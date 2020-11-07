Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of November 8

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) 11/19 12/4 0.705 0.73 3.55% 5.40% 9 CDW Corp. (CDW) 11/24 12/10 0.38 0.4 5.26% 1.16% 8 Community Healthcare Trust Inc. (CHCT) 11/13 11/27 0.4225 0.425 0.59% 3.63% 6 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) 11/25 12/11 1.03 1.14 10.68% 2.99% 9 Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) 12/14 1/1 0.12 0.13 8.33% 2.63% 9 ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) 11/30 12/15 1.09 1.17 7.34% 3.15% 10 Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) 11/30 12/15 0.2 0.22 10.00% 1.34% 6 Open Text Corp. (OTEX) 12/3 12/22 0.1746 0.2008 15.01% 1.94% 8

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Nov. 9 (Ex Div 11/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Entergy Corporation (ETR) 12/1 0.95 104.91 3.62% 6 Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) 12/2 0.1375 8.62 6.38% 6 Matson Inc. (MATX) 12/3 0.23 55.59 1.65% 9 ResMed Inc. (RMD) 12/17 0.39 214.19 0.73% 8 Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) 12/1 0.34 42.9 0.79% 8 Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) 11/27 0.28 47.63 2.35% 7 Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION) 11/19 0.34 31.95 4.26% 7

Tuesday, Nov. 10 (Ex-Div 11/11)

None

Wednesday, Nov. 11 (Ex-Div 11/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. (AUB) 11/27 0.25 24.87 4.02% 9 Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (BWFG) 11/23 0.14 15.69 3.57% 6 Cognex Corporation (CGNX) 11/27 0.06 72.36 0.33% 6 Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) 12/4 1.15 68.99 1.67% 9 Enviva Partners LP (EVA) 11/27 0.775 43.17 7.18% 6 Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) 11/30 0.12 22.4 2.14% 7 Eli Lilly & Company (LLY) 12/10 0.74 142.74 2.07% 6 MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 11/30 0.78 421.15 0.74% 7 Otter Tail Corp. (OTTR) 12/10 0.37 39.8 3.72% 7 Premier Financial (PFC) 11/20 0.22 17.82 4.94% 9 Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) 11/27 0.23 13.7 6.72% 9 Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) 11/27 0.18 41.13 1.75% 5 Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI) 11/30 0.12 10.76 4.46% 5 Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) 12/1 0.25 55.27 1.81% 7 Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) 11/30 0.15 25.89 2.32% 8 South State Corp. (SSB) 11/20 0.47 60.66 3.10% 9 Truist Financial Corp. (TFC) 12/1 0.45 42.99 4.19% 9 Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK) 11/27 0.2 19.56 4.09% 8

Thursday, Nov. 12 (Ex-Div 11/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) 11/30 0.32 12.93 9.90% 9 American Campus Communities (ACC) 11/27 0.47 39.06 4.81% 7 AGCO Corp. (AGCO) 12/15 0.16 90.69 0.71% 7 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) 12/2 0.31 86.6 1.43% 9 Community Healthcare Trust Inc. (CHCT) 11/27 0.425 46.77 3.63% 6 CTO Realty Growth (CTO) 11/30 1 48.29 8.28% 8 Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) 11/30 0.255 40.78 2.50% 6 Exelon Corporation (EXC) 12/10 0.3825 42.84 3.57% 5 HNI Corp. (HNI) 12/1 0.305 33.28 3.67% 9 Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) 11/30 0.09 23.04 1.56% 5 National Instruments Corp. (NATI) 12/7 0.26 34.08 3.05% 7 ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) 12/1 0.54 71.01 3.04% 7 Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) 11/30 0.33 68.56 1.93% 8 Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC) 11/30 0.1 20.67 1.94% 6 TCF Financial Corp. (TCF) 12/1 0.35 27.34 5.12% 8 Unitil Corp. (UTL) 11/30 0.375 32.89 4.56% 6

Friday, Nov. 13 (Ex-Div 11/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Innospec Inc. (IOSP) 11/25 0.52 68.75 1.51% 6 Phillips 66 (PSX) 12/1 0.9 46.68 7.71% 8 Vulcan Materials (VMC) 12/3 0.34 134.69 1.01% 7

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Apple Inc. (AAPL) 11/12 0.205 0.7% AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 11/16 1.18 5.1% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 11/16 0.36 1.3% AES Corp. (AES) 11/16 0.1433 2.8% Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 11/13 0.19 2.7% Altabancorp (ALTA) 11/16 0.15 2.6% Aon plc (AON) 11/13 0.46 1.0% Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) 11/10 0.1875 3.1% American Express Company (AXP) 11/10 0.43 1.8% Banner Corp. (BANR) 11/12 0.41 4.5% Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) 11/10 0.31 3.5% Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) 11/12 0.2 4.1% Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) 11/12 0.39 5.6% Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) 11/12 0.905 14.3% First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ) 11/12 0.165 4.1% First Community Corp. (FCCO) 11/16 0.12 3.3% First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC.PK) 11/12 0.2 0.6% Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) 11/16 0.165 2.9% Independent Bank Corp. MI (IBCP) 11/16 0.2 5.4% Kadant Inc. (KAI) 11/12 0.24 0.8% Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) 11/13 0.67 4.1% Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) 11/13 0.125 4.7% Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 11/13 0.205 8.6% MPLX LP (MPLX) 11/13 0.6875 15.6% Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS.PK) 11/13 0.35 2.7% NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) 11/13 0.595 3.6% Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) 11/16 0.35 6.4% PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) 11/13 0.3075 2.5% Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) 11/13 0.875 15.4% Star Group LP (SGU) 11/10 0.1325 5.6% Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) 11/13 0.46 22.5% SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 11/16 0.295 8.1% Systemax Inc. (SYX) 11/16 0.14 1.9% Value Line Inc. (VALU) 11/10 0.21 2.9%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

