Corcept Therapeutics' (CORT) CEO Joseph Belanoff on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good day, and welcome to the Corcept Therapeutics Conference Call.

Charlie Robb

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. I am Corcept's Chief Financial Officer. Today, we issued a press release announcing our financial results for the third quarter and providing a corporate update. A copy is available at corcept.com. Complete results will be available when we file our Form 10-Q with the SEC. Statements during this call, other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements based on our plans and expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which might cause actual results to differ materially from those such statements express or imply.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to operate our business and achieve our goals during the COVID-19 pandemic and thereafter, including our ability to generate revenue and cash reserves sufficient to fund our commercial operations and development programs; the availability of competing treatments, including generic versions of Korlym; the initiation or outcome of litigation; our ability to obtain acceptable prices or adequate insurance coverage and reimbursement for Korlym; and the risks related to the development of our product candidates, including their clinical attributes, regulatory approvals, mandates, oversight and other requirements; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our employees, consultants and vendors as well as on physicians, patients, insurers, regulators and the practice of medicine generally. These and other risks are set forth in our SEC filings, which are available at our website and the SEC's website.

On this call, forward-looking statements include those concerning our revenue guidance, cash flow and expected growth; our stock repurchase program and its intended funding process, the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic had on our commercial operations, financial performance, clinical development programs, physicians, payers and patients and expectations regarding our financial performance in clinical development program after the COVID-19 pandemic broader control; physician awareness of hypercortisolism and the selection of Korlym as the optimum medical treatment; the timing, cost and outcome of litigation, including our lawsuits against Teva Pharmaceuticals and Sun Pharmaceuticals and Teva has challenged the validity of one of our patents and to pay Patent Trial and Appeals Board; the scope and protective power of our intellectual property; the benefits of orphan drug designation; the progress, enrollment, timing, design and results of our clinical trials; and the clinical and commercial attributes of relacorilant, exicorilant, miricorilant and our other selective cortisol modulators. We disclaim any intention or duty to update forward-looking statements.

Revenue for the third quarter is $86.3 million, a 6% increase in the third quarter of 2019. Third quarter GAAP net income is $21.6 million compared to $26.3 million in the same period last year. Excluding non-cash expenses related to stock-based compensation and utilization of deferred tax assets, together with related income tax effects, non-GAAP net income in the third quarter was $30 million, compared to $37.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. Our cash and investments were $444.2 million at September 30, an increase of $34.7 million from June 30.

On consideration of our strong financial position and prospects, our Board of Directors has approved a program running through September 30, 2021 to repurchase up to $200 million of our common stock. We will determine timing and size of any repurchases based on market condition, our stock price, and other factors. We believe revenue from our Cushing’s syndrome business together with our cash on hand will be sufficient to fund our commercial activities in our current plan, clinical development in drug discovery programs, as well as our program to repurchase $200 million of our common stock.

Now, a brief legal update. In March 2018, we sued Teva Pharmaceuticals in federal district court to stop it from marketing is nerd version of Portland in violation of our patents. Our lawsuits stayed final FDA approval of Teva's proposed product for 30 months, a period which ended on August 1st. Discovery is underway. Originally, trial is set to begin February 2, 2021. promised at the beginning, February 2, 2021. Last month, the Court vacated that date and ordered the parties to complete trial preparations s by March 17, 2021. A new trial date has not been set. It could take place in time after March 17.

Teva has also challenged the validity of one of our patents, the '214 patent, in a proceeding known as a post grant review or PGR before the U.S. patent office's Patent Trial and Appeals Board or PTAB. As many of you know, oral argument in matter we’ve heard on September 2. We expect the PTAB's to bring its decision on or after November 19. The losing party may appeal to the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals. During which time patents will [indiscernible].

It is important to note that Teva is barred from challenging the [indiscernible] court patent in the District Court using argument to raise or could have raised in the PGR. Well the court attorney will in battle to try to beat someway, rules are intended to prevent that from getting a second bite at that apple.

