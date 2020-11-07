LG seems to have benefited from the re-opening in Europe and the U.S., but a resurgence of COVID-19 means the company is not yet out of the woods.

Increased demand and pricing for LCD panels could set the stage for another downturn that could impact OLEDs LG is counting on to drive growth.

After six straight quarters of operating in the red, LG Display (LPL) ended the third quarter of 2020 in positive territory. LG scored gains in a number of areas, all of which are in support of a company on the rise. But there are a few outstanding issues that could drag the company down just as they have in the past. What these are will be covered next.

Q3 2020 quarterly earnings

Q3 earnings were better than expected. Revenue increased by 16% YoY to KRW6,738B or roughly $5.93B as shown below. LG reported its first operating profit of KRW164B or $144.3M after seven quarters. It suffered a loss of KRW436B or $384.7M a year ago. After six quarters in negative territory, LG wound up with a net profit of KRW11B or $9.6M.

(Unit: B KRW) Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 QoQ YoY Revenue 6,738 5,307 5,822 27% 16% Operating income (loss) 164 (517) (436) - - EBITDA 1,288 413 613 212% 110% Net income (loss) 11 (504) (442) - -

Demand for display panels rose in Q3. After steadily declining in previous quarters, shipments of display panels reversed course to increase by 23.9% QoQ to 8.3M square meters. Average selling prices increased as well by 7.9% QoQ to $706 per square meter. LG had been shutting down capacity for some time, but capacity rose again in Q3 to 10.8M square meters. The start of production at the new OLED factory in China has helped the increase in shipments, ASPs and capacity.

Capacity (M m²) Shipment (M m²) ASP/m² Q3 2020 10.8 8.3 $706 Q2 2020 9.3 6.7 $654 Q1 2020 9.7 7.0 $567 Q4 2019 10.6 9.2 $606 Q3 2019 13.0 9.5 $513 Q2 2019 13.2 9.9 $456 Q1 2019 12.9 9.8 $528

The table below shows how much of a turnaround Q3 was. After finishing the last quarter of 2018 with a profit, LG spent the next six quarters in negative territory. The turnaround is even more striking in comparison to Q2. LG managed to get out of the red fairly quickly, probably faster than many expected. It's clear there must have been a major change to drive the numbers as reported in the table below. Reason why it's necessary to look into what drove this rapid turnaround at LG.

(Unit: B KRW) Revenue Operating income EBITDA Net income Q3 2020 6,738 164 1,288 11 Q2 2020 5,307 (517) 413 (504) Q1 2020 4,724 (362) 630 (199) Q4 2019 6,422 (422) 586 (1,817) Q3 2019 5,822 (436) 613 (442) Q2 2019 5,353 (369) 458 (550) Q1 2019 5,879 (132) 679 (63) Q4 2018 6,948 279 1134 153

Q3 2020 earnings call

LG's turnaround did not come completely out of the blue. LG was already seeing some green shoots in Q2 which it reckoned would carry over into Q3. The company had forecast Q3 would be better than Q2. The outlook called for LG to trend upwards, although there may be some ups and downs along the way.

Nevertheless, the size and scope of the improvement still stand out. LG credits its ability to ship more display panels to several factors. These include increased demand for IT products due to work-from-home and online schooling, increased demand for panels from a major North-American company launching new mobile products and increased demand for TVs enabled by mass production of OLED TV panels at the new factory in China.

LG sees room for further improvement despite all the uncertainty prevailing in the world. From the Q3 earnings call:

"Although uncertainties are expected to persist in Q4, such as COVID-19 and macro factors, the company expects to see a low single-digit growth in area shipment following increased sales with mass production starting in the Chinese OLED fab. Blended ASP is expected to keep up the pace of increase as shipment for strategic customers grows and LCD panel price rises."

Why LG may not be out of the woods yet

It would not be unreasonable to assume that LG has seen the worst and can only go up from here on out. The company is officially out of the red and guidance sees further improvement ahead. However, LG may still have to deal with the return of old foes that have troubled the company and the display industry in the past.

The first potential headwind is the possible return of overproduction leading to falling prices. Q3 saw an increase in prices for display panels, LCDs included. This is pretty significant because the LCD market had been suffering from oversupply and low prices for quite some time. In order to bring balance to supply and demand, manufacturers have resorted to cutting back on production to prop up the market.

