Odfjell SE (ODJAF) CEO Kristian Mørch on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kristian Mørch

Good morning. And welcome to the presentation of the third quarter results for Odfjell SE, which we are streaming live here from our office in Bergen. My name is Kristian Mørch. I'm the CEO of Odfjell SE and I'm joined today by the CFO of Odfjell SE, Terje Iversen.

Thank you all for taking the time to listen to our quarterly presentation today. We will go through the presentation. And then during the presentation, you should be able to post questions online, there should be a link to that on the top right hand corner of your screen. And then after the presentation Terje and I will be happy to answer any questions that you may have.

The agenda for today is, I will take you through the highlights of the quarter. Then Terje, will as usual, come on and take you through the financials. Then I will come back and give you an update on operational matters. And finally, talk about prospects and the market updates. And as I said, we will take a Q&A session towards the end of the presentation.

The highlight of the third quarter is, it was another quarter with positive results for Odfjell SE, despite a seasonally lower market and despite the fact that we had high number of drydocking, some of our ship days were a little bit lower, and an unclear market environment, I think anyone who listen will agree to the fact that it's hard to predict at the moment. But it was another quarter of profits.

The EBITDA came in at $72 million, which is $10 million below last quarter. And the $10 million drop came from the EBITDA from tankers that came in at $64 million, which was down from considerably from the previous quarter. Terminals are stable with $8 million of EBITDA. And then net results came out at $4 million compared to a positive $31 million in the last quarter. But if you adjust both of those numbers for non-recurring items, then the results in the first quarter was $5 million profit compared to an adjusted profit last quarter of $17 million. So, we are down $12 million quarter-on-quarter.

Our COA rates continue to go up. They were up 4.5% in the third quarter. Third quarter is not a busy month for us in terms of contract renewals but fourth quarter is. So we are right in the middle of the contract renegotiation season right now. And it's comforting to see that the market accepts that there’s an ongoing trend in our markets.

In terms of COA coverage, you might remember from the last quarter, it was unusually low with 35%. That came -- the third quarter came back up to 50% and we see that stabilize around that mark. Also, we're heading into the fourth quarter, which is also where we would like it to be but I'll speak later on in the operational update about the COA coverage.

We also this quarter are announcing new and ambitious targets, ESG targets in Odfjell SE. We are announcing that we target to reduce our carbon intensity by 50% by 2030 and also that we will have a climate neutral fleet by 2050. Both of those targets will be on the target set by IMO and we have a slide later on in the deck that we will speak about that.

In terms of subsequent events, we are also announcing that we have established a new pool for IMO2 coated tonnage, IMO2 chemical tankers, initially adding six ships to that pool but we are actually working on expanding that pool and we hope that we can soon announce a further expansion. So this is a new, let's say, focus area for us and we hope to establish a strong presence in the commodity chemical market.

So third quarter was another quarter of profits despite the seasonal impact and the high number of new buildings. We are satisfied with our ability to continue to report profits, despite the uncertain market environment. And we are happy with the new pools, which will give us more, let’s say, market presence in the commodity chemical tanker markets.

We expect the fourth quarter to be in line with the third quarter. And we do, of course -- there’s some uncertainty about the near-term because of the COVID and what will happen there. But in general, we feel that there's strong fundamental in the chemical tanker markets, and I'll speak about that also during the market update.

At this point, I will hand it over to Terje to take you through the financials.

Terje Iversen

Thank you, Kristian. And good morning to all of you. As Kristian said, I will take you through the financials in the third quarter. I will start with the revenue or the P&L for the chemical tanker business area this quarter. And as you can see, we saw gross revenue that declined slightly compared to the second quarter. We ended at $229.7 million compared to $234.6 million in the second quarter. Looking at voyage expenses, that increased slightly. The main reason being that we saw some higher port and canal costs this quarter compared to second quarter, but that is what we should consider as seasonal variations and not long trend as we can see it today.

