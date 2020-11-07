I like the great results delivered upon so far as increased valuations make me much more reserved here.

Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) is a hidden gem which has escaped my coverage for a while. In May 2018, I concluded to buy some shares after the IPO, more as a long-term call option on the promise of the business.

With shares trading around $25 at the time, investors have seen a 6-7 times return on their investment in a period of just around 2.5 years. Of course, I would have signed up for these kinds of returns across the entire portfolio. After this brutal move, it's time to review the investment thesis to see where we are standing here.

Back To IPO Days

Inspire is and was a medical technology company which focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally-invasive solutions for patients diagnosed with sleep apnea. The company's Inspire system, at the time at least, was the only FDA approved neurostimulation technology to treat obstructive sleep apnea.

The therapy in the very essence monitors breathing patterns and delivers nerve stimulation to maintain open airways. European markets were being marketed since 2011 as FDA approval in the US came in 2014, yet only the ''mild'' cases were eligible for treatment. The treatment includes a remote control and implantable components: A sensing lead, neurostimulator and simulation lead. With an estimated 100 million people suffering from obstructive sleep apnea across the globe, the market is very large, including 17 million patients in the US.

With shares settling around $24 on the first day of the trading, the operating asset valuation essentially came down to just $400 million in May 2018. The company has seen rapid growth with sales rising from $8 million in 2016 to $17 million in 2017, with revenues trending at an annualized rate of $40 million at the time of the IPO.

Losses narrowed a bit to $15 million a year, as the >100% revenue growth in combination with a 10 times annualized sales multiple looked compelling in my eyes, although I was not yet convinced with the first quarter outlook for 2018. This led me to conclude that this was a high-risk and potentially high-return story, certainly if I looked at the demand for the products in combination with the large addressable market, creating the potential for a multi bagger, which is exactly that the stock is doing at the moment.

What Happened?

Success came early as the IPO was a winner out of the gate. Shares started trading in the mid-twenties in May and in the summer they doubled to $50 already. Revenues grew steadily from $10 million in the first quarter, to $11 million in the second quarter, as the company furthermore obtained approval in Japan and received more coverage from its therapy in the US from Aetna, among others. Revenue growth accelerated to $13 million in the third quarter and rose to $16.6 million in the seasonally strong quarter.

With revenues up 77% to $50 million in 2018, the company guided for another 35% growth in 2019 with sales seen around $67-$70 million. With shares having risen to $50 and some dilution having taken place the enterprise value had risen to about a billion early in 2019, working down to 15 times annualized sales.

The company continues to see continued sales growth and further healthcare coverage gains. First quarter sales rose to $16.3 million, second quarter sales came in at $18.0 million and third quarter sales hit $20.9 million. Revenues came in at $26.9 million in the final quarter, as the full year revenue number of $82 million was comfortably above the initial guidance for the year, albeit accompanied by a $35 million operating loss.

It were these numbers which pushed up the share price to $80 for a near $2 billion enterprise valuation at the start of this year as revenue multiples rose to nearly 25 times sales. Of course, the company guided for continued revenue growth, originally seen around $117 million this year.

Nerves hit not just investors amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, as shares fell to their $40s, management took actions as well. Mid April, 2 million shares were sold to the public at $58 per share. First quarter sales growth slowed down to 31% with the impact of COVID-19 showing up in the final month of the quarter, being March of course.

Nonetheless, first quarter sales of $21.3 million were still respectable as quarterly sales fell to just $12.2 million in the second quarter, down 32% on an annual basis, explaining the equity hike in April amidst a continued cash burn. A strong catch-up effect was seen in the third quarter with revenues increasing 72% to $35.8 million, as the company updated its full year guidance to $111 million in sales, almost in line with the original guidance for the year.

Valuations Go Nuts

With shares trading in their $80s in February, and temporarily dipping to $40 in March, shares recovered all lost ground by May. By July shares broke the $100 mark as the company obtained move coverage wins. In the autumn shares rose to $125 and now hit a high of $167 following the third quarter results which were released in November.

While the third quarter results were quite impacted by the catch-up effect as a result of delayed procedures in the second quarter, it notably is the guidance which looks quite impressive. The guidance suggests seasonally stronger fourth quarter sales around $41.7 million, for a run rate of $165 million!

The share count of 26.8 million shares now represent a valuation of $4.5 billion and an equity valuation of approximately $4.3 billion which is 10 times the number at the time of the IPO. Moreover, this valuation implies that assets trade around 26 times sales (vs. a10 times multiple at the IPO). While growth remains impressive, the company continues to lose money and arguably the risk-reward is no longer as compelling after shares have risen a factor of 6-7 times on the back of revenue growth and valuation multiple inflation.

While I understand the real business improvements in terms of operating momentum, I have decided to lock in the profits and have sold the entire position here. I might regret this over a 10-year time window, yet the valuation is full and I will continue to look for opportunities to initiate a position again some point down the line.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.