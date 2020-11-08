Tidewater Inc. (TDW) CEO Quintin Kneen on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Thank you, Sylvia. Good morning everyone and welcome to Tidewater's Earnings Conference Call for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. I'm joined in the call this morning by our President and CEO, Quintin Kneen; our Chief Accounting Officer, Sam Rubio; our General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Daniel Hudson; and our Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Piers Middleton.

During today's call, we'll make certain statements that are forward looking referring to our plans and expectations. There are risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the company's actual future performance to be materially different from that stated or implied by any comment that we make during today's conference call. Please refer to our most recent 10-Q for additional details on these factors. This document is available on our website or through the SEC at sec.gov. Information presented on this call speaks only as of today, November 6, 2020 and so you're advised that any time sensitive information may no longer be accurate at the time of any replay. Also during the call, we'll present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, a reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures is included in last evening's press release.

Quintin Kneen

Thank you, Jason. Good morning again everyone and welcome to the third quarter 2020 Tidewater Earnings Conference Call. I'm pleased to say that this has been a solid quarter of Tidewater, against the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, we continue to successfully execute on the strategy we outlined on the first quarter earnings call.

Before we dive into the consolidated quarterly results, review our operating segments and open the call up for questions, I'd first like to discuss some noteworthy developments at Tidewater since we last spoke. The first is the appointment of two new Board members, Lois Zabrocky, President and CEO of International Seaways and also recently appointed Commodore of the Connecticut Maritime Association; and Darron Anderson, President and CEO of Ranger Energy Services. Both new directors bring broad industry and diversity of insight to our Board's governance and decision-making processes and we're excited to have them aboard. Also joining me on the call today is Piers Middleton. Piers joined Tidewater in the third quarter and is leading up Global Sales and Marketing. I'm excited to have Piers on board as we fill out the management team and position Tidewater for the future of offshore energy services. In addition to sales and marketing, Piers will be assisting in the strategic valuation of hydrocarbon and renewable investment opportunities as we position Tidewater to benefit from the offshore energy activities over the next 20 years.

You may have picked up in the press, the announcement of our acquisition of 11 crew boats from Hermitage Offshore Services earlier in the fourth quarter. These vessels will strengthen our position in Angola and West Africa and expand our market share with a total of 27 active vessels in the region. Given their relatively new condition, they will also reduce the average age of our active group of fleet, because the acquisition forms part of our ongoing fleet rationalization program, an opportunistic approach to M&A. As we continue to divest our oldest, least efficient, and least profitable vessels, we create space in the fleet for a higher quality, newer and more efficient vessels to maintain the right scale of our operations.

Given the location of our West Africa shore base, we believe Tidewater will be able to manage these vessels in a manner that will be easily accretive to our fleet profitability, six of the vessels are already under contract. We continue to focus on reducing our net debt commitments and further improving our peer leading leverage ratio, this quarter, Tidewater is once again, cash flow positive with $30 million of free cash flow. And for the nine-month period thus far in 2020 we are free cash flow positive even before including the cash generated from asset divestments and we are proud to be on track to be free cash flow positive for the full year 2020. During the third quarter, we repurchased $28 million face value of our 2022 notes for 95% of par. On Tuesday, we launched a tender for another $50 million and we simultaneously launched the consent to the modification of certain terms within the indenture, principally the financial covenants. We look forward to continuing to reduce this debt and improving our net debt position through our dedication to remaining free cash flow positive. The debt repurchases in the third quarter and the current tender a part of our ongoing program to position the company to refinance or just simply repay the bonds when they mature in 2022.

We stated last quarter that our revised estimated revenue for 2020 was $390 million and that's estimated cash operating margin would be 35%. We now anticipate full year revenue to be approximately $385 million, which is down $5 million from what we estimated as full-year revenue on the last call. We still anticipate cash operating margins of 35% which would result in cash from core operations of $135 million for the year. Further, we budgeted $20 million for frictional costs associated with the pandemic, and we still see that as an annual impact of the prices. This is the increased cost of travel and salaries, the cost of quarantining mariners, cost of fuels of transit vessels coming off hire to their layup locations, and the incremental costs of having those vessels in layup.

In particular for the fourth quarter, we anticipate higher fuel costs related to vessels transit into their layup position, excess salaries until we can de-crew the vessels, which is what we've experienced in the second and third quarters and then an increase in the lump sum cost of mariner's severance as the vessels are de-crewed. All in we see these extra costs in 2020 to be $20 million. This $20 million of pandemic cost gets us down to cash flow of $115 million, general and administrative expenses have remained a focus for tidewater. We've been successful and reducing costs wherever possible, both onshore and offshore and I'm pleased to say that G&A is once again down this quarter to $70 million with full year now anticipated to be $72 million. This is another $5 million improvement from the 77 million we forecasted on the earlier call and that gets us to $43 million of cash flow for the year. Our G&A costs continue to come down that's now seven consecutive quarters of G&A run rate cost reductions. Our annualized G&A expense for the third quarter is under $70 million as a couple of data points to combined 2014 annual G&A for tidewater and GulfMark stand-alone was $253 million.