Appeal to Federal Circuit usually take about 16 months to resolve. If the appeal takes place, as soon as we expect definitive resolution PGR is the fourth quarter of 2021. Sun Pharmaceuticals is also seeking to market generic Korlym. Our lawsuit against Sun has stayed final FDA approval of Sun's proposed product until the earlier of December 8, 2021, that is December 8 of next year. A decision by the district court that the patents we have asserted against Sun are invalid, unenforceable or not infringed.

Dispute on the project is separate from our litigation against Teva and is following its own timeline. Markman hearing in the Sun case is set for November of this year, the set date has been vacated and new date has been suggested, the litigation both trial related themselves.

Predicting the timing of the district court litigation is difficult and possible of the way is caused by the COVID-19 pandemic compounds the problem. The Court has vacated our original trial date with Teva, but has not set a new one. Whenever this trial takes place in a new way we look forward to putting our patients before the judge.

Sure. Thank you, Charlie. Challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic underscore a [indiscernible] to help with stable commercial business, profitable enough to fund our increasingly broader advance clinical development programs. They're currently testing now in our portfolio of proprietary selective cortisol modulators in two Phase 3 Cushing’s syndrome trials, one Phase 3, one Phase 2 and two Phase 1b oncology trial and two [indiscernible] Phase 2 trials in metabolic disorder.

These trials will generate ample data next year in 2022, even as additional novel models are put into development. I know of no other company our size that has been commercial success, with such diverse and promising clinical activities.

I thought we need to tell you these are difficult times for everyone. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many individuals, physicians and patients to protect themselves from infection by limiting their exposure to other people. Patients are reluctant to leave their homes even to see their physician. Many medical practices have barred meeting in-person visits and commercial representatives. This just reduction in face-to-face interactions make every aspect of medical care more difficult, especially in during serious conditions such as Cushing’s syndrome.

We are doing what we can to help our [indiscernible] willing to support physicians by video and teleconference. Physicians have increased their use of telemedicine and then adapted to in-office procedure to reduce the risk of infection. I wonder these measures are [indiscernible] medical care. Diagnosing and treating a patient with Cushing’s syndrome and preventing physical interactions between patients and physicians. Nevertheless, patients who are using [indiscernible] pandemic are highly motivated to continue to use.

Despite the current pandemic obstacles, we continue enrolment of patients and [indiscernible] subscribers albeit at the immediate pace for one reason for limited and effective treatment has greatly improved the lives of many patients with Cushing’s syndrome, a life-threatening, chronic illness.

Pandemic related changes in medical practice to patient behavior modestly reduced our lenses to square, but the foundation of our business and effective medication promoted by a dedicated commercial team, could be into some patient approach, bringing gross solid clinical support to get people as once conditions improve.

As I referred on prior calls, there are many patients who could benefit from Korlym who have not yet received. Our plan success related to Korlym are co-related and has the potential to benefit many more.

Stock repurchase program we announced today reflects our competence and fundamental strength of our business. Most important use of our cash to fully fund our commercial operations and our increasingly broad development programs. Before we need that our stock repurchase program allows us to purchase our stock, which is undervalued. As you know, we are evaluating the cortisol, our plan to success with cortisol in the interim trials. We like to select cortisol modulator.

We continue to access [indiscernible] a different mechanism for all the design that cause hypokalemia, serious side effects 44% of patient correlated trial for all these types of hypokalemia is a leading cause of problem discontinuation. From the [indiscernible] these experience, need more improvements in hypertension, slower than variety of other symptoms.

There were no relative [indiscernible] and also no drug induced hypokalemia. Our approach to presenting these results can be found at the Investors slide on our website. This relacorilant Phase 3 GRACE trial, certainly between the [indiscernible] we need to submit our NDA in the second quarter of 2022. Last quarter, we dosed first patient in relacorilant in second Phase 3 trial patients with Cushing’s syndrome in GRADIENT trial.

GRADIENT is specifically studying relacorilant and patients with Cushing’s syndrome as caused by adrenal adenomas or adrenal hypokalemia. Patients with Cushing’s syndrome are often experience a less and rather to try. But ultimately, the health outcomes are poor.

GRADIENT trial, in patients with this type of Cushing’s syndrome, we expect this trial will be treated to the optimal treatment of these patients. Progressiveness in GRADIENT for relacorilant or placebo for 22 weeks, the primary endpoint versus statistically significant improvement hypertension or glucose metabolism, all the common manifestations in Cushing’s syndrome will also be measured.

