece has slipped back into contraction.” “Germany’s outperformance to a large extent reflects the recent pattern of demand growth. While orders for autos, business equipment and machinery have surged as the global economy has revived after lockdowns, benefitting German producers in particular, new orders for consumer goods came close to stalling in October, with exports even showing a renewed decline, blamed on rising COVID-19 infection rates, weakened labour markets and subdued consumer sentiment.

The eurozone’s private sector economy stagnated during October, as signaled by the IHS Markit Eurozone PMI Composite Output Index posting a level of 50.0. While this is an improvement on the earlier flash reading, the index was nonetheless down from 50.4 in September and ended a three-month period of growth.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit;

“The eurozone’s economic recovery stalled in October as containment measures were stepped up to fight second waves of COVID-19 infections. Service providers have been hit especially hard, led by intensifying weakness in consumer-facing sectors such as hospitality, offsetting the brighter news seen in manufacturing during the month. “ “Optimism about the future also slumped sharply lower, sliding to the gloomiest since May as companies grew more anxious about the damaging impact of second waves of infections.” “With lockdown measures being tightened, it is becoming increasingly hard to see how the eurozone economy will avoid falling back into decline, especially as some countries, including France, Italy, and Spain, are already contracting again.” “Only in Germany has the strength of the manufacturing sector countered the renewed downturn in service sector activity, leading to increasingly polarised economic trends among the euro area’s member states. However, for all countries the outlook has grown increasingly dark.”

The headline seasonally adjusted Caixin China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, a composite indicator designed to provide a single-figure snapshot of operating conditions in the manufacturing economy, rose from 53.0 in September to 53.6 in October. The reading signaled a marked improvement in business conditions that was the strongest since January 2011. The headline PMI has pointed to an improvement in the health of the sector for each of the past six months.

Dr. Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group;

“To sum up, recovery was the word in the current macroeconomy, with the domestic epidemic under control. Manufacturing supply and demand improved at the same time. Enterprises were very willing to increase inventories. Prices tended to be stable. Business operations improved, and entrepreneurs were confident. “But the twists and turns of overseas infections remained a headwind for exports. The full recovery of employment depends on stronger and more-lasting business confidence. As the economic indicators for consumption, investment and industrial output for September were generally better than expected, it is highly likely that the economic recovery will continue for the next several months. But there are still many uncertainties outside of China, so policymakers need to be cautious about normalizing post coronavirus monetary and fiscal policies.”

The headline seasonally adjusted Caixin China Services Business Activity Index rose from 54.8 in September to 56.8 at the start of the fourth quarter, to signal a substantial increase in service sector output. Notably, the rate of growth was the second-fastest since August 2010 (after June 2020). Business activity has now risen in each of the past six months, to signal a sustained recovery from the COVID-19 related drops in activity seen earlier in the year.

The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Hong Kong SAR Purchasing Managers Index rose from 47.7 in September to 49.8 in October, the highest reading since March 2018. By coming in only fractionally below the 50.0 no-change level, the latest reading indicated broadly unchanged business conditions in the private sector.

Bernard Aw, Principal Economist at IHS Markit;

"Hong Kong's private sector steadied at the start of the fourth quarter, according to the latest PMI data. Activity and sales both fell at noticeably softer rates while sentiment towards the year-ahead outlook was the least negative for over a year, reflecting an increasing number of firms that anticipate a rise in future output.” "Employment fell back into decline, however, with anecdotal evidence pointing to forced redundancies. That said, a further relaxation of containment measures on 30 October will provide a further economic relief, putting the economy in a better position to return to growth territory as the end of the year approaches."

The headline au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, a composite single-figure indicator of manufacturing performance, improved to 48.7 in October from 47.7 in September. Although signaling a further deterioration in the overall health of the sector, the rate of contraction was the softest since January and only mild. The latest figure also represents a far slower deterioration in operating conditions compared to those seen at the height of the pandemic in the second quarter.

Usamah Bhatti, Economist at IHS Markit;

"October PMI data pointed to a further easing in the downturn across the Japanese manufacturing sector, as firms reported slower falls in output and new orders. Japanese manufacturers will be particularly buoyed by the return to growth in export orders, as demand across key overseas markets such as China picked up.” "The sector reported a weakening employment trend in October, however, as staff numbers fell at a faster pace compared to September. Although ongoing issues surrounding an aging population have held back the Japanese labor market, recent contractions in staffing levels have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, as voluntary leavers have not been replaced. An encouraging finding in October was the sustained improvement in business optimism. Approximately 38% of Japanese manufacturers surveyed foresee an increase in output over the coming 12 months, strengthening the index to its highest reading in over three years."

