Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) CEO Jeff Kramer on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mark Chekanow

Thank you, Sheryl. Good morning. I'm Mark Chekanow, Director of Investor Relations at SWM. Thank you for joining us to discuss SWM's third quarter 2020 earnings results.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that the comments included in today's conference call include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results suggested by these comments for a number of reasons, which are discussed in more detail in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our annual report on Form 10-K, and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. In particular, the extent to which COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our business is uncertain and depends on numerous evolving factors which are difficult to predict, including the duration and scope of the pandemic and of actions taken in response to it.

Some of the financial measures discussed during this call are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these measures to the closest GAAP measures are included in the appendix of this presentation and the earnings release. Unless stated otherwise, financial and operational metric comparisons are to the prior year period and relate to continuing operations.

I'll now turn the call over to Jeff.

Jeff Kramer

Thank you, Mark, and good morning everyone. Before we discuss our results, I'd like to again express the heartfelt appreciation of the SWM executives and the Board of Directors for the incredible efforts our global teams continue to put forth. They are the ones responsible for delivering the strong operating and financial performance we reported yesterday.

As we all adjust to our new normal, I cannot overstate how impressed we are at the resilience, and adaptability of our people. In the year unlike any other, we are fortunate to have a culture of excellence at all levels of the enterprise with an incredible commitment to each other's safety and outstanding service to our customers, enabling all our sites to operate uninterrupted during the quarter.

Following the second quarter which COVID-19 meaningfully impacted both in-market demand and operations, third quarter results exceeded our expectations as we saw improving fundamentals in key markets. Adjusted EPS increased 15% in the quarter with higher profits in both segments. EP saw both sales gains and margin expansion, while AMS saw sequential trend improvements.

Third quarter results bring year-to-date adjusted EPS growth to 6%, demonstrating that SWM's diversified portfolio of performance materials is strategically positioned to deliver growth in even the most unusual of economic environments. Cash flow is strong. Our balance sheet continues to improve. And while we are tackling the everyday challenges of the pandemic, we also remain focused on positioning SWM for further growth.

For AMS, sales increased 10% including the benefit from the Tekra acquisition. On an organic basis, while sales declined 8% year-on-year, this performance demonstrated a meaningful sequential improvement from the previous quarter with our transportation film segment improving. Further, if we exclude the impact of the single end-market, AMS as a whole would have shown only a 3% organic decline in sales, a remarkable achievement given the overall global economy.

Our paint protection films continued to be the most effective product line in the portfolio due to COVID-19 but with greatly improving trends. We are encouraged by the sales performance towards the end of the third quarter and are optimistic that fourth quarter results will put us on a solid trajectory exiting 2020, assuming the pandemic does not cause further channel disruption. We continue to be very positive in the longer term trends and our leadership position in this marketplace.

Consistent with the first-half, medical was again our fastest growing end-market during the quarter. As we've noted, many of our materials are either direct beneficiaries of COVID-19 prevention, such as meltblown media for N-95 face masks or seeing indirect demand due to higher traffics in hospitals, driving usage of bedding, packaging, and traditional disposable face masks. Industrial sales increased again due primarily to packaging products as well as high demand for wind turbine blades that support the expanding green energy market.

Another area of sequential sales trend improvement was filtration which had declined in the second quarter versus last year, but was essentially flat in the third quarter. Air filtration products led the category again as HVAC units are seeing filter upgrades to higher quality materials to improve air quality and limit corona virus spread. We are benefiting from this upgrade cycle, and are executing several projects to continue to increase output of our higher end HVAC filtration materials per our September 29th press release.

Process filtration trends also showed improvement. And while water filtration remained a little choppy, customer indications are for a stronger finish to the year. Infrastructure and construction was lower versus last year, but the decline was wholly attributable to a business sub-unit focused on the energy sector, where low oil and gas prices have an impacted demand for supporting products and services. Weaker performance here has been offset by this unit's increasing exposure to solar energy farm construction which is a growing segment. This new child could represent another opportunity to leverage demand for green energy solutions.

The remainder of our infrastructure and construction business showed modest growth in areas such as turf and construction. Regarding the Tekra acquisition, integration is nearing its final stages. We have made great strides on-boarding the new teams and despite the challenges of reduced travel and limited in-person activities, we are quite pleased with our progress.

