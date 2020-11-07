It's been a roller-coaster ride of a year for the junior gold investors, but while it's been a volatile year, the most attractive juniors have easily outperformed some high-octane growth stocks. Skeena Resources (OTCQX:SKREF) continues to be one of the top performers in the sector (GDXJ), up nearly 280% year-to-date. However, the stock has taken a beating the past two months, with the price of gold (GLD) sliding more than 10% from its highs. While the recent weakness might be discouraging, we've seen technical damage to date. Based on continued drilling success and Skeena's world-class resource in a Tier-1 jurisdiction, I continue to see Skeena as a top-10 takeover target in the junior gold sector.

It's been a busy few months for Skeena Resources as the stock released a maiden resource at its Snip Project, stumbled upon new mineralization below its current resource at Eskay Deeps, and has announced strong infill holes from its resource definition program at Eskay Creek. Unfortunately, the share price has not responded favorably, with the stock falling more than 30% from peak to trough. The good news is that sharp correction has significantly improved the stock's valuation, with the stock sitting at a valuation near $70.00/oz. Meanwhile, it's also allowed the stock to relieve its overbought condition, as Skeena headed into September with one of the most extended charts in the sector. Let's take a closer look at the recent developments below:

For those unfamiliar, Skeena is not only an Eskay Creek story, but it's also now a Snip story, with the maiden resource at Snip coming in at an incredible 646,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 13.56 grams per tonne gold. This is a bonanza-grade resource that comes in above the average grade of neighbor Pretium Resources (PVG) Valley Of The Kings reserve grade of 8.8 grams per tonne gold. The emergence of this new resource has boosted Skeena's global gold resource from 3.98 million gold-equivalent ounces at an average grade of 4.85 grams per tonne gold equivalent to 4.62 million gold-equivalent ounces at an average grade of 5.81 grams per tonne gold-equivalent. While there's no concrete guarantee yet that Snip is a mineable resource because there's no economic study completed yet, this is a very encouraging boost in resources that places Skeena among a very small group of juniors worldwide, boasting a 5-million plus ounce global gold-equivalent resource in a Tier-1 jurisdiction.

Moving over to Skeena's flagship Eskay Creek Project which lies roughly 40 kilometers east in the Golden Triangle, the company has also released exceptional news. On August 25th, Skeena announced outstanding infill drill results of 35.42 meters of 25.03 grams per tonne gold-equivalent in SK-20-290 (400% above the resource grade) and a new discovery below its current Preliminary Economic Assessment [PEA] pit. The company intersected 12.94 meters of 6.63 grams per tonne gold in SK-20-274, an intersection that's slightly above the average resource grade (4.85 grams per tonne gold-equivalent) and 50 meters below the PEA pit. Meanwhile, the company also intersected 4.20 meters of 6.26 grams per tonne gold into the new Even Lower Mudstones [ELM] Zone. This is a significant development as it increases the potential to add resources below the 21A Zone.

In addition to the drilling success in August and the discovery of mineralization below the current PEA pit, Skeena made a new discovery in September at Eskay Deeps and the Water Tower Zone. Eskay Deeps lies more than 600 meters below the surface and delivered 17.00 meters of 5.88 grams per tonne gold-equivalent and 3.18 meters of 15.53 grams per tonne gold-equivalent in the same hole (SK-20-257). This is a massive step-out at depth relative to the current resource estimate, adding yet another avenue for adding ounces at Eskay Creek. Elsewhere, the Water Zone was expanded down-dip with 11 meters of 5.94 grams per tonne gold and 14.50 meters of 12.96 grams per tonne gold.

The great news about the recent discoveries in the Eskay Deeps area is that they are devoid of impurities like arsenic, mercury, and antimony and will not be subject to penalties for treatment charges. The harmful elements in the current Eskay Creek resource will contribute to higher all-in sustaining costs due to the presence of deleterious elements, so the discovery of potential high-grade ounces not subject to penalties is exceptional news. It's still very early to even speculate on a potential resource addition at Eskay Deeps, but this is very encouraging news as this mineralization is more than 250 meters below the Water Tower Zone and more than 400 meters from the current PEA pit limit.