Some manufacturers like Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) have decided to call it quits in the LCD market and others have begun restructuring or selling their assets. But now that prices are going up, manufacturers may be tempted to loosen the restraints on LCD production. LG acknowledges the possibility prices may come under pressure once again in the earnings call:

"And regarding the competitive landscape, yes, it is true that some suppliers are trying to increase their production volume to respond to the IT demand. So, that is one factor that does not bode well for the company. But then on the other hand, there is also a positive factor for the company and that is the decrease in the number of suppliers."

A second potential headwind relates to display technology. While LG has invested heavily in OLEDs, other manufacturers have placed their bets on other display technologies. A previous article goes into further detail as to why OLED may not have been the best bet. While it was once thought LG would follow Samsung in abandoning the LCD market, LG has since made it clear it intends to remain an LCD manufacturer.

LG's counter to stiff competition in the LCD market is to double down on OLEDs where there are fewer suppliers and hence less competition. LG is counting on OLED TVs in particular to drive earnings going forward. But LCDs are being upgraded in order to match OLEDs.

For example, dual-cell, microLED and a whole range of other improvements are in the pipeline, all designed to close the gap in picture quality with OLEDs. Another one is miniLED.

"...there have been some moves by the competitors recently regarding the mini LED, but then when it comes to the set market, then we see that the some of the Chinese companies have launched mini LED backlight TV sets."

However, LG remains confident that OLED will retain the edge when it comes to picture quality. LG believes it can handle increased competition if it arrives.

"So, we believe that these are some of the advantages and strengths of OLED that the mini LED of being an LCD will find very difficult to keep up with."

LG has been banking on the market willing to pay a premium for OLED's superior picture quality. The competition is trying to narrow the gap while retaining LCD's price advantage. There's somewhat of a race between OLED and LCD and it's not clear as to who has made the right bet. If LG loses the technological edge, the ongoing recovery could be derailed.

Investor takeaways

LG had a tough year in 2019 with all four quarters ending with a loss. But heading into 2020 there was reason to think the company could do better in 2020. For instance, a previous article explains why LG could improve even with all its struggles at the time. The Q3 revival could be an indication that the arguments presented were not so far-fetched after all. The COVID-19 pandemic may have only delayed the recovery that was set to happen in 2020.

LG did rally into the new year, but the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020 threw everything off course. COVID-19 proved to have far-reaching effects on the global economy, far more than initially anticipated. Doubts were raised as to how LG would cope in such an environment as expressed in a previous article, especially since LG depends heavily on consumer demand.

However, while the pandemic has hurt the economy, it has also forced people to do more online. For example, the work from home trend has boosted demand for certain types of consumer IT products like laptops. After a tough first half, Q3 saw multiple regions such as China, Europe and the U.S. reopen their economy. This seems to have had a positive effect on LG as shown in the quarterly numbers for Q3. After six straight quarters of losses, LG ended with its first profit since late 2018.

The market for display panels has improved and shipments are up. But this improvement could lay the seeds for a subsequent downturn. The LCD market has been forced to consolidate due to low prices. Now that prices have gone up, it's possible oversupply may soon return. Furthermore, new LCDs are being upgraded with new features to take on OLEDs. LG may soon have to face the same stiff competition that caused problems in the past.

The pandemic remains a big wildcard. Stimulus in the U.S. and Europe has kept consumer demand afloat. LG has not seen as big a drop in consumer demand as initially thought thanks to government intervention to help consumers, but LG may still have to deal with that possibility. Government stimulus is unlikely to last indefinitely. The longer the pandemic lasts, the more likely it becomes LG will feel the full impact of a weak economy on consumer demand.

While it may be tempting to go long LG based on recent developments, I remain neutral on LG. LG showed big gains in Q3 and the company thinks in Q4 it will continue to build on what it started in Q3. That's likely to happen, if only because of seasonality with the end-of-the-year holidays approaching. Traditionally, the high point of consumer demand. But once those are over, demand for display panels may drop again, especially with the pandemic likely to be near its apex during the winter and the need for mitigation measures that could affect both the economy and overall demand for products needing display panels.