As we conclude the integration groundwork in operations, sales, HR, IT and finance, we are advancing to more market synergy products. We are excited about the commercial opportunities with Tekra given our new access to advanced coding and converting technologies. And over the next 12 months, we aim to share our progress on these initiatives.

Switching to Engineered Papers, segment performance was very strong. Volumes increased 2% during the quarter with gains in several key areas including LIP papers. Recent industry decline rates have been more favorable versus long-term historical trends due in part to people spending less time in offices and other indoor places and more time at home or outside.

In addition, a portion of our volume growth is attributable to customers building inventories as they re-assess their contingency plans related to potential future COVID-19 supply chain disruptions. Heat-not-burn products perform well again this quarter, and for the year, thus far, have nearly tripled from 2019 levels. This remains a relatively small but growing part of our portfolio, and we continue to partner with our customers on developing new products to support their launches around the world.

Also, as disclosed in our earnings release in 10-Q, we have announced the closing of our Spotswood, New Jersey facility as part of our ongoing supply chain optimization. As we continue to focus on reducing cost to meet the needs of the industry, we were able to collaborate with a key customer of that site on an innovative paper technology that is not supported by the Spotswood assets, but can more optimally run in another SWM plant.

This strategic joint effort culminated in a newly-signed multi-year supply agreement with that customer under which we will provide comparable volumes from a different facility. This was of course a very difficult decision. I want to express our appreciation to those operating the site who've been true professionals ensuring continued high customer service during this transition.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Andy.

Andrew Wamser

Thank you, Jeff. Beginning with our segments, AMS sales increased 10%, but were down 8% excluding the Tekra acquisition. Tekra contributed $23 million of sales in the quarter. The organic sales decline was largely driven by the decrease in after-market transportation films, while the remainder of the portfolio declined only 3%. The sales trends mark a sequential improvement from the second quarter.

AMS generated $25 million in adjusted operating profit in the quarter, up 2%. In addition to the contribution from Tekra, profitability in the segment also benefited from expense control initiatives and favorable raw material costs. Adjusted operating margin was down only 130 basis points to 18% and we note that this was a significant sequential improvement from the 15.7% margin that we reported in the second quarter.

We are cautiously optimistic that some of these recent favorable trends that we've seen in the business, in particular the rebound in transportation sales will continue to hold as we close out 2020. EP segment sales increased 8% for the reasons Jeff detailed. Last quarter, we said that once Ancram was back running, the positive mix trends we had seen in our business would resume, and they did with price mix adding 6% to sales growth. During the quarter, currency had an immaterial impact to sales.

On the margin side, performance was also strong with adjusted operating margins up 400 basis points versus last year to 26.6%. In addition to the positive mix effects, we have successfully managed our fixed and discretionary costs and continued to see some benefits from favorable input cost. As Jeff referenced, some of the positive impacts from our customer's building inventory are likely to be near-term in nature.

Unallocated costs were down $2.4 million, to $9.6 million largely due to the timing of various corporate and administrative expenses. On a year-to-date basis, unallocated costs are down approximately $1 million, to $33 million, and we are trending toward the mid $40 million level for the full year as we have previously stated.

On a consolidated basis, sales in the quarter increased 9% and adjusted operating profit and EBITDA increased 26% and 25% respectively. Third quarter 2020 GAAP EPS decreased to $0.78 from $0.90. The decrease was largely due to one-time expenses of $0.18 related to the plant shutdown of the Spotswood site. We expect to incur some expense in the fourth quarter as well which will also be excluded from adjusted financials.

Adjusted EPS increased 15%, to $1.16. The increase was due to higher profits in both segments and a decline in unallocated costs for the third quarter. We are also pleased that the strong quarter brings a year-to-date adjusted EPS growth to 6%, demonstrating the strength of our diversified portfolio even in the middle of a challenged economic environment.

The tax rate embedded and the adjusted EPS calculation was 19.7% during the quarter, and 20.8% year-to-date. While we continue to not reinstate guidance for balance of the year, we are very pleased with our results to-date and expect to exceed $100 million of free cash flow again. We acknowledge that our year-to-date results have been strong. And it is possible that we could exceed last year's adjusted EPS results.

However, we believe it's prudent to caveat our comments, especially in light of rising COVID-19 cases not only in the U.S. but around the globe. We remain cautious and vigilant with respect to the pandemic. On recent calls, we have spent more time reviewing our debt structure given general investor interest in our liquidity position as the impact of the pandemic rippled through the economy.