Trial involved 130 patients in the United States this year, mainly investigators were participating in GRACE, who also participated in GRADIENT. The final presentation for GRADIENT design of research and pipeline on other patients tab on our website.

Our oncology program, originated in populated by investigators at University of Chicago, produce data for the first half of next year. Our program is examining each of three mechanisms relative to cortisol modulation that can treat patients with solid tumors. Cortisol’s suppression of apoptosis, the programmed cell death chemotherapy is tended increase. Preclinical interim data suggesting that relacorilant can help chemotherapy in full potential.

Cortisol can be apoptosis, in this hypothesis, details with metastatic ovarian and metastatic pancreatic cancer. We initiate these trials, following encouraging results on our Phase 1/2 trial of relacorilant combined with nab-paclitaxel, Celgene's drug Abraxane. Tumors in 7 of 25 patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer and in 5 of 11 patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer either shrank or ceased growing for 16 weeks or longer. Two patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer exhibited tumor shrinkage for 65 weeks. All patients had experienced the gene progression during multiple prior lines of chemotherapy including the metastasis.

We present that these results in ASCO in 2019, which combined our research in pipeline for Phase 3 trial. In order to begin enrolling patients in RELIANT, 80 patients were enrolled in Phase 3 trial relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel and patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

GRACE trial in relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel, the primary endpoint objective response rate with secondary endpoints, including progression-free survival duration of response. We expect to conduct static development analysis of results from RELIANT’s first 40 patients in the first half of 2021. The expected response rate of nab-paclitaxel monotherapy and patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer is 0. We believe sufficiently positive results in RELIANT would support accelerated approval.

In July, we completed enrollment in our controlled Phase II trial in patients with advanced ovarian cancer. 178 patients were randomized to receive nab-paclitaxel and either continuous dosing relacorilant, if you are using dosing relacorilant or placebo, the primary endpoint is progression-free survival, with secondary endpoints, including objective response rate, duration of response. We expect results in study in the first half of next year.

Cortisol activates in reduces inflammation and suppresses the immune system, which is why synthetic cortisol are used to treat autoimmune and inflammatory disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and going to multiple sclerosis. Importantly, suppressing the immune system cortisol also diminishes the effectiveness of immunotherapy therapy, treating patients with solid tumors.

In September, we initiated open-label Phase 1b trial of relacorilant plus PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, pembrolizumab, Merck’s drug, KEYTRUDA in patients with advanced adrenal cancer and tumors produce excess cortisol. In patients severely affected adrenal cancer of 10 patients very bad combination.

In the cortisol excess may also counteract the intended effect of pembrolizumab, which is rarely effective as monotherapy in these patients. For trials evaluating the relacorilant can treat these patients consistently by reduce the effects of excess cortisol activity and by reversing cortisol-induced immune suppression, also allow pembrolizumab to its full cancer-killing effect.

Our posters at this year’s ASCO and AACR meetings present preclinical and clinical biomarker data supporting our hypothesis. You can review them at Research and Pipeline/Publications tab of our website. We can do all 20 patients in this trial, five sites in the United States. The primary endpoint is objective response rate, secondary endpoint is progression-free survival, duration of response.

Investigators at the University of Chicago and share new cortisol stimulate tumor break and patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer. Finding that was confirmed by researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Before we explain why patients treated with widely prescribed androgen receptor antagonist can minimize and in experience we need to address. The price of androgen stimulation and tumors often utilize cortisol as a growing pathway. Hypothesis is added in cortisol modulator androgen deprivation therapy enclosed in seamless path.

We’re conducting a Phase 1b trial cortisol modulator exicorilant combined with enzalutamide to treat patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and expect to identify these regiments to advance into wide control study in the first quarter of 2021. I’ll conclude with an update of our programs in metabolic diseases. In United States, 6 million people uses products medications such as olanzapine, drug nab-paclitaxel and risperidone, J&J’s treated patients with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and major depression. While these actions very effective the exact steep breaks in the form of rapid and sustained weight gain, cardiovascular disease and other metabolic strokes.

