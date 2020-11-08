Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) CEO Yves Laflamme on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 5, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Marianne Limoges - Treasurer and VP, IR

Yves Laflamme - President and CEO

Remi Lalonde - SVP and CFO

Sean Steuart - TD Securities

Hamir Patel - CIBC Capital Markets

Paul Quinn - RBC Capital Markets

Good morning, everybody. Welcome to Resolute's third quarter earnings call. Today we'll hear from Yves Laflamme, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Remi Lalonde, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Today's presentation will include non-U.S. GAAP financial information. Our press release and the appendix to the slides include a reconciliation of non-GAAP information to U.S. GAAP financial measures. We will also make forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is based on our current assumptions, beliefs, and expectations. All of which, involve a number of business risks and uncertainties and can change as conditions do.

Yves Laflamme

Merci, Marianne. Bonjour, good morning, and thank you for joining us. Today, we reported $140 million of adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter, a $103 million improvement compared to $37 million in the second quarter, which is largely due to recent rally in lumber prices. It also includes a $29 million contribution from the U.S. sawmills that we acquired earlier this year.

By segment, we reported quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $2 million in market pulp, down by $14 million from the second quarter; $6 million for tissue, up by $3 million; $139 million for wood products, up by $114 million; and $6 million for paper, up by $2 million. Together, with our [shrunk in the] [ph] lumber business, the onetime acquisition of U.S. sawmills positioned us well for the recent spike in lumber prices contributing $38 million to our EBITDA this year. While the paper segments continue to face difficult dynamic economics, the tissue business is picking up steam. With the $6 million of EBITDA generated in the quarter, it has generated $90 million of EBITDA in the last 12 months.

Let's review our [retail] [ph] segment, beginning with market pulp. More shipment of chemical pulp rose by 5% in the first eight months of year compared to the same period last year reflecting 11% increase in demand for hardwood, offset by 3% decrease for softwood. This trend generally reflects the higher demand for virgin fiber based on the tissue in the pandemic, which favors hardwood for the corresponding impact of lower worldwide printing and writing demand, which has been unfavorable to [shuffle] [ph]. This helps to explain industry inventory trends as producers stocks at the end of August were reported to be on the low end of normal range for hardwood but above for soft, but this data does not change our long-term view on pulp, particularly softwood as lower inventories appear now to be stabilizing towards better levels.

Accordingly, we are cautiously optimistic that markets would improve with overall economic conditions. In the quarter, our average transaction price in the market pulp segment slipped by $26 per metric ton or 4%. Finished goods inventory fell to 71,000 metric tons and shipment increased by 15,000 metric tons from the outage affected second quarter. EBITDA in the segment was $2 million.

Tissue, the pandemic-driven increase in retail demand for tissue products carried into the third quarter, but [indiscernible] to peak. Through September U.S. at-home demand grew by 16% compared to 2019 while total share in the away-from-home market has been far more challenging as demand has been down by 9%. The away-from-home market continues to be impacted by the pandemic due to the drop in commercial activity. Pricing in our Tissue segment improved by 4% in the quarter, or $71 for short-term, which reflects our progress around customer mix. Our shipment grew by $3 short-term due to lower demand in away-from-home which is about the third of our business. Finished goods inventory at quarter end was $6 short term. Quarter-over-quarter segment EBITDA improved by $3 million to $6 million.

Going forward, we will focus on initiatives around customer volume optimization and productivity improvement. On the wood products, the benchmark prices for 2x4[indiscernible] rose respectively by about $500 and $450 per thousand board feet from the end of Q2 to the end of Q3, both reaching more than $1,000 per thousand board feet in September while the benchmark prices for [indiscernible] were up about $475 per thousand board feet, reaching close to a $1000 per thousand board feet at the end of the quarter.

U.S. housing starts increased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate average of $1.4 million in the quarter and the repaid revolving market also remained strong. Our wood product shipment rose by $60 million board feet in the quarter and finished goods inventory was unchanged at $121 million board feet. The average transaction price rose by $217 per thousand board feet or 57% compared to the second quarter.