After pool distribution, we then ended at the net time charter earnings at $128.0 million compared to $137.2 million in the second quarter. The main reason of that declines was that we saw the time charter -- the spot market declined somewhat, especially when you consider that in the second quarter we had a very strong spot market and also we had a lower contract nominations that led us to being able to tap into various strong spot market in the second quarter, while we saw more normal activity in the spot market, and also we saw increased contract nominations in the third quarter.

Operating expenses increased slightly to $42 million compared to $40.4 million in the second quarter. Main reason being delivery of new vessels but we also saw some increase in crew costs related to changing of crews and travel expenses related to that. We may continue to expect that going forward because we still have challenges to have this crew replaced, people come and go back and forth to the vessels.

G&A, quite stable compared to the second quarter, then we ended at EBITDA of plus $63.6 million compared to $73.9 million in the second quarter.

After depreciation, we then have operating result at $25 million compared to $37.1 million. Under financial expenses we had some positive mark-to-market in the second quarter. That has turned into more negative territory in the third quarter. So we had negative $1.3 million in the third quarter related to other financial items. After taxes, we are then left with net result of $2.6 million compared to $19.3 million in the second quarter.

Looking at the Terminals, we saw a small increase in gross revenue, mainly due to an increasing activity following the shutdown in the second quarter. Stable operating expenses and G&A led to an EBITDA improvement to $7.8 million compared to $7.6 million in the second quarter. After capital gains and depreciation, we are then left with $2.2 million in operating results compared to $12.5 million in the second quarter. But then you should remember that in the second quarter we had a capital gain related to sale of one of the terminals in China of $10.3 million. So in second quarter it’s a bit inflated by that capital gain of course.

After net financials and also after taxes, we are then left with result of $1.5 million compared to $11.6 million, again inflated in the second quarter due to the capital gain. If we kind of exclude depreciation of the surplus values in the third quarter of $1.7 million, we're left with a net result for our Terminal business at US$3.2 million.

Looking at the total, we ended with an EBITDA of $71.7 million compared to $81.9 million. Net result of -- operating result of $27.1 million and after taxes and finance we are left with a net result of $3.9 million compared to $30.9 million in the second quarter. If we deduct the non-recurring items being the net financial items and capital gain in the second quarter, we then have normalized net result of US$5 million this quarter compared to US$17 million in the second quarter.

Continuing with the balance sheet, we saw a small increase in book values of ships and newbuilding contracts due to delivery of the fifth newbuilding from Hudong in the third quarter. We see that investments in associates and joint venture is US$174 million. The main part is Odfjell Terminals of course with $164 million, which also includes cash in the joint ventures of US$47 million, our share. The remainder of that investment in associates and joint ventures is done in our investments in Odfjell Gas. Equity increased to US$560 million. That is the equity percentage of around 30% when excluding related to right-of-use of assets.

Looking at the cash flow, going a bit more into details there. We saw that operating activities delivered a slightly decrease in the cash flow to $30.1 million compared to $54.1 million in the second quarter. Main reason, of course, is that we have a lower result, because we see sort of working capital increase to around US$10 million this quarter, which is done, that’s a slight decreased in net cash flow from operating activities.

Investment activities, we had fifth newbuilding delivered from Hudong as mentioned. We also other CapEx this quarter of US$7 million adding to $48.2 million. Looking at the financing costs, we had quite busy quarter also this quarter when it comes to financing and refinancing. New interest bearing debt was $127.9 million, includes also newbuilding delivered from Hudong, but also refinancing of several loans in the quarter. That has also affected in repayment of interest bearing debt being US$101.7 million this quarter. That also includes repayment of financing for some of the vessels with around US$32 million, which was refinanced after the end of this quarter, another US$23 million in cash after that refinancing was finalized in the fourth quarter. We repaid US$50 million on our revolving credit facility. And then we ended with a net cash flow for the period of $55.9 million negative, compared to $27.3 million positive in the second quarter.

That leads to cash at the end of the quarter of $92.4 million. But in addition, we of course, have undrawn facilities under credit revolver facility. Adding that, we are around US$138 million in available cash end of third quarter.

