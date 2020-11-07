Thesis Summary

We believe Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) has concentrated exposure to immuno-oncology and is well positioned to expand on key collaborations to create shareholder value. The company has structured several key collaborations with large players that allows the partners to leverage their market position and commercial reach. With a deep but focused pipeline, CGEN's exposure to oncology has been highlighted this year on the back of several key advancements in the development portfolio. As such, shareholders have enjoyed +119% upside YTD, and those with a higher risk appetite and set to back clinical-stage companies may realise further upside over the coming periods. We believe that CGEN is a unique play for exposure to oncology and has high carry through potential from its pipeline, should it convert from current studies.

Data by YCharts

The company also leverages its geographical reach by researching, developing and commercialising therapies across Israel, Europe and the US. We feel this gives the company access to a greater market scale of candidates, whilst reducing net competition in their concentrated portfolio. Therefore, we believe the risk/reward for CGEN shares is currently skewed to the upside. However, investors must also consider the risks that pertain to developmental-stage healthcare companies, which we will outline also.

Catalysts for Long-Term Price Change

Back in August, the USPTO granted the company patent rights to their COM902 compound, which targets "TGIT", an immune receptor that can be found in certain T-Cells and natural killer cells. CGEN's approach here aligns with its immuno-oncology focus and expands on the company's biomarker driven hypothesis for treatment of advanced solid tumours. From the Q2 earnings call, management indicated that the second tier, Phase 1 escalation trial of the COM902 compound had begun, where we can expect to see top-line data in 2021. Positive data from these early trials will attract investors' attention, particularly as the same hypothesis is being investigated within other collaborations that have the potential to drive revenues and price direction northwards.

Moreover, in September, dosing commenced in CGEN's phase 1, part 2 study evaluating COM701 with Bristol-Myers' (BMY) Opdivo formula for solid tumours. The study is also an investigational regime for evaluating these two in combination with BMY's BMS-986207 formulation. The outcomes are intended to understand dose escalation effects, alongside anti-tumour activity in the company's biomarker driven approach. The 100-patient study will investigate efficacy and safety of the trio, and results will show proof of concept for CGEN's DNAM axis-hypothesis in this area. The thesis suggests that the PVRIG gene and TIGIT are complementary inhibitory pathways, and that blocking these 2 factors may be beneficial in enhancing the immunological anti-tumour response.

Therefore, through these investigational starting points, there is high potential for exquisite growth should the company successfully establish its hypothesis within the immuno-oncology domain. We feel that the collaboration also enhances the commercial scale for the company, where it is likely that BMY will do the heavy lifting for CGEN, should the tipple-therapy combination show superior results. BMY is currently very active in the solid tumour space; therefore, there is also the chance of royalty and license structuring within future agreements. This would create long-tailed asset returns for CGEN to fund additional pipeline expansion.

Additionally, CGEN is currently in an agreement with Bayer Pharma (OTCPK:BAYZF) for development and commercialisation of antibody therapies within their investigational immunotherapy segment. Further, CGEN also has a license agreement with AstraZeneca (AZN) for the development of antibody products with immuno-oncology applications. Key collaborations like these, alongside the BMY agreement, position the company to deliver on its research and convert successfully from its pipeline, whilst allowing the bigger players to do the groundwork for revenue volumes, as mentioned. We believe that if CGEN is able to meet its milestones and consistently generate safety and efficacy data in line with expectations, then phase 3 trials of each collaboration will drive share price further north. We've seen this YTD with several other names, and CGEN reduces the concentration risks associated with a single-sector development portfolio by expanding reach to a range of different tumour applications. The company also has other developments in its pipeline that investors must keep an eye out for. These include BAY 190524, which is a therapeutic antibody in phase 1 for solid tumours as well, plus other early-stage immuno-oncology candidates.

Valuation

The company is currently unprofitable and is far away from commercial-stage operations. Therefore, there are risks in this setup that must be priced into the valuation. CGEN is currently trading at ~7x book value, which is at a premium relative to peers. Additionally, the company has around -$0.44 in free cash per share, on a FCF yield of -7%. Although, they do hold around $1.78 in cash & equivalents per share and are trading at around 7x total 2019 annual sales. EPS has seen steady increase over recent periods, in the negatives across 2020, but the trajectory continues north. We see EPS remaining negative over the coming 3-year period until successful conversions of pipeline drugs come to fruition. There is a lot riding on collaborations also, and without concrete data or deal structuring in place, it is near impossible to put a value on the future cash flows in today's terms.

Data by YCharts

Therefore, we have to value CGEN almost like the sum of its parts, which includes the key collaborations mentioned above. But without a fair value of the collaborations, we must use enterprise value in our opinion. The company has a market cap of $1.082 billion as of now, around $136 million in cash, no preferred equity and a debt figure of $3.3 million from TTM values. Therefore, we see the enterprise value of the company at $950 million on today's trading. Making some necessary adjustments, the diluted EV figure is $929 million. Thus, we can value the company at an EV/Share figure of $11.42. Therefore, we feel that shares are currently overvalued, and the recent pullback provides a correction to valuation and market pricing.