For the past six months, the company has been discussing its goal of upgrading the current Eskay Creek resource to 5 million gold-equivalent ounces at 5 grams per tonne gold equivalent from the current resource of 3.98 gold-equivalent ounces at 4.85 grams per tonne gold-equivalent. The recent drilling is one way to make this goal a reality if success continues, as we now have three separate prospective areas of focus where the company should be able to add ounces. In fact, I would argue that 6 million gold-equivalent ounces long term is a possibility if the company builds on the current discoveries. Let's dig into the current valuation:

The scatter plot above compares Canadian gold explorers by resource size and enterprise value per ounce. We can see that Skeena is valued near the middle of the pack at an enterprise value per ounce of $72.23/oz based on 4.62 million gold-equivalent ounces. This is well above the median enterprise value per ounce of $42.00/oz currently, but below the average paid for Tier-1 gold explorers in acquisitions of over $90.00/oz. If we look at the green dashes above, we can see that Skeena's valuation drops to $59.07/oz based on 5.65 million ounces if the company can meet its 5.0 million ounce target at Eskay Creek. In order to avoid confusion, Skeena's current resource (Snip and Eskay Creek) is labeled as "SKREF," while Skeena's five million-ounce Eskay Creek target and Snip is labeled as "SKREF 5M Eskay Target" in the below charts.

The first scatter plot might make Skeena look a little expensive as it has a relatively average mineral endowment relative to Canadian peers but an enterprise value that's 50% above the average. The second scatter plot shown directly above should explain why Skeena gets this premium; as we can see, the stock is clearly one of a kind. As shown above, Skeena is in a tiny group of projects with both medium-grades and high mineral endowment, with only two other companies having more than 4 million gold-equivalent ounces of gold at an average grade above 2.0 grams per tonne gold. The two other companies with similar size and grades are Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) and Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCQX:SGSVF). However, the difference with Skeena is that the majority of Skeena's ounces are amenable to open-pit mining, while Osisko Mining is expected to be a deep underground operation. Meanwhile, Sabina is also an open-pit mine, but Skeena's upfront capex is estimated to be much lower ($233 million vs. $315 million). This is because Skeena benefits from exceptional infrastructure, while Sabina is in the middle of nowhere in Nunavut.

Finally, the last scatter plot comparing resource grade to enterprise value per ounce gives us an idea of whether Skeena is overvalued or undervalued by looking at a linear trendline (red line). As we can see below, the market is clearly willing to pay a large premium for high-grade ounces with high-grade ounces (above 5.0 grams per tonne gold-equivalent), commanding a valuation of between $31.23/oz and $169.89/oz despite the size of a given project. This range extends well above the median enterprise value per ounce, which sits closer to $40.00 for Canadian gold juniors.

If we take a look at the chart above, we can see that Skeena sits below the line of best fit, and even further below this line if the company can hit its five million ounce resource goal at Eskay Creek. Meanwhile, Skeena's enterprise value per ounce is below that of its peers with inferior economics and higher capex to head into production (Osisko and Sabina). In summary, I would argue that Skeena is still very reasonably valued whether it hits its 5 million ounce target or not, and even after a more than 200% rise this year. As the chart below shows, Skeena's After-Tax NPV (5%) to Initial Capex ratio is the 2nd highest among undeveloped gold projects worldwide at 2.72, proving its economics are superior to its peers.

Corroborating this view that Skeena is reasonably valued is the table above, which shows the price paid for Tier-1 ounces in 11 separate acquisitions. As we can see, the average price paid per ounce was $90.86/oz, with the median being $79.40/oz. During these takeovers, the average company had a mineral inventory of 2.62 million ounces at an average grade of 3.98 grams per tonne gold. Currently, Skeena trades at a discount to both the median and average even though its resource comes in at 4.62 million gold-equivalent ounces at an average grade of 5.81 grams per tonne gold equivalent. Given that the company's grades and mineral endowment exceed the average, we could expect the stock to trade at the average enterprise value per ounce ($90.86/oz) or even at a premium to the average before it was fully valued. Let's take a look at the technical picture:

While many investors might be pulling their hair out during the recent correction if they overpaid for the stock, it's important to note that zero technical damage has been inflicted during this recent correction. In fact, Skeena is simply building a new flat base for the time being above its key weekly moving average (pink line) and just above key support at the C$2.05 area. This is the same thing the stock did after it got ahead of itself in April of 2019, building a 20-week base before resuming higher. As long as the bulls can defend the C$2.00 level at all costs, I see no reason to become overly concerned with this recent pullback.

There's no question the past couple of months have been tough for Skeena shareholders, but it's important not to lose a position in a winning stock in what has thus far been a completely normal correction. Skeena's continued drilling success and the addition of ounces at Snip continue to underpin my belief that the company is a top-10 takeover target in the junior gold space, and I continue to stick with my price target of US$2.40. The improving valuation does not preclude a slightly deeper correction to shake out some more weak hands, but I would view any further weakness below US$1.65 as noise and a low-risk buying opportunity. For now, I continue to hold stock, and I may look to add to my position if this correction continues.