Looking at cash flow to equity, we had a strong cash flow to equity in the second quarter of US$17 million. That's slightly negative this quarter with US$12 million. Of course changes also reflected that we had lower results, but also the working capital increasing with $10 million partly explains why we ended in a negative net cash flow to equity in third quarter.

Bunker expenses continue to be one of our main cost components. We saw a slightly decrease in cost -- bunker expenses also this quarter. We also see that the bunker adjustment clauses are actually working and we are hedging 50% also going forward through the contracts and contracts affreightments payments and the bunker adjustment clauses. In addition we also secured some additional hedging through derivatives where we secured 25% of the uncovered bunker exposure for next year at levels that are above or just slightly below what the current prices are indicating.

We also saw that Average Platts increased slightly this quarter, both in Rotterdam and Singapore, but we also see that going forward -- and we have seen so far that both low-sulfur fuel oil and marine gas oil actually priced lower than we saw heavy-fuel oil priced before 2020 came into effect.

Cash flow and breakeven continues to be high on the agenda. Last quarter, we had a positive kind of difference between time charter earnings and cash flow. This quarter that was slightly negative. We saw that the time charter earnings came down, ended around $20,620 per day, while the cash breakeven was around $500 above that level this quarter. Going forward, we expect the cash breakeven for 2021 would be very much in the same areas throughout day around 21,400 per day, but our long-term target is still to reach a level of $18,000 to $19,500 per day to ensure that we can generate positive cash flow throughout the cycles.

We think based on the earnings we are seeing today and based on the market we see today that we should be able to reach this goal in 2022. But of course, that is market dependent and also dependent on who we are kind of succeeding optimizing our debt portfolio and ensure that also amortization profile match the economic lifetime of our vessels also going forward.

Debt development, we have the bond maturing in January next year. Besides that, we don't have any -- actually maturities coming up before in the second quarter 2022. We still have an ambition to refinance bond maturing in January next year, but that will be market dependent. We will only do that if we consider that right in the market that we get the price that we would love to seek for that financing. We have taken care of kind of takeout financing already. So we don't need to refinance it before maturity, but we will continue to follow the market. We will consider when that should be done or that will be done before or after repaying after maturity in January.

Gross debt, this is kind of illustration how that can develop going forward. It will increase slightly towards the end of this year, because of the last newbuilding being delivered from Hudong. But going forward based on the repayment profile and amortization profile that they have in their existing loans, we will slowly then decline gross debt for the company and we will then, and based on this, be in the range of US$750 million to US$900 million which is our long-term aim for the debt profile. Timing of course is dependent on the market development and if we are able to repay according to the existing schedules.

Photo on the left side, this is an illustration of how it may look like based on if you analyze the kind of the results this year. Year-to-date, if you analyze that for the next few years, based on what we have left of debt today, repayment profiles and also the cash, we will then kind of decrease the net interest bearing debt EBITDA from today's level at 4.2 to be in a range of 2.4 to 2.9 in 2023 and we think that is very good achievement if we are able to do that, and of course, based on kind of the market at least being at today's level that we have seen so far in 2020.

Then normally I would have a slide on the CapEx, future CapEx. I haven’t included that this time because we have very limited CapEx, especially for Odfjell SE going forward. And we took the delivery of the last newbuilding from Hudong in October. So we are left with operational review for Kristian to take you through both for chemical tankers and the terminals.

Over to you, Kristian.

Kristian Mørch

Yes. Thank you, Terje. Operational review. First of all, I want to speak a little bit about our operational platform because our activities, they may seem unaffected by the ongoing pandemic, but I can guarantee you that it has not felt normal throughout 2020, with most of us working from our homes for the majority of the year, and a lot of us are still doing it. So it has been done more or less by remote control. Of course, some of us can work from the comfort of our home and safety of our homes, but the crew on both the ships and the operators on our terminals cannot. So it has been a very challenging year. And it has been a test of the Odfjell platform. But what is it we mean when we talk about our platform? Well, first and foremost, we have global platform, which means that we are close to our customers, we are close to the terminals. We are close to the ports where the ships are often docking. It also means that when problems do occur, then we have people on the ground, who can help solve those problems. So having a global platform is an absolutely an advantage in a year like 2020.

