Seeking Alpha
Dividend Quick Picks

Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of November 8

|
Includes: AAN, ABC, ACN, AIT, ALE, AMGN, AOS, ATLO, AWR, BKH, BMRC, BOKF, CASY, CE, CHD, CHE, CL, CNS, COST, CSL, D, DGICA, DGICB, DRUA, DUK, DUK.PA, DUKB, DUKH, EBBNF, EBMT, EBRGF, EBRZF, EMR, ENB, ENBA, ENBBF, EPD, EV, FAF, FIBK, GD, GLW, GRC, HAS, HON, HRL, INPAP, IP, KLAC, KR, LAD, LNN, LNT, MCHP, MCY, MMC, MMP, MNESP, MSA, MSEX, MSEXP, NNN, NNN.PF, NP, NUE, NWBI, NWN, O, ODC, OHI, OKE, PG, POOL, RGA, ROK, RTX, RZA, RZB, SBUX, SHW, SJM, SNA, SO, SOJB, SOJC, SOJD, SOLN, SRCE, STAG, STAG.PC, SWX, TBNK, TMP, TXN, UPS, UTMD, V, WABC, WEC, WTRG, XOM
by: Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.

Companies which changed their dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Aaron's Holdings

(AAN)

11/13

11/20

0.04

0.045

12.50%

0.31%

17

AmerisourceBergen Corp.

(ABC)

11/13

11/30

0.42

0.44

4.76%

1.69%

16

Emerson Electric

(EMR)

11/12

12/10

0.5

0.505

1.00%

2.88%

64

First American Financial Corp.

(FAF)

12/7

12/15

0.44

0.46

4.55%

3.79%

11

Microchip Technology Inc.

(MCHP)

11/19

12/4

0.368

0.3685

0.14%

1.18%

19

Mercury General Corp.

(MCY)

12/15

12/30

0.63

0.6325

0.40%

6.07%

34

Rockwell Automation Inc.

(ROK)

11/13

12/10

1.02

1.07

4.90%

1.72%

11

Snap-on Inc.

(SNA)

11/19

12/10

1.08

1.23

13.89%

3.02%

11

Utah Medical Products Inc.

(UTMD)

12/14

1/5

0.28

0.285

1.79%

1.40%

18

Decreases:

Company

Symbol

Old Rate

New Rate

Decrease

Years

Dominion Energy Inc.

(D)

0.94

0.63

-32.98%

17

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Nov. 9 (Ex Div 11/10)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

MSA Safety Inc.

(MSA)

12/10

0.43

138.78

1.24%

49

Pool Corp.

(POOL)

11/25

0.58

382.89

0.61%

10

Starbucks Corp.

(SBUX)

11/27

0.45

90.65

1.99%

11

Territorial Bancorp

(TBNK)

11/25

0.23

20.75

4.43%

10

Exxon Mobil Corp.

(XOM)

12/10

0.87

32.78

10.62%

37

Tuesday, Nov. 10 (Ex-Div 11/11)

None

Wednesday, Nov. 11 (Ex-Div 11/12)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Duke Energy Corp.

(DUK)

12/16

0.965

93.44

4.13%

16

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.

(EBMT)

12/4

0.0975

18.74

2.08%

21

Emerson Electric

(EMR)

12/10

0.505

70.12

2.88%

64

Enbridge Inc.

(ENB)

12/1

0.81 CAD

27.44

9.09%

24

Corning Inc.

(GLW)

12/18

0.22

34.71

2.54%

10

Gorman-Rupp Company

(GRC)

12/10

0.155

32.77

1.89%

48

Honeywell International Inc.

(HON)

12/4

0.93

184.27

2.02%

10

Kroger Company

(KR)

12/1

0.18

33.17

2.17%

15

Lithia Motors Inc.

(LAD)

11/27

0.31

262.63

0.47%

11

Middlesex Water Co.

(MSEX)

12/1

0.2725

66.85

1.63%

48

Neenah Inc.

(NP)

12/2

0.47

40.33

4.66%

10

Oil-Dri Corp. of America

(ODC)

11/27

0.26

32.5

3.20%

18

Raytheon Technologies

(RTX)

12/17

0.475

58.56

3.24%

26

Sherwin-Williams Co.

(SHW)

12/4

1.34

736.1

0.73%

42

J.M. Smucker Co.

(SJM)

12/1

0.9

116.62

3.09%

23

United Parcel Service Inc.

(UPS)

12/3

1.01

167.68

2.41%

11

Visa Inc.

