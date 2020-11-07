Commercial real estate has been at the epicenter of the market shock over the past year and many investors have steered well clear of this sector. However this dynamic doesn't make it necessarily uninvestable, in our view. This is for two reasons. First, there are different levels of quality within the asset class. For example, the iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS), which allocates primarily to AAA-rated CMBS tranches has returned 6.6% year-on-year. And secondly, much of the dislocation across the sector is already priced into valuations. This doesn't mean, of course, that the sector is bulletproof but it does mean that it already reflects a sober assessment of its medium-term prospects.

In this article we take a look at one of the few closed-end funds with allocation to CMBS: The Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) which has recently released an update of its shareholder report. Overall, the fund has maintained a relatively resilient profile. It has kept its borrowings unchanged, partially taken advantage of lower leverage costs and maintained its holdings, all of which has allowed it to maintain its income-generating capacity and grow its net investment income, covering its distributions solely out of income. We also like the fund for its low floating-rate asset footprint, relatively low management fee, low duration, term structure and nearly 3/4 investment-grade portfolio credit rating profile. We maintain an allocation to IHIT across two of our Income Portfolios.

While the fund has a number of attractive features and mitigants, it's not without risk, having a significant overweight in lodging and retail. Although it does not have first-loss exposure to these sub-sectors this overweight does create a significant cyclical tilt which can cause the fund to perform poorly if the nascent recovery fails to lift off.

Fund Developments

IHIT is mostly allocated to investment-grade CMBS tranches with another 7% in mortgage REIT preferreds. The CMBS sector faces considerable challenges in the current market environment. In particular, lodging and retail sub-sectors have been hit hard as a result of travel restrictions, mandated closures and a continued shift to e-commerce. That said, the outlook is not entirely bleak. Grocery and supermarket-anchored retail has performed comparatively well. Plus economy and midscale hotels have mostly remained open, particularly in suburban markets and near highway locations, according to the S&P.

While the sector is far from risk free, a few indicators suggest it's worth some consideration now. First, the fund's NAV has continued recovering and has stabilized over the last month or so, remaining resilient in the recent sell-off. While it remains some distance from its pre-drawdown high, the fact that we do not see continued deterioration suggests that a less than bullish outlook already is priced into valuations.

Source: Systematic Income

Secondly, the fund's portfolio has remained largely static and has worsened only marginally despite plenty of time for rating agencies to act between February and August. The bulk of the credit rating migration in the portfolio was due to a downgrade of 8% of BBB holdings to BB. Further downgrades are, of course, possible but, so far, this is a good sign for the fund.

Source: Systematic Income

Thirdly, the fund's total income has remained relatively resilient, moving lower by about 7%, in some part due to an allocation to floating-rate securities. This has been more than offset by lower leverage costs, resulting in an increase in net investment income from $0.0483 per share to $0.0517 per share from February to August. This suggests that the fund's portfolio of securities remains in sufficiently good shape to continue to generate income at comparable levels from the pre-drawdown period.

Term Structure

IHIT is a target term fund with a scheduled termination date in December of 2023. The fund's board can extend the termination date by one six-month period. This is likely to happen if the market environment proves difficult in which to unwind the fund's holdings.

It's also possible, as with any term fund, that a removal of the termination date will be put up for a shareholder vote as has happened with a number of term CEFs. This is a risk that bears watching, however, the risk is smaller with target term funds like IHIT because of two reasons. First, extending a target term fund is a heavier lift reputationally than a term fund. And secondly, the fund would have to then turn over its entire portfolio with longer-date securities rather than just keep on going business as usual.

An additional risk of a term fund is that term funds tend to start winding down a few months prior to termination, repaying their borrowings and moving to cash. This will create an income drag on the portfolio which is likely to cause the fund to cut distributions. In fact, given the fund's distance to its target NAV (which it has little hope of achieving) it may begin to cut its distributions even earlier. This may be disappointing for investors who rely on steady income levels. However, because distribution cuts signal the fund's intent to terminate and tend to cause discounts to widen, counterintuitively, it's actually an attractive feature of term CEFs. This is because a widening of the discount provides a stronger tailwind into the termination from the amortization of discount to zero, while at the same time derisking the fund and creating a high return on cash.

That the fund's discount is expected to amortize toward zero is one of the most attractive features of term funds. The way in which we quantify the expected discount amortization is through a metric we call the pull-to-NAV yield which is simply the fund's discount divided by the number of years to the termination date (which changes on each day of the calculation). So, the 5.3% discount of IHIT divided by just over three years to its termination date gets us to a 1.72% pull-to-NAV yield. This metric is the annual expected performance tailwind of the price relative to its NAV. It's also helpful because it allows us to compare term funds with different termination dates to each other as well as gauge a fund's current valuation relative to its own history. For example, the chart below shows the PTN Yield of IHIT is close to the highest it has been for the fund since its inception.