As a result, EBITDA improved by $140 million in the quarter to $139 million. Although market prices have been up in their highs in recent weeks, the demand from the repaid revolving sector, as well as housing starts speak to strong market fundamentals as both National Association of Home Builders and Forest Economic Advisors have recently said existing home inventories remain at low level while the number of household has been growing steadily over the past years contributing to another good market. Accordingly, we are making a high priority of brining our newly-acquired El Dorado, Arkansas sawmill online as soon as we can. We are currently on target for an early 2021 restart.

As we said before, the dramatic recession in economic activity during the pandemic has been particularly hard for marketing-dependent paper products. North American demand for uncoated mechanical papers and newsprint fell by 24% and 27% respectively year to date compared to the same period last year. For uncoated mechanical papers, this reflects a drop of 30% in supercalendar grades and 19% in standard grades while the decline in newsprint is explained by a drop of 30% for newspaper publishers and 23% of commercial printers. The shipment-to-capacity ratio for all uncoated mechanical papers was 73% compared to 83% last year, while North American newsprint was 75% compared to 83% last year. Global demand for newsprint was down by 22% in September, and the world newsprint shipment-to-capacity ratio was 71%, down by 12 point for year-over-year.

To adjust to prevailing market conditions, we continue to operate with a 30% [minutia] [ph] against run rate capacity, recording 171,000 metric tons of top line in the quarter. Despite the difficult conditions with this leaner production footprint to cope with dramatic reduction in economic activity during the pandemic, our shipments remained stable at 351,000 metric tons. We reduced finished goods inventory by 5% and the average transaction price improved slightly in the quarter to $595 per metric ton or 1%.

EBITDA in the quarter segment improved by $2 million to $6 million following a very difficult stressful [indiscernible] of over six months, there are signs that paper market's activity is slowing and gradually starting to recover, but we expect that the pandemic will have [indiscernible] to step change in the cyclical demand decline trend.

Remi Lalonde

Thank you, Yves. We reported a net income of $62 million in the third quarter or $0.72 per diluted share excluding special items. This compares to a net loss excluding special items of $22 million or $0.25 per share in the previous quarter and a net loss excluding special items of $34 million or $0.37 per share in the same period last year. Special items of $5 million in the quarter include other expense from foreign exchange translation and non-operating pension and OPEB credits. Total sales in the quarter were $730 million, up by $118 million, compared to the second quarter, mostly led by the significant increase in lumber pricing, including the strong contribution from our U.S. sawmills.

Manufacturing costs rose by $5 million in the quarter after removing the impact of volume and foreign exchange. Compared to the second quarter, the all-in delivered cost for market pulp increased by $27 per metric ton, or 5%, mostly due to planned major maintenance. Together with the lower average transaction price, EBITDA decreased to $2 million. The delivery cost in tissue decreased by $55 per short-time in the quarter or 3% due to the timing of maintenance outages. With a 4% increase in the average transaction price, EBITDA for this segment improved by 3 million and $6 million.

In the Wood Product segment, the delivered cost rose by $6 per thousand board feet, or 2% mostly due to Canadian stumpage fees, which tracked lumber market prices, combined with a significant increase in transaction prices EBITDA rose to $139 million, $114 million better than the last quarter. Papers delivered costs remained relatively unchanged. The average transaction price improved slightly, and EBITDA for the segment came in at $6 million for the quarter. Yesterday, we entered into a 10-year secured delayed term loan facility with Investissement Quebec for up to $167 million with an initial availability of approximately $114 million subject to certain conditions.

Borrowings under the Canadian dollar denominated facility or secured by our duty deposits and will bear interest at a commercial floating rate of interest equal to 1.45% above the Canadian banker's acceptance rate, which is about 20 basis points higher than our ABL facility. The facility is meant to be used to finance activities and support obligations in Quebec. The strong EBITDA from wood products help to generate $100 million of cash from operating activities in the quarter. We used the tailwind to further de-lever the balance sheet by repaying all of the $69 million outstanding revolving borrowings under our credit facilities, except for the low interest 10-year term loan used to finance the acquisition of the U.S. sawmills.

