One interesting growth story in recent years has been The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG). The garden, lawn care, and other related products company may not seem like a growth machine, but between strong organic growth related to its hydroponics business and acquisitions (largely centered around hydroponics as well), sales have been rising nicely. Though the financial performance of Scotts has been quite lumpy and is likely to remain that way for the foreseeable future, it does seem to make for an interesting, though undeniably pricey, play to consider.

Growth has been robust

Through both organic sales and sales driven from its M&A activities, Scotts has proven to be a pretty solid growth machine in recent years. Consider what happened in the firm’s recently-reported financials for the fourth quarter of its 2020 fiscal year. According to management, revenue for the business came in at an impressive $890.3 million. This implies a 79% increase over the $497.7 million the business reported the same quarter last year. This growth came from both of the company’s distinct operating segments. Hawthorne, which focuses on the firm’s hydroponics operations, saw revenue surge 68%, rising from $210 million in last year’s fourth quarter to $351.9 million this year. The company’s US Consumer business fared even better, rising 90% from $261.6 million to $497.2 million.

On the whole for 2020, revenue came in at $4.13 billion. This implies an increase over 2019 of 30.9% when the business reported sales of $3.16 billion. From 2019 through 2020 wasn’t the only good year for sales of the firm. From 2016 through 2020, the company’s revenue expanded at a rate of 13.3% per annum, with 2016’s sales totaling just $2.51 billion.

When it comes to profitability, the picture has been rather mixed. For instance, this year, things are looking quite nice. For the fourth quarter of its 2020 fiscal year, Scotts reported net income of $3.9 million. Though this is small by itself, it beats the $57.9 million loss seen a year earlier. EBITDA of $61.7 million also beat out the -$15.3 million seen in the fourth quarter last year. For all of 2020, Scotts reported net profits of $382.4 million. This was down, unfortunately, from the $460.7 million seen in 2019, but as the data below illustrates, net profits have been all over the map in recent years.

Both operating cash flow and free cash flow have seen a similar trend toward volatility. For 2020, operating cash flow hit an at-least all-time-high of $558 million. This is about double the $226.8 million seen in 2019. Free cash flow was also at a high, clocking in at $495.3 million compared to the $184.4 million seen a year earlier. Over the past five years, operating cash flow averaged $346.9 million, while free cash flow averaged $286.66 million. EBITDA was, with the one exception of revenue, the only metric that showed fairly consistent growth over time. Back in 2016, the metric was $517.4 million. This grew every year with the exception of 2018 when it dipped from $560.5 million to $482 million. In 2020, it soared to $766.6 million.

At present, there isn’t a great deal of guidance covering next year. However, management assured investors that they can expect some growth to occur if we hit anywhere by the low point of the expectations range. Total sales should expand by between 0% and 5% for 2021. This will be driven by a 15% to 20% growth from the company’s Hawthorne business, though US Consumer sales will range from between flat and -5%. Management does expect some costs to drop relative to this year. This includes a 6% to 11% reduction in SG&A, as well as a $10 million decrease in interest expense. As a result, the expectation is for earnings per share (on an adjusted basis) to range between $8 and $8.40. This compares to GAAP EPS for 2020 of $6.81.

Using 2020’s earnings and the $176.47 per unit price that shares of Scotts are trading for as of this writing, the company is currently trading at a price/earnings multiple of 25.9. Under the forecasted earnings for 2021, this ranges between 21 and 22.1, with a mid-point of about 21.5. No matter how you stack it, this looks awfully pricey for a business with as volatile an earnings and cash flow history as Scotts and with such a modest growth rate moving forward. There are, however, other ways to value the business.

On an operating cash flow basis, shares are trading at a multiple of 17.6 if we use 2020 as our barometer. If operating cash flow grows by as much as earnings are forecasted to expand, then this multiple drops some, but is still a hefty 14.6. On an EV/EBITDA basis, the company’s multiple is 14.7. On a forward basis, using the same growth assumptions, it would drop to a more reasonable multiple of 12.2. One other piece of guidance management provided for 2021 was that free cash flow would be around $325 million. If this holds true, then the company’s forward multiple on that basis would be about 30.2, which is far worse than 2020’s 19.8.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems to me like Scotts is an interesting, healthy firm growing at a decent clip for the industry it operates in. It’s certainly not a bad-looking prospect, but between its bottom line inconsistencies and high trading multiple, it just does not look appealing to a value-oriented investors like myself.

