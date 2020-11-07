ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (CEM) is a closed-end fund that gives investors an easy way to gain exposure to 27 of the leading midstream master limited partnerships and it comes with a double-digit dividend yield. But several of its holdings have slashed distributions in the recent past as they struggle with weak earnings and cash flows. The energy infrastructure industry is going through a rough patch, with a challenging and unpredictable business environment. The industry's continued financial struggles will likely hurt the earnings and cash flows of midstream firms which will affect the ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s performance.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

The first six months of the current year was an unprecedented period in which a pandemic rapidly spread to virtually all over the world, ravaging lives and livelihood and bringing economic activity to a standstill. The US GDP, which grew by around 2.5% in the last two quarters of 2019, fell by 5% in Q1 2020 and plunged by more than 30% in Q2 2020. The energy sector was hit hard by the devastating business climate as energy demand dropped and the US oil price futures fell to all-time lows. The shale oil producers abandoned production growth plans, scaled back drilling activity, and reduced capital expenditures as their focus shifted to protecting the balance sheet and preserving the cash flows. The business environment improved in Q3 2020, but with oil still hovering in the $30s per barrel range, weakness in global demand, and coronavirus staging a comeback in several major economies, the situation is far from ideal.

In this backdrop, the midstream master limited partnerships have also suffered. The ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP), the industry’s benchmark ETF, has tumbled by 50% this year as units of virtually all energy logistics MLPs fell sharply. The Lipper Energy MLP Closed-End Funds Category, used as a proxy for measuring average energy MLP CEF returns, has clocked negative 60% of returns on a year-to-date basis. The ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund, or CEM, has also performed poorly, falling by 78% in 2020. CEM is a closed-end fund that tracks the energy MLPs, such as Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) which are its top two holdings in this order, as well as other midstream entities such as Enbridge (ENB) and Kinder Morgan (KMI) which are C-corporations. CEM’s portfolio currently consists of 27 midstream MLPs and corporations. The fund is, however, tilted towards MLPs. In terms of asset size and liquidity, CEM is a fairly large fund. It had $201.5 million of net assets by the end of September and features a daily trading volume of more than 120,500 shares (or $3 million).

Image: ClearBridge MLP And Midstream Fund Inc. Fact Sheet, Q3 2020

CEM, much like its core holdings, targets income-seeking investors. One of its primary objectives is to invest in those midstream MLPs and companies that can generate predictable cash flows and deliver attractive returns to shareholders mainly through cash distributions. A large number of CEM’s holdings are now offering double-digit distribution yields. The industry’s average is currently slightly more than 13%, as per the Alerian MLP Index. On paper, it may seem like the midstream MLP sector offers investors a great way to earn double-digit yields and higher returns than other dividend-paying sectors, such as REITs and utilities where average yields are 3.6% and 3.2%, respectively. But many MLPs have severely hurt income-seeking investors and yield chasers in the recent past.

It wasn’t long ago when nearly all MLPs regularly grew distributions and many boasted a great track record of consistent growth. But this year, several firms have made wholesale cuts to distributions. For instance, CEM’s holdings Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET), Holly Energy Partners (HEP), and DCP Midstream LP (DCP) are among firms that have cut unit-holder distributions by 50% or higher in 2020. Even those MLPs that generate robust levels of distributable cash flows are not immune, as evident from Energy Transfer’s recent action. I thought Energy Transfer was one of those MLPs whose payouts will be sustainable, but a few days ago, the company chopped its distribution in half as the management opted to improve its financial health. As a reminder, Energy Transfer is one of the biggest and most diversified MLPs and it is CEM’s third-largest holding. I think this distribution cut would have further shaken the confidence of income-seeking investors in the MLP space.

CEM has also not fared any better. It has been cutting its quarterly distributions since early-2016 and slashed this year’s payout to $0.475 per share, down substantially from $1.4750 a year earlier. This translates into an annualized dividend yield of 15.15%, which I think may not be sustainable.

That’s because the midstream MLP industry is facing a challenging future, with oil currently hovering in the mid-to-high-$30s a barrel range and drilling activity being near one of the lowest points ever. The global recession, rising number of COVID-19 infections, and the possibility of OPEC+ increasing supplies from next year may keep prices subdued for a while. During this time, the US oil and gas producers will finalize their capital budgets and drilling plans for next year, and chances are, most companies will keep production flat, at best. Some of the leading shale drillers, such as Diamondback Energy (FANG), have already ruled out the possibility of growing production in the future, even at a modest pace. In the next few weeks, we will hear more from the E&P companies about their plans for 2021 during the ongoing earnings season and I think most (if not all) will adopt a cautious tone. This, of course, doesn’t bode well for the midstream MLPs which might face a tough business environment in 2021 as well. Growing earnings and distributable cash flow growth will be challenging and some of the operators will keep facing a high risk of a distribution cut.

As a number of its underlying MLPs come under pressure and slash payouts, CEM’s dividends will also likely decline. CEM, as well as the broader midstream MLP space, used to be a great place for income-seeking investors and has rewarded shareholders immensely in the past. But since 2015, when oil prices first crashed, the sector has struggled to regain its foothold. Now, it seems like the distributions of even the well-established operators that generate strong cash flows aren’t safe anymore. Remember, Energy Transfer didn’t have the strongest balance sheet in the industry, but it generated distributable cash flows that were well above distributions. It ended Q2 2020 with a healthy coverage ratio of 1.54x which translates to $448 million of DCF in excess of distributions. But it still ended up cutting payouts.

Therefore, I think investors should avoid CEM since a number of its holdings are still facing a high risk of a distribution cut. But this doesn’t mean that investors should steer clear from all MLPs. There are some high-quality companies as well that can stand firm during difficult periods and can potentially deliver attractive returns once the business climate gets better. Mr. Market has punished all MLPs, but for long-term oriented investors, this could be an opportunity to buy high-quality names. I think an important lesson we’ve learned with the distribution cuts is that investors need to take a closer look at MLPs and only get behind those companies which feature a great asset base, a reasonable leverage ratio of below 4.5x, robust liquidity, a decent coverage ratio of more than 1.1x, and have no IDR overhang. Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP), CEM’s fourth-largest holding, is one MLP that meets these criteria and might be worth considering. Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX), another CEM holding, is also a great MLP that investors might want to take a closer look at.

Also, note that CEM is not looking attractive from a valuation standpoint. The fund is currently priced at a 20.5x discount to its net asset value, which seems high, but it’s normal for any CEF’s shares to fall substantially below its NAV during the downturn. In fact, CEM’s shares have been trading at a discount of around 16% to 28% in the last seven months and show a 52-week average discount of almost 17%. In this context, I think CEM’s shares don’t look particularly cheap at the moment.

CEM gives investors an easy way to gain exposure to more than two dozen MLPs and midstream entities, but I think as the industry goes through a downturn, a number of firms will struggle which will weigh on the CEF’s performance. Instead of betting on all of the major MLPs through CEM, I think investors would be better served if they get behind a few good names.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.