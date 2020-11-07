Tracking Kahn Brothers Portfolio - Q3 2020 Update

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Kahn Brothers’ 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Kahn Brothers’ regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/6/2020. Please visit our Tracking Kahn Brothers Portfolio series to get an idea of their investment philosophy and our last update for the fund’s moves during Q2 2020.

This quarter, Kahn Brothers’ 13F portfolio value decreased ~11% from $592M to $528M. The number of holdings decreased from 47 to 42. The largest individual stock position is Merck which accounts for ~13% of the portfolio. Largest five positions are Merck Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline plc, New York Community Bancorp, and Citigroup. Together, they account for ~48% of the 13F portfolio.

Irving Kahn was a disciple of Benjamin Graham and is the author of "Benjamin Graham The Father of Financial Analysis". He was by far the oldest protégé (died 2/26/2015 at age 109) and one of the closest followers of the original teachings of Benjamin Graham.

Stake Increases:

Assured Guaranty (AGO): AGO is a large 6.71% of the portfolio stake established in Q1 2017 at prices between $36 and $42.50 and doubled the following quarter at prices between $37 and $42. The three quarters thru Q1 2018 had seen a combined ~60% increase at prices between $33 and $45. The stock is now well below those ranges at ~$26.36. Q2 2019 also saw a ~25% stake increase at prices between $41 and $48. Last two quarters have seen a combined ~12% stake increase. For investors attempting to follow, AGO is a good option to consider for further research.

Note: Assured Guaranty is considered a uber-cannibal as it has bought back more than half of the shares outstanding over the last decade.

BP plc (BP): BP stake was first purchased in 2010. The position remained minutely small for the next two years. The bulk of the current 6.54% of the portfolio stake was built in 2013 at prices between $40 and $53. Thru Q1 2019, the stake was increased by ~60% at prices between $28.50 and $53. There was another ~22% stake increase next quarter at prices between $40.50 and $45.25. Last quarter also saw a ~17% stake increase at prices between $21.50 and $28.50. The stock currently trades at ~$15.65. This quarter saw a ~4% further increase.

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN): PTEN is a 3.67% of the portfolio position first purchased in 2009. Most of the original stake was purchased in 2010 and 2012 at prices between $13 and $22. The position has wavered. Recent activity follows. The three quarters thru Q3 2019 had seen a ~45% stake increase at prices between $9.50 and $18 and that was followed with a ~37% increase last quarter at prices between $7.90 and $11.80. Last two quarters had seen another ~125% stake increase at prices between ~$1.70 and ~$11. This quarter also saw a ~15% further increase. The stock currently trades at $2.87.

Stake Decreases:

Merck Inc. (MRK): MRK is the largest position at ~13% of the 13F portfolio. It was a very small stake first purchased in 2000. The position had fluctuated over the years, but the bulk of the current stake was purchased in 2009 at prices between $24 and $38. The position had since been sold down by roughly 40% over the last ten years through minor trimming almost every quarter. Q2 2019 saw a ~28% stake increase at prices between $73 and $86. The stock currently trades at ~$80.54. Last two quarters have seen a ~20% selling at prices between ~$74 and ~$87.

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY): The ~11% of the portfolio (top three) BMY stake was built in Q1 2019 at prices between $45 and $54 and doubled next quarter at prices between $44.50 and $49.50. The stock currently trades at ~$63.86. This quarter saw a ~8% trimming.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK): GSK is a top-three ~10% of the portfolio position. It was a very small 0.41% of the portfolio stake as of Q3 2015. That original position was increased by roughly eighteen-times over the next six quarters at prices between $37.50 and $45. The stock is currently at ~$36.94. There was a ~20% increase over Q4 2017 & Q1 2018 at prices between $34.50 and $41. Q2 2019 saw another ~25% stake increase at prices between $38.50 and $42. Last four quarters had seen only minor adjustments while this quarter saw a ~7% trimming.

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB): NYCB is a large (top five) 7.54% of the portfolio stake. It is a very long-term position that was first purchased in 2000. The stake was built to a large ~10% position (over 1.4M shares) by 2003 and in 2004 the position was doubled. Since then, the stake had been kept largely steady although adjustments occurred every year. 2015 thru 2017 saw a ~30% overall reduction at prices between $13.50 and $19. Last year saw an about turn: ~130% stake increase at prices between $9 and $14.50. Q2 2019 saw a ~28% further increase at prices between $9.50 and $12. The stock is now at $7.78. Last four quarters had seen only minor adjustments while this quarter saw a ~7% trimming.

Citigroup Inc. (C): C is a very long-term holding and was a small position in Kahn Brothers’ first 13F filing in 1999. By 2006, the position still accounted for less than 0.1% of the portfolio. The 2009-10 timeframe saw a huge stake built at a cost-basis in the 30s. The stock currently trades at ~$42.68 and it stands at ~8% of the portfolio. There was a ~20% stake increase in Q2 2019 at prices between $62 and $71. Last five quarters have seen a ~23% selling at prices between $37 and $81 .

Seaboard Corporation (SEB): SEB is a very long-term position that was reduced significantly over the last two decades. The position size was ~29K shares in 1999 and accounted for around ~2% of the 13F portfolio. The tremendous share price appreciation in the interim has resulted in the current stake accounting for ~6% of the portfolio even though the position-size was reduced by more than half to 11.17K shares: the stock is a twenty-bagger during this period. The five years thru Q1 2019 had seen a ~36% selling at prices between $2550 and $4700. Q2 2019 saw an about turn: ~80% stake increase at prices between $3955 and $4700. The stock currently trades at ~$3377. There was a ~10% selling this quarter at prices between $2658 and $2976.

