Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of November 8
A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Challengers.
Companies which changed their dividends.
Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.
|
(CCOI)
|
11/19
|
12/4
|
0.705
|
0.73
|
3.55%
|
5.40%
|
9
|
CDW Corp.
|
(CDW)
|
11/24
|
12/10
|
0.38
|
0.4
|
5.26%
|
1.16%
|
8
|
Community Healthcare Trust Inc.
|
(CHCT)
|
11/13
|
11/27
|
0.4225
|
0.425
|
0.59%
|
3.63%
|
6
|
Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.
|
(HII)
|
11/25
|
12/11
|
1.03
|
1.14
|
10.68%
|
2.99%
|
9
|
Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.
|
(HWBK)
|
12/14
|
1/1
|
0.12
|
0.13
|
8.33%
|
2.63%
|
9
|
ManpowerGroup Inc.
|
(MAN)
|
11/30
|
12/15
|
1.09
|
1.17
|
7.34%
|
3.15%
|
10
|
Nelnet, Inc.
|
(NNI)
|
11/30
|
12/15
|
0.2
|
0.22
|
10.00%
|
1.34%
|
6
|
Open Text Corp.
|
(OTEX)
|
12/3
|
12/22
|
0.1746
|
0.2008
|
15.01%
|
1.94%
|
8
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday, Nov. 9 (Ex Div 11/10)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Entergy Corporation
|
(ETR)
|
12/1
|
0.95
|
104.91
|
3.62%
|
6
|
Hennessy Advisors Inc.
|
(HNNA)
|
12/2
|
0.1375
|
8.62
|
6.38%
|
6
|
Matson Inc.
|
(MATX)
|
12/3
|
0.23
|
55.59
|
1.65%
|
9
|
ResMed Inc.
|
(RMD)
|
12/17
|
0.39
|
214.19
|
0.73%
|
8
|
Shenandoah Telecommunications
|
(SHEN)
|
12/1
|
0.34
|
42.9
|
0.79%
|
8
|
Wintrust Financial Corp.
|
(WTFC)
|
11/27
|
0.28
|
47.63
|
2.35%
|
7
|
Zions Bancorporation NA
|
(ZION)
|
11/19
|
0.34
|
31.95
|
4.26%
|
7
Tuesday, Nov. 10 (Ex-Div 11/11)
None
Wednesday, Nov. 11 (Ex-Div 11/12)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp.
|
(AUB)
|
11/27
|
0.25
|
24.87
|
4.02%
|
9
|
Bankwell Financial Group Inc.
|
(BWFG)
|
11/23
|
0.14
|
15.69
|
3.57%
|
6
|
Cognex Corporation
|
(CGNX)
|
11/27
|
0.06
|
72.36
|
0.33%
|
6
|
Calavo Growers Inc.
|
(CVGW)
|
12/4
|
1.15
|
68.99
|
1.67%
|
9
|
Enviva Partners LP
|
(EVA)
|
11/27
|
0.775
|
43.17
|
7.18%
|
6
|
Greene County Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GCBC)
|
11/30
|
0.12
|
22.4
|
2.14%
|
7
|
Eli Lilly & Company
|
(LLY)
|
12/10
|
0.74
|
142.74
|
2.07%
|
6
|
MSCI Inc.
|
(MSCI)
|
11/30
|
0.78
|
421.15
|
0.74%
|
7
|
Otter Tail Corp.
|
(OTTR)
|
12/10
|
0.37
|
39.8
|
3.72%
|
7
|
Premier Financial
|
(PFC)
|
11/20
|
0.22
|
17.82
|
4.94%
|
9
|
Provident Financial Services Inc.
|
(PFS)
|
11/27
|
0.23
|
13.7
|
6.72%
|
9
|
Charles Schwab Corporation
|
(SCHW)
|
11/27
|
0.18
|
41.13
|
1.75%
|
5
|
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
|
(SHBI)
|
11/30
|
0.12
|
10.76
|
4.46%
|
5
|
Selective Insurance Group Inc.
|
(SIGI)
|
12/1
|
0.25
|
55.27
|
1.81%
|
7
|
Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.
|
(SMBC)
|
11/30
|
0.15
|
25.89
|
2.32%
|
8
|
South State Corp.
|
(SSB)
|
11/20
|
0.47
|
60.66
|
3.10%
|
9
|
Truist Financial Corp.
|
(TFC)
|
12/1
|
0.45
|
42.99
|
4.19%
|
9
|
Timberland Bancorp Inc.
|
(TSBK)
|
11/27
|
0.2
|
19.56
|
4.09%
|
8
Thursday, Nov. 12 (Ex-Div 11/13)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Arbor Realty Trust Inc.
|
(ABR)
|
11/30
|
0.32
|
12.93
|
9.90%
|
9
|
American Campus Communities
|
(ACC)
|
11/27
|
0.47
|
39.06
|
4.81%
|
7
|
AGCO Corp.
|
(AGCO)
|
12/15
|
0.16
|
90.69
|
0.71%
|
7
|
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.
|
(BAH)
|
12/2
|
0.31
|
86.6
|
1.43%
|
9
|
Community Healthcare Trust Inc.