We also contributed to shareholder value by opportunistically repurchasing $4.5 million of our shares or 5% of outstanding for a total spend of $18 million in the quarter. At quarter-end, our liquidity had strengthened by $81 million to $477 million, not including the new financing facility, and net debt dropped by $62 million to $541 million. We spent $53 million in capital expenditures in the first nine months of the year, compared to $82 million in the same period of 2019. We're still targeting $90 million for annual capital spending. We made $20 million in softwood lumber duty deposits in the quarter, bringing our total deposits to $214 million, which is reported in other assets on the balance sheet.

On pension, we contributed $18 million to pension plans in the quarter, and we made OPEC payments of $2 million with a combined expense of $7 million included in adjusted EBITDA. The lower contribution reflects a temporary benefit from the deferral of $17 million to the U.S. plans in the quarter under the U.S. stimulus build, but after quarter-end, we contributed $34 million to the U.S. plans and caught up on all the amounts deferred in the year. The deferred amounts were otherwise due on January 1st and carried higher interest. Accordingly, consistent with earlier guidance, we expect pension contributions for the year to be $112 million and OPEB payments of $13 million.

Yves Laflamme

We are pleased today to announce that Remi Lalonde will take the reigns as President and CEO and serve on Resolute's Board of Directors as of March 01, 2021. Although, today begins the official transition, Remi has already served as an indispensable partner on the range of strategic initiatives. We have undertaken over the past few years. Remi Lalonde has the enthusiastic support of the Board. I can generally say his colleagues are also today celebrating his success.

Remi represent the best of the Resolute's future. He is a great performer and he has developed direct manufacturing experience by leading one of our key mills and the financial expertise as CFO as well in his previous corporate roles. He is also known for setting high-performance expectations for his people just as he does for himself. He is driven, transparent and inclusive and is well-known by the investment community and our range of stakeholders. The choice of Remi is accredited to the internal talent developed by the company. Remi's professional and personal qualities are a great fit for a dark and demanding industry in challenging times. With the passing of the baton, Resolute is certainly in capable hands. Resolute would be well-served by regular leadership as we take the next steps in our strategic transformation.

Remi Lalonde

Thank you very much, Yves. I want to thank the Board and our shareholders for their confidence and for this incredibly exciting opportunity to assume the leadership of this company. I also want to thank Yves very much for his support and his guidance. Last two years of CFO have been a great development opportunity and it has a lot to do with the confidence he has shown in me in the challenges that he gave me.

This is going to be the seventh role that I take on with Resolute in the 11 years that I've been here, I think started as a securities lawyer in 2009 and growing with opportunities offered along the way. I've also been in charge of Investor Relations. I've been treasurer and I've had the wonderful opportunity to spend two and a half years running one of our biggest and most profitable assets in Thunder Bay. The perspective and the experience that I gained from these various roles have served me. And I think the company very well, each step of the way. Each of the roles has shaped me in some way, and I'm certain that they will help me as I assume the leadership of the company in a few months.

My first priority in the transition will be to continue to be the best CFO that I could be to support Yves as CEO until his retirement and to execute faithfully on our business priorities. The second will be to listen to the board, to shareholders, to employees, and to our communities about the things that are important to them. Third, practically speaking, just to begin an immediate search provide successor as CFO and to execute a smooth transition plan. I wholeheartedly believed that this company has a very bright future, and I am very excited for the opportunity to lead this talented team of 7,000 plus dedicated people.

Our job is clear. We need to accelerate the evolution of our business to generate value for our shareholders and to drive sustainable economic activity in the communities where we operate. Road ahead is certainly not without its obstacles, which will require some hard choices, but we're up to the challenge. I'm confident that Resolute's culture of dedication, rigor, teamwork, and setting high expectations is exactly what we need to build on our progress.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Sean Steuart from TD Securities. Your line is now open.

Sean Steuart

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. First off, congratulations to you both on the CEO transition, Remi, very happy for you, and to see this acknowledgment.

Remi Lalonde

Thanks.

