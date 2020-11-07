The dividend is well covered by FFO, and I find the shares to be undervalued.

Sabra has seen some challenges in its senior housing - managed segment, but the rest of the portfolio is holding up well.

Healthcare REITs remain well off their levels from earlier this year. While the bigger names get most of the attention, I’m focused on the relatively smaller Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA), which, at a market cap of less than $3 billion, flies under the radar for most investors. As seen below, since the start of the year, Sabra’s shares have fallen by nearly 36%.

(Source: YCharts)

While some of this weakness is warranted, I believe the stock has been overly punished. In this article, I evaluate what makes this stock an attractive investment at the current valuation; so let’s get started.

A Look Into Sabra

Sabra is a healthcare REIT that is focused on owning and acquiring skilled nursing facilities, senior housing (leased and managed), and specialty hospitals. Its current portfolio consists of 425 properties. As seen below, its most recent NOI is comprised of 63% skilled nursing/transitional care, 25% senior housing, and 10% specialty hospitals and other.

(Source: Company website)

I see senior housing as being the riskier segment for Sabra. This was evident in the latest Q3’20 results, in which the senior housing – managed portfolio saw a 270 bps sequential QoQ occupancy decline to 79.1%. Its senior housing – leased portfolio had a 120 bps sequential occupancy decline to 85.1%. Note that occupancy figures for the leased portfolio are reported one quarter in arrears.

Sabra’s overall operating margin is more impacted by weakness in the senior housing – managed segment (compared to senior housing – leased), due to its exposure to facility profit & loss. To get a perspective of this, I put together the following operating margin % graph. This was calculated by taking Sabra’s operating income (with depreciation addback) divided by revenue. As seen below, Sabra’s operating margin % began declining in 2017, with recent weakness stemming from the current pandemic.

(Created by author based on Seeking Alpha data)

On the bright side, the triple-net segment is holding up well. As seen below, both the skilled nursing and specialty hospitals segments have shown improved EBITDARM coverage, with aggregated coverage improving from 1.91x in Q2’20 to 2.07x in the latest quarter. While the senior housing – leased EBITDARM coverage has dropped to 1.31x (from 1.38x in Q2), I still see it as being at a safe level.

(Source: Q3’20 Earnings Presentation)

What I also find encouraging is that, as management noted, since September 1st, eligible assisted living and memory care facility operators could apply for funding through the CARES Act. Prior to September 1st, CARES Act funding was only available to Sabra’s Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facility operators, who had received $470M in aggregate funding.

It should be noted that Sabra recently moved its Signature and Genesis operators, who represent 7.2% and 2.5% of Sabra’s annualized NOI, to cash-basis accounting. This was the result of the auditors for the respective operators expressing doubt as to their abilities to continue as a going concern. Financial services firm Mizuho wasn’t too concerned about this. The firm noted that while tenant credit risk is worth watching, the sector is “in the early stages of seeing an inflection in occupancy, and that COVID-19-related expenses will start to moderate.”

Valuation

Turning to valuation, I wanted to calculate the fair value of Sabra’s shares based on a Net Present Value model, with the following assumptions:

Starting FFO/Share: $1.64 – based on Q3’20 FFO/share multiplied by 4.

Perpetual Growth Rate: 0% - a very conservative estimate.

Discount Rate: 7% - I generally use 2% for stable, well-established REITs. This bakes in a high level of uncertainty.

Holding Period: 15 years (based on generally accepted P/E or P/FFO of 15).

(Created by author)

As seen above, I arrived at fair value of $15.98, which sits 16% above the current price of $13.73. Meanwhile, I find the 8.7% dividend yield to be attractive and well-covered, with a dividend-to-FFO payout ratio of 73% (based on Q3’20 FFO/share of $0.41). Plus, Sabra maintains sound debt metrics, with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 4.91x, and no material debt maturities until 2024. Plus, it maintains plenty of liquidity, which increased by $23.7M during Q3 to $979M as of Sep 30th.

Investor Takeaway

Sabra has seen its share of challenges during the current pandemic. While its senior housing – managed portfolio has been the hardest hit, this risk is mitigated by Sabra’s limited (15% of NOI) exposure to this segment. Meanwhile, I’m encouraged by the steady performance in the leased portfolio, and the increased EBITDARM coverage ratios in the skilled nursing and specialty hospital segments. Looking forward, I expect Sabra’s senior housing segment to benefit from CARES Act funds, as management noted.

As the valuation exercise demonstrated, I find the shares to be attractively priced, with a fair amount of upside. In addition, the 8.7% dividend yield is well-covered and high relative to that of the S&P 500 (SPY). As such, I view the shares as a Buy for both income and capital appreciation.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