At 54.1 in October, up from 49.8 in September, the seasonally adjusted India Services Business Activity Index posted above the 50.0 no-change level for the first time since February. The latest reading pointed to a solid rate of growth in output that was stronger than its long-run average. According to panel members, the upturn was supported by improved market conditions amid the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions.

Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit;

"Levels of new orders and output at Indian manufacturers continued to recover from the COVID-19 induced contractions seen earlier in the year, with the PMI results for October highlighting historically-sharp monthly rates of expansion. Companies were convinced that the resurgence in sales will be sustained in the coming months, as indicated by a strong upturn in input buying amid restocking efforts.” "Also, confidence towards the year-ahead outlook for production improved as firms hoped that fewer COVID-19 cases and the reopening of other businesses could boost output growth. There was disappointing news on the employment front though, with October seeing another reduction in payroll numbers. Survey participants that noted job shedding mentioned having observed containment measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019."

At 48.6 in October, the headline ASEAN Manufacturing PMI was up slightly from September's reading of 48.3, but still below the crucial 50.0 threshold and indicative of a moderate deterioration in the health of the ASEAN goods-producing sector.

Lewis Cooper, Economist at IHS Markit;

"October data highlighted a sustained downturn in the ASEAN manufacturing sector. Operating conditions deteriorated for the eighth month in a row amid further falls in factory production and new orders, with the rates of decline easing only slightly on the month. Meanwhile, with demand still muted and capacity pressures weak, firms continued to cut back on workforce numbers. The rate of job shedding was little-changed on the month and solid overall." "The only real positive sign in October came from the Future Output Index, which remained well above the 50.0 mark to signal overall optimism with regards to output over the coming 12 months. Moreover, the level of positive sentiment was the highest since January, with firms clearly confident a recovery is on the medium-term horizon. But, data are yet to provide signs of such a recovery, and with further COVID-19 related restrictions being implemented around the world, "second lockdowns" may further hinder any move towards an economic rebound."

At 51.2 in October, up from 49.8 in September, the South Korea Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index moved into expansion territory for the first time since December 2019. Although modest overall, the October PMI signaled the strongest improvement in the manufacturing sector since September 2018.

Usamah Bhatti, Economist at IHS Markit;

"October data marks a clear improvement in South Korea's manufacturing sector. A gradual recovery has been seen as the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic eased and outright expansions in both output and new orders were registered, with both rising at their fastest paces in seven-and-a-half years.” “Furthermore, the sector was bolstered by a return to expansion in overseas demand. Although the latest data points to only a fractional increase, firms signaled increasing demand in key export markets such as the US and China. Nevertheless, firms signaled evidence of ongoing spare capacity amid further falls in employment levels, extending the current sequence of job losses to 18 months. On a more positive note, South Korean manufacturers reported a more optimistic outlook for activity over the coming 12 months. This positive outlook chimes with the IHS Markit forecast for industrial production to grow by 3.5% in 2021."

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 53.7 in October, down from 54.1 in September but above the earlier flash estimate of 53.3. The PMI has remained at an above-50.0 level, signaling expansion, for five months running.

Rob Dobson, Director at IHS Markit;

“October saw the UK manufacturing recovery continue, albeit with the upturn losing momentum amid ongoing lockdown measures and signs that growth could weaken further in coming months after Brexit-related stockpiling. The main drag was a fall back into contraction for the consumer goods industry, blamed in part on lockdowns and falling demand as virus worries intensified among households.” “There was positive news on the export front, with new orders from overseas rising to the greatest extent in over two-and-a-half years. However, a significant contribution to the improvement in exports came from a temporary boost of Brexit stock building by EU clients, which was evident in one-in-four companies that reported higher exports.” “The outlook for the remainder of the year has therefore become increasingly uncertain, with risks tilted to the downside. While most companies maintain a positive outlook, with three-fifths of manufacturers expecting output to rise over the coming year, concerns about near-term risks posed by the pandemic, changes to COVID restrictions, and related stimulus measures, plus Brexit anxieties, continue to fog the future.”

Adjusted for seasonal influences, the IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Business Activity Index registered 51.4 in October, down sharply from 56.1 in September but slightly above the crucial 50.0 no-change level. The latest reading was lower than the earlier 'flash' reading for October (52.3) and signaled the weakest service sector performance since June.

