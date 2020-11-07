This article will take a deep dive into LDP to see what it can do for such income investors.

For those willing to take on more risk, leveraged CEFs is an asset class to explore. Some risk is offset if the investor can purchase at a discount.

When safe fixed income investments yield below 1%, income investors have to take on some risk to earn above inflation returns.

Introduction

When safe fixed income investments yield below 1%, income investors have to take on some risk to earn above inflation returns. For those willing to take on a little more risk, leveraged CEFs is an asset class to explore. Some risk is offset if the investor can purchase at a discount.

Leveraged fixed income funds are designed to help investors who require cash flow to meet expenses and maybe prevent the need to withdraw from their IRAs more than the required distributions. While adding leverage adds risk (and fees), the result should be a higher yielding fund than one following the same strategy without using leverage. A list of such closed-end funds can be found on CEF Connect where, interestingly, the Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:LDP) doesn't appear when screening for low duration CEFs due to its primary holdings.

Limiting duration is one way to offset some the interest rate risk longer-dated and perpetual issues come with.

"Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of the price of a bond or other debt instrument to a change in interest rates. A bond's duration is easily confused with its term or time to maturity because they are both measured in years. However, a bond's term is a linear measure of the years until repayment of principal is due; it does not change with the interest rate environment. Duration, on the other hand is non-linear and accelerates as time to maturity lessens."

Source: Investopedia

Exploring Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred & Income CEF

"The primary investment objective of the Fund is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. Preferred and other income securities are issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies like banks, insurance companies, REITs, other diversified financials as well as utility, energy, pipeline and telecommunications companies."

Source: www.cohenandsteers.com

Like most CEFs, LDP employs leverage to enhance its yield. It then attempts to control risk related to interest rate movement by limiting duration. LDP's average duration is 4.8 years, meaning a 1% move up in rates would cause the NAV to drop 4.8%. I tried finding duration for comparable funds but that data is not readily shown, probably due to many of the holdings not having a maturity date.

Source: www.cefconnect.com

As you can see, LDP uses a mix of asset types in its strategy. With most preferreds being perpetual, the CEF tries to control its duration exposure mainly with the bonds but somewhat with convertibles, which mostly have maturity dates too.

Source: www.cefconnect.com

Along with using about 31% leverage factor (1.3% expense cost) to enhance yield, they have allocated 26% to "junk" bonds and 63% to the lowest-rated "investment grade" bonds.

Source: www.cefconnect.com

From this chart, you can see they do not use short maturity assets either. With the plunge in rates, their average bond is selling at 108% of Par. That is common among bond funds these days. If this was a TERM fund (one that liquidates on a set date), that above-Par statistic would be of greater concern.

Source: Factsheet

These charts give investors a glimpse at how the portfolio is allocated across industries and countries. Not unexpected for a fund of this type, there is a heavy weighting of financial industries. Banks are allowed to count preferreds as part of their base capital. I was unable to determine if the extensive foreign holdings are in USD or add currency risk to the portfolio. Below is a list of the top 15 holdings, ignoring the leverage assets.

Source: Holdings

Source: www.cefconnect.com

One advantage CEFs have over MFs and ETFs is the possibility to buy them at a discount to the value of the underlying assets. As of this writing, LDP was trading at a 4.57% discount. While it has been wider for several periods, the Z-Score indicates the current discount is better than average over the last year.

Source: www.cefconnect.com

Until this summer, the distribution had not changed. There were several extras paid, the latest being in 2017.

Source: www.cefconnect.com

Recent distributions have mostly come from earned income with a little ROC or LTG mixed in. This indicates LDP has been earning its distribution and not returning your own money as part of the distribution.

Source: www.cefconnect.com

Final thoughts

Like most funds, there are good and bad factors.

The Points I like:

NAV wise, LDP has consistently matched or beat its category with a CAGR of over 7% since inception.

Wider than average discount currently available.

The 6.94% yield on NAV provides adequate compensation for the perceived risk level of the CEF, especially for long-term holders who are not planning on trading the CEF.

The goal of limiting duration to minimize interest rate risk. Eventually, inflation will return and rates will rise.

Points of Concern:

The total expense ratio of 2.5% is steep. While I understand the 1.3% leveraging cost, a 1% management fee is excessive in today's world.

The almost exclusive use of BBB and lower rated securities is risker than under normal times with the economic uncertainty COVID-19 presents.

The near 80% exposure to banks, insurance and other finance oriented companies. More diversification would be less risky.

Overall, I say LDP deserves a closer look for investors desiring a higher yield than investment grade bond funds provide and can handle the risks as they see and measure themselves. If it wasn't for COVID-19 and current level of interest rates, I would have rated LDP as Bullish, not Neutral.

If you appreciate articles of this nature, please mark it 'liked' and click the 'Follow' button above to be notified of my next submission. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LDP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As with any article focused on a single fund, no investment advice is given or implied. Information presented should be used as a starting point as each investor has different needs and risk tolerance.