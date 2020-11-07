Investment Thesis

We believe that Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) is in the early stages of growth in revenue volumes. With a deep pipeline and wide scope of target formulas, we see VIR providing value and meaningful impact across many areas of disease. The company has 4 key platforms, including antibodies, siRNA, T-Cell and innate immunity. Each of these segments within the pipeline hosts long-tailed conversion potential, with a breadth of application to Hepatitis-B, Influenza, HIV and tuberculosis. The pipeline also includes COVID-19 vaccination exposure.

We believe that the upcoming data for VIR-2218 in the siRNA segment, indicated in Hep-B, will demonstrate the company's ability for concept conversion, plus proof of the technology in the siRNA platform. Furthermore, we foresee high conversion ability from the pipeline, given management's heavy focus on R&D and key collaborations with larger players. Thus, high correlation and causation probability from R&D expenditure to revenue volumes is imminent over the coming years. VIR's current valuation is being driven by overenthusiasm from their COVID-19 vaccination exposure, in our view. This must be factored in by investors from a valuation standpoint. Therefore, the upcoming catalysts are dynamic and rely on positive top-line data reporting over the coming periods. In light of this, speculating on share price direction is risky; therefore, we hold a neutral rating on the company at this point, in wait of further guidance from clinical trial results.

Data by YCharts

Shareholders have enjoyed ~+100% upside over the previous single-year period. This has occurred on the back of significant compensation for exposure to volatility to the downside. The Sortino ratio YTD of 6.12 evidences this point; therefore, long-term investors should view the upside in this compensation for downside exposure. We feel that shares have held up well since the IPO, and should the company report positive data from upcoming pipeline milestones, further upside is likely.

Catalysts for Price Change

1) Strategic Collaborations

The company has intellectual property that includes patents and applications to various compounds in the pipeline. This includes VIR-2218, VIR-3434, VIR-2482, VIR1111 and VIR-2020. The exclusivity on these formulations provides asset protection and longevity to asset returns; that will continue to provide shareholder value, in our view. This is also apparent as the company has many collaborations on their books. In March, the company announced a collaboration with Alnylam (NASDAQ:ALNY) to develop lung-delivery RNAi drugs in the fight against COVID-19. Back in 2018, the company entered into a licensing arrangement with Medimmune, the global biologics research and development arm of AstraZeneca (AZN). The agreement was linked to Influenza treatments, and rights to antibody half life extension technology. This provides double-digit royalty yield to VIR in the range of 10-13% of net sales. The royalty arrangements also create long-tailed asset returns that will continue to generate shareholder value over years to come. This is especially true in light of the agreement being with AZN, which will do the heavy lifting in the agreement.

VIR also entered into an agreement with Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) on a manufacturing and development structure in May this year. In the agreement, Biogen conducts COVID-19 research and manufacturing processing for VIR. VIR has paid ~$14 million for the process developments, and up to $100 million for the manufacturing services in the agreement. Expanding on COVID exposure, VIR structured an agreement with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in June of this year, for commercialization and development of COVID-19 products. This includes VIR-7831, VIR-7832 and vaccines. In this agreement, GSK will take on the commercial burden for all of these products. We feel this arrangement reduces market risks by allowing GSK to leverage their worldwide network and commercial expertise. Additionally, GSK purchased $250 million in VIR stock at $37.7 at this time. Additional collaborations have been formed with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Wuxi this year through development and manufacturing agreements. For Wuxi, they have acquired rights to commercialize COVID-19 related products and will pay VIR a tiered royalty schedule in the mid-teens for this exclusivity in the China region.

Therefore, these strategic collaborations provide VIR with long-tailed asset returns and remove the execution risks for the company from a commercialization and marketability perspective. Therefore, the company can focus on what they do best, which is to convert impactful drugs from their pipeline. We see the above as key strengths for VIR over the coming years and as a risk-mitigation factor that long-term investors should consider moving forward.

2) Upcoming Pipeline Events

The company has several phase 2 trials within the pipeline, each with key collaborations mentioned above. We see the upcoming phase 2 data from the VIR-2218, VIR-2218+PEG-IFNa and VIR-7831 segments as near-term catalysts that investors must consider. Positive data will see shares uptick beyond today's trading, in our view. What insulates the company's pipeline in these particular studies is the separation from COVID-19. Thus, the risk associated with failure and "losing the race" are dampened in this view. We expect phase 3 trials for VIR-7831 to commence later this year, after speaking with management. We also see top-line data release from the Hep-B segment in early 2021, from the same.