However, given the healthy position of the balance sheet and cash flow, we intend to pare back this detail going forward. To summarize, we have over $475 million of available liquidity between cash-on-hand and our revolving credit facility and have continued to de-lever the balance sheet. We currently stand at a healthy 2.5 times net debt to adjusted EBITDA. Our CapEx through nine months of the year totaled approximately $24 million as we continued to conservatively deploy capital.

Now back to Jeff.

Jeff Kramer

Thanks, Andy. So, to wrap up our comments, I'd like to step back from the quarter's results and talk a little bit more broadly about the portfolio. Obviously we are pleased with the recent performance of our business throughout the year despite the numerous challenges. More importantly though, we believe our resilience is the result of a multi-year effort to strategically build a diversified portfolio positioned to deliver strong results throughout an economic cycle.

Our paper business while mature has continued to offer highly stable adjusted operating profits exceeding $120 million in each of the past three years and is on track for fourth in 2020, while also providing robust cash flow. To drive long-term growth, we have built AMS into a $5 million plus scaled and integrated unit with a broad array of products and strong presence in diversified end-markets, some offering non-cyclicality, such as medical, while others are positioned for accelerated long-term growth like filtration and transportation.

Such a diverse portfolio across the company has served us well recently, and we believe we are positioned to emerge from COVID-19 a stronger company. Our performance has required a great deal of collaboration and ingenuity to pivot as necessary, and overcome the challenges of the pandemic. Throughout the year though, we have not lost sight of the longer term strategic initiative to support future growth. These include innovative product development activities in both AMS and EP, commercial synergy realizations from Tekra, cost reduction and footprint optimization programs as well as investment in training and developing our people.

Now, before I wrap up, I'd also like to highlight an important milestone for SWM. November 9th will mark the 25th anniversary of SWM as a standalone public company. Over the years, the organization has undergone transformational change, executing numerous strategic long-term initiatives to grow, optimize, diversify, and innovate. We are proud of what we have achieved, thankful to those who have contributed to our progress and look forward to the next 25 years of continued growth and success.

That concludes our remarks. And Sheryl, please open the line for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question is from the line of Kurt Yinger with D.A. Davidson.

Kurt Yinger

Yes, thanks, and good morning everyone.

Jeff Kramer

Good morning, Kurt.

Kurt Yinger

Hey, I just wanted to start off in engineered papers. I mean looking at this year, you had some inventory destocking in the second quarter, and it seem like that came back here in Q3. Maybe you could just talk a little bit about the visibility or what you're hearing from your customers as far as whether you expect order patterns to normalize or I guess continue to see some volatility.

Jeff Kramer

Yes. So, I've had direct conversations with most of our major customers around this, and as you can imagine, one of the advantages they have of working with SWM is we're able to supply their plants on a global basis, but I think they've come to the realization that they might have been keeping too skinny -- an inventory at their sites and how critical it is for them to maintain appropriate inventory levels for continuous business. So most of the customers I have spoken to, have directly increased their carrying inventory levels and don't expect those to reduce for the near future because of what's happening. We do though expect order patterns to go back to more normalized levels in the coming months, but again, I still have to caution that with this COVID epidemic and we're seeing it around the world increase again, there's still a level of uncertainty there, but we have very deep and close relationships with our customers, and so our supply chains are pretty well integrated.

Kurt Yinger

Okay. That's helpful. Thanks, Jeff, and then, turning to AMS, could you just update us on where Tekra is tracking relative to the sales and EBITDA margins that you kind of discussed when the deal was announced? And just remind us how you think about the big market synergy opportunities and the overlap with the existing portfolio?

Andrew Wamser

Yes. I'll give you a high level -- so, from a top line perspective, Tekra is on track. Probably the mix in terms of how we're getting there is a little bit different than what we expected. As you recall, Tekra does have some medical exposure which we've seen some really good growth there, but then they also have a transportation element which has underperformed. When you kind of blend it all together, I would say on a margin side, it is turning on -- it is on track, but I would highlight that generally those transportation related products are one of our highest margin products that we have in our portfolio.

So, in general, we're really pleased with the results. We've done really a terrific job I think integrating the business as we closed on it now probably eight months ago, and we're pleased with the results and we're optimistic about what it's going to add in the future.