Sean Steuart

Couple of questions, I'd like to get your context on the lumber price correction we've seen over the last seven to eight weeks. Hoping you can provide some thoughts on price variances from region-to-region and across grades, and I guess, especially for some of the decking grades we've seen in the U.S. sales where there has been extreme volatility, and more broadly speaking, do you have a sense that the floor is near for lumber markets in general? Let's start with some context there if you can.

Yves Laflamme

Yes. So, of course, we see lately the price were going down on lumber pretty fast, but it went up, you know, breaking the record prices for a little while. So, as far as regional, I think that we closed the gap really importantly between storage arrays and random land for a while. We had about $100, $120 for total board feet difference between the two. That's something that is being closed. We saw the impact of repairs, remodeling, and always most of the odds building nine foot and 10 foot the wall, I mean, but now you know, you can see the repairs more on the eight foot.

And regionally, you know you were talking about decking, so we're pretty much involved with decking with the U.S. Army, and we're expecting this business going down, it's usually seasonally, and we're facing that a little now, but we still have pretty good business on it. So, as far as the bottom, I think that, I don't think that our customers sort of list stuff the same day using lumber. It's about some speculation in inventory on the distributors, let's say, distribution channel, and I think we've probably reached the bottom, we saw little last couple of days that is kind of coming back now, the demand after revelation inventories. So, we're not at the best time, November, December, but we know that the pipeline and inventory are pretty low on the customer side, and probably on the distributor side as well. So, we put it all going forward, that we may have reached a floor, but telling you that we expect to go where we were about a month ago, I think that was pretty exceptional. So I would love to comment on that one.

Sean Steuart

Thanks for that detail. Second question I have is on capital allocation for 2021. A couple of questions on that front, your appetite for further returns of capital to shareholders into next year, as the balance sheet continues to evolve and initial thoughts on 2021 CapEx plans and any detail on specific initiatives you might be focusing on for next year?

Yves Laflamme

I think as far as the CapEx expenses, we're going to stay really disciplined, as you saw this year, we still are on the middle of this pandemic, and we've been very fortunate on the lumber side, but still pretty difficult on the other businesses. Of course one of our priorities is to restart our El Dorado saw mill and keep going the investment CapEx spend, we had at that mill, we were going with the first step of we have other CapEx and going forward to complete the program. So there is going to be business as usual, and as we said, about three months ago, we certainly have projects that are more interesting, but still not ready to talk about it.

Sean Steuart

Okay, thanks very much, guys. That's all I have.

Yves Laflamme

Thank you.

Remi Lalonde

Thanks, Sean.

Your next question comes from the line of Hamir Patel from CIBC Capital. Your line is now open.

Hamir Patel

Great, thanks, and Yves, congratulations on your retirement; and Remi, congratulations as well on your new role.

Yves Laflamme

Thanks, Hamir.

Remi Lalonde

Thank you.

Hamir Patel

I want to first start on the lumber side, and we've got the upcoming final determinations due later this month. I know with the preliminary figures, Resolute didn't see as much a reduction as the rest of the industry. Are you expecting any meaningful change in your relative position when the final comes up?

Yves Laflamme

Yes, you know you're right. And what fortunately, we're going to be disadvantage compared to our Canadian competitions, even with the one that got the average starting sometime at the end of November. So, if you look at the numbers, I always look at those tariffs, two different ways you have the anti-dumping case and the countervailing duty paid case, and as far as the anti-dumping, which is the one that we usually manage account is about marketing and sales strategy, so we're the lowest at the industry. So it means that we've been doing a pretty good job on it, and fortunately, contrary to what happened in the last dispute with the U.S. the revision of the stumpage forestry regime by province are not done with the province, and the more they're done with the company, and we're kind of doing the benchmark for Ontario with Quebec. And we are the only one, so scattered the results. And the other thing is the right result, but I'm saying that's kind of the result that we got organic in Ontario. And so, we see moving forward and we think that that rate is wrong, we're going to have to live with it till, the next review, or maybe some victories that we got on to WTO lately. So that's all I can say, right now, the rate of the anti-dumping will be on the duties kind of all of our control pretty much.

