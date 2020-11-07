Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of November 8

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Aaron's Holdings (AAN) 11/13 11/20 0.04 0.045 12.50% 0.31% 17 AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) 11/13 11/30 0.42 0.44 4.76% 1.69% 16 Emerson Electric (EMR) 11/12 12/10 0.5 0.505 1.00% 2.88% 64 First American Financial Corp. (FAF) 12/7 12/15 0.44 0.46 4.55% 3.79% 11 Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) 11/19 12/4 0.368 0.3685 0.14% 1.18% 19 Mercury General Corp. (MCY) 12/15 12/30 0.63 0.6325 0.40% 6.07% 34 Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) 11/13 12/10 1.02 1.07 4.90% 1.72% 11 Snap-on Inc. (SNA) 11/19 12/10 1.08 1.23 13.89% 3.02% 11 Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) 12/14 1/5 0.28 0.285 1.79% 1.40% 18

Decreases:

Company Symbol Old Rate New Rate Decrease Years Dominion Energy Inc. (D) 0.94 0.63 -32.98% 17

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Nov. 9 (Ex Div 11/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) 12/10 0.43 138.78 1.24% 49 Pool Corp. (POOL) 11/25 0.58 382.89 0.61% 10 Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) 11/27 0.45 90.65 1.99% 11 Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) 11/25 0.23 20.75 4.43% 10 Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) 12/10 0.87 32.78 10.62% 37

Tuesday, Nov. 10 (Ex-Div 11/11)

None

Wednesday, Nov. 11 (Ex-Div 11/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) 12/16 0.965 93.44 4.13% 16 Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) 12/4 0.0975 18.74 2.08% 21 Emerson Electric (EMR) 12/10 0.505 70.12 2.88% 64 Enbridge Inc. (ENB) 12/1 0.81 CAD 27.44 9.09% 24 Corning Inc. (GLW) 12/18 0.22 34.71 2.54% 10 Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) 12/10 0.155 32.77 1.89% 48 Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 12/4 0.93 184.27 2.02% 10 Kroger Company (KR) 12/1 0.18 33.17 2.17% 15 Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) 11/27 0.31 262.63 0.47% 11 Middlesex Water Co. (MSEX) 12/1 0.2725 66.85 1.63% 48 Neenah Inc. (NP) 12/2 0.47 40.33 4.66% 10 Oil-Dri Corp. of America (ODC) 11/27 0.26 32.5 3.20% 18 Raytheon Technologies (RTX) 12/17 0.475 58.56 3.24% 26 Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) 12/4 1.34 736.1 0.73% 42 J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) 12/1 0.9 116.62 3.09% 23 United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) 12/3 1.01 167.68 2.41% 11 Visa Inc. (V) 12/1 0.32 198.47 0.64% 13 WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) 12/1 0.6325 102.36 2.47% 17 Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) 12/1 0.2507 43.06 2.33% 28

Thursday, Nov. 12 (Ex-Div 11/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Aaron's Holdings (AAN) 11/20 0.045 57.17 0.31% 17 AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) 11/30 0.44 103.95 1.69% 16 Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) 11/30 0.32 67.03 1.91% 11 Allete Inc. (ALE) 12/1 0.6175 53.79 4.59% 10 Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 12/8 1.6 231.67 2.76% 10 American States Water (AWR) 12/1 0.335 72.96 1.84% 66 BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF) 11/24 0.52 60.08 3.46% 16 Church & Dwight (CHD) 12/1 0.24 90.5 1.06% 24 Chemed Corp. (CHE) 12/7 0.34 494.78 0.27% 12 Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) 12/1 0.39 59.12 2.64% 11 International Paper Co. (IP) 12/15 0.5125 46.49 4.41% 10 KLA Corp. (KLAC) 12/1 0.9 231.68 1.55% 11 Lindsay Corp. (LNN) 11/30 0.32 112.55 1.14% 18 Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) 12/10 1.07 249.44 1.72% 11 Southern Company (SO) 12/7 0.64 59.96 4.27% 20 Southwest Gas Corp. (SWX) 12/1 0.57 67.33 3.39% 14

Friday, Nov. 13 (Ex-Div 11/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Black Hills Corp. (BKH) 12/1 0.565 58.63 3.85% 50 Carlisle Companies (CSL) 12/1 0.525 132.8 1.58% 44 Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) 12/3 0.7 106.83 2.62% 11

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Accenture plc (ACN) 11/13 0.88 1.5% A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) 11/16 0.26 1.9% Ames National Corp. (ATLO) 11/13 0.25 5.3% Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) 11/13 0.23 3.1% Casey's General Stores Inc. (CASY) 11/16 0.32 0.7% Celanese Corp. (CE) 11/10 0.62 2.1% Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) 11/16 0.44 2.1% Costco Wholesale (COST) 11/13 0.7 0.7% Donegal Group Inc. A (DGICA) 11/16 0.15 4.2% Donegal Group Inc. B (DGICB) 11/16 0.1325 4.3% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) 11/12 0.445 10.7% Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) 11/13 0.375 2.4% First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) 11/16 0.38 4.5% General Dynamics (GD) 11/13 1.1 3.2% Hasbro Inc. (HAS) 11/16 0.68 3.2% Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) 11/16 0.2325 1.9% Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) 11/16 0.38 2.8% Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) 11/13 0.465 1.7% Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) 11/13 1.0275 12.0% National Retail Properties (NNN) 11/16 0.52 6.3% Nucor Corp. (NUE) 11/10 0.4025 3.3% Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) 11/16 0.19 7.4% Northwest Natural Holding (NWN) 11/13 0.48 4.4% Realty Income Corp. (O) 11/13 0.234 4.8% Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) 11/16 0.67 9.2% ONEOK Inc. (OKE) 11/13 0.935 13.9% Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) 11/16 0.7907 2.2% 1st Source Corp. (SRCE) 11/13 0.28 3.5% STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) 11/16 0.12 4.5% Tompkins Financial Corp. (TMP) 11/13 0.54 4.0% Texas Instruments (TXN) 11/16 1.02 2.6% Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) 11/13 0.41 3.1%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