Jeff Kramer

Yes. So, Kurt, you asked about where the commercial synergies lie in most immediate ones, so both in the medical applications groups and the transportation group, so those two are direct easily achieved synergy that we're looking forward to growing, but it does add additional capabilities both in codings and converting, and that's an upside to us that we like quite a bit and we're spending a lot of time trying to see how we can leverage those in the other market segments that we have.

Kurt Yinger

Got it. Okay, makes sense. And in the release, you talked about the transportation channel kind of returning growth in the fourth quarter. Should we take that as you expect also your surface protection business to resume the positive growth trajectory as well?

Jeff Kramer

Yes. I mean our expectation is -- we ended the third quarter, we saw a really good sort of rebound in that product in surface protection, and our expectation is that the fourth quarter could have a pretty good outlook for that business, returning back to normal and returning to growth on a year-over-year basis.

Kurt Yinger

Right, okay. And pulp, maybe will be less of a tail-end as we look ahead, but it doesn't look like it's going to be much of a headwind either, how should we be thinking about other potential inflationary pressures and any discretionary type expenses that you would expect to start to flow back into the business over the next couple of quarters?

Andrew Wamser

Yes, Kurt, you're right on that front. If we kind of look at the two -- the two raw materials that we have the most volatility with, pulp would be one which we did see a modest benefit in the third quarter, just a little over about a million-and-a-half and that index, it’s stabled about 7% year-over-year. If you look today, it is modestly up from where we were year-over-year. So, it could be a modest headwind. So, I give you those numbers in the context -- maybe it's a headwind of half-a-million or so as we sit today.

On the resin side, polypropylene, that was a benefit to us in the quarter five out a million, and that -- similar to pulp was favorable, about 8% year-over-year. If we look today, polypropylene is flat year-over-year. So, you can see that same benefit in the fourth quarter, and those are really the two -- I would say the two raw material inputs that really have the most volatility. Anything else with TPU, the thermoplastic polyurethane, anything to that effect, there is little volatility in those prices.

Kurt Yinger

Okay, all right, that's helpful, Andy. And then, just lastly on cash flow and capital allocation, I guess first off, do you expect working capital to be a -- use of cash on a full year basis?

And secondly, the portfolio has performed really well despite all the volatility you guys continue to de-lever, how are you thinking about potential M&A in this environment, and does the performance of the business this year impact your thinking around what type of leverage I guess the platform can support?

Andrew Wamser

Yes, it's a great question. So, we are really pleased with our cash flow year-to-date, and we continue to generate good cash flow. So I would -- if you look at where we were last quarter, we're at 2.8 times on a net debt basis. We also delevered it at 2.5 this quarter, I'd expect us to have some modest de-levering to as we close out the year. As we look at working capital, it kind of goes back to - we also want to make sure that we are supplying our customers and have safety stock for our customers.

So we may see some inventory levels a little bit higher than we've traditionally seen at year-end to make sure and give assurances to our customers that we can -- are prepared for any sort of -- if there is any sort of possible shutdown, anything like we saw in spring, but our expectation is that, we'll continue to deliver as we close up the year, we've paid down I think $62 million or so in debt into Tekra acquisition I'll expect that to continue to - it could be up to 80 or so as we close out the year and, you're one point about the portfolio it's -- we're really pleased with the resilience of the portfolio in terms of how it's held up in this economy. So for us to be able to de-lever this backdrop throughout the course of this year has been really encouraging. I'll let Jeff answer the M&A question.

Jeff Kramer

Yes. So current, I think we've been pretty consistent about our approach to how we do business. So the first thing we continue to focus on and you hear us talking about our results is the day-to-day business and making sure we're able to demonstrate, continued organic growth of the business and make sure our cash flows and everything remain healthy, but at the same time, we always believe its important improving for us to be looking at opportunities to continue to grow the company. Tekra and Trient was an example of that. And so we always have our eyes out for something that's attractive, but again, we're pretty disciplined on how we approach those things. So it really has to fit into our strategic plan and really add some capabilities to us, but it is something that we believe is a value creator for us. And hopefully we demonstrated that track record over the last several years.

Kurt Yinger

Great, all right. Appreciate all the details, guys, and good luck here in the fourth quarter.

Jeff Kramer

Thank you.