This is patients gain with that and the life expectancy has decreased average by 20 years, due in part to excess cardiovascular events, heart attacks and strokes. We completed three double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials in healthy subjects in the administration cortisol modulator reduces dangerous metabolic adverse effects.

To these trials using this active ingredient involves, our positive results were published in the journals advances in Therapy and in Obesity in 2009 and 2010. Unfortunately, Korlym which is active ingredient in the abortion pill cannot be advanced with prevalent disorder. Miricorilant by contrast is not the abortion pill and can be advance for disease.

Last quarter, we completed a trial in which healthy subjects received olanzapine and either 600 milligrams of miricorilant, 900 milligrams of miricorilant or placebo for 14 days. Study participants who received miricorilant gained significantly less weight than those who received placebo.

In addition, they exhibited a smaller increase in triglycerides and liver enzymes, AST and ALT, markers of liver damage that rise at the onset of olanzapine therapy. We have plan to publish the full results of this study next year. We’re currently conducting two double-blind placebo-controlled Phase 2 trials of miricorilant in patients’ schizophrenia. The firtst, GRATITUDE. It is evaluating a miricorilant and reverse recent antipsychotic-induced weight gain.

Our 100 patients will receive, in addition to their established dose of antipsychotic medication, either 600 milligrams of miricorilant or placebo for 12 weeks. GRATITUDE is being conducted at approximately 20 centers across the United States.

During the third quarter, we initiated GRATITUDE 2, the randomized double-blind placebo controlled Phase 2 trial of miricorilant to treat lungs and antipsychotic-induced weight gain. Our 150 patients with schizophrenia, we obtain to received our established dose of antipsychotic medication plus either 600 milligrams or 900 milligrams of miricorilant or placebo for 26 weeks, the primary endpoints reduction in body weight. GRATITUDE 2 will conducted at 35 centers in the United States. In animal model, miricorilant also prevents and reverse its fatty liver and liver fibrosis, precursors of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis or NASH [indiscernible] of patients.

Later this month, we plan to start a limited 20 patients double-blind placebo controlled Phase 2 trial of miricorilant patients with NASH. Corcept’s third quarter results we plan to conduct pandemic-related public health measures and related changes in patient behavior. That being said, our commercial business is remarkably stable and it’s start to repayment growth once the pandemic suicides.

We expect to – balance of our regional pre-pandemic revenue guidance, it will be now a range of $355 million to $365 million. Our cash and investments grew by $30.17 million to $442.2 million. We have two programs to repurchase upto $200 million of our common stock. Our clinical program continues to drive and we produced – in 2021 to 2022. Enrollment is underway in two patient trials of relacorilant plan to exert in Cushing’s syndrome.

We expect these trials to provide basic for NDA submission in second quarter of 2022. Our second trial GRADIENT is evaluating relacorilant in patients with Cushing’s syndrome – margin. We’re confident we help physicians better understand can treat – that from the first 40 patients and our grade 2 RELIANT trial of relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer – first half of next year.

To distantly positive results of RELIANT will likely qualified of relacorilant accelerated approved. Our control of 82 trial relacorilant plus plus nab-paclitaxel in patients with metastatic ovarian cancer will also produce results in the first half of 2021. Last month, we initiated 20 patients open-label Phase Ib trial of relacorilant combined with the PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab to treat patients with advanced adrenocortical cancer. Finally, in the first quarter of next year, we expect to select the – exicorilant to advance in combination with – trial in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Our program in metabolic diseases made significant gains. Enrollment and site activation continue with GRATITUDE, our double-blind placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial of miricorilant to reduce recent antipsychotic-induced weight gain. We have developing enrollment in GRATITUDE 2, a double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II trial of miricorilant in patients with long-standing antipsychotic-induced weight gain.

We expect to start a double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial of miricorilant in patients with NASH by this month. I’ll stop here for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we will go to our first question from – at this time, our first question will come from Tazeen Ahmad of Bank of America.