|
(CHCT)
|
11/27
|
0.425
|
46.77
|
3.63%
|
6
|
CTO Realty Growth
|
(CTO)
|
11/30
|
1
|
48.29
|
8.28%
|
8
|
Duke Realty Corporation
|
(DRE)
|
11/30
|
0.255
|
40.78
|
2.50%
|
6
|
Exelon Corporation
|
(EXC)
|
12/10
|
0.3825
|
42.84
|
3.57%
|
5
|
HNI Corp.
|
(HNI)
|
12/1
|
0.305
|
33.28
|
3.67%
|
9
|
Hilltop Holdings Inc.
|
(HTH)
|
11/30
|
0.09
|
23.04
|
1.56%
|
5
|
National Instruments Corp.
|
(NATI)
|
12/7
|
0.26
|
34.08
|
3.05%
|
7
|
ONE Gas Inc.
|
(OGS)
|
12/1
|
0.54
|
71.01
|
3.04%
|
7
|
Oshkosh Corp.
|
(OSK)
|
11/30
|
0.33
|
68.56
|
1.93%
|
8
|
Superior Group of Companies Inc.
|
(SGC)
|
11/30
|
0.1
|
20.67
|
1.94%
|
6
|
TCF Financial Corp.
|
(TCF)
|
12/1
|
0.35
|
27.34
|
5.12%
|
8
|
Unitil Corp.
|
(UTL)
|
11/30
|
0.375
|
32.89
|
4.56%
|
6
Friday, Nov. 13 (Ex-Div 11/16)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Innospec Inc.
|
(IOSP)
|
11/25
|
0.52
|
68.75
|
1.51%
|
6
|
Phillips 66
|
(PSX)
|
12/1
|
0.9
|
46.68
|
7.71%
|
8
|
Vulcan Materials
|
(VMC)
|
12/3
|
0.34
|
134.69
|
1.01%
|
7
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Apple Inc.
|
(AAPL)
|
11/12
|
0.205
|
0.7%
|
AbbVie Inc.
|
(ABBV)
|
11/16
|
1.18
|
5.1%
|
Abbott Laboratories
|
(ABT)
|
11/16
|
0.36
|
1.3%
|
AES Corp.
|
(AES)
|
11/16
|
0.1433
|
2.8%
|
Ally Financial Inc.
|
(ALLY)
|
11/13
|
0.19
|
2.7%
|
Altabancorp
|
(ALTA)
|
11/16
|
0.15
|
2.6%
|
Aon plc
|
(AON)
|
11/13
|
0.46
|
1.0%
|
Apogee Enterprises Inc.
|
(APOG)
|
11/10
|
0.1875
|
3.1%
|
American Express Company
|
(AXP)
|
11/10
|
0.43
|
1.8%
|
Banner Corp.
|
(BANR)
|
11/12
|
0.41
|
4.5%
|
Bank of New York Mellon Corp.
|
(BK)
|
11/10
|
0.31
|
3.5%
|
Sierra Bancorp
|
(BSRR)
|
11/12
|
0.2
|
4.1%
|
Citizens Financial Group Inc.
|
(CFG)
|
11/12
|
0.39
|
5.6%
|
Delek Logistics Partners LP
|
(DKL)
|
11/12
|
0.905
|
14.3%
|
First Business Financial Services Inc.
|
(FBIZ)
|
11/12
|
0.165
|
4.1%
|
First Community Corp.
|
(FCCO)
|
11/16
|
0.12
|
3.3%
|
First Republic Bank
|
(NYSE:FRC.PK)
|
11/12
|
0.2
|
0.6%
|
Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana
|
(HFBL)
|
11/16
|
0.165
|
2.9%
|
Independent Bank Corp. MI
|
(IBCP)
|
11/16
|
0.2
|
5.4%
|
Kadant Inc.
|
(KAI)
|
11/12
|
0.24
|
0.8%
|
Kaiser Aluminum Corp.
|
(KALU)
|
11/13
|
0.67
|
4.1%
|
Lakeland Bancorp Inc.
|
(LBAI)
|
11/13
|
0.125
|
4.7%
|
Main Street Capital Corp.
|
(MAIN)
|
11/13
|
0.205
|
8.6%
|
MPLX LP
|
(MPLX)
|
11/13
|
0.6875
|
15.6%
|
Morgan Stanley
|
(NYSE:MS.PK)
|
11/13
|
0.35
|
2.7%
|
NextEra Energy Partners LP
|
(NEP)
|
11/13
|
0.595
|
3.6%
|
Peoples Bancorp Inc.
|
(PEBO)
|
11/16
|
0.35
|
6.4%
|
PNM Resources Inc.
|
(PNM)
|
11/13
|
0.3075
|
2.5%
|
Phillips 66 Partners LP
|
(PSXP)
|
11/13
|
0.875
|
15.4%
|
Star Group LP
|
(SGU)
|
11/10
|
0.1325
|
5.6%
|
Shell Midstream Partners LP
|
(SHLX)
|
11/13
|
0.46
|
22.5%
|
SL Green Realty Corp.
|
(SLG)
|
11/16
|
0.295
|
8.1%
|
Systemax Inc.
|
(SYX)
|
11/16
|
0.14
|
1.9%
|
Value Line Inc.
|
(VALU)
|
11/10
|
0.21
|
2.9%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.