I mean the immediate run rate post-merger was $145 million with a post integration objective of $100 million. We will continue to seek techniques and processes to remain the low cost leader in terms of shore-based operations. However, when we fill the open CFO position, we will see a noticeable increase in G&A costs for that role and associated support expenses. Vessel disposals are now looking to be $38 million less dry-dock expenditures of a revised $35 million for the year which nets us another $3 million.

And as I mentioned earlier, we purchased the 11 Hermitage vessels for $5 million. So net vessel investments for the year will be $2 million. We are anticipating a liquidation of working capital, net of taxes and other costs of $21 million. So all told, we are anticipating $43 million of cash flow from vessel operations, less $2 million of net vessel investments and $21 million of cash from working capital and other for a total of $62 million of free cash flow for the year. All very achievable but one area that I am bothered about from a timing of cash receipts perspective is continued generation of cash from the liquidation of working capital. We have one customer, the National Oil Company of Mexico which is delaying payments to many of its vendors, including Tidewater, disappointing and frustrating that we have to endure this from a triple BBB rated enterprise. But I am now, at this time, worried about the ultimate collectability of the amounts due.

Delivering on our free cash flow objective for 2020, we will require similar quarterly results in the fourth quarter as we achieved in the second and third quarters and the formula is the same. We must continue to minimize dry-dock expense. We must quickly layup the de-crewed idle vessels, we must timely collect what is due from us from large multinationals and national oil companies and importantly, we have to dispose of older lower specification vessels; all executed well thus far in 2020 and all achievable in the fourth quarter as well. Our vessel disposal program continues to progress with 47 vessel full year-to-date.

As previously mentioned, we now expect proceeds of $38 million in 2020 and this is somewhat dependent on the ability of the recycling yard to continue to manage that increase in backlog of tonnage from all over the shipping sector. The sale and disposal of our older tonnage, much of it stack and unlikely to return to service makes a material impact of stacking cost and further highlights the benefits of rationalizing the fleet during this downturn. All of this, leaving us ready to enter a recovered market with a truly optimized and cash generative fleet.

And now it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Piers for an overview of the markets in our key operating areas.

Piers Middleton

Thank you, Quintin. Good morning, everyone.

As we mentioned in our earnings release in the third quarter and 9 months ended, we generated revenue of $86.5 million and $305.2 million respectively, which is a decrease of 17% for the same 9-month period in 2019. Whilst it is of course always disappointing to not be knocking it out of the park, every quarter we believe it is an amazing testament to our teams around the world who have managed to keep the majority of the fleet working and earnings. Again, it's not just the serious headwinds caused by the pandemic and subsequent fall off of short-term vessel demand but also against our increasingly aggressive competitors fighting to survive.

As mentioned in our previous earnings call, our West Africa and Mediterranean fleets continue to bear the brunt of the decrease in activity. Globally, we had 45 fewer average active vessels in the third quarter of 2020 than in the third quarter of 2019. In addition, whilst active utilization slightly decreased from 80% in the same period in 2019, compared to $0.78 in the third quarter of 2020, we managed to increase utilization by 4% compared to the second quarter. Looking at our results of the regional level, despite the industry downturn our average day rates across the fleet stayed pretty static compared to the last quarter at $10,500 per day and still up approximately 5% against the same quarter last year. This is still driven by the previous tailwinds of increasing day rates from contracts entered into before the prices began, but also by careful management of the active versus stacked fleet helping our regional teams maintain some commercial discipline when bidding for any new work, winning work at any cost in our view is not a successful long-term strategy.

In the Americas region, we saw revenue decreases of $4.4 million or roughly 13% during the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The decrease is primarily the result of seven fewer active vessels operating in the region year-on-year compared to three in the previous quarter caused by the low demand. However, the region still maintained a small vessel operating profit in the third quarter of $107,000 and a year-to-date vessel operating profit of $3.5 million. Utilization for the quarter was at similar levels to 2019 of 82%. The region still faces challenges but we believe our flight quality tonnage, continued careful control of our operating expenses and commercial discipline stands us in good stead in the region going forward.

Our Middle East and Asia-Pacific region, continued to see strong demand, relative to the rest of the world with utilization an average day rates both ticking up slightly from the second quarter 2020. The active fleet decreased by 2 vessels from the previous quarter. Our average rates in the region were $8,040 per day compared to $8,009 in Q2 of 2020 and $7,520 per day in Q3 2019. Vessel revenue was up $515,000 compared to Q3 2019, making the vessel operating loss of the year-to-date $2.5 million compared to a loss of 4.1 million in Q3 2019. We remain positive, the demand going forward, we'll remain relatively stable in the region, especially in the Middle East. Although we have also had some recent success picking up some contract awards in Asia Pacific, as well.