Good afternoon, thanks for taking my questions. A couple for me. So I guess if you guys end up winning the PGR and let's say also the district court case and you do in that event have no competition for Korlym for several years. And you also plan on launching relacorilant in Cushing’s. How do you think that both of those drugs could co-exist? Is there a subset of the population that might be better served with one drug over the other? Or is it your view that over time sales for Korlym would fade as long as there's more pick up in relacorilant?

Charlie Robb

Thank you, Tazeen. This is Charlie. So I'll answer the first part of the question and just talk about these two drugs, but I just want to say, if we really think this is true of having a patent that has only grown to relacorilant for 2037. So it's 17 years of additional protection. So quite a long time, so we could pressure the one, but this want to make it clear to folks that we have that kind of legal success, despite that is the one who has a problem after that. But for that, I will turn it to Joseph.

Joseph Belanoff

Sure, Charlie. Thanks for the questions, Tazeen. It seems to be completely straightforward, I think that relacorilant is a period of medication if it pans out the way it has so far, including the related side effects. And now find out the drugs, which is type of [indiscernible] in sign of expectation that over time, relacorilant was entirely replaced with – as the certain choice drug.

Tazeen Ahmad

Okay. And can you think that would happen immediately or would that be more of a gradual switch over?

Joseph Belanoff

That's a little hard to say, but my expectation is that be sooner rather than later.

Tazeen Ahmad

Okay, thank you. And then maybe one question, if may on pipeline program for NASH, it seems like there are many mechanisms of action are being explored by many different companies. And I was curious, it's very early. But how do you think your particular approach could be differentiated either in terms of efficacy and or safety in that population? Thanks.

Joseph Belanoff

Tazeen, I’m glad just because I haven’t heard of it. Our Chief Medical Officer, Andreas Grauer, can you take that question.

Andreas Grauer

Tazeen, thank you so much for the question. [Technical Difficulty]

Joseph Belanoff

I think, we just said, we keep it to the holly god here. We want to see the patients’ who are treated with Korlym that we can – that’s not specifically NASH, well we attributable had one standard other than we should be able to see that over the period of time. There enzymes often more life starting on the pathway given our employment to the clinical test that Andreas was describing, and really with the phase that translates for that.

Tazeen Ahmad

Okay, okay. And do you have RELIANT data for that program?

Andreas Grauer

I think we’re just getting started. We’re hoping to start screening and we’re hoping to data in 2021.

Tazeen Ahmad

Okay. Great. Thank you for the question.

Matt Kaplan

Hi. Good afternoon, guys, and thanks for taking the questions. Just a few questions with respect to maybe digging into the impact for the COVID-19 pandemic, the progress with the GRACE study and GRADIENT the next Phase 2 study as well. What are you seeing there in terms of challenges?

Joseph Belanoff

Yes. It’s a little bit choppy in hearing, so hoping you are asking the question in parts of our ongoing Korlym or GRACE study.

Matt Kaplan

No, in terms of the ongoing GRACE study and GRADIENT studies, the impact of COVID-19 on those on programs.

Joseph Belanoff

As far as the COVID pandemic is difficult for everybody, we are still working on due diligence in these remarks and are working on filing.

Charlie Robb

And just reminding those who have missed that beginning of the pandemic and we really didn’t know what was going to extend the timeline to the point where it is right now, probably not changed since that time.

Matt Kaplan

Okay. That’s helpful. Thanks. And then in terms of – I guess maybe a question for Charlie, you kind of portrait kind of a best case scenario of 2037 if everything goes in your direction with the litigation that’s in the place. Can you help bracket that and help us understand in terms of maybe a base case scenario, in terms of how things could progress and the other end of that spectrum, when we could potentially see a generic competition, the way things are playing out right now?

Charlie Robb

Yes. The 2037 data I mentioned is just a bit of a kind of our longest running patent and one of the best in Corcept now PGR, that is an important decision about in a couple of weeks. So that’s within 2037 data, months. And as for sort of – do you have a very around 2037 as rapidly as they can. So if they’re going to settle into something that they are getting into the generic company some amount of time further in some of the patents. But that’s just sort of the way the average, so we are feel good about it right now. So I really bracket is, it’s not really taking off. I just I do have one in that’s 2037 and we’ll have to see if there is anything.