MBIA Inc. (MBI): MBI has been in the portfolio since 2007 and it is currently at 5.34% of the portfolio. Most of the original position was purchased during the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009 at low prices. Q2 2015 saw a ~75% stake increase at prices between $5 and $9.81 and that was followed with another ~30% increase in the following quarter at prices between $5.50 and $7.70. The stock currently trades at $5.64. The four quarters thru Q1 2019 had seen marginal selling while next quarter saw a ~28% stake increase at prices between $8.75 and $10.25. This quarter saw a ~7% trimming.

Note: Kahn Brothers controls ~6% of the business.

VOXX International (VOXX): VOXX has been in the portfolio since 2001 when the company was named Audiovox. The current position stands at 3.65% of the portfolio. Recent activity follows: There was an almost one-third increase in Q2 2017 at prices between $4.65 and $8.90 and that was followed with another ~60% stake increase the following quarter at prices between $6.40 and $8.85. The stock is now at $10.41. The two quarters thru Q3 2019 had also seen a ~15% stake increase. There was minor trimming over the last four quarters.

Note: Kahn Brothers owns ~16% of the Class A shares thru the ownership of ~3.5M shares – John J. Shalam has majority control thru ownership of the Class B shares.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE): PFE is a 4.82% of the portfolio position. This was a very small stake first purchased in 2000. Most of the current position was purchased in 2007 at prices between $23 and $28. The seven quarters thru Q1 2016 had seen a one-third reduction at prices between $28 and $36. The next two years had also seen another two-thirds selling at prices between $30 and $39. The pattern reversed in Q2 2019: ~50% stake increase at prices between $39 and $44. The stock currently trades at ~$36.48. Last few quarters had seen minor trimming and that was followed with a ~10% selling this quarter.

BlackBerry Ltd. (BB): BB was a very small ~0.50% of the 13F portfolio position established in Q3 2013 at prices between $8 and $10.84. Q2 2014 saw a 270% stake increase at prices between $7.15 and $10.12. The five quarters thru Q1 2016 saw the position more than doubled at prices between $6 and $11. There was another ~40% increase in Q2 2016 at prices between $6.29 and $8.09. Q2 2019 also saw a ~22% stake increase at prices between $7.40 and $9.60. The stock is now well below those ranges at $4.82. It is currently a 4.73% of the portfolio position. This quarter saw a ~5% trimming.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP): The original NTP position was a ~2% stake established in 2001. The stake saw a ~40% selling in Q4 2016 at prices between $7.15 and $9.50 while Q2 2019 there was a ~20% increase at prices between $9.35 and $10.10. The stock currently trades at $4.77. Last four quarters had seen minor trimming and that was followed with a ~9% selling this quarter.

Note: Kahn Brothers controls ~5% of the business through their ownership of ~1.72M shares of NTP.

Rafael Holding (RFL): RFL is a spinoff from IDT that started trading in March 2018 at ~$7 per share. The stock is now at ~$17.45. The position saw a ~40% stake increase in Q2 2019 at prices between $18.90 and $27. Last five quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

IDT Corporation (IDT): IDT is a very small 0.83% portfolio position that saw a roughly one-third stake increase in Q2 2017 at prices between $10 and $15. Q4 2017 saw another ~20% increase at prices between $7.75 and $13.25. The stock is now at $8.50. It is a very long-term position that has returned many-fold over the years.

Sterling Bancorp (STL): STL is now a small 0.60% of the portfolio position. The original stake was a very long-term position that was established in 2004 (Provident Bancorp at the time). The six quarters through Q1 2016 had seen a ~25% reduction at prices between $12.50 and $17.75. 2017 saw a combined ~11% trimming at prices between $21 and $26. The three quarters thru Q1 2019 had seen another ~45 % selling at prices between $15.75 and $24.50. The stock is now at $13.30. There was a ~15% stake increase in Q2 2019 while the next two quarters saw a combined ~28% selling. This quarter also saw a ~19% reduction.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX): HOLX is a very long-term position. In 1999, the position size was at 1M shares and by 2003 the stake had increased to ~1.8M shares and accounted for around 6% of the portfolio. Since then, the position has been substantially reduced (after accounting for three 2-for-1 stock splits in 2005, 2008, and 2009). The stock is now at ~$75.60 and has appreciated around 70-times during the holding period. Last few years have seen large reductions. The last three quarters have also seen a ~85% selling at prices between ~$29 and ~$73. Kahn Brothers is harvesting gains.

Genie Energy (GNE): The very small ~0.62% portfolio stake in GNE saw minor trimming this quarter.

Note: Other very small positions (less than 0.5% of the portfolio each) in the portfolio include AT&T (T), Bank of America (BAC), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), Chevron (CVX), Comcast (CMCSA), Crew Energy (OTCPK:CWEGF), Deutsche Bank (DB), Exxon Mobil (XOM), First National Bank Alaska (OTCQX:FBAK), Hope Bancorp (HOPE), IDW Media (OTCPK:IDWM), JP Morgan Chase (JPM), KeyCorp (KEY), Lifeway Foods (LWAY), Navient (NAVI), Novartis (NVS), Pepsico (PEP), Peyto Exploration (OTCPK:PEYUF), Provident Financial Services (PFS), Trinity Place Holdings (TPHS), Verizon (VZ), ViewRay (VRAY), and Zedge Inc. (ZDGE). ZDGE is a spinoff from IDT.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Kahn’s 13F stock holdings in Q3 2020:

Disclosure: I am/we are long BB, BP, BRK.B, DB, GSK, NYCB, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.