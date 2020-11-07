Despite its low price, these risks could drag the name down further in coming months. Risk is high, continue to avoid.

This has been a terrible year for many airline stocks, and like others, easyJet (OTCPK:EJTTF) has fallen sharply. Forward visibility in the British aviation sector remains limited and there is further for the name to fall. At its current price, it looks cheap, but a lot can still go wrong which would damage future earnings and limit share price upside.

For now, there are too many variables outside of the airline’s control to make it a solid investment, despite the price, so I continue to avoid.

Ongoing Lack of Demand Visibility in Key Markets

The critical challenge facing the company now, in common with many other European airlines, is lack of visibility as to demand.

In its home U.K. market, a second lockdown affecting much of the country is now in force and is expected to last at least a month. Amongst other impacts, it has effectively banned outbound foreign leisure travel. The chief executive reportedly warned that this second lockdown would effectively mean a fight for survival amongst U.K. aviation companies. As lockdowns become harder to foresee, across multiple markets, it becomes harder for people to plan travel, so a lot of discretionary travel is lost whether or not lockdowns abound. I have heard lots of anecdotal evidence of people deciding against foreign travel on that basis. The company is forecasting capacity cuts of three quarters for Q1 2021. It did say that early bookings for Summer 2021 are in line with normal levels, although whether those bookings end up being flown clearly remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, easyJet’s schedules have been reduced and even then its planes have been progressively less full over the Summer.

July 2020 August 2020 September 2020 Q4 2020 Number of flights 13,992 30,849 21,692 66,533 Peak operating aircraft 147 214 184 214 Passengers (thousand) 2,183 4,313 2,873 9,369 Seats flown (thousand) 2,601 5,664 4,013 12,277 % of planned capacity flown 24% 52% 39% 38% Load factor 83.9% 76.1% 71.6% 76.3%

Source: company trading update (footnotes removed)

That equates to heavy operating losses. Its pretax operating loss in the third quarter alone came in at £295-325 million and Q4 looks set to continue in similarly lossmaking fashion. As long as the schedule remains substantially cut, losses will continue. A load factor of 76% isn’t terrible, after all, but the company still has to pay for all the planes on the ground and infrastructure sitting around unused.

The company did say that it expects Q4 losses to be below those of Q3, and forecast a pre-tax loss for the full year of £815-£845 million. That is a lot – it hasn’t recorded a full-year loss since listing – but again, it’s manageable.

easyJet Has Already Worked Hard to Navigate the Crisis

The company has already taken a raft of measures this year to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn. These measures include a sale and leaseback of nine aircraft which raised £305.7 million cash. Around half of its fleet of c. 337 aircraft remain unencumbered, giving it more financial headroom.

It has raised over £2.4 billion in cash since the onset of COIVD-19. It currently has net debt of £1.1 billion, which is sharply higher than last year, but again, doesn’t look anything like unmanageable at this point. I don’t see liquidity as a short-term problem for the company. However, with cash burn hovering around £700 million per quarter for the company according to its latest trading statement (a precise figure was not given), liquidity risks will increase if flying continues to be severely disrupted well into 2021, which I consider to be a risk. The significant unencumbered fleet of aircraft could help ameliorate this situation, but that is not a given. The market for aircraft leasing in 2021 may be different to how it looks now, after all.

The company has been in the headlines a few times for its efforts to stanch its losses during the pandemic, most notably in a dispute with its founder over whether it ought to terminate a contract for over 100 new aircraft.

easyJet Faces Market Forces Outside its Control

The company has a good history of rewarding shareholders – its last full-year dividend would yield 8.2% at today’s share price, and that was already a cut from the prior year. While the dividend has been suspended this year, if earnings get back on track in future, the company will likely restart payouts. Additionally, to get into the name at sub-600p before this year, one would have to go back to 2012. So, two to three years from now, we may look back on today’s share price and see it as a bargain.

However, I think caution is in order. The company has shown it can withstand the challenges of this year – the issue is what comes next. That is largely outside easyJet’s control. I see two major risks and one minor risk.

The first major risk is further reduced demand for flying, for example due to restrictions on free movement. The lockdown starting this week in England will definitely dent the company’s fourth-quarter results. Additionally, there have been further lockdowns recently in a range of European markets which the airline serves, such as France. In itself this is bad enough, but the real kick is that there is no guarantee that this will not continue into next year and perhaps beyond. For now, European governments are using lockdowns as a way of trying to curb the impact of COVID-19. Without near-universal vaccination and/or entry quarantine (the latter as seen in East Asia) that may not work to eliminate COVID-19. The cost-benefit analysis may not favour further lockdowns. To date, lockdowns and the lack thereof have been driven as much by politics as by science. That looks set to continue, in my assessment.

A second major risk is a drop in keenness to travel by the airline’s core leisure market. Although it has made positive comments about Summer 2021 bookings running at normal levels, we do not yet know whether leisure travel will return to its former levels. Other airlines have said air travel demand may not have fully recovered even by 2025. With its large fleet and orderbook, that would pose significant challenges to easyJet’s business model, which makes the shares less attractive.

A minor risk is Brexit. In itself, I don’t see this as significant. However, set against the backdrop of a chaotic European travel environment, the formal end of the Brexit transition period at the end of this year poses additional risks in terms of shifts in travel patterns for the U.K.-based airline. easyJet has a significant business in many parts of Europe, so I wouldn’t overstate this, but it is one more bit of bad news when the airline industry is already struggling on other fronts.

So, while easyJet is riding out the crisis to date, the number of unknown variables outside its control which could negatively impact the business mean that the outlook for now looks bearish.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ICAGY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.