We have in-house ship management. And if there was ever a year for that to be a benefit, then this is the year. I'll talk a little bit about that in a second. We have a COA coverage that gives us comfort, something to operate around. We have a visibility on where the ships are going to be and where their volumes are going to be. We have an adaptable TCE fleet. And as you know, over the last couple of quarters, we have reduced a number of TCE payments and the TCE fleet in general, which means we're reducing risk. And we're replacing them by -- a lot of them, replacing them by pool ships that gives us the market presence and gives us an income stream and then some of the upside.

And finally, we have the flexibility of the ships. I think the second quarter has proved that when the CPP markets are very strong then we have the ability to switch into -- swing into the neighboring markets where we can generate good earnings and choose not to when that's not the case. But in terms of ship management, our biggest headache is the fact that we have struggled to change crew. We have 126 people who have been on-board on our ships for more than 10 months, and we have 31 people who have been on-board more than one year. And just spend a moment and imagine that you were able to leave your office for a year, what that would do. And obviously the people who are on-board is only half the equation, there are also people sitting in their homes, ready to go to work but who cannot because of travel restrictions.

So this is I think our number one challenge that is that we cannot move people freely around the world, get them on-board for drydockings, get them on-board for inspections, and so on. And we are working as hard as we can to make sure that we pick that up. In the third quarter we have seen an increase in number of crew changes we have done but now with the second wave kind of being evident around the world we fear that it's going to continue to be -- we are going to continue to struggle with moving crew freely around the world.

But despite that we have our best safety performance. We have not had any LTI since August 2019, more than 400 days. We are performing better than ever on our vetting performance and our predictability KPIs, which means that we make sure when we promise our customers we show up at the load port or the discharge port. We have never performed better than that. So I'm very impressed and happy with the operational performance of Odfjell despite of these ongoing, let's say, challenges in the world.

The next slide I want to talk about is our COA volumes. You can see in the top left hand graph, I think left hand, yes, that in the second quarter that COA coverage dropped to 35%. That was partly by design, because we freed up tonnage to go into the CPP markets. And was partly because most of the chemical producers in the world, they were kind of stopped in their tracks in the beginning of second quarter, trying to figure out what was going on with the supply chains, and so on. So we had a very low number of nominations on top of that. That has now stabilized into third quarter and also into fourth quarter.

So we believe that the COA coverage will be stable around 50%, which is the sweet spot for us. It's high enough to give us comfort and something to operate around to give us the predictability but is also low enough for us to have flexibility to reschedule the fleet where it makes most economic sense.

Then this slide, as Terje said, we took delivery of our latest newbuilding in October and with that we are completing the biggest fleet expansion and renewal program in the history of the company. We have taken delivery of 19 of our own ships, we have taken delivery of 13 cruise ships, and we have at the same time redelivered 24 ships from the fleet. That has happened over 2.5 year period. So the number itself may not sound that much. But I can assure you that when you look at what it takes for us to really -- to pull that off and get the ships into the trades where they belong, it is quite a significant challenge. And it has been done very well by the team here. It also means we have one of the most modern, if not the most modern, and most energy efficient fleet in the industry. And when we talk about ESG targets a little bit later, this is certainly something that's helping us to achieve the targets that we are announcing today.

If you look at the competitive landscape, it also means that we are moving ahead of the competition. It is clear that MOL and Stolt-Nielsen and Odfjell are head of the pack. But if you look within that group, with the information, we have available -- there might be something going on with our competitors that we are not aware of, we like to think that we do know but the reality is we probably don’t. But at least with the information we have available, you can see that both in terms of average ages of fleet and the size of the fleet, we are moving ahead of the competition. And I think that gives us a very strong advantage in terms of both scale and efficiency of the fleet.

Quickly talking about our terminals in general, the terminals are performing in a stable way, $8 million of EBITDA this quarter, the terminals are in general full. We did see in the second quarter across the terminals that the throughput in the terminals dropped a little bit, but that's picking up in the third quarter. And we think that they're going to continue to operate in a stable way. And we’re also moving forward with our expansion projects, especially in the U.S. within the terminal in Houston. We have both greenfield and brownfield land and we are ready to expand on and we continue to make progress on those.