Matt Kaplan

Okay. That’s helpful. Thanks. And then just in terms of a pipeline question, if I may. The RELIANT Phase 3 study, you mentioned that data from the first half of the study, the first 40 patients would be available in the first half of 2021. I guess, what should we be looking for in terms of with respect to the primary endpoint, objective response rate? Is that the data we’re going to see in the first half, in the first 40 patients?

Joseph Belanoff

I think the interim analysis that we’re planning from the first half, we’re going to first look at the primary endpoint and that’s – for any patient on where we are and where we are tracking reports. And it gives us a good encouragement to complete trial.

Matt Kaplan

Just in terms of maybe you can help us understand what objective response rate would be deemed as successful. I guess pancreatic cancer is obviously a very difficult indication.

Joseph Belanoff

Absolutely, and I just I believe that the context for this is the trial allegations the 39 or more of pancreatic cancer is really very bad to people and currently the response for most treatments that can be tried in these patients if they do it and improving very much, so that any response would probably be given for this patient. And for accelerated approval at the FDA is a significant part. And what is it like to be bothered by something that isn’t subjective statement. And we feel that if we had a 20% response rate, everybody would like a better, and less than that but it’s better than trans therapy distributor and we have to have a careful look at the data and see what comes out.

Matt Kaplan

Okay. thank you very much and congrats on the progress.

And we’ll go to our next question from Roger Song of Jefferies.

Roger Song

Great. Great. Thank you. Good afternoon. Thank you for taking my question. Maybe the first one goes into the question in your mind sometimes, because we see both up to potential news that our Genesis incubator both of them are dying like a 300 to 400 million pixels for Cushing’s syndrome and the given colon already tracking this kind of a range. Then how would you kind of reconcile this to your expectations or your Cushing’s syndrome franchise?

Joseph Belanoff

I apologize, but really breaking up, I can probably 60% of what we would say. Do you see they can do that, but I want to make sure that we answer the question do you want answer? Now we’re getting 0% of this [indiscernible].

Roger Song

Can you hear me now?

Joseph Belanoff

Yes. Now, we can hear you.

Roger Song

Okay, great. Sorry. So, I just try to understand this, so we have to start with the genesis incubator. They are kind of a diving 300 to 400 million pixels for Cushing’s syndrome and given column already attracting disarranged and how do you reconcile this to your expectation for the Cushing’s syndrome franchise for column and the potential kind of column.

Sean Maduck

Yes, Raj, this is Sean Maduck, Chief Commercial Officer. Just that you were asking interesting what happened to $400 million market into our business?

Roger Song

Yes, yes.

Sean Maduck

Yes. So specifically, I would say right now, there’s been minimal impact with the industry. That’s what bringing a couple of things to those on the call. This is the medication that has a mechanism of action is very similar to that, a low price meditation that that is sometimes used off label to treat. And the important point here, as indicated 4% to be and not be broader syndrome spectrum related to this.

Roger Song

Okay, got it. Thank you. Okay maybe next question for the Exicorilant, so we see that you are going to select the person next quarter – the first quarter of next year. I’m just curious what needs to be done to select those? And I believe the last quarter you were guided towards the end of this year. So, I just curious what the length quarter of those introduction?

Joseph Belanoff

We have from starting the next segment of our Phase 1/3 trial, which would lead us through the year to a very certain part of the column. This kind of the trial in terms of taking longer than we were – trial is up and running, and recruiting patients and we hope as a result of that can be able to do our ultimate mind people, the reaction of two parts of trials and one more from this and which is the exponent trial that Joseph mentioned and then collaboration with industry in Chicago. there is an investigator sponsored trial in other column by similar patient population, prostate cancer patient and by the end of the first quarter, we look to get rid of both of these trials to be able to make a decision on what they want to do make over.

Roger Song

Got it, okay. That’s fair. Okay, great. Thank you. That’s all my questions. Thanks for the explanation.

Joseph Belanoff

Thanks, Roger.

Charlie Robb

Thank you, Roger.

And we’ll move to the next question from Swayampakula Ramakanth of H.C. Wainwright.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Thank you. And I just want to check and see if you guys can hear my voice clearly, because I’ve been having a very choppy evening.

Joseph Belanoff

Yes, we can hear you.

