Week 46 MDA Breakout Forecast - November: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

The Momentum Gauges closed Friday at Negative 40 and Positive 61 on the positive signal from Nov. 3. Bull funds on the MG signal: SOXL +27.6%, TECL +22.6%, TQQQ +20.5%, FNGU +18%.

The V&M Premium Portfolio is up +21.4% YTD with more than six different categories of V&M portfolio strategies beating the S&P 500 for the third year in a row.

The streak of weekly picks gaining over 10% in less than four or five trading days continues to 150 out of 182 trading weeks (82.4%) not counting multiple gainers.

This past week three out of four stocks gained more than 10% closing with gains to Friday with AVNS +8.54%, IMVT +14.96%, YY +10.85% with top average portfolio gains of 11.14%.

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than five years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached 182 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing research.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then eight stocks in 2018, and at members' request into 2020, I now generate four selections each week, two Dow 30 picks, and a separate article for monthly Growth & Dividend MDA breakout stocks. I now provide more than six different ways to beat the S&P 500 since my trading studies were made public.

Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a four- or five-day trading week remains at highly statistically significant levels above 80% not counting frequent multiple 10% gainers in a single week. More than 200 stocks have gained over 10% in a five-day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017. A frequency comparison chart is at the end of this article.

2020 YTD Breakout Portfolio Returns

The Breakout Picks are high volatility selections for short-term gains, but with no selections below $2/share, under 100k average daily volume, or less than $100 million market cap.

The cumulative average returns year-to-date are at +253.4% compared to the S&P 500 +8.63% over the same period. The very best case perfectly timed returns at +488.84%, and in the worst case, fixed buy/hold, do nothing, equal-weighted average returns year to date, the worst case returns are +18.01%.

So far YTD in 45 weeks, 112 stocks have gained over 5% in less than a week, 69 stock selections have gained over 10%, 34 stock picks gaining over 15% and one pick as much as +132.6%. The 2020 MDA picks are on track for much higher breakout frequencies and % gains than last year's results as shown at the end of this article. I have removed the best case returns from the chart below as it begins to distort the chart between the very worst possible returns and the actual S&P 500 returns shown below.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

For 2020 YTD, the best case average weekly returns are +11.14% and worst case average +0.41% YTD as shown below over 2x the S&P 500 average weekly returns of +0.20%. These returns include trading against all the Negative Momentum Gauge® signal warnings which increases your risk of declines, but are conducted without interruption for testing and measurement purposes. We have had more than 19 weeks with the Momentum Gauges® negative this year.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

You can see how each of the eight prior events numbered below relate to the Momentum Gauge topping signals on the S&P 500 chart below. These forecasted market tops are detailed in my recent article: An Election Year Correction Signal And Only The Third Negative Weekly MG Signal In 2020.

Over the years, the evidence is clear that timing your investments during the most positive momentum periods greatly enhances your weekly returns.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

Market Conditions into Week 46

Tuesday continues with historical patterns well documented in published research as the best day of the week, especially in weeks with FOMC meetings. Research studies discussed in the Members' Library show that this is a pricing behavior patterned on the Fed's strong intervention activity called pre-FOMC drift. Last year with less Fed intervention, Fridays were by far the best day of the week. Thursday remains the most negative day of the week and has stayed as the average worst day nearly the entire year.

The S&P 500 index delivered the last high volatility ±2% move on Nov. 4 of +2.2%. Use caution as volatility tends to group in frequency. There have now been 44 daily moves greater than ±2% on the S&P 500 since February, including daily moves as large as -11.98%. These are more daily +/- 2% moves than the years 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2019 combined.

We can confirm the Fed purchased +$10.7 billion in domestic securities this week up from -$29.9 billion in domestic securities sales in the prior week. These levels are returning to pre-pandemic normal operations with low impact on the markets. The Federal Reserve's balance sheet is at the highest level in US history to more than $7.2 trillion. Studies are confirming what we have been measuring for years, the Fed impact is strongest from two to four weeks after balance sheet expansion: Quants Discover A Guaranteed Source Of Alpha: Just Trade Based On The Growth Of The Fed's Balance Sheet.

