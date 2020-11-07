Thus 4% to 5% adjusted operating margins could be achievable even with tariffs.

It has worked hard to mitigate the effect of tariffs and has also improved its cost structure.

These results will be hard to sustain since part of the Q3 sales growth reflected a shift in projects from earlier in the year due to the pandemic.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) (also known as LL Flooring) delivered a very good Q3 2020 report. Comparable store sales were up +10.9% and adjusted operating margins ended up at 9.7%.

The comparable store sales were likely boosted by the catchup of projects that were postponed earlier in the year when the pandemic first hit North America. I expect comparable store sales growth to normalize during next year, with low-single-digit comps being more sustainable.

Lumber Liquidators will also see some narrowing of its adjusted operating margins once sales growth normalizes and after the 25% tariffs hit more of its products again. That being said, Lumber Liquidators has made substantial progress in optimizing its cost structure and may be able to achieve 4% to 5% operating margins even if the 25% tariffs stay around.

Q3 2020 Results

Lumber Liquidators reported +10.9% comps in Q3 2020, although that came against a comparison to a Q3 2019 that was affected by a network security incident that may have affected sales by as much as 3%.

It also delivered 39.7% adjusted gross margins during the quarter as well as adjusted SG&A that was only 29.9% of sales (helped by high store productivity during the quarter and a $2.5 million insurance settlement related to that network security issue). This led to a very healthy 9.7% adjusted operating margin.

With normal sales growth (low-single digits comps) and no benefit from the insurance settlement, Lumber Liquidators' adjusted operating margin would have been around 6.5%.

Sales Trends

Lumber Liquidators noted that its sales trends among its Pro and Install customers strengthened compared to the second quarter as customers were more willing to allow contractors into their homes for projects.

Third-quarter sales benefited from the catchup of projects that were delayed starting in late Q1 2020. This can be seen in the sales results of competitors such as Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) as well. Floor & Decor reported -20.8% comps in Q2 2020 and +18.4% comps in Q3 2020 to bring its year-to-date comps up to flat.

Floor & Decor noted that October comps were trending close to September's +20.8% comps as well, indicating that Q4 2020 trends may be strong as well.

Comps Guidance Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Floor & Decor 6.0% 2.4% -20.8% 18.4% Lumber Liquidators Low single digits -0.9% -21.3% 10.9%

Lumber Liquidators' Q3 2020 sales performance may not be quite as strong as it initially appeared, as comparable store sales growth was 7.5% behind Floor & Decor during the quarter. Neither company is likely to sustain this comps growth beyond the middle of next year, and after the impact from the pandemic fades, I'd expect Lumber Liquidators to be able to do something like +2% to +3% comps going forward.

Margins And SG&A

Lumber Liquidators also reported strong 39.7% adjusted gross margins during Q3 2020. This is likely to decrease in the future due to the impact of the reinstated 25% Section 301 tariffs though.

Lumber Liquidators is working hard to mitigate the impact of tariffs and noted that it is aiming to reduce its Chinese purchases to the mid-30s percent of total purchases by the end of 2020, down from 46% in 2019.

Margins during Q3 2020 also benefited from the lower margin installation revenues making up a smaller percentage of total sales. In a post-pandemic environment with a more normal mix of installation and merchandise revenues, Lumber Liquidators may be able to achieve around 37.5% gross margins, up around 0.5% from my earlier estimates based on the progress it is making with shifting purchases away from China.

Biden's presidency reduces the risk of a further escalation of the trade war, although it is believed that the current tariffs may stay in place for an indefinite period.

Lumber Liquidators has also appeared to optimize SG&A, with adjusted SG&A coming in at around $91 million for the quarter, excluding the $2.5 million benefit from the insurance settlement.

This points to it potentially being able to achieve 4% to 5% adjusted operating margins going forward, even with tariffs remaining in place.

Valuation

Achieving 4% to 5% adjusted operating margins (combined with low-single-digit comps growth) would make Lumber Liquidators worth approximately $24 to $28 per share. I have increased my estimate of Lumber Liquidators' value due to the progress it has made in mitigating the impact of tariffs and also its efforts in optimizing SG&A.

Lumber Liquidators has a pretty healthy balance sheet with $199 million in cash on hand and $101 million borrowed under its credit agreement.

Conclusion

Lumber Liquidators reported a strong Q3 2020, delivering double-digit comparable store growth and nearly 10% operating margins. It is unlikely to sustain those sales results, as there was a boost from the catchup in sales after projects were delayed starting in mid-March. Operating margins are also likely to go down due to the impact of reinstated 25% tariffs.

That being said, it appears reasonable to expect low-single-digit comps growth and 4% to 5% operating margins going forward. If Lumber Liquidators can achieve that, it can justify its current share price. If the tariffs are lifted, Lumber Liquidators could be worth in the mid-$30s if it can sustain its other cost efficiency improvements.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.