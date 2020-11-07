The company has shown encouraging growth and profitability in its "core" markets, leading us to believe it can improve FCF through a thinning of the balance sheet.

Thesis Summary

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) currently trades at historical lows. The company has suffered a steady loss of revenues over the past decade, and the dividend has been cut various times in response. However, the tides may finally be turning. We have seen very encouraging growth and profitability data in the company's core markets. This leads us to believe that through a thinning of the balance sheet, the company can achieve better profitability. Our five-year DCF valuation gives us what we have identified as a reasonably secure 8.59% return.

Company Overview

Telefonica provides communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company has been steadily declining in both revenues and share price over the last 10 years. The company's main markets, Europe and Latin America, have not seen high growth, and it has been forced to cut its dividend many times, the last being June. The stock now trades at a meager $3.4, levels not seen since the '90s.

To get some sense of the magnitude, revenues have fallen at a CAGR of 5.25% over the last three years. The last quarter has been no different, and of course, the pain has been increased by the shutdowns.

Source: Investor Presentation

The third quarter recorded a revenue fall of 12.1%. This number is lower for its core markets, which include Spain, Germany, the UK, and Brazil. On a brighter note, FCF has actually reported YoY growth, and financial debt is down.

Moving on to the balance sheet and the debt burden, this is an important thing to look at when analyzing TEF. The company pays a substantial dividend and has to maintain both investors and lenders happy. Overall, we believe the debt burden to be sustainable.

Source: Investor presentation

Telefonica's liquidity isn't in question, having 13.3 billion in undrawn credit, and as we can see under Net Debt Maturities, liquidity exceeds maturity. Furthermore, over two-thirds of the debt is fixed rates, and the current interest payment cost is 3.15%, lower than in June. Rating agencies have the company at BBB-Baa3, which represents a high-medium investment grade.

Therefore, the only real questions we must ask ourselves are regarding growth and profitability. While growth will remain an obstacle, given enough profitability, the company could reward investors with a nice dividend.

Dividend, Growth, and Profitability

Dividend and growth are important parts of this equation, but let me tell you that what we may not see anytime soon is dividend growth. Currently, we have an implied forward yield of 12.66%, which we would expect to come down in the coming months.

While revenues have been falling steadily, we have seen some encouraging data from Telefonica's core markets, particularly Spain and Brazil.

Source: Investor Presentation

Starting with Spain, a market we are personally familiar with, the company has a strong hold on wireless communication. Fiber wholesale has grown at a rate of 24%. Telefonica, better known in Spain under the brand Movistar, has been a market leader for some time. It offers top-of-the-line connectivity and bundled TV service which most others cannot compete with since it has exclusive rights to local football leagues.

The other important market is Brazil. Combined, these make up close to 50% of revenues for Telefonica. In the latter, we have seen even stronger operating performance. The company broke various records in the quarter including the mobile market share and lowest churn rate.

What is most staggering though is also the increases in profitability. OIBDA-CapEx/Revenues grew by 3.8% in Brazil. Spain also saw higher ARPUs, around 1%. These are key financial metrics that are very relevant, and they are a common trend along all the core markets.

Source: Investor Presentation

Brazil, UK, Germany, and Spain all saw increasing margins over the quarter. A strong driver of further profitability and growth in the future will no doubt be technology.

Source: Investor Presentation

Last but certainly not least, it is worth noting that Telefonica has made significant inroads in "high-growth" segments like cloud and cybersecurity. While the company can be seen as a traditional service provider, this allows it to become a key player in associated fields like the one just mentioned. This is particularly appealing given the fact that the company operates in markets that aren't as competitive as the U.S. Telefonica offers its own SaaS cloud and has recently acquired Govertis and iHackLabs. While these revenues will not be significant in the near term, it is nice to see double-digit growth here, especially given the fact that services like cloud can offer much higher margins.

Valuation

We have estimated the potential cash return for Telefonica's common stock using our valuation method, which is further described in this post.

We are not forecasting much growth for the coming years, but there is evidence that a thinning of the balance sheet can lead to higher asset turnover. The operating margin is recovering in 2020 after a low level in 2019, and we expect it to stay at a similar level going forward.

Given this, we estimate a potential cash return for Telefonica's common shareholders of almost 8.6%, with share price at the time of calculation at $3.44. This is not enough to sustain a FWD dividend yield of over 12%, so we assume this will have to be cut at some point. You can see a summary of our projections and valuation below, with items in millions of USD except per share items and percentages.

Source: Author's work

Risks

While we believe that these moderate revenue estimates can be accomplished, there are still significant risks that investors must consider. Currency risk is of course a possible downside, more in Latam than Europe. Latam and Brazil remain the higher risk/reward areas since there is still significant uncertainty over the growth in the region.

Another potential problem Telefonica could face is a loss of competitive advantage in its key markets. Telecommunications are becoming increasingly competitive, and another possible downside for Telefonica is the rise of "pirate" TV. A big appeal of Telefonica's Movistar, at least in Spain, is the fact that it has exclusive rights to certain programming. The technology could in this case work against Telefonica.

Takeaway

There are many compelling reasons to invest in Telefonica. Obviously, it is cheaply valued given its track record. However, we have seen that the company is outperforming in its key markets. This is reflected in the valuation due to the fact that the company can increase its asset turnover and profitability by focusing on these areas. On top of that, there are certainly some potential revenue tailwinds, and although we haven't forecast much growth, this adds to the upside. In this case and at this price, we believe reward outweighs the risk.