Data by YCharts

Investors can view the potential outcomes in price direction over the coming quarters on the chars below. We've seen this sawtooth-like pattern on the charts of late, where there has been no real upward movement in price direction since the selloff. This would reflect market sentiment and the risks outlined below. However, the below chart is beneficial to investors who will be following CGEN's story to view potential outcomes should shares continue within the current channel. We encourage investors to investigate this chart, alongside maintaining focus on the news on developments in the pipeline. This is certainly a holding with a longer-term focus on the potential outcomes within their immuno-oncology operating domains.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Further Considerations

On the charts, shares have held within a relatively flat channel since a large uptick that occurred in March. There has been this sawtooth-like pattern, with no real advancement above or below the upper and lower bars of the channel. Shares had bounced from the support and resistance levels over the period until October. Since then, shares breached the floor of the support line and have trended south to today's trading. Several causes could be outlined, notwithstanding speculation on the US election, institutional capital reallocation and a net-loss in momentum over recent periods. Currently, shares are being tested at this new level, but the short-term trend is down, a few points above the March lows. We can see evidence of these pricing movements on the chart below, where shares have recently breached the floor of the channel to today's trading.

Data Source: Author's Calculations

Perhaps the net loss in momentum over the last few months is a causative factor for the most recent downtick. Since the end of August, there has been high volatility in momentum, where it has bottomed 3 times until most recently. On calculation, this shows as a net loss in momentum, which certainly explains recent sell volumes and price direction in part. Empirical evidence highlights the correlation in momentum and price direction, and there is a high causation effect from slowing momentum and a downtrend in share price. Therefore, market sentiment is currently bearish, in our view.

This is important information for investors who are backing the CGEN story. Shares have corrected below the May lows and broken the longer-term trend. Should investors value the key collaborations and expertise in immuno-oncology, then a contrarian flavour to one's thinking will see an exciting entry point at present. This is especially true because we can see the correlation in momentum and CGEN share price over the last few months, and momentum has bottomed and is now turning upwards. Should this trend continue, there is a chance CGEN shares will follow suite and long-term investors may benefit from the upside in the near term. We can see this correlation in momentum direction and CGEN share price on the chart below.

Data Source: Author's Calculations

Risks

There are particular risks that are involved for investment into clinical-stage biopharma, biotech and life sciences companies. These are centred around successful phase study outcomes, alongside key collaborations and deal structuring for commercialisation of labels. CGEN addresses the latter two of that equation; therefore, the overhang is the pipeline risks that exist with the company's solid tumour hypothesis. The biomarker-driven approach has yet to display conceptual proof from CGEN's end, and there are risks that the current studies will not meet their endpoints and will have to be pulled. There are also safety considerations involved in the immuno-oncology segment, where safety and efficacy are paramount. Without progressing through phase 2 trials, the company may lose investor attractiveness. Although the collaborations allow the larger players to take on a large portion of the execution risk in commercialisation, this relies on successful trial outcomes, also. Therefore, without any movement through study phases, CGEN is exposed to lifecycle risks via its lack of profitability and clinical-stage operations. They will have to keep raising equity capital and shareholder dilution is likely, as lenders will unlikely be interested in funding operations due to lack of visibility with future revenues and cash flows from the company.

Credit Summary and Conclusion

The balance sheet has strength in cash and total assets relative to long-term liabilities. Long-term debt to capital is 2.10, which is fair in our view for a clinical-stage company that has capital intensive operations through R&D. The company has a debt ratio of 2.27 whilst equity to assets is 88.7%. Total assets cover total liabilities almost 9x, and on a short-term solvency basis, the company has over 17x coverage on short-term obligations from liquid assets. Holding no inventory means that liquidity is enhanced from cash available. The company left the 2nd quarter with $135 million in cash & equivalents, and the runaway on this should be well over 2 years, considering the current R&D and CAPEX spend, plus capital lease obligations of around $2.8 million a quarter. The Altman Z-score of 43.5 further highlights this point; therefore, the company is well positioned to continue funding its development portfolio.

We believe that CGEN has unique exposure to immuno-oncology through its development portfolio and current biomarker-driven hypothesis. Should that concept be proven through key clinical phase trials currently underway, then the market will likely drive further upside in share price, in our view. Currently, we must wait for top-line data results that will be released in 2021; however, as shares have recently pulled back below the support level, this may present as an exciting opportunity for entry for long-term investors. Certainly, those with a higher risk appetite and a longer horizon are candidates for a CGEN holding. This is because there is inherent value in the collaborations the company has currently structured that, if successful, will likely result in long-tailed asset returns via royalty and licensing arrangements. Plus, the collaborations with the key names like GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), BMY and AZN make successful pipeline conversion more feasible, in our view. Then, if successful, these large players are likely to perform the majority of the heavy lifting in commercialisation and marketability, thus reducing execution risk on CGEN's end. It is difficult to value CGEN on a DCF and earnings basis; therefore, we have refrained from assigning a price target at this stage. This reflects the risk that is involved in the company, therefore, amongst other pipeline risks that investors must consider also. Notwithstanding the risks that apply to all non-commercial biotech, pharmaceutical and life sciences companies. We encourage investors to stay on top of the CGEN story and would make the case for entry once momentum regains speed, and/or on the back of better-than-expected top-line data from current phase studies. We look forward to providing additional coverage over the coming periods.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CGEN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.