Charlie Robb

Yes, we can.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Okay. So, just trying to understand the third quarter, the revenue run and also trying to look to – trying to understand the guidance that you put out. So, based on your guidance; if I take the midpoint, you’re expecting approximately about 6% growth from some from the third quarter base. So, just trying to understand the confidence for that number and is there a possibility to do closer to your previous guidance and at the upper end of the previous guidance?

Charlie Robb

Before you start, I didn’t get a chance to like introduce Sean. Sean Maduck is our Chief Commercial Officer, and let him answer that question.

Sean Maduck

Yes. Thanks for the question. First, I want to talk about what happened over the pandemic and then we’ll talk a little bit about the expectations for Q4. So, there are two key drivers for our revenue, the two key components, one is patient retention, and then the second is unique patient acquisition. during this COVID window is doing well, our inpatients, but apparently, new patients have been challenging. And Joe talked about this during his remarks.

So, there’s three key factors that have impacted us over the last six months and the first – it varies state by state, but physicians have moved to the more of a hybrid model of in-person in telemedicine and they’re not seeing patients with the same frequency that they have previously in pre-pandemic. So, screening the diagnosis rates are down, which, of course, impacts the patient’s ability to get diagnosed and then get treated and then to get to a optimal treatment regimen, that’s point one.

Point two; even if patients are able to go to the physicians or to give their labs, they’ve been very reluctant to do so. Those are very, very sick patients. And due to the preexisting conditions until the virus that they haven’t been doing. and the third piece is that the whole practices in health systems have been open to some patients and many have been closed to the pharmaceutical industry, which impacts our clinical person to educate new potential prescribers.

So, as Joe mentioned, we needed a technology platforms and we're doing what we can to try new things, to reach physicians with in-person interaction is not feasible. So in terms of Q4, it takes time for a patient to be diagnosed. It takes time for a patient to potentially to be fully on for Korlym, and then it takes time for them to verify the authenticity of the system. So there's a lag on that first few months. And we already mentioned that is definitely a significant slowdown in physician interaction in Q2, when everything was shutdown with the onset of COVID-19, not slowdown impacted Q3. Now, the changes I think have somewhat in the third quarter, there are revenue in activity and a nice factor that will benefit our Q4.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Okay. Thank you for that. The next question is on the pancreatic cancer trial. I understand from your initial comments that you have the data from first 40 patients in the fourth quarter of 2021. And could you give us an idea of when you could complete the study? And the data from the study is positive? Is that enough to file for an approval or do you need to do another study?

Joseph Belanoff

I think you said first trial?

Swayampakula Ramakanth

I meant first quarter of 2021.

Joseph Belanoff

And after that, and I think you said first half of 2021 for excluding that we have to be on that study. And again that's an interim analysis of 40 patients currently that the currently trial requires listing more 80 patients so with [indiscernible] CHILD syndrome, obviously it depends on the speed of the moment that we would have and what we currently have from the data, and I like for the overall trial nine to 12 months later.

Charlie Robb

I order to answer your second question, yes, we need the sufficient results that study will be the one that we would set for in NDA. So sponsor trial, so obviously results pending, that this is a very dangerous to patients that really not adjust to help them. In the end it’s pretty inherent with [indiscernible] to see if got the acceptable results.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Okay. Thank you, gentlemen. Thanks for taking the questions.

Operator

And we’ll go to Alan Leong of BioWatch News.

Alan Leong

Hi Jo. Hi, Charlie. Good evening to Andreas and Sean. I appreciate that it’s on Election Day. So I won’t ask you if you voted and who for?

Joseph Belanoff

Yes. Yes.

Alan Leong

Let me ask you, first over something, over the GRATITUDE trial, and you briefly talked about this, I think, about six months ago, but which GRATITUDE trial has a more difficult enrollment proposition among investigators? And if so, when you comment can you compare that – compare the trial enrollment execution of the two of GRATITUDE I versus GRATITUDE II?

And let me put it – slip in a second question, if somebody to do that. What is the endpoint goal for GRATITUDE I, because I remember the healthy normal trial that you were just looking for a trend rather than statistical significance? I want to set expectations. You have a low dose with the old formulation, and now you've got a little bit of a bar because you're dealing with obese patients. So, yes.