Data Source: VIR Presentation 22nd Wainwright 22nd Annual Conference

These developments present exciting market opportunities for the company. We therefore anticipate sales and revenues to reflect this sentiment over the coming years. We are certainly more bullish versus the consensus on upcoming revenue volumes. Our thesis bakes a higher probability of conversion and commercial success into our modelling on the back of the company's licensing and development strategy. We see top-line earnings growth at a CAGR of 33.8% over the coming 4-year period, with margin pressures on the top from manufacturing and fit-out costs associated with pipeline expansion. We view that the company will enter profitability sometime after 2024, in our base case. Our blue-sky assumptions include COVID-19 success, which would see the company reach profitability by 2023 in our view. We see a FCF deficit over this period as well, as we align with management's view of R&D prioritization, and heavy reinvestment back into the pipeline. That phenomenon is common in companies with VIR's phase of maturity. So much is also especially true, considering the number of phase 2 and 3 trial progressions that are upcoming for the company. Nonetheless, the company will reduce the FCF deficit over the coming 4 years.

Key Financials & Forecasts (Annual), Base Case:

Data Source: VIR SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

Key Financials & Forecasts (Quarterly), Base Case:

Data Source: VIR SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

Data Source: VIR SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

Valuation

On a multiples front, the company trades at a slight premium to peers. We've seen multiples show mobility over the previous quarters to date; however, there has been no meaningful correction in valuation relative to peers. We estimate an EV/Sales of 30.6x by FY2020 end and see EV/EBIT remain negative over this period. Furthermore, the company has -$0.11 in free cash per share, at around -36% FCF yield, and only around $0.80 in revenues per share. Therefore, the company does trade at a premium, and there are COVID-19 expectations baked into the valuation. In fact, the company is trading at 118x top-line revenues on TTM values, ~22x revenues relative to enterprise value. So, the question of deep value is offset from these high premiums.

Data Source: Author's Calculations

Compared to peers, we see a similar picture, although the company trades well on a P/Book basis. Trading at ~6.5x book value, this is certainly a win for management, as we see exceptional value creation for shareholders, whilst remaining in line with the peer group's book equity. Therefore, management has made the case for entry with a longer-term horizon on this point. Investors should certainly factor the relative multiples seen in the table below, especially as the company's path to profitability extends to over 4 years from now.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal, Author's Calculations

On a DCF basis, we have had to forecast out beyond 2020, with guidance from management and expectations on market size and VIR's market share. We've also included a relevant probability adjustment that reflects the forecasting and commercial risks that exist with developmental healthcare/biotech names. Therefore, we have built the DCF model with 50% probability in conversion and commercial success from the current phase 2 candidate therapies. This includes VIR-2218 and the GSK collaboration with Influenza. We've assigned a terminal growth rate at a 2x premium to the long-term US GDP estimates, or 3.98%, as we feel this reflects VIR's long-term growth potential in our view. We've also assigned a blended hurdle rate, reflecting the opportunity cost of holding a risk-free treasury security, alongside the S&P 500 index, equaling 11.55%. Then, we compared the same results using VIR's WACC calculations of 8.9%. In our base case, discounting FCF estimates from 2030 to today's NPV at 11.55%, we see a fair value of $36.52 on today's trading. Contrasting to the company WACC, we see a fair value of $60 in the same scenario. Both cases represent 16%-41% upside on today's trading. The arithmetic mean of both equates to $48.44. However, we see the box within the sensitivity matrix below as the range of values arrived from the DCF analysis, with various inputs. We see the colored squares within the box as the upper and outer limits of the valuation using our inputs. Taking the arithmetic mean of all of either all values in the box or just the colored squares gives the same fair value of $45.97. Considering the ranges of value in the matrix, and the mathematical application, we assign a target price of $45.97 over the coming 12-month period. Investors can view the full scope of the sensitivity matrix and the effect on various inputs below.

VIR DCF Sensitivity matrix:

Data Source: Author's Calculations

Investors can also view the potential of price outcomes should shares continue in their current trend channel. This gives investors an indication of potential pricing direction over the coming quarters, in order to make decisions on entry and reallocation. We believe this is critical for investors to understand, especially given the political risks and market turbulence that may arise from the election.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Further Considerations

On the charts, we've seen shares trending sideways in a wide, plateau-channel since March. The shares have formed support around the $28-$30 mark, where they have been tested several times since the selloff. The stock has bounced away from support on several occasions since then; however, it has failed to break the upper resistance bar within the channel. In October, there was a pullback towards support, where it is currently being tested again near the floor of the channel. The gains made back in June have since been given away; shares are currently trading at the March/April levels.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Shares have breached the RSI 30 line back in August, where they entered into oversold territory. From there, we saw the a small recovery, and the market has undoubtedly regained confidence in the company, as the RSI has remained within healthy ranges since. Investors can observe the correlation in price returns and the RSI ranges on the chart below, especially in August, when the RSI 30 line was breached. What was nice to see is that the stock didn't break the support floor at this time, instead maintained within the longer-term trend. In our view, the current RSI ranges are healthy, and the current investor sentiment is neutral, thus mitigating pricing risks into the coming periods. We can see evidence of this correlation on the chart below.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

