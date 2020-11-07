Stocks To Watch: Sports Betting Buzz, Alibaba And Safe Haven Plays

Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch - a preview of key events scheduled for the next week. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox every Saturday morning. A podcast of Stocks to Watch is also available on Sundays on Seeking Alpha, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (click the highlighted links).

Election uncertainty will linger in the market as investors look for the right mix of stocks based on the prospect for a dividend government. While the earnings season slows down, there still are some intriguing reports from Disney (NYSE:DIS), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) to watch. Across the Pacific, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) will be in the spotlight with its Single Day event. The bond market takes the day off on November 11 for Veterans Day before opening back up to digest the inflation report on November 12 and producer prices report on November 13. On a final note, here is the link to Seeking Alpha's tribute to Eli Hoffmann, the site's visionary who passed away on November 4.

Earnings spotlight: McDonald's (MCD), Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on November 9; D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), Tencent Music (NYSE:TME) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) on November 10; Adient (NYSE:ADNT) and Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) on November 11; Cisco (CSCO), Disney (DIS), Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) on November 12; DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) on November 13.

IPO watch: New IPO pricing in the week ahead include IN8bio (INAB) and Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT) on November 9. Meanwhile, Airbnb (AIRB) is expected to open its books to investors ahead of the company's highly-anticipated IPO. Airbnb is aiming to raise as much as $3B in the offering on the Nasdaq, which would be one of the largest listings of the year. Go deeper: Catch up on all the latest IPO news.

M&A tidbits: The Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI)-Stryker (NYSE:SYK) merger is expected to close on November 10 and the go-shop period on the Nautic acquisition of American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) expires on the same day.

Bright lights on McDonald's: McDonald's (MCD) CEO Chris Kempczinski and CFO Kevin Ozan will join other members of the senior management team on November 9 to update on the company's strategic priorities. The event is expected to feature details on new and existing initiatives, with a particular focus on delivery, digital and drive-thru.

Apple's One More Thing event: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will hold what is expected to be a Mac-centric event to introduce the first Apple Silicon Mac. "With its powerful features and industry-leading performance, Apple silicon will make the Mac stronger and more capable than ever," promised CEO Tim Cook as part of the announcement last summer. The biggest wildcard for investors might be what products will be available before the holiday season, including a new MacBook Air, AirTags and new headphones.

Singles Day: Alibaba's (BABA) Singles Day takes on a different look this year with new products and brands. The number of new products debuting on Alibaba’s B2C platform Tmall alone will top 2M to mark twice the number of new products from last year. The company is expecting a huge day after seeing strong sales for its first sales window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival. The early results indicate that consumer spending has rebounded strongly in China and that the demand for imported goods is higher than ever.

Console wars: The long wait for videogamers ends on November 10 when Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) starts selling the $499 Xbox Series X and the slightly less powerful $299 Xbox Series S. The new Xbox will be backward compatible, with older games getting optimizations. Just behind the Xbox launch, Sony’s (NYSE:SNE) will start selling the PlayStation 5 on November 12. The PS5 Digital Edition will list for $399 and the PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-Ray Disc Drive will be priced at $499. The launch of the consoles is considered of high interest to publishers like Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) and Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY) - while GameStop's (NYSE:GME) new strategic partnership with Microsoft gives its a piece of digital content sold on a Xbox sold by Gamestop.

Projected dividend changes (quarterly): It is a clean sweep of dividend hikes this week in the dividend watch section. Projected payout boosts include D.R. Horton (DHI) to $0.21 from $0.175, Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) to $0.70 from $0.64, ADP (NASDAQ:ADP) to $0.98 from $0.91, Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) to $0.75 from $0.70, Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) to $0.615 from $0.575, Griffon (NYSE:GFF) to $0.08 from $0.075, Sysco (NYSE:SYY) to $0.48 from $0.45, Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) to $0.12 from $0.113, Nike (NYSE:NKE) to $0.26 from $0.245, Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) to $0.295 from $0.28, Spire (NYSE:SR) to $0.655 from $0.6225, HP Inc (NYSE:HP) to $0.185 from $0.1762 and Four Corners Property (NYSE:FCPT) to $0.3175 from $0.305.

Sports betting on display: The gaming sector is coming off an election day during which every gaming/sports betting ballot initiative was approved by voters in the U.S. Union Gaming analyst John DeCree says the sweep was partially a byproduct of the significant mainstream acceptance of sports betting over the past two years, which has been driven by support and national advertising from national media and entertainment brands, casinos and sports leagues. "We continue to see more gambling expansion ahead, particularly as states cope with widening budgets deficits," he notes. In the week ahead, a sports betting investor summit will include a talk by New York State Senator Joseph Addabbo. Of course, sports betting legalization in New York would create a buzz in the industry for players like DraftKings (DKNG), Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) and Fanduel (OTCPK:PDYPY).

Tech Check: The tech sector is being sized up favorably by investors and analysts after the election on the prospect of a mixed government. Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives expects the U.S.-China Cold Tech war to thaw out and notes the regulatory outlook may be more promising for the sector. "Based on policy platforms, the Street's view appears to be that a Biden Presidency will take a relatively more friendly tone on China technology and policy issues which could ratchet down tensions and rhetoric between the US/China across the enterprise and consumer technology ecosystem, however the long-standing issues around piracy and IP theft are not going away," he notes. The election result is seen as very supportive in particular for favorite names like Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS).

Detroit auto: General Motors (NYSE:GM) will showcase the Chevrolet Tahoe, Chevrolet Suburban, Cadillac Escalade and GMC Yukon Denali at the China International Import Expo event that starts on November 11. The automaker is planning to sell full-size SUVs in China for the first time and import more cars into the region. Meanwhile, Ford (NYSE:F) will talk connected cars at the Deutsche Bank AutoTech Conference. The discussion will include how Ford connected-vehicle technology will drive growth, elevate customer experiences, improve vehicle quality and lower warranty costs. Analysts have been incrementally positive over Ford's EV plans.

Analyst meetings and business updates: Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD), Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) and Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will host investor day events on November 10. Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) will hold a virtual Q&A event. The restaurant chain could also provide an update on new trends around the U.S. election and ongoing pandemic. Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) execs will discuss the company's approach to sustainability, diversity and inclusion during a webcast on November 13.

Conferences rundown: The most interesting conference of the week may be the Morgan Stanley Life After Covid Thematic Conference. Uber (NYSE:UBER), Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM), Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), Honeywell (NYSE:HON), 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) and Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) are some of the companies that will discuss how they expect to fit into the post-pandemic world. Meanwhile, the Baird Industrial Conference will include presentations by American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) and Ryder (NYSE:R), while the Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference will include presentations by Humana (NYSE:HUM), Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX), Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Cigna (NYSE:CI). Capping off the week on November 12, the Jefferies Virtual Interactive Entertainment Conference will include presentations by Microsoft (MSFT), Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU), Stillfront (OTCPK:STLFF) and Mail Ru Group (OTC:MLRUY). Go deeper: Read about the conference presentations that could stand out in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.

Barron's mentions: Time to play it safe? The publication provides investors with a shopping list for uncertainty around a divided government. Some of the safe haven picks identified for investors are iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT), iShares iBox Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD), Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY), SPDR Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN),Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV). In a separate article, Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is called attractive given the firm's expanding asset base, earnings growth and investment trends that favor alternatives managers. In the timeshare sector, Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) is said to have a premium valuation, but is described as well positioned to get through the pandemic and beyond.

Sources: EDGAR, Bloomberg, CNBC, Reuters, MacRumors, The Verge, Wall Street Journal