(V)

12/1

0.32

198.47

0.64%

13

WEC Energy Group Inc.

(WEC)

12/1

0.6325

102.36

2.47%

17

Essential Utilities Inc.

(WTRG)

12/1

0.2507

43.06

2.33%

28

Thursday, Nov. 12 (Ex-Div 11/13)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Aaron's Holdings

(AAN)

11/20

0.045

57.17

0.31%

17

AmerisourceBergen Corp.

(ABC)

11/30

0.44

103.95

1.69%

16

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.

(AIT)

11/30

0.32

67.03

1.91%

11

Allete Inc.

(ALE)

12/1

0.6175

53.79

4.59%

10

Amgen Inc.

(AMGN)

12/8

1.6

231.67

2.76%

10

American States Water

(AWR)

12/1

0.335

72.96

1.84%

66

BOK Financial Corp.

(BOKF)

11/24

0.52

60.08

3.46%

16

Church & Dwight

(CHD)

12/1

0.24

90.5

1.06%

24

Chemed Corp.

(CHE)

12/7

0.34

494.78

0.27%

12

Cohen & Steers Inc.

(CNS)

12/1

0.39

59.12

2.64%

11

International Paper Co.

(IP)

12/15

0.5125

46.49

4.41%

10

KLA Corp.

(KLAC)

12/1

0.9

231.68

1.55%

11

Lindsay Corp.

(LNN)

11/30

0.32

112.55

1.14%

18

Rockwell Automation Inc.

(ROK)

12/10

1.07

249.44

1.72%

11

Southern Company

(SO)

12/7

0.64

59.96

4.27%

20

Southwest Gas Corp.

(SWX)

12/1

0.57

67.33

3.39%

14

Friday, Nov. 13 (Ex-Div 11/16)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Black Hills Corp.

(BKH)

12/1

0.565

58.63

3.85%

50

Carlisle Companies

(CSL)

12/1

0.525

132.8

1.58%

44

Reinsurance Group of America Inc.

(RGA)

12/3

0.7

106.83

2.62%

11

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

Accenture plc

(ACN)

11/13

0.88

1.5%

A.O. Smith Corp.

(AOS)

11/16

0.26

1.9%

Ames National Corp.

(ATLO)

11/13

0.25

5.3%

Bank of Marin Bancorp

(BMRC)

11/13

0.23

3.1%

Casey's General Stores Inc.

(CASY)

11/16

0.32

0.7%

Celanese Corp.

(CE)

11/10

0.62

2.1%

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

(CL)

11/16

0.44

2.1%

Costco Wholesale

(COST)

11/13

0.7

0.7%

Donegal Group Inc. A

(DGICA)

11/16

0.15

4.2%

Donegal Group Inc. B

(DGICB)

11/16

0.1325

4.3%

Enterprise Products Partners LP

(EPD)

11/12

0.445

10.7%

Eaton Vance Corp.

(EV)

11/13

0.375

2.4%

First Interstate BancSystem Inc.

(FIBK)

11/16

0.38

4.5%

General Dynamics

(GD)

11/13

1.1

3.2%

Hasbro Inc.

(HAS)

11/16

0.68

3.2%

Hormel Foods Corp.

(HRL)

11/16

0.2325

1.9%

Alliant Energy Corp.

(LNT)

11/16

0.38

2.8%

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.

(MMC)

11/13

0.465

1.7%

Magellan Midstream Partners LP

(MMP)

11/13

1.0275

12.0%

National Retail Properties

(NNN)

11/16

0.52

6.3%

Nucor Corp.

(NUE)

11/10

0.4025

3.3%

Northwest Bancshares Inc.

(NWBI)

11/16

0.19

7.4%

Northwest Natural Holding

(NWN)

11/13

0.48

4.4%

Realty Income Corp.

(O)

11/13

0.234

4.8%

Omega Healthcare Investors

(OHI)

11/16

0.67

9.2%

ONEOK Inc.

(OKE)

11/13

0.935

13.9%

Procter & Gamble Co.

(PG)

11/16

0.7907

2.2%

1st Source Corp.

(SRCE)

11/13

0.28

3.5%

STAG Industrial Inc.

(STAG)

11/16

0.12

4.5%

Tompkins Financial Corp.

(TMP)

11/13

0.54

4.0%

Texas Instruments

(TXN)

11/16

1.02

2.6%

Westamerica Bancorporation

(WABC)

11/13

0.41

3.1%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GD, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.