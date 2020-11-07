I'm "Very Bullish" on the shares of UMC, with a current five-year price target of $10.80. I hold the stock in the Gunderson Ultra Growth Portfolio and may soon add a position in our Dividend and Growth Portfolio.

As the pace of worldwide 5G adoption quickens, utilization rates across UMC foundries are expected to remain above 96% in 2021 and beyond.

The rapid adoption of technology across all industries remains the most profitable theme of 2020 and beyond. Brought on by the strongest catalyst capital markets ever experienced, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to improve the prospects for all parts of the tech supply chain. United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), a manufacturer of semiconductors, stands to benefit from the shift in demand.

At the heart of past, present, and future technology gains lies the semiconductor manufacturing industry. As with many industries that provide inputs for finished products, semiconductors have been viewed largely as a commodity over the last decade. As an industry's finished product is commoditized, each player in the space becomes highly correlated to its average sales price. The resulting outcome tends to be observed in chunky quarterly earnings and volatile share prices.

Take a look at the table below, detailing United Microelectronics Corporation's returns (left column) since 2012 vs. the S&P 500 (right column). There's plenty of out performance here, but on the other hand, it also resembles the roller coaster you feared as a kid.

On the surface, this volatility may even cause growth leaning dividend investors to view United Microelectronics Corp as uninvestable. I understand that perspective, but also believe a closer look is warranted. As an investor, our ultimate goal is to be compensated for the risks we accept.

The pandemic backdrop present in the semiconductor industry is having a multiplier effect on the level of 5G adoption and scheduled rollouts. In the most recent UMC earnings call from Oct. 29, 2020, management highlighted the strong and persistent growth in 28-nanometer. The President of UMC, Jason Wang, commented on the call "we expect to see a sustained increase in the number of 28-nanometer tape-outs, which will further diversify our 28-nanometer exposure to end markets and customers."

As adoption levels increase across global networks, our models expect UMC's strong demand to persist for the foreseeable future. The key word here is "persist". Persistent demand will continue to boost utilization rates, above the 96% range. United Microelectronics' utilization rates were 97% in Q3 2020, a 6% increase from the same quarter in 2019.

With incremental capacity expansion likely to lag behind incremental demand until Q2 2021, a constructive case for a favorable pricing environment can easily be made for UMC and other industry participants. UMC expects a +23% increase in 28-nonometer capacity by mid 2021. The additional capacity will fuel future revenues that are currently growing at a 23.7% clip year-to-date.

As with most commoditized industries, top-line growth has resulted in vastly improving margins and EPS. Margins have improved to 21.4% in the first three quarters of 2020. This represents a 7.0% improvement in gross margins over 2019. These observed margin gains were offset by the strengthening Taiwan Dollar, though currency translation headwinds won't last forever. Consensus analyst estimates are forecasting a 24.7% gross margin in 2021, driven by favorable ASP contract activity. The result, rapidly-growing EPS. Bottom line results are expected to rise +94% in 2020, to $0.26 per share.

When placing a five-year price target on a company’s common shares, we put a high emphasis on “visible sustainable growth.” As growth visibility increases, so does the probability that estimated growth rates will be “sustainable,” allowing our ranking models to place a higher confidence interval on our five-year price targets. The demand-driven stability for ASPs, coupled with the wide-ranging 5G tailwind, should do just this.

Our five-year EPS growth rate of 20% is reflective of the rising and consistent ASPs on the horizon. Our expected EPS gains are expected to lead to a concurrent increase in the UMC peer share dividend, with analysts expecting $0.32 in full-year 2020 and $0.36 in 2021. Analyst expectations for United Microelectronics Corp signal both an attractive growth prospect and dividend yield play. The sub 1.0 PEG Ratio and Forward PE Ratio provide a bit of wiggle room, should any hiccups arrive along the way.

Lastly, let’s take a look at the chart for UMC. Technical analysis/charting is the primary tool I use when determining my entry or exit point for an equity position. As the COVID-19 pandemic became fully priced into the market, shares of UMC showed a distinct double dip occurring in March and April of 2020. Once the 50-day moving average touched the 200-day in late-May, the shares began their lofty accent to a 52-week high of $5.91 per share. Since early October, the shares seem to be in a bit of a trading range.

The downside risks of rapidly-rising COVID-19 infection rates still remain, though Taiwan recently recorded 200+ days without a positive infection. In the near term, we see the a strong Taiwan Dollar providing the most visible headwind to EPS forecasts.

Given the current backdrop of the semiconductor market, a constructive argument can be made for consistent demand and stable pricing, I'm "very bullish" on UMC. We currently have a five-year price target of $10.80 for the shares. I hold the stock in the Gunderson Ultra Growth Portfolio and may soon add a position in our Dividend and Growth Portfolio.

As a semiconductor manufacturer, UMC provides the primary input for the most recent iteration of the technological revolution. We believe United Microelectronics provides a unique opportunity to participate at the ground floor of the worldwide adoption of 5G.

*All Data From Best Stocks Now Database Unless Noted

Disclosure: I am/we are long UMC, TSM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I collaborated with my Gunderson Capital Management colleague, Barry Kyte Jr., CFA, on this article.