Speaking a little bit about CapEx in that relation, in terms of all the plans that we have now, the total expansion CapEx for the terminals is $48 million. But the various joint ventures we have in terminals will be self-funded and have capacity to shoulder that expansion. So we don't foresee any CapEx injection from Odfjell SE to achieve these expansion goals.

Turning to ESG, I mentioned it a few times today. We are launching new and very ambitious targets. And they both are the targets that we launched today go further than the IMO targets on emission. We say that Odfjell will cut our greenhouse gas emission by 50% by 2030. That's nine years away. Ships have economic lifetime of 30-years. So, we're in a hurry. But as I spoke about on one of the previous slide, we are well underway and we are -- we have a clear plan for how we're going to reach that target. We also have a target to -- we are dedicated to pursuing only zero-emission vessels technology from 2030 onwards, not order ships with the old technology so to speak. That's a slightly more ambitious target, because we don't have answers to all the questions, how that's going to happen. But we do have a fairly clear picture of what it is we are going to do. But this is not something that Odfjell can solve alone. We need to work with engine manufacturers and shipyards and classification societies and so on. And that also goes from point three, which is that we will have a target to have a climate neutral fleet by 2050. And that's a stretch target, but something that we are dedicating our best resources on in Odfjell SE.

Point number four on this slide says that we will actually support initiatives and work across the industry. I just mentioned that this is not something a shipping company can do alone. 80% of the investments that the world needs to make in order for the energy transition to happen is going to be assured. So, without the authorities and regulators and energy sellers, providers, like the bunker suppliers, we won't be able to solve that. And we have dedicated resources and are ready to invest in helping doing what we can to help that development.

Finally, on ESG, I also want to mention that we have now a sustainability-linked finance framework in place. We think there's an appetite for ESG-linked bonds. We do have a bond that matures in January, as Terje just mentioned. We have the cash to pay that out. But we have also considered going to the market. And we should be able to do that under attractive terms. And if the attractive terms are there, the window is open, then we think there's an appetite for ESG-linked bonds and we have that framework verified by third-parties.

Alright, that was the operational update. If I turn to prospects and markets update very quickly here, we are looking at the total tonne mile demand picture. The last three years we've had a strong growth in tonne-mile. And what you see in the first half of 2020 with the pandemic happened, that dropped quite dramatically. But it's important to note that it never contracted. We think it's a very robust demand picture, I'll speak to that on the next slide. And we also think that we have turned the bottom in the second quarter. If you listen to what the chemical producers and our customers are saying about the world, even those who are exposed to automotive and construction, which are the two industries that have been hardest hit, it seems like things have bottomed out in the second quarter and are starting to grow again.

So, it's a lower demand growth that we've seen the last couple of years, but we think that there's going to be growth throughout the coming quarters and years. The reason for that growth is that is I would say structural. If you look at what has happened for the chemical producers, the feedstock prices have obviously dropped and they have dropped more in the states as well. That means on the middle graph here you see that the competitiveness of the long haul, let’s say, base producers and especially in the U.S. and also a little bit in the Middle East is very much still in place. And that means that the Chinese, which is the biggest import market continue to replace domestic production with imports. And that's a picture that we see continuing. Yes, at a lower pace than we had expected a year ago, but nobody saw the pandemic coming. But we also think that post-pandemic and with the IMF projections for growth next year that this will very much be the case in the coming year. So we think that's a fairly resistant -- we continue to think there’s a fairly resistant demand for deep sea chemical tankers.

The supply side, I'd say is the strongest market -- strongest supply picture we have seen for I would say decades. The first two bars on this graph relates to swing tonnage and floating storage in the CPP markets. Obviously, when CPP markets take off as they did in the second quarter, it means that the swing tonnage were tracked and a lot of the CPP tonnage gets stocked in floating storage. That is being unwinded now, and there's a little bit of a reversal of the swings tonnage. So we do see some competition from that but not to a great extent. And it's also important to remember that no matter which way you turn the supply side picture, if you look at the bottom graph, we have historically low order book. And we don't see any major risk of a big number of orders happening in the next say, one to two, maybe even three years because of the uncertainty on the future technology. So we think that from a supply perspective, we have a very strong situation in the next coming years for chemical tankers.