Source: Systematic Income

A Dose Of Idiosyncratic Resilience

One attractive feature of IHIT is that it doesn't co-move along with other higher-yielding funds. The chart below shows funds with the highest average daily NAV returns across five significant risk-off days in October. In other words, these funds saw rising NAVs on average despite a risk-off day in the markets. IHIT is one of the top performing funds by this metric and, in fact, it had no down NAVs over these days. Of course, part of this has to do with the relative illiquidity of the fund's underlying assets and we shouldn't assume that in a truly down day the fund will not move lower but for middling down days in markets, the fund has been stable.

Source: Systematic Income

A Look At Income

There are a number of key drivers that can change CEF income. These are changes in short-term rates and the knock-on impact on both the asset and liability side of the balance sheet, changes in borrowings, changes in the fund portfolio, i.e., a move-up in quality that can reduce income, defaults or impairment, among others.

Across these drivers IHIT looks fairly strong. The fund has not deleveraged this year, unlike many other fixed-income CEFs. IHIT does not have a large floating-rate asset footprint. It hasn't made any changes in the portfolio since the February shareholder report and there doesn't appear to have been significant cash flow impairment in its tranches judging by the total investment income change since the last report and the rating migration of the current and pre-drawdown portfolios. All of these factors have supported the fund's income-generating capacity. One thing that has detracted from its income is a couple of pay-fixed interest rate swaps. The size of these swaps is about 73% of the outstanding repo so it serves both as a way to mitigate the fund's sensitivity to interest rates as well as a partial interest rate hedge for the repo. The downside of this swap is that the fund has not been able to fully take advantage of lower short-term rates. The swap cash flows also are not part of the fund's net investment income so the shareholder report will, in effect, overstate the fund's true income. We calculate that the swap lowers the fund's NII by about 0.6%. It's likely that this 0.6% drag, which only appeared when short-term rates collapsed earlier this year, will likely remain with the fund until its termination if the Fed does indeed keep its policy rate around zero through 2023.

Ignoring the drag from the swap the fund managed to increase its NII from $0.0483 to $0.0517 per month per share. This looks to be entirely due to the drop in the repo cost, though, as we suggest above it is somewhat illusory given the repo is mostly hedged with the swap. Overall, the fund's NII improved by nearly 7% annualized since the February report and NII as a function of net assets has increased from 5.6% to 7.55% though with the swap the increase only takes us up to about 7% - still not a bad place to be.

IHIT vs IHTA

In this section we compare IHIT to its sister fund High Income 2024 Target Term Fund (IHTA) which has a termination date a year later than IHIT and holds securities with a duration of around 4 versus 3 for IHIT. Overall, we prefer IHIT over IHTA for a few reasons.

First, IHIT has a smaller right-tail of lower-rated securities. About 93% of its portfolio was rated BB (highest high-yield rating and one notch below the lowest investment-grade credit rating) or above vs. 83% of the IHTA portfolio.

Source: Systematic Income

Secondly, IHIT runs with a marginally higher leverage level which allows it to generate slightly higher income, all else equal.

Thirdly, IHIT maintains a slightly smaller pay-fixed swap hedge at 29% versus 32% for IHTA with a lower fixed-coupon profile both of which have a smaller income drag.

Fourthly, IHIT has a lower mREIT preferred allocation at 7.4% vs. 11.8%. Mortgage REIT preferreds are accessible to retail investors so there's no real need for a CEF to hold them.

Fifthly, IHIT has a marginally smaller floating-rate asset profile which has allowed it to keep its investment income stream at a more stable level despite lower short-term rates.

Sixthly, IHIT maintains a significantly lower duration profile than IHTA, primarily due the lower tenor of its holdings which match up better with its 2023 expected termination date versus a termination date of 2024 for IHTA.

Seventhly, IHIT has a higher PTN yield than IHTA by about 0.3%.

The combination of its lower duration and slightly better credit quality profile has allowed IHIT to have a smaller drawdown earlier in the year.

Source: Systematic Income

One potential downside of IHIT is that it has higher allocations of lodging and retail exposure at 45% vs. 33%. That said, this is all in the context of a mostly investment-grade portfolio.

Conclusion

In our view IHIT is worth a look at current levels. The fund has roughly maintained its income-generation capacity in a tough environment and significantly boosted its net income as a percentage of net assets. The widening in the discount adds further yield at current elevated levels and the fund's term structure provides a measure of discount control and potential performance tailwind of 1.7% per annum into its termination. The fund's resilient borrowing structure, decent-quality portfolio and low duration add a number of attractive mitigants. That said, investors have to be mindful of the fund's lodging and retail overweight which highlights a significant cyclical tilt of the fund's portfolio.

Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations. Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the closed-end fund, open-end fund, preferred and baby bond markets. Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs. Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

Disclosure: I am/we are long IHIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.