Tim Moore, Economics Director at IHS Markit;

“October data indicates that the UK service sector was close to stalling even before the announcement of lockdown 2 in England, with tighter restrictions on hospitality, travel, and leisure leading to a slump in demand for consumer-facing businesses. This was only partly offset by sustained expansion in areas related to digital services, business-to-business sales, and housing market transactions.” "The service sector as a whole recorded its slowest output growth since June, while new orders declined for the first time in four months. A lack of forwarding bookings in parts of the economy most affected by lockdown measures led to widespread reports of redundancies and another sharp fall in total employment numbers during October.” "November's lockdown in England and a worsening COVID-19 situation across the rest of Europe means that the UK economy seems on course for a double-dip recession this winter and a far more challenging path to recovery in 2021."

The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index registered 55.5 in October, down slightly from 56.0 in September, indicative of another strong improvement in overall business conditions. The headline index was supported by the fastest rise in production volumes since August 2018, which partially offset softer rates of new business growth and job creation compared to the previous month.

Shreeya Patel, Economist at IHS Markit;

"October data suggest another improvement in the health of the Canadian manufacturing sector as the PMI registered at 55.5. New orders and output have increased sharply with firms remaining optimistic that production will improve over the course of the year.” "Companies appear to be struggling somewhat with the surge in new orders as backlogs rose further while employment increased only marginally during October, highlighting clear capacity pressures at Canadian manufacturers. Higher backlogs will help sustain the recovery in output through the winter should new orders drop off, but there are also clear supply-side risks with the latest data revealing much longer input delivery times linked to shortages. Firms are attempting to restock inputs and there was an overall rise for the first time in nearly a year in October, albeit only a fractional increase. "Input price inflation rose to a 23-month high while charge inflation eased slightly, indicating upward pressure on margins."

Despite rising from 42.1 in September to a seven-month high of 43.6 in October, the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Mexico Manufacturing PMI pointed to a sharp deterioration in business conditions that were worse than any seen before the COVID-19 outbreak. The PMI has not posted above the 50.0 no-change level for a year.

Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit;

"The latest PMI data showed that the COVID-19 pandemic continued to have a domino effect on the Mexican manufacturing industry, harming sales, production and employment during October while posing uncertainty towards the outlook. Although solace can be taken from slowdowns in rates of contraction for key indicators, it's worth noting that the declines remain sharper than any seen prior to the COVID-19. Also, with infection numbers rising and the possibility of containment measures being implemented, companies turned pessimistic towards growth prospects following short-lived optimism in September.” "Another concerning factor for manufacturers was a stronger increase in prices paid for inputs during October, which firms felt unable to pass on to their clients due to the current difficulties in securing sales. Not only did manufacturers absorb additional cost burdens, but they also lowered their charges again in efforts to stimulate demand."

Earnings Observations

The 3Q20 earnings season has far exceeded expectations, but the markets seem more concerned with positive future guidance given the uncertainty surrounding the recovery. I see those concerns as unfounded. The data does not support that view.

I start my research using the data, not the "spin". The beat goes on as 88 companies reported this week, 32 of them raised guidance. That brings the 3-week totals to 235 companies reported with 88 raising guidance. These are extraordinary results that continue to demonstrate that there is plenty of visibility out there. Despite the recent COVID spikes CEOs seem to be confident in their forecasts.

What should be noted is that, despite the ravaging effect of the pandemic on economic growth in Q2, and to some degree in Q3, earnings reports for Q3 are better than expected. With 61% of the companies in the S&P 500 index reporting, 86% are reporting positive surprises, with a median earnings surprise of 13.5% and an unweighted average surprise of 26.5% over consensus earnings estimates.

If the 86% number holds, it will surpass the record set during the second quarter of 83%. Despite the positive results being seen this earnings season, market returns have been muted. That presents an opportunity for any savvy investor.

The Fed

While some remain focused on the COVID statistics, not many noticed that yields on the 10- and 30-year Treasury bonds snuck higher this week, putting rates at their highest levels since June, when the economy looked like it was picking up. The 10-year note rallied to close at 0.83%, falling 0.05% for the week.

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

There is no problem with the yield curve today. The 2-10 spread was 30 basis points at the start of 2020; it continues to widen standing at 67 basis points today.

Sentiment

Bullish sentiment as measured by the AAII survey increased by a modest 2.7% and now stands at 38%.

The S&P is within 2% of an all-time high and many are still not sure what their stock allocation should be.

Crude Oil

A huge inventory draw as per EIA data was a factor in a rally that briefly took the price of WTI above $39. Whereas crude inventories excluding strategic reserves were forecasted to build by 275K barrels, instead there was a draw of nearly 8 million barrels. That was the largest draw since the last week of August’s 9.3 million barrel draw.

Part of the reason for that draw was a significant pullback in domestic production which fell from 11.1 mm bbl/day to 10.5 mm bbl/day. Imports were also lower. Although crude inventories saw large declines, in the product space both gasoline and non-gasoline product inventories rose as demand experiences its usual seasonal drift lower.