So the future market developments are highly dependent on the restart of the global economy. While we wait for that, it still a very robust picture. We have not seen any contraction in demand. We didn't see a contraction in demand in 2009 during the financial crisis either. So it's a very robust picture on the structural changes in the market are here to stay. We think we have lowered our growth forecast to now 3% compounded over the next couple of years with some pluses and minuses, but still 3% growth in tonne mile demand. And at the same time, the supply is not going to grow by more than 1% in the same period and that is after a few years where supply has not grown as much as demand. So we think that there are strong fundamentals for the near-term uncertainty because of the COVID-19.

So I think that was the comments on the market development from my side.

So in summary, third quarter was another quarter with positive results despite the seasonality in the many drydockings and the uncertainty in the market. We continue to operate well and safely and more efficiently despite the challenges of the COVID-19 and home offices and what have you. We have continued to -- with our consolidation efforts, we have established a new IMO2 coated chemical tanker pool initially with six ships. Hopefully we can announce further expansion of that shortly. We have ESG targets where we put our own hand on the heating plate so to speak and we are prepared to make sure that we take responsibility as a company, be good corporate citizens and we also take our share moving the entire industry forward. And the outlook is that the fourth quarter will be in line with the third quarter and then we hope that the turmoil in the markets will soon be sorted and we can see the growth that IMF has been projecting for 2021.

So that was the end of the presentation. I can see that we have had a number of questions posted. So I think we will take them in good order. I don’t know if Bjørn Kristian, which ones, I haven't read them.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Bjørn Kristian Røed

Yes, Yes. We could start with the first one from Lars Bastian in Arcti. You mentioned that a part of the plan to reach to outlined climate targets is only ordering vessels with zero-emission technology from 2030. When do you expect to see viable zero-emission technologies based on what you know today?

Kristian Mørch

Well, it's a very good question. I think there's a lot of question marks -- a lot of questions -- that details about that, that's difficult to answer. But I think the reality is that the technology actually exists. It might not have been scaled up, it might not be on-board ships. But if you look at the technology that the ship itself requires, I think in terms of fuel-flex engines and so on, I think the technology to a large extent exists. So it becomes a question about fuel type.

And as I said earlier, 80% of the investments -- total investments in the industry will have to be done ashore. So it very much depends on what oil majors and other energy providers decide to do? What do the authorities allow? Because we may choose one fuel, whether it's ammonia or whether it's hydrogen, or whatever, but if it is not available, and infrastructure is not there, then it's going to be impossible. Personally, I think that the answer will be somewhere in the let's say, ammonia type -- green ammonia, more than hydrogen, whatever. But I think the reality is, we don't have a clear answer for how it will look.

Bjørn Kristian Røed

And then from Anders Karlsen in Danske Bank. On the COA front, are you entering into or winning new contracts? Or are we mainly talking continuation of existing contracts?

Kristian Mørch

I think both. I think we have spent quite a lot of energy in the past few years to analyze not only the COAs themselves, but how they interact. So, when you have more than 100 COAs, every time you to take a COA, you also dedicate yourself to certain trade in a certain wharf and the interlinkage between those contracts is very complex. So we have found out that there are some contracts that we are simply going to leave, because they create very much of a operational complexity, and there are other contracts where we are probably more aggressively pursuing them, because they fit very nicely into our operations. So we win new contracts, we lose contracts. Most of those we lose, we lose by design. And -- but there's also a vast number of contracts that we just let’s say rollover but that we renew with existing customers.

Bjørn Kristian Røed

Then one question from Bendik Engebretsen with Danske Bank. Congrats for another strong report. Could you elaborate on the development of a potential divestment of Tianjin as part of LG’s exit from the remaining assets in China?

