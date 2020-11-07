We’ve always liked Evonik (OTCPK:EVKIF), but when it and its comps were most buffeted by the COVID-19 environment, Arkema (OTCPK:ARKAY) came across as better value. Although more paired now, Evonik currently actually trades at a bit of a discount, and with their more favourable dividend policy with a 5.37% yield, we have seen a reversal in our view. Evonik’s business has always been the more resilient one, and with plans to carve out a part of the performance materials business, the most vulnerable segment of them all, the future looks even more resilient. With continued uncertainty around COVID-19 and the rollout of the vaccine which is supposed to combat it, we think Evonik is particularly attractive at this moment. We rate them as a buy.

Portfolio Optimisation

Evonik is looking for buyers for its soon-to-be independent baby care unit. As opposed to being part of their healthcare exposure, baby care is actually part of performance materials, which has been the most hard hit segment, in part due to the intermediate automotive exposure but also declines in price and volumes for baby care products.

(Source: Q3 Evonik 2020 Pres)

This business is likely a better performer within the stricken segment, but it nonetheless is a component of Evonik’s profile that is volatile in the face of macroeconomic uncertainty. Finding a strategic buyer is definitely a good idea when PE actors are more flushed with dry powder than ever before, with opportunities surprisingly scarce due to the easy credit environment and other government handouts. Likely being able to sell these chemicals assets at a premium will help Evonik exit from the segment in a profitable way.

Demonstrated Resilience

Overall, Q3 was a quarter in which strong performance was demonstrated. Ultimately, the fact that 70% of Evonik’s revenue is derived from resilient end-markets is responsible for this performance. With experience from the last time, industrial work should be able to continue without too much disruption, and Evonik’s construction exposure through specialty additives can be added to that set. With Keynesian tailwinds, as well as the continued heavy European investment into renewables, their substantial construction exposure should stay strong.

(Source: Q3 Evonik 2020 Pres)

In addition to construction, Evonik’s consumer exposures remain the highlight of their strong performance. Methionine performed well, helping their nutrition exposures, and their other nutrition and care end-markets also stayed strong due to exposure to pharma and other less beleaguered industries. Overall, sales are only down by around 10%, and free cash flow was even able to be increased through shrewd cost cutting and careful working capital management. CAPEX remains at 2019 levels.

Valuation

With the outlook on construction looking good at the moment, both from strong leading indicators in private works as well as expectations for more activity in public works, both Evonik and Arkema have very similar levels of resilience with about 70% of sales being safe from COVID-19 each. Arkema is more skewed towards construction, and Evonik is more skewed towards nutrition and agriculture. Evonik trades at about a 5% discount on an EV/EBITDA basis, and with nutrition and healthcare being more solid in highly recessionary environments compared to construction despite the strong outlook, Evonik strikes us as more conservative. On a historical price basis from the beginning of the selloff in March, the discount is a little more dramatic at 10%.

(Source: tradingview.com)

Conclusions and Risk

The discount is slight, but the real reason to buy Evonik is for its dividend, which is attractive at current levels. It has already been covered by the half-year performance in terms of FCF, and has been fully confirmed for the 2019 year. Management pointed towards the narrowing guidance at $2 billion in EBITDA as a reason to continue to expect the dividend to be paid. With a 5.37% yield, and as a German company with fewer stamp duties and transaction costs, Evonik strikes us an interesting income compounding opportunity with best in class assets by cost. Moreover, the risks, although still present in performance materials which is driven by petrochemicals, is limited as the COVID-19 resurgence in Europe continues to take hold. Although we expect near-term price headwinds, we think that Evonik can easily weather the current macroeconomic environment. As such, we would already consider them a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.