The commodity closed the trading week at $37.35, up by $2.07 gaining back some of that 11% loss from the week before.

The Technical Picture

Ignoring the election for a minute, I admit that from a technical viewpoint this has been a tricky market to deal with in the last two months or so. A new high in September, followed by investor angst in late September and late October. Sandwiched in the middle of those two selloffs was another attempt at making a new high. That left many investors wondering just how to navigate this roller-coaster market.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockcharts.com

After the gains posted this week we see the S&P back to potentially challenge the September high. A case can be made for that to occur or we could see a pullback into the trading range. I'll leave others to "speculate" on what comes next. Any investor that stayed with the "game plan" has to be thrilled to get thru the election event and be in this position today.

No need to guess what may occur; instead it will be important to concentrate on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. However, the Long Term view, the view from 30,000 feet, is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short term view. These views contain a lot of noise and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from the overall performance.

In the past few weeks, the messages here have been clear.

“The outcome of the election will be a market-moving event, but the stock market is not viewing any of the possible outcomes as a catastrophic event. The view is more like cautiously optimistic.” “I'm not one that likes to guess outcomes so I find it an exercise in futility to make money decisions based on a guess.” “Expectations seem to be very low right now, with many preparing for outright chaos and big downside risk surrounding the election. I guess that is possible, though as always, the market typically does whatever will surprise the most people. If that does indeed play out once again, it would give us some sort of sideways market activity or higher prices that will shock the naysayers.” “Either way, I haven't made any major changes to my strategy leading up to this moment. At the end of the day, it comes down to economic data. Leading up to this week the economic rebound has been much stronger than many analysts expected.” “The narrative is not indicative of what is actually occurring in the real world. Businesses, consumers, and some market participants are adapting. They are dealing with the virus and they are getting better at it as each day goes by. Dismissing the data and relying on a "narrative" has and will continue to be a huge mistake.”

If this election period hasn’t taught the average investor that they cannot outsmart the stock market, then I’m not sure what it will take to get them to finally understand how the markets work. We will probably see more market uncertainty as the final election results are delivered. The people that decided to open the door to a contested election got their wish, and more than likely the courts will be making some of these final decisions. Ignore the "noise".

Be that as it may, I’ve concluded that it matters little to the stock market who is actually sitting in the White House. So far the stock market is agreeing with that conclusion. The most powerful person in Washington is still the Fed Chair. Time and time again investors have been told the Fed is not raising rates for the foreseeable future. Therefore the positive impact the Fed has had on money available to fund future growth will remain in place.

So for me, it's back to work with a backdrop that all of a sudden has a "some" clarity. Some of the fog that I spoke about recently has been lifted. That is all an investor can ask for, as there is always a good deal of uncertainty around.

The economic data speaks for itself. In my view, the economy is doing just fine given the fact that it is not fully open and there remains the psychological impact on the average person. Even if areas of the economy are fully open, the stats are scaring people once again and that tends to slow down their "normal" activity. In light of all of that the economic numbers across the board are encouraging. Those that are waiting for the data to crumble may continue to be disappointed. The army that tied their investments to the negative COVID rhetoric has been fooled and at some point may eventually learn how the stock market works.

So we now watch for any "surprises" before pondering the next move.

Please allow me to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. I provide investment advice to clients and members of my marketplace service. Each week I strive to provide an investment backdrop that helps investors make their own decisions. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation.

In different circumstances, I can determine each client’s personal situation/requirements and discuss issues with them when needed. That is impossible with readers of these articles. Therefore I will attempt to help form an opinion without crossing the line into specific advice. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to Everyone!

Confused? The answers to your questions are offered in my DAILY updates. Answers that have produced positive results during this incredible year. Record COVID cases, Election uncertainty had investors reeling with uncertainty. Whipsaw forecasts that have investors "all in" one day and "hedging" the next were everywhere. STOP making the same mistake over and over. Say goodbye to the advice that has left far too many in a state of confusion. Please consider joining the Savvy Investor Marketplace Service and receive your supply of common sense pills at no extra cost.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVERY STOCK/ETF IN THE SAVVY PLAYBOOK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My portfolios are ALL positioned to take advantage of the bull market with NO hedges in place.



This article contains my views of the equity market, it reflects the strategy and positioning that is comfortable for me.



IT IS NOT A BUY AND HOLD STRATEGY. Of course, it is not suited for everyone, as each individual situation is unique.



Hopefully, it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel calmer, putting them in control.

The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time.



As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die.



Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time. The goal of this article is to help you with your thought process based on the lessons I have learned over the last 35+ years. Although it would be nice, we can't expect to capture each and every short-term move.