Kristian Mørch

Yes, I think we have said clearly that if an exit opportunity will present itself, we will tag along with that. That process is ongoing. We have advisors. We have live discussions with potential buyers. So things, of course, slightly challenging on that front because of COVID and inability to travel, so on. So it’s difficult to say anything about the timeline, but I think our focus going forward is going to be on Korea, on Antwerp and on the U.S. So -- yes, so I personally think that that's going to happen, but the terminal continues to operate. And if it doesn't happen tomorrow, then we are patient. But I think it is heading in that direction.

Bjørn Kristian Røed

And there’s another question from Lars Bastian Ostereng in Arctic Securities. The newbuilding program is now completed. Do you have any plans for further expansions? If so, would that be mainly through ordering newbuildings, chartering in vessels or expanding pools?

Bjørn Kristian Røed

That can turn into a long answer. I think standing where we are today with a few changes we have done in the most modern and energy efficient fleet in the world without any growth CapEx gives us great visibility on our balance sheet. And I think we are not going to jump into big CapEx expansions with newbuildings right now. But of course, also in the longer term, we cannot say that we will have a climate neutral fleet by 2050, if we don't start investing in it. So there will be a time but this is not for now. I think we're very happy with the visibility we have on the balance sheet from a cash perspective. And so we are not going to go out and order ships right now. We do think that it might make sense to continue with the consolidation. The last say a couple of deals we have made have been pool based where we get a fee or we get some kind of upside in operating the ships, and we can do without using our balance sheet. I think that's good for the customers, it’s good for -- it’s a good way to grow. But of course, we also keep our ears to the ground in terms of interesting opportunities. But I think for now, we are happy with the situation, with the visibility. And I think that that's going to stay that way for until we hit let's say smoother waters.

Bjørn Kristian Røed

And then another one from Lars Bastian in Arctic Securities. How concerning is the current weakness in CPP and crude tanker markets? Do you see that as a real threat to chemical tanker markets going into 2021?

Kristian Mørch

Well, I mean, you have seen when VLCC dropped into, let's say below $10,000 per day, close to their OpEx and periods, the same for product tankers. Of course, products tankers will start to swing into our market. So, it does have an effect. I don't think it's a sustainable level at the moment. But when you see the core of what we carry, we don't compete with product tankers. So, do I see let’s say a catastrophic impact from that? No, I don't. I see there’s a continued factor to -- with the swing tonnage. But I don't see it as a fundamental threat to the positive picture we have in chemical tankers.

Bjørn Kristian Røed

Can you shed light on impact of time charters on earnings of the LPG ships versus pool?

Kristian Mørch

No, we have a confidentiality clause. And so I cannot talk about the levels. But what I can say is that the pool that the ships used to be in is, in our view, the best performing pool in that segment. And we think that the rates we're getting on the two gas ships were high enough for us to take the decision to take the ships out of the pool. But I prefer not to speak about the levels.

Bjørn Kristian Røed

And then a question with regards to our fuel-cell project. What costs are expected per vessel to fit fuel-cells if successful?

Kristian Mørch

I don't have that figure in my head. It’s something we will come back to you on. I think the investments we have had to make in the let's say development of the technology itself, we have done. So that will not be kind of major CapEx in that. But there might be some costs relating to, let's say, the drydocking and the fitting and so on. But the actual number, I don't have that readily available. It's not a significant amount. But we can get back to you with that figure, if you make a note of it, yes.

Bjørn Kristian Røed

You mentioned that you have an ESG-linked framework in place for bond financing. Could you elaborate on how such a bond would be priced and what factors will drive the pricing? Furthermore, what is the right price for refinancing of the 2021 bond maturity?

Kristian Mørch

I think, I'll let Terje answer that question.

Terje Iversen

We have a framework in place that could be used both for bond financing, but of course it could be used for traditionally bank financing. So, whether we will use it for upcoming refinancing, when that is going to take place, we haven't decided yet. But we think that if we should do it, we should do it because there's an interest for it in the market. And we don't expect that the price will be very much lower than we could get on a plain vanilla bond. But maybe we could attract more interest from some investors that could potentially lead to more kind of investors pushing down the price for such an issue. That remains to be seen, but we have a framework in place, a lot of good work has been done with that framework and we are prepared to use that if we find that attractive.

