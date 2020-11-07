The share price is still low, but as management continues to execute and the economy recovers, they will be able to realize their value through buybacks.

During the lockdown in March, I originally covered micro-cap Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS). They are a media company that owns over 400 stations and distributes podcast content. They have partnerships with figures like political personality Ben Shapiro, whose podcast is consistently a top 5 most downloaded podcast each month. They also have many sports personalities like former NFL players Michael Bennet and Pat McAfee.

Their stock price and valuation are depressed as sentiment for radio is very negative because it is often seen as an older, less relevant media format compared to Spotify (SPOT) or other streaming services. However, as my original article outlines, the data shows that radio listenership has actually been very resilient over the past decade. Cumulus and other radio companies have a history of consistent cash flow generation, even if they are challenged in the short term by COVID.

In the long term, radio only faces a very gradual decline, giving Cumulus plenty of time to shift content and production efforts into podcasts and digital content, which they have already had success doing.

Although they will permanently lose out on some advertising revenue because of the negative effects COVID has on advertising spending and event businesses, they still have the same potential to create cash in a normal economy. The only threat would be a short-term cash crunch. Cumulus was able to sell non-core real estate for $66 million in net proceeds. They also entered into a sale-leaseback transaction for $202 million in net proceeds - effectively a cheaper form of financing than the bonds they have outstanding. These transactions give them more than enough liquidity for the rest of the pandemic.

As of their recently reported Q3 earnings and subsequent transactions, they have about $300 million in cash on their balance sheet. They don't have any debt maturities until 2026 and their net debt is only 3.5x their regular EBITDA (before COVID). Although EBITDA is lower during the pandemic, they still reported positive adjusted EBITDA each quarter this year. The interest on their debt was $16 million in Q3 and will be ~$1M less each quarter after a post-Q3 debt repurchase. That is less than the $20 million of adjusted EBITDA reported for the same quarter. In addition, the $300M in cash on hand provides a large buffer of safety.

They've scaled costs down with revenue effectively. Both operating cash flow and levered free cash flow have remained positive throughout the year despite the pandemic and lockdown. In fact, they've actually reduced debt by 10% since March, most recently through a $47M repurchase of their debt.

If we assume EBITDA and cash flow recovers in a one-year time frame, they are trading at 5.5 EV/EBITDA and 1x P/FCF multiples for 2021.

Even if Cumulus devotes all cash flow to repay their debt for several years, they can start repurchasing a significant amount of stock as soon as they are comfortable with their leverage position. If the stock price doesn't increase before that happens, it will most likely be the catalyst to send shares higher. Option two would be to start a dividend. They have the ability to generate about $70M of free cash outside of a pandemic, and so they could start paying out $20M annually as a dividend - a yield of 20% on the current price.

The main risk to radio is displacement by modern media and streaming companies like Spotify, Sirius XM (SIRI), and the many podcast apps. Part of what might drive a negative sentiment for radio stocks is parallels to cable companies, whose stocks have been pummelled by the number of cord-cutters switching to Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). But radio will have a longer shelf life than cable for two reasons:

Unlike cable packages that can get very expensive, radio is completely free to access and the consumer is not in a situation to call and cancel the service to save money. Radios are still "default" in cars and give a convenient option in an environment where only hands-free media can be consumed. Although radio might not be superior in entertainment quality to a service like Spotify, it will still be used because it is convenient and always at hand.

Although it is possible radio could see a sudden decline from being replaced by streaming and podcast platforms, the most recent data shows that trend is not happening. Although it is a risk at some level, I am comfortable taking the risk because the data has shown it not to be a factor so far. It is also a risk that you get rewarded for taking because the market has been discounting radio heavily as if it were immediately threatened.

Radio listenership has been resilient and Cumulus has already gotten ahead of the platform shift by investing in podcasts - with digital now making up more than 10% of revenue and growing. Even in a bearish case where the trend gets worse, there is a large margin for error because Cumulus only trades at 1x their cash flow. At that price, Cumulus can underperform or face worse than expected industry conditions and still be a multi-bagger just from returning capital to shareholders.

Cumulus is at the wrong end of sentiment by being a value stock, micro-cap, and radio company. Current management has made the right decisions to lower their expenses and manage cash flow through the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, operating cash flow and free cash flow have remained positive. The gradual decline in radio each year will be offset by growth in podcasts and digital content. Trading at only 1x normal (non-COVID) annual cash flow, there is meaningful potential for Cumulus to become a multi-bagger over the next several years even if business performance can merely recover to pre-COVID levels once the pandemic ends. A rock-solid balance sheet gives them the time and flexibility to do just that. This is a case where cash flow and data outweigh sentiment: the potential reward in CMLS seems larger and more likely to be realized than the risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMLS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.