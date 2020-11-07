Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

Gig worker triumph

Californians overwhelmingly voted in favor of Proposition 22, a ballot measure that would exempt drivers for app-based transportation and delivery companies from being classified as employees. The bill had essentially become Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft's (NASDAQ:LYFT) last hope to continue their operations in the state under the status quo. Under the new proposal, the companies will still guarantee new protections to workers, such as giving drivers 30 cents a mile driven to account for gas and other vehicle costs, healthcare subsidies for drivers who work 15 hours or more a week and occupational accident insurance coverage while on the job.

Traders roll with pot stocks after sector gets smoked

Voters in New Jersey, Arizona, Montana and South Dakota jumped on the recreational marijuana train, meaning 1 in 3 Americans now live in a state where adult pot use is legal. While a big pullback initially hit the sector on Wednesday, it rebounded heavily the rest of the week. More drug-related initiatives were also decided across the nation, with Oregon becoming the first in the nation to decriminalize possession of hard drugs, while D.C. voters approved a measure that will effectively decriminalize "magic mushrooms" and other organic psychedelics (Denver, Oakland and Santa Cruz previously passed similar proposals).

Emergency election measures

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) pulled the trigger on "temporary emergency measures" that executives previously described as their "break glass" options to respond to post-election unrest. Examples: The company took down the "Stop the Steal" group, which was organizing protests of vote counts around the country and grew to more than 361,000 members within 24 hours. Another feature will require users seeking to share election-related material to click through a notice encouraging them to visit the website's Voting Information Center. Facebook will also restrict the spread of live video and reduce the likelihood that users will see content that its algorithms classify as potential misinformation.

TikTok arguments made in court

The battle surrounding TikTok came back into focus as lawyers for the Chinese-owned video app clashed with the DOJ's legal team in federal court to stave off a government-ordered shutdown set for Nov. 12. District Judge Carl Nichols previously blocked an attempt by the Trump administration to impose a September ban on new TikTok downloads in the U.S., saying the move amounted to a prohibited use of broad emergency powers, but he didn't immediately rule on the latest shutdown attempt. The Nov. 12 deadline is aimed at pressuring TikTok parent ByteDance (BDNCE) to reach a settlement transferring TikTok's ownership to a group that would potentially include Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT). Details of the structure are still up in the air as the companies try to ensure it would win final approval from both the Chinese and American governments.

Stimulus bill by end of the year?

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell flagged a new economic stimulus bill as his top priority when the chamber returns to work next week. "Hopefully, the partisan passions that prevented us from doing another rescue package will subside with the election. And I think we need to do it and I think we need to do it before the end of the year." The House, controlled by Democrats, passed a $3T stimulus bill in May, then passed a revised $2.2T package in early October - neither of which were taken up by the Senate - while McConnell has tried twice, unsuccessfully, to pass a half-trillion-dollar program that provides aid for schools and replenishes the PPP small loan program

Fed not out of firepower

The FOMC made no change to its pace of asset purchases and kept rates at rock bottom on Thursday, which will stay there until the pandemic-hit economy reaches full employment with higher inflation. Fed Chair Jay Powell also made another pitch for a stimulus package from Congress, but he might have to do more on the monetary end if the gridlock continues amid a "particularly concerning" rise in new COVID-19 cases. "Is monetary policy out of power or out of ammunition? The answer to that is no, I don't think that," Powell declared. "I think that we're strongly committed to using these powerful tools for as long as needed."

Go Deeper: QE boost in England as lockdown begins

China slams brakes on Ant Group listing

"The decision was made in accordance with laws and regulations... and about maintaining stable, healthy market development in the long term," announced Liu Guoqiang, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China. "Any listed company must comply with the requirements of relevant laws and regulations," added Liang Tao, vice chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission. China put a halt to the $37B dual listing (Shanghai and Hong Kong) on Tuesday, spoiling the world's largest stock market debut and throwing the company and its investors into a tailspin. Shares of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), which owns a third of Ant Group, tumbled on the news, while the fintech races to satisfy tighter regulations.

Bitcoin on a tear