The correlation in momentum and VIR's shares can also be seen on the chart below. Volatility has remained largely absent in momentum YTD, which is why shares have trended sideways over this period, in our view. What is promising is that downside in momentum has been low; therefore, the stock price has not been subject to high downside volatility YTD. For those seeking exposure to VIR's pipeline segments and wanting to reduce downside exposure, then this is the type of data must be included in one's investment reasoning. We firmly believe that the current investor sentiment is neutral, which further dampens the downside exposure in volatility. We can see this correlation in momentum on the chart below. Longer-term investors, plus those holding VIR in portfolios, should look at both momentum and RSI ranges for decision making on entry points and rebalancing rules. We see a large uptick in momentum as an exciting entry point, or chance to add scale into the holding within one's portfolio.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Most recently, we can see that there is downward pressure on shares since around August. This must be considered by investors also, and also balances our neutral view on the stock. We need more evidence of clinical data and momentum in trading volume that will indicate this downward pressure has eased. Formation of a descending triangle setup is likely, should the current price direction continue. We can see this on the chart below. As shares head towards the current level of support, it will be tested again, and the bulls must regain control. This would ensure that downside risk in price returns remains low. The upcoming catalysts from research findings in VIR's current phase 2 studies can drive prices back towards the August highs contingent on positive outcomes. Investors can view this downward pressure on the chart below, which has occurred since August. We encourage investors to factor in all of these points in their own investment reasoning, for entry and reallocation points.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Credit Summary

The company left Q2 well capitalized with ~$550 million in cash. This was inclusive of the equity raise with GSK; however, the runaway on this should extend well into the next 2 years. The company also completed an additional public offering in July on top of this, of around $320 million, which adds to the liquidity position. On a short-term solvency basis, the company has around 7x coverage from liquid assets on short-term obligations, with similar liquidity excluding inventories. What is positive for the company and its lack of profitability is the Altman Z-score of 7.09, which fits our thesis that cash is sufficient for the next 2 years minimum. The company has managed debt well over the last year, and total debt to capital figure is 2.74x, which is reasonable in our view considering the maturity phase of the company, and the capital intensity required for developmental stage biotech companies. Therefore, the company has adequate liquidity for operations over the coming years, with no outlandish drains or pulls on liquidity. Further, with a low debt load, there is opportunity for additional financing, although lenders will be unlikely to participate due to the credit analysis of the company seen below. In light of this, we do see strength on the balance sheet through the blend of cash and total equity capital, and the company seems to be using its equity financing efficiently at this stage.

Data Source: VIR SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

Risks and Conclusion

Risks to our thesis do not preclude the effects of the pandemic, especially with the current numbers coming out of Europe and the US. This is certainly a risk to all in the sector at this point. However, the company may see upside with more worldwide COVID cases, should the collaborations with GSK and others materialize well, especially with added media attention. Additionally, there are pipeline risks that cover the entire developmental portfolio of the company, and VIR must progress smoothly through each phase of trials with all compounds, with no adverse safety or efficacy data. Should this occur, the market will undoubtedly place additional downward pressure from today's trading. We've seen this in many companies this year, notwithstanding the heavy focus on bio-pharma and biotech in equity markets this year.

We believe that VIR's deep pipeline and key collaborations will result in a growth phase over the coming years. The company's developmental portfolio provides scope across many diseases; that reduces concentration risk for the company and for investors. Considering key collaborations with large names like GSK and AZN, which include royalty structures and commercial agreements, the company can create value through long-tailed asset returns, where the larger names do the heavy lifting and leverage their own market positioning. This also allows the company to do what they do best, effectively improving the likelihood of successful pipeline conversions. We see the upcoming catalysts in their Hep-B segment as the main drivers for price change over the coming months. Further, using our DCF framework, where we assigned a 50% probability that the company will reach its revenue milestones in each segment, we see a fair value range of $36-$60, depending on input assumptions, representing around 16%-41% upside. Thus, we assign a price target of $45.97 over the coming 12 months in the base case. We are confident the stock will receive further investor attention once the top-line data from each of the current phase 2 trials are released. Without this data, alongside the risks in COVID-19 exposure, we require a bit more evidence to advocate for an immediate entry. This is coupled with the recent activity on the charts YTD, where key indicators haven't signaled bullish investor sentiment. Therefore, we hold a neutral stance and look forward to providing additional coverage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VIR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.