The fund is an excellent opportunity to get in cheap to ride the energy wave of the future.

With the geographic diversity of investments, ICLN is well placed to take advantage of growth in developing as well as developed economies.

"An investment in knowledge pays the best interest." - Benjamin Franklin

The iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index ETF (ICLN) provides exposure to investors in the global equities market through the stocks of companies operating in the clean energy utilities, power generation, and technology sectors. These companies have the ethical values of promoting environmental responsibility by furthering the cause of commercially viable renewable energy. The ETF seeks to track the S&P Global Clean Energy Index's performance, which provides liquid and tradeable exposure to 30 companies from around the world that are involved in clean energy-related businesses. The index comprises a diversified mix of clean energy production and clean energy equipment & technology companies.

The fund experienced a decline in price in March of 2020 as the impact of lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic bit into the economy. However, the fund's subsequent performance meant that it was able to recoup its losses by the middle of the year and surpass its previous high.

This is in part a trend of the previous years where we have seen ETFs focused on clean energy outperforming their S&P 500 peers and soundly beating them on price performance:

We can see this clearly when looking at the total returns chart. If we look at the fund's total returns, which stand now at 87.8%, we can compare it to the very modest total return of the S&P 500 at 9.9%. This is a massive difference of about ten times.

With this picture in front of us, we can confidently say that the price slump in March was not all that bad. And the subsequent price recovery and performance shows an extremely high level of investor confidence in the fund's performance and the future of these new energy companies.

This is also reflective of the overall confidence of the market, especially in the United States. The industry has seen massive investment amounting in the tens of billions of dollars in recent years, despite the Trump administration's roll back of tax incentives and supportive policies. However, this has left the industry unfazed as it has become more cost-competitive compared with non-renewable energy.

From a more global standpoint, national governments are also showing more interest in renewable energy from a geopolitical and economic perspective. They seek to make themselves free from foreign energy dependence. Several countries aim to become completely self-reliant from a dwindling energy source that will eventually run out, and with the knock-on economic benefits that this will have on employment and trade imbalances.

Holdings Breakdown

The fund holds exposure in two of the most critical areas, i.e., technology for generating renewable power and distributing that power through utilities. As power generation technologies become more cost-efficient and distribution becomes more effective and streamlined, the fund is well placed to take advantage of the company stocks' resultant price appreciation.

Further insight can be gained by analyzing the geographical spread of the ETF's investments:

The United States has the most significant slice of the fund's pie with 32.14% of assets under management invested in stocks. This asset allocation strategy places the fund in an ideal position to take advantage of the massive investments taking place in the sector.

Further, even though the fund has invested around 9% in China, New Zealand, and Denmark, China is the player of greatest significance among the three. China has been the single biggest consumer of energy for quite a few years now. Thanks to its domestic energy consumer market, which dwarfs any other country's and an energy-hungry industrial base. And with the Communist Party of China pledging to make China carbon neutral by the year 2060, the country is already experiencing never before seen investment levels in the renewable sector with government guidance. The demand for these companies is there and backed by some major players.

Risks

The US government has already pulled tax incentives and other supportive policies that the industry relied upon in the past. This means that the industry will have to go toe-to-toe with other energy sources on a more competitive basis.

The political climate of the United States is always uncertain. The industry may have to be more self-reliant to compete instead of depending on tax incentives.

The fund itself has been meek in income generation with a dividend yield of 0.53% and an annual payout of just $0.11. This makes the fund a long-term play as that yield is not expected to increase and is more targeted at investors who believe in the future of renewable energy as opposed to the current situation.

Lastly, given the current global economic meltdown taking place, the industry has plenty of price competition in cheap oil and coal alternatives.

Investor Takeaways

Despite the price rallying this year, the good news is that the fund is still a cheap buy-in for investors as it looks like an excellent time to enter the market. In the long term, the tailwinds for the industry, and therefore the ETF, are substantial. Whether it is dwindling oil reserves, which will eventually run out, unreliable supplies from volatile regions, climate change and global warming, or social and investor awareness of the harm being done by fossil fuels, time is on the side of renewable energy. And now is a great time to get in.