Andrew Wamser

Thanks, Kurt.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Chris McGinnis with Sidoti & Company.

Chris McGinnis

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions in a nice quarter.

Andrew Wamser

Thanks, Chris.

Chris McGinnis

I may have missed this. I don't know if you you've provided kind of any color on 4Q, but typically, seasonality plays into the business, I guess just obviously 2020 and the impact of COVID may change that. Would you expect sequential improvement? I don't know if you -- can you maybe just give us a little color around demand trends going into Q4, and just given that 2020 is – 2020 maybe an abnormal year for maybe trends and thinking about Q4. Thanks.

Jeff Kramer

Sure. So, if you look at the AMS business with the recovery of our transportation films product and product, I would expect our AMS business to be up year-over-year. And we're constantly optimistic, but you never know how people will handle their supply chain in November, December, and to be frank, when we look at the history, we always have the most volatility, frankly, in November, right around Thanksgiving until the end of the year where we have the most sort of volatility where you can have some customers pushing orders to the following year or they're trying to manage their own working capital. So I hate to give you a non-answer, but there is, you know, we do have some volatility with some of our customers Last year, AMS would expect growth, but We are cautiously optimistic, I'd say in EP, we did have a really good fourth quarter last year. We have seen our customers build, some additional safety stock this year, so remains to be seen in terms of how they're feeling.

We will have started having active discussions with our customers here frankly, as we close out in terms of what sort of safety stock do they need? EP, I would say probably has a little bit more of a challenging comp particularly where we are year-to-date, but it's designed with probably with AMS growth.

Chris McGinnis

Okay. No, that's, that's helpful. I appreciate that. And I guess just thinking about the portfolio and how well it's performed through this year. Has the pandemic made you think about investing in certain maybe product lines or new product innovation? Can you just maybe talk about how that's changed your outlook over maybe for the next 12 months of the way you think about the portfolio and where you're going to invest?

Jeff Kramer

Well, I mean directly, you saw it from our announcement. So filtration and medical, you know, those are two areas that we're really trying to deep bottleneck. So if you want to think about investments there, we might be doing things around the bottle-necking, et cetera, but I don't think it's materially changed our long-term portfolio. We liked filtration, we liked medical, we like our surface transportation, so I actually think it's confirmed our strategic focus more than anything else. So I think we're comfortable with the portfolio and the horses that we have. We'll look to invest in all of them.

Andrew Wamser

And maybe just to add, there are areas in EP too, that are promising as well. I mean, in terms of some of the growth that we've had in heat-not-burn and some other areas. So that also is another area that we're looking for to help sort of fuel, you know, provide stability within that segment.

Jeff Kramer

Yes. And Chris, I think it's important. I answered it from a COVID perspective, but I think Andy's build is correct, because we do think we have opportunities to do things in the EP business as well. So I think that was an important add.

Chris McGinnis

I wanted to ask about the EP. You did talk about with heat-not-burn, some new product introductions. Can you just maybe dig into that a little bit of what is coming out or is it geographically based, I guess just provide a little bit more color on that if any?

Jeff Kramer

Yes, there is a number of initiatives, right? So a lot of the things that we're talking about are of interesting new products that we think have longer term growth perspectives, but still haven't materially and moved the needle as big as we hope they will in the future. So, heat-not-burn, most of our customers continue to introduce new products. And those are being successful in the marketplace based on working on some of the innovations we've done with them. We're also seeing a bigger increase in pouches. Nickel ethylene delivery pouches from many of the customers. And here's another example of a cross sell opportunity. So, some of those materials are based on pouch materials based on materials we make on AMS, and we're excited about that.

The EP business also has a focus on botanicals and hemp-based papers and materials that we think have interesting market applications. So we have a significant effort on those that are starting to show some interest, but again have not delivered yet, significant amounts of opportunities, but as you start going through it, there are numbers of opportunities that the teams there are putting into the portfolio that I think will give us some future growth opportunities to continue in that business.

Chris McGinnis

Great. Thanks for taking my questions and good luck in Q4.

Andrew Wamser

Thanks, Chris.

Jeff Kramer

Thanks, Chris.

Jeff Kramer

No. This is Jeff again. I just want to thank my global team, tremendous job. You guys are doing a terrific activity and we're really proud of you stay safe, and we'll talk with the investment community at the end of the fourth quarter again. So, thank you everyone.

