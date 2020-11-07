Value has been underperforming for a long time and at some point the tide will turn.

An interesting type of special situation I like is the closed-end fund trading at a deep discount. I like to look for closed-end funds that trade at a wide discount to its net asset value.

Usually these trade at a discount. But I pay attention to the size of the discount versus the historical average. At the deep end of the historical range, I like them best. At least if I don't find a logical reason for the discount. Before buying them I also review their portfolios. I don't want to hold a fund that's loaded with stuff I hate. I also watch for fees and a reasonable manager. Then I buy and hold until the discount to NAV comes in. Usually, I can pick up sweet distributions in the meantime.

I prefer fixed-income vehicles because the bet is about the discount narrowing and I don't want a lot of volatility with that. Having said that, today I'm highlighting an interesting equity fund; the Royce Value Trust (RVT). Chuck Royce is a legendary value manager who built an impressive firm with a great reputation.

The fund usually owns 65% equities, preferred stock, convertibles and then puts the rest in bonds or cash. It uses a tiny bit of leverage. Currently, it trades at a deep discount to the net asset value. Clearly at the lower end of its discount range:

Data by YCharts

It is a fairly deep discount for a fund with a large distribution at 7.22% managed by a solid if not strong firm and at a reasonable total expense ratio of 1.2% and a long-term strong track record.

Data by YCharts

Looking at its portfolio, and knowing something about the firm, I'd say the fund is heavily betting on the value and quality factor. You see this reflected in the aggregated statistics. Constituents of its portfolio trade on average of 13x earnings, 1.09x sales and 9.55x cash flow. For the benchmark that's 16.32x, a price-to-sales ratio of 0.92x and 5.56x cash flow.

Data: Morningstar.com

Constituents I'm somewhat familiar with are Colfax (CFX), Etsy (ETSY) and Camping World Holdings (CWH), and these are high-quality companies that tend to earn quite high returns on capital. Interestingly, on a portfolio level, revenue growth lags the benchmark slightly but cash flow growth is much higher. A sign the companies tend to have pricing power and thus a competitive advantage.

We're in a historically unusual period where growth has been trashing value for a decade. The outperformance has been especially marked since 2018.

Data by YCharts

We're also in a period where large-cap has been trashing small-cap. Which is somewhat unusual in a historical context. This was also really exacerbated since early 2019.

Data by YCharts

Coincidentally, that's when a 20% or so drawdown scared J. Powell into reversing course on his monetary policy and really started loosening it up. It doesn't feel imminent to me, but I think value is going to make a comeback, naysayers notwithstanding, also see: In Defense Of Value Investing.

A blue wave could have been a catalyst, but that seems out of the question at this point. It is an interesting investment to keep tabs on. A great investing fund Saba Capital Management, which is also a closed-end fund specialist, has a small allocation and just increased it a bunch.

Bram de Haas writes the Special Situation Report. He looks at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings and a lot of M&A events. Follow me on Twitter here or reach out through email at dehaas.bram@gmail.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.