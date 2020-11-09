5 Reasons Why Biden's Victory Is Good News For REITs

We present why REITs are the real winners of this election. Some will be happy. Others will be infuriated. But one thing is clear: This will cause a lot of uncertainty in the coming weeks and months as investors digest this new change.Surely many believe that Biden's victory could hurt business.

As I write this article, media outlets proclaimed Joe Biden just won the state of Pennsylvania and Nevada, putting him at 290 electoral votes and winning him the election:

Some will be happy. Others will be infuriated. But one thing is clear: This will cause a lot of uncertainty in the coming weeks and months as investors digest this new change.

Surely many believe that Biden's victory could hurt business.

I don’t blame them as he has repeatedly said that businesses should be taxed and regulated more heavily. Among other things, Biden’s plan would:

Close loopholes by imposing a minimum 15% tax rate on book income.

Require a minimum 21% tax rate on all foreign earnings.

Raise the corporate tax rate from 21 to 28%.

Impose tax penalties on companies that ship jobs overseas.

Raise the minimum federal wage to $15 per hour.

This could hurt the profitability of a lot of different businesses.

As an example, the big tech firms Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Facebook (FB) could see their tax bill rise materially. It would cost billions to Amazon alone.

Similarly, businesses that rely heavily on low wage jobs and foreign imports also could suffer. Good examples include McDonald’s (MCD), Dollar General (DG), or even Macy’s (M).

But a few businesses would be almost unaffected by these changes.

REITs are the best example of that. REITsinvest in real estate, collect rental income, and wait patiently for long-term property appreciation.

They are tax-exempt vehicles, and therefore, increases in corporate taxes won’t affect them. They are domestic businesses and don’t ship jobs overseas. Finally, they mostly hire high-skilled workers and so increases in minimum wages don’t affect them.

But it does not stop there.

There are good reasons to believe that a Biden victory will actually benefit REITs according to analysts at Mizuho.

Here are five reasons why a Biden victory benefits REITs:

Reason #1: More Money Flowing into REITs

Higher corporate taxes make REITs relatively more attractive than other stocks because of their corporate tax exemption.

Back in 2017, when corporate taxes were cut, a lot of money went from REITs into regular stocks. It hurt REITs (VNQ), but benefited the S&P 500 (SPY), up 19%, and tech stocks (QQQ), up 31%:

Now if corporate taxes are hiked, we expect the opposite to happen. The REIT tax exemption will grow in value and more capital will flow back into the sector. We expect it to push valuations higher and lead to their future outperformance.

Reason #2: Evening the Playing Field in Retail

Imposing more taxes and regulations on e-commerce firms would make them less competitive relative to brick and mortar retailers. It would make it harder for Amazon-like companies to undercut prices, which hurts brick and mortar retailers.

This would indirectly benefit shopping center and mall REITs which lease space to retailers. Good examples include Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) and Kimco Realty (KIM).

Of course, it wouldn’t change the long-term trend toward more digital sales, but it could even the playing field between on- and offline players.

Reason #3: More Domestic Production

Biden appears to be in agreement with Trump's protectionist stance on trade policy. He wants to impose tax penalties on businesses that ship jobs abroad.

This means that we are likely to see more goods being produced and stored within our borders. It benefits industrial REITs that own manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and distribution centers. Great examples include Prologis (PLD) and PS Business Parks (PSB)

Reason #4: Fewer Tax Incentives to Move out of High-Tax States

Biden has proposed to raise or eliminate the cap in state and local tax deductions which would benefit the high-tax states. It would lower the incentives to move into lower-tax states, and as a result, fewer people would leave, and some may perhaps even been drawn back.

Many office, apartment, and retail REITs are heavily invested in these high-tax states and this would benefit them. Federal Realty Trust (FRT) and AvalonBay (AVB) are two good examples.

Reason #5: Extended Period of Zero Interest Rates

In a recent article, we explain that “Biden has proposed $5.4 trillion of additional spending over the next 10 years. That is, Biden would like to more than double the federal spending growth rate that the U.S. has experienced during Trump's time in office.” We believe that more spending will lead to a "lower for longer" interest rate environment:

Lower interest rates benefit REITs on many levels.

First, it leads to lower interest expense and higher cash flow.

And secondly, it leads to cap rate compression and higher property values.

This topic was recently discussed by billionaire property investor Bruce Flatt who leads the private equity firm Brookfield (BAM). He explains in an interview that:

"A cap rate in a city center office building might have been 4% before, and it is probably going to 2%. If we are in a 0% interest rate world and people believe that we will be in a 0% interest rate world for a while, and the Fed has told you that, then I see no reason for a long-tailed asset with 20 years of cash flows not to be at around 2%." "If that building was selling at a 4% cap rate prior to the pandemic and fetched $1 billion, it would fetch north of $2 billion at a 2% cap rate. That's one billion profit."

Yet, REITs are today priced at their lowest valuations in over 10 years. The spread between REIT dividend yields and the 10-year Treasury has rarely been this large:

For this reason, we think that REITs present the best opportunities in the current marketplace, and this is especially true if Biden becomes the next president. Interest rates will remain low and his policies are likely to push more capital to the REIT market.

Bruce Flatt agrees:

"I would say one of the great purchases today is real estate securities because you are buying them at a fraction of what you would trade them at in the private sector."

With that said, you shouldn't buy just any REIT. Some REITs will benefit more than others from Biden's policies. At High Yield Landlord, we are heavily investing in net lease, student housing, industrial, and select retail REITs to maximize gains in the recovery.