System Open Market Account Holdings - FEDERAL RESERVE BANK of NEW YORK

The Weekly Momentum Gauge® turned positive this week with the Fed reducing stimulus significantly since Week 42. The Fed's stimulus activity is shown in dark blue bars in the chart below from the SOMA holdings report above. (Value & Momentum Breakouts)

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The MDA momentum gauges have correctly called every major market direction change since they began. The more detailed Daily Momentum Gauges are reserved for members of my subscription service. These movements and signals were updated in more detail through the Daily Update articles this past week:

V&M Breakout Morning Update - November 6: Election Results Still Ongoing With Markets Consolidating And Fed Easing Increased $10.7 Billion This Week

V&M Breakout Morning Update - November 4: Election Results Still Ongoing With Markets Mixed And Momentum Gauges® Now In Positive Signal From Close Yesterday

V&M Breakout Morning Update - November 2: Markets Rebounding Ahead Of US Elections With VIX Above 32 And Crude Oil -2.7% Following Fed Tightening -

The Week 46 - 2020 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The selections this week consist of two basic materials and two healthcare sector stocks based on strong Friday scores. These stocks are released to members in advance every Friday morning near the market open. The two sample selections are:

Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) - Healthcare / Biotechnology cbdMD, Inc (YCBD) - Healthcare / Drug Manufacturers

Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) - Healthcare / Biotechnology

Price Target: $2.8/share

(Source: FinViz)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

(Source: StockRover)

cbdMD, Inc (YCBD) - Healthcare / Drug Manufacturers

Price Target: $4/share

(Source: FinViz)

cbdMD, Inc. produces and distributes various cannibidiol products. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils.

(Source: StockRover)

Top Dow 30 Stocks to Watch for Week 46

Applying the same MDA breakout model parameters to only 30 stocks on the Dow Index without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it may provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short- to medium term. The most recent picks of weekly Dow selections in pairs for the last five weeks:

Symbol Company Current % return from selection Week (VZ) Verizon -2.43% (IBM) Intl Business Machines +2.13% (UNH) UnitedHealth +4.66% (CVX) Chevron Corp -3.83% (HON) Honeywell Intl +5.65% (NYSE: PG Procter & Gamble -1.15% (CSCO) Cisco Systems -6.43% (INTC) Intel Corp. -14.71% subsequent Q3 miss Oct 22nd (NYSE: MCD McDonald's -0.96% (WMT) Walmart +2.26%

If you are looking for a much broader selection of mega-cap breakout stocks beyond 30 Dow stocks with detailed analysis and strong returns I would recommend the Growth & Dividend MDA Breakout picks released monthly for long term total return not including dividends over 2%+ annually:

The Dow pick for next week is:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan is retesting key resistance again today at 103/share with all the sentiment and money flow indicators net positive with room to run. Short float is low 0.76% with high corporate buybacks and increasing net institutional buying for strong breakout potential next week.

Background on Momentum Breakout Stocks

As I have documented before from my research over the years, these MDA breakout picks were designed as high frequency gainers.

The point to be made is that the Momentum Breakout model was designed to increase the frequency, i.e. the rate over time, for selecting stocks that make greater than 10% moves. I know that when using the arbitrary period of one week (four or five trading days) this model is consistently outperforming the market at more than four times the expected market frequency. So what if I take a look at longer momentum survivors? Can we see decay in performance among the top stock selections? ~ Value & Momentum Breakouts 2017

The frequency percentages remain very similar to returns documented here on Seeking Alpha since 2017 and at rates that greatly exceed the gains of market returns by 2x and as much as 5x in the case of 5% gains.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The most recent percentages reflect the results from 208 MDA breakout selections through 2019 across 52 weeks with four stocks selected each week. MDA selections are restricted to stocks above $2/share, $100M market cap, and greater than 100k average daily volume. An additional Stock Market column was added to compare similar groups that exclude high volatility penny stocks below $2/share.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

The actively traded V&M Premium Portfolio is up +21.38% YTD and is actively trading again following the positive Momentum Gauge® signal.

All the very best to you, stay safe and healthy and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jdhenning

Stocktwits: AnomalyDetective (@AnomalyDetective) | Stocktwits

If you are looking for a great community to apply proven financial models with picks ranging from short term breakouts to long term value and forensic selections, please consider joining our 900+ outstanding members at Value & Momentum Breakouts Subscribe now and learn why members are hooked on the Momentum Gauge® signals!

Members receive active trading alerts and live stock picks well ahead of published articles and the Premium Portfolio is up over 22% to Aug 2020.

Now into our 4th year, this rapidly growing service has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 every single year!



See what members are saying now - Click HERE





Disclosure: I am/we are long NAIL, FNGU, SOXL, LABU, NUGT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.