Andreas Grauer

Yes. Thank you for the question. So, first of all, GRATITUDE I trial, we are enrolling patients with recent weight gain versus GRATITUDE II trial, which have been already I mentioned longtime making – we recently came in with somewhat positive to document and then so that trial is something very difficult to avoid. We started earlier than we think we would probably get the results of both trials about the same time on Q2 2022. And that trial is how you think a 5% reduction only. And then again, more uninterruptedly on this program, if you compare it to the healthy volunteer trials, you an understood the demand that healthy volunteers anywhere choose these trials [indiscernible] really attracted by the relation of treatment of that.

Joseph Belanoff

Andreas, one thing I add to that Allen is – just to your point, [indiscernible] Phase 1 trial with healthy volunteered to see if the medication was actually very active in animals and in the first had shown physically significant results also healthy volunteer study get sooner character to these treatments. So we are really very pleasantly surprised to see that we get specifically to benefit [indiscernible] well. Now all that said, Andreas described this study is really different since patients to that weight reduction, as opposed to prevention of weight gain. So we're optimistic because we take this drug [indiscernible] in patients’ weight reduction.

Alan Leong

We have two trials are really, really quite a contrast for a number of reasons. Let me ask you about the adrenal cancer trial. And it's really, this is a really thousand-foot view question. I was pleasantly surprised to go into Europe, United States and Israel and trials global. How does that dovetail with how you envision your eventual Crescenta program of expansion?

Joseph Belanoff

Allen, I am not really jump on your questions, I think – but you actually on the given one, you are actually giving me an opportunity to present at that point that you made which you thought contact for a long time but others may not. It is that quality improve with all nuance of Cushing's syndrome, including patients with adrenal cancer. I will be noted agents with adrenal cancer is that it really is very meaningful in improving their Cushing's syndrome. But as far as we can tell, really did not do anything in particular, neither better nor worse than the cancer over the quality of life actually really improved. And [indiscernible] we are actually excluding patients with adrenal cancer.

And so we're not something that we lose there, and we faced that with the same reason, the reason we got here is we think you can really offer clinical benefit encouraging – for patients who had adrenal cancer. The really interesting thing about it is, that I talk about in my opening remarks is whether – person from an observation, the observation was given therapy, which is fantastic in lots of other cancers, did not seem to really work at all – adrenal cancers.

And so we are going to see in addition to benefit we think we can provide, including – which is really meaningful benefit. Can we also provide benefit in terms of – reduction improvement in a logic situation. We’ve got exciting trial investigators are very excited to try that. And it seems like a very logical place for us to start because we thought it would at least be early to provide a benefit of some times of these patients, where that we need, I don't know, but we’re very excited to see an excellent combination of immunotherapy and – modulation.

Alan Leong

And one last question I have to ask, if you had caught 113, 176 in Phase 1 and the trial of my understand is completed. How was that, do you finally take it forward at this point or – and where if at all it will be presented?

Joseph Belanoff

All right. The first point Allen is a guy who knows more about that than some of the great people, of course, I think it's very important steps. It is still a very early stage compound, it's just in Phase 1 at this point in time. But we are – really a lot of recovering academics here and we collaborate active academics that I also point out and – models related to neurosystems system achieved by ALS Alzheimer's disease and alcohol use disorder, a very positive result – and so forth.

So this is a very interesting compound for us, particularly interested in its effect in the last – it’s not only did we see in an animal model, we mention a decline, we actually saw – has been improved [Technical Difficulty]. Now on cost side, ALS is a terrible disease to improve treatment and too much and it would be wonderful to be able to provide treatment for these particular patients – therapies for these patients. And the other side is sadly the trail to ALS approved [Technical Difficulty]. So it's hard to see what to do. Now, you're a little bit ahead of us with adjusted [Technical Difficulty] here and probably the time that the next time we'll be able to give an answer to that question.

Alan Leong

Thank you. I appreciate it.

Joseph Belanoff

All right. It looks like we [indiscernible] hopefully in a productive way. Thank you very much for all filling in, and we will talk to you on – in the quarter. Thanks very much. Bye-bye.