Hamir Patel

Great. Thanks for that, Yves. And I saw there was a report recently from I think the Montreal Economic Institutes highlighting potential for Quebec to increase its harvest. Do you see much runway there and any sense as to where the government is and potentially making some changes?

Yves Laflamme

No, I mean there had been commitment from government to review the forestry system, since we got the auction market and everything. So actually, we got pretty good commitment of the Ontario government as well to try to see what they can do to get more supply. So and, of course, after a certain period of time is going to be the second phase of the forestry regimes and we have that, we got it for about six, seven years now. So it's hoping to be reviewed, but I can tell you right now that I haven't seen any announcement and we don't know what it's all about. So I know the economic last week talked about it, we're pushing for more water supply, but it's really hard to say right now, we don't know what it's all about. So we don't we aren't seeing the results.

Hamir Patel

Great, and Remi, could you get any indication you have on CapEx for 2021?

Remi Lalonde

Yes, so as Yves mentioned, heading into next year with the uncertainty that we're still facing in the market, lumber has been great, but the pulp and paper businesses haven't recovered to the full extent yet. So we're still going to manage fairly carefully into next year, Hamir. So I wouldn't expect any material increases at least not at this point.

Hamir Patel

Okay, great. Well, that's all I had. Thanks, guys.

Remi Lalonde

Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Paul Quinn from RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Paul Quinn

Hey, thanks. Good morning, guys.

Yves Laflamme

Good morning, Paul.

Paul Quinn

Congratulations on the retirement, and Remi, on promotion.

Remi Lalonde

Thanks, Paul.

Paul Quinn

I guess to start in lumber just looks like shipments were up 16 million and production probably just slightly less than that up 14 million with the inventory change, what's your ability to increase this meaningfully in the short-term? And how should we think about that startup volume coming out of El Dorado when you get the mill back up?

Yves Laflamme

Yes, as far as increasing in Canada, the production is suboptimal wood supply and as far as finished goods the reason that the shipment we've had lately on all these quarters is a good dollar stable the same is the capacity of kilns, capacity and dressing the wood planner side, so but as far as a steady improvement in capacity in Canada, so we pretty much running what we can with an lumber supply, with the wood supply we have. As far as El Dorado, it's 180 million board feet capacity mill. So, we expect when we're going to restart to restart on one shift for at least a couple of months, and then being probably for capacity two months after that and hopefully after four months or so reaching that like to be with this capacity 180 million board feet, and the other one that we need to push a little better was part of the plan, the integration is doing great, but the Glenwood Arkansas is now back on two shifts that's what we're wanting to do but we still have some ramp-up to reach full capacity with that mill as well.

Paul Quinn

Okay, thanks for that. And then I think you were saying you took 30% downtime in paper and I guess in the spirit of accelerating the evolution of your business, just wondering when you're going to make a decision on paper machine or facility closures?

Yves Laflamme

Yes, you're talking about closure or…

Paul Quinn

Yes, I mean it looks like there is decent supply and -- [multiple speakers]…

Yves Laflamme

Yes, so what we've done as far as -- you know, the ones that are closed, or still closed, they enabled us, we met with the communities and unions lately telling them that we don't see those mills restarting soon. So, we're going to heat the mills till the spring, I would say, and see what's going to come out of this. On the other side, on the paper side, we have pretty good flexible mills can produce different grades of paper. And we took two machines down in Edmont the white paper side, but the good news is now we restarted one of them on the four days a week, we added the biggest one running, we have the opportunity to make sure we can get all rows of different papers instead of losing the orders, where it is beneficial for the company. And Canada, I take it as an example, when you have a big machine running, we get around a small machine like solid, running there about four or five days a week and doing maintenance over the weekend and restarting on the Monday, which has been pretty good for us right now.

Paul Quinn

All right, that's all I had. Best of luck guys, thanks.

Remi Lalonde

Thanks, Paul.

Yves Laflamme

Thank you.

Marianne Limoges

Well, we want to thank you all for joining us today. I wish you all a great day. Thank you.

Yves Laflamme

Thank you.

