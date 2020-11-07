Vonovia is one of the European champions that investors with an interest in broadly diversified portfolios should have on their watch list.

Introduction

In my opinion, the real estate company Vonovia (OTCPK:VONOY) (OTCPK:VNNVF) is one of the European champions that investors with an interest in broadly diversified portfolios should have on their watch list. The last nine months have once again strengthened my investment thesis, which is why I increased my previous share in the company by 50 percent at the beginning of November. Besides, investors at Vonovia do not have to worry about the COVID-19 crisis or the USA's election. The risk profile of the company is also quite attractive.

The business model is crisis-proof in the short and long term

In Europe's highly fragmented real estate market, Vonovia has established a stable position with its strategy. The business model can be summarized as follows:

Vonovia is specialized in buying cheap apartments and renovating them. This gives the company the opportunity to sell the apartments or demand higher rents. Furthermore, instead of commissioning external companies, Vonovia now takes on many tasks with its own subsidiaries. Hence, the company do not have to pay third parties but can collect the profits for its own. The business move is clever: usually, landlords have great freedom in whom they entrust stairwell cleaning or winter services, for example. And Vonovia can also decide for themselves whether, for example, a playground is checked once a month or once a week.

Vonovia, therefore, has full price control and thus also a pretty reasonable pricing latitude. The company has undoubtedly made use of this leeway. Although this has also led to much (political) criticism, investors have benefited from it. Vonovia can scale this business model through expansion. To this end, the company is increasing its real estate portfolio through acquisitions. The focus is now clearly on Europe.

Vonovia is still at the beginning here. Just a little over 10 percent of the portfolio is located outside Germany, especially in Sweden and Austria, but the company is working on further expansion. In 2018, the company acquired a 10 percent stake in the portfolio of the French SNCF Group. Additionally, Vonovia bought a 2.6 percent stake in the Dutch Vesteda Residential Fund this summer.

Fundamental valuation offers upside potential

Vonovia also offers upside potential from a fundamental perspective. The company is currently slightly overvalued based on adjusted FFO. But it would help if you looked into the future here because that is what the market is doing. And here, Vonovia will grow. FFO is expected to increase to EUR 1.415-1.465 billion in 2021, increasing up to 11 percent compared to the expected result for 2020. Already by the end of 2022, the fair value based on the expected FFO will give an upside potential of 5 percent. The potential could well be twice as high due to the reliability and predictability of the business.

This upside potential will increase in the years after 2022. By the end of 2023, the upside potential is already almost 30 percent based on the current share price. Added to this are the annual dividends of currently 3 percent, which would mean an average yearly return of over 10 percent. Even if the forecasts for the period after 2021 are somewhat uncertain, I believe a return in the high-single-digit percentage range is possible and not unlikely.

Quarterly results support my investment thesis

The quarterly results confirm my investment thesis. Vonovia announced this week the results of the first nine months in 2020. Rental income rose by almost 12 percent to EUR 1.7 billion, with vacancies being further reduced (down 0.3 percentage points to 2.6 percent). Organic growth amounted to 3.6 percent. Although this was slightly less than in 2019 (4 percent), thus Vonovia is growing organically and not only through acquisitions. Group FFO was almost 9 percent higher on a year-to-year basis. Adjusted NAV rose by 11.3 percent. The lower increase of adjusted NAV per share of "only" 6.7 percent was mainly due to newly issued shares (see below).

Overall, the first nine months were quite successful. The COVID-19 pandemic effects were virtually non-existent, making the company extremely interesting for investors looking for opportunities to put their money into crisis-proof and resistant companies. Even the uncertainties associated with the US election will not affect Vonovia. The business is centered on Europe and is not susceptible to political dissonance between the US and Europe.

Low-risk profile

Vonovia also has a low-risk profile. Nevertheless, it would be best if you kept an eye on a few things. First of all, we have debts that have grown somewhat over the last few years, mainly due to Vonovia's M&A activities. Although the assets have also increased, there is a risk that the assets have grown into a "real estate bubble". This could certainly have adverse consequences for the balance sheet.

Debt to total assets and amortization power, DividendStocks.Cash

Currently, Vonovia has a BBB+ investment-grade rating and a stable outlook, provided by S&P (last updated on July 22, 2020). I, therefore, do not see any acute risk.

Of course, Vonovia is also in the political focus. The more rents rise (which is good for Vonovia and the investors), the louder are the calls for regulation. Especially in the German capital Berlin, there is already a rent freeze. However, the effects here have so far been minimal. Besides, there are strong doubts about the legality of such a freeze and its effectiveness.

The Act on Rent Controls in the Housing Sector in Berlin ("rent freeze"), which came into force in February 2020 and whose constitutionality is still subject to question, has also had no material impact on our business.

So far, it seems to me to be more of a consensus that the solution is to build more properties and create incentives to build, which is also in Vonovia's interest.

One thing I want to point out finally: Vonovia has recently significantly increased the number of outstanding shares. The company issued 17,000,000 new shares on September 08, 2020. Vonovia saw an opportunity here to obtain fresh capital and profit from the excellent share price development. For shareholders, however, this has a strong dilutive effect on profit and dividend.

Conclusion

Vonovia has a crisis-proof business model and a low-risk profile, making the stock suitable as a long-term and conservative investment. Some may even see it as a safe harbor on a stormy sea. While this statement may gloss over the risk profile (shares remain shares), Vonovia always belongs on the list of exciting, long-term investment ideas.