When it comes to the right timing and right pricing to do a bond issue, we did a tap issue beginning this year. That was around 500 basis points above LIBOR. That is not achievable today, we acknowledge. Today we are priced for maybe four or five years above 600 basis points in margin. We think that is on the high side. So we would like to see it come down somewhat. Whether 600 or 550 is the right price? That we haven't really decided.

Bjørn Kristian Røed

And then a question from Eirik Haavaldsen in Pareto Securities. We understand your desire to pay down substantial amount of debt. Now that the CapEx wave is completed, how your dividends fit into this?

Kristian Mørch

Of course, we have been also clear that we have a long-term ambition also to provide a sustainable and kind of reliable dividend and also come up with a dividend policy in the near future. And of course, if we continue to deliver profitable results, we should also be able to then start kind of delivering dividends in a more regular basis going forward. Whether that will be on the basis of this year's results or the next year? I think that will be dependent on the market how that develop and the actual earnings that we are generating in the market.

So today our main focus is to deleverage and reduce our cash breakeven. But we understand and certainly are appreciating that we also have to be more firm on the dividend and dividend capacity when we're now starting to deliver profitable results.

Bjørn Kristian Røed

And then a question from Paul [indiscernible] Markets. Could you please reflect a bit more on the near and medium term earnings outlook/uncertainty regarding signs of a second wave over corona virus benefit of COA and Q4 earnings, and then also supply/demand targets from your CMD?

Kristian Mørch

I think the -- I don't remember what the supply/demand target from the CMD was in particular. I think the supply picture hasn't changed. But as I mentioned earlier in the presentation, the demand picture has. I think the problem at the moment is not the supply/demand picture. The problem at the moment is the spot -- a nervous spot market because of the uncertainty in the world with COVID-19. And then don't forget also that we have inefficiencies built into the way we operate. We sometimes have to delay ships or reschedule ships, deviate ships to pick up crew, take another two days here and spend extra money. And so the COVID-19 just adds near term uncertainty about that market. The COA market though continues to be up. And I think that would not happen if the balance between supply and demand will not favor and you can see quarter-by-quarter it goes up between 3% and 5%. And we think that that's going to be the way that it continues.

So there's a strong underlying market but the spot market continues to be a challenge. We are approaching 2021 with some optimism I would say, capital optimism. Everything depends on how do we get out of the pandemic itself. It depends of course also to a certain extent the previous question about the crude and the product tanker markets. Historically, that has drawn with the spot market. But in the meantime, I think if we can continue to generate earnings in the level that we have done even with that challenging spot market, then we'll just have to weather that out. But it hasn't changed our fundamental view that we are looking -- we are probably at the beginning of an upturn in this market. Whether it’s going to be a high cycle or a medium cycle or when it's going to start? This is not the time to be very concrete about that point in time. But in general, the picture is positive, but we are, of course, concerned about the short-term.

Bjørn Kristian Røed

And then a final question, will the outcome of the U.S. election have any impact on chemical tanker markets you think?

Kristian Mørch

I think the world would like an answer, one way or the other and some stability. I think -- and of course, we would, as anyone welcome that. I don't think that it will impact the picture that we have just shown. The fact that the long haul chemical producers have a structural advantage that the number of ships being built and so on. It could -- probably it could may impact let's say how quickly the economy returns but I would doubt that it would be significant. So the short answer is I don't think that the outcome would have a direct impact on the fundamentals for our industry.

Bjørn Kristian Røed

There appears to be no further questions online.

Kristian Mørch

Alright. Then I want to thank everybody for taking your time to listen in today. I hope everybody stays safe wherever you are. And if you do have questions that you feel were not adequately answered or you have other questions, you know where to find us which is here in our home offices for the moment. But we are reachable by e-mail or phone or whatever if you need us. So -- but in the meantime, stay safe and thank you for listening.