In the Europe and Mediterranean region, our vessel revenues decreased 14% or $2.9 million compared to the second quarter of this year. The lower revenue was driven by having five fewer active vessels in the region. However, we were able to increase average rates for the quarter by roughly 5% compared to the second quarter of 2020 and almost 10% compared to the third quarter of 2019. Utilization for the quarter also improved significantly over 95% compared to 86% for the same quarter last year. The segment reported an operating loss of $3.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to an operating loss of $276,000 for the prior year quarter, which mainly is due to decreased revenue. Whilst the winter months are historically quite in European market, we are starting to see some activity in the European and Mediterranean regions from oil companies looking to either reboot campaigns that were delayed from earlier in the year, we are hoping to take advantage of the perceived oversupply of idle tonnage by coming out for new longer-term tenders presumably hoping to pick up some cheap vessel cover going forward.

Finally, the West Africa where the region as a whole continues to struggle, vessel revenues decreased 30% or $6.6 million compared to the previous quarter, the active vessel count was down by further 15 vessels from the previous quarter, which allowed us to increase active utilization from 55% during the second quarter of 2020 to 66% in the current quarter. Average day rates for the region were $9,643, an increase of 5% from where we were this time last year. Vessel operating loss for area was $10.2 million for the quarter compared to an operating profit for the same period last year of $678,000. The decrease is due mainly to the drop-off in revenue coupled with the cost to mobilize vessels at the layup positions. West Africa has been a struggle for everyone through 2020 as we come to terms with the pandemic. That's with the other regions in which we operate. We are starting to see some early green shoots as our clients start to look to open back up. Recovery will probably be a little slower than other areas, but we are fully committed and believe in the region going forward.

As shown by our approach to the 11 modern crew boats, which we used to improve and modernize our African fleet. Last words from me and will no longer be with Tidewater in a month or so, I'd just like to thank all the men and women in the company who has worked so hard to keep our vessels working and what has been a very challenging time. It has been pretty impressive to join this company and see that everyone has managed to achieve during such a difficult period.

Back over to you, Quintin. Thank you.

Quintin Kneen

Thank, Piers. Great to have you here.

Our objective is to generate more cash by operating fewer vessels at higher day rigs, operate them at a lower operating cost per vessel and a lower G&A cost per vessel. We're doing this while carefully minding the capital expenditure and working capital investments. The company's free cash flow positive and our objective and compensation are all geared to keeping it that way.

And with that, Sylvia, we will open it up for questions.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Hi guys, thanks for taking the questions. With respect to the consent solicitation and then the tender and asset sale offer, it seems - it seems geared to do something with the Troms offshore credit agreement. And I'm just wondering what is the - what would be the reasoning for taking that out?

Quintin Kneen

So right now, and allow me to say, I'll have to defer to the consent and tender documents in their entirety. But I'll give you a quick summary; but please use those in the filing documents. Right now, we have the ability to repay $35 million under the Troms indebtedness. Those - the covenants in the Troms indebtedness mirror what is in the bonds. So if we go for modifications in the bonds, we also have to go through modifications in the Troms debt otherwise, we don't really lower the covenant requirements or anything like that. You compare two sets of mirror each other and they both have to be individually modified. So in order to approach the Troms with those modifications, we need some flexibility and overseas repay of Troms similar to what's being repaid on the bonds.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay. But the rates on the Trans-debt is lower than the secured notes and then do later, right?

Quintin Kneen

It's not our objective to pay off lower coupon longer debt without modification, what our objective is to get the ability to negotiate with the Troms lenders to modify the covenants to the same way that we're modifying them in the bonds.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay. And the concern there would be your - you just don't know what 2021 is going to look like. And if it's bad enough, then you want that covenant flexibility in terms of I guess the interest coverage ratio is that that's up.

Quintin Kneen

That's right. Obviously, the second wave is hitting us now, as we look into '21. We've got a good feel for what the base load is, but the reality is, there's a lot of uncertainty in the world today. And so, to get the modifications under the bond is one thing, but it's also very important to get the same covenant modifications with the Troms debt.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Got you. Okay, thank you very much. In terms of M&A, obviously, you got a good deal on some of those vessels, recently, but is there anything bigger on the horizon either in your expectation - either for you guys are for others in the industry.

Quintin Kneen

Well, for us, for sure. I can't speak to others in the industry and there is not enough balance sheet capacity to do consolidation outside of Tidewater, but we look at opportunities all the time. We continue to seek opportunities, what I look for in consolidation is leveraging our existing economies of scale. I am not looking to enter any more region but I am looking for newer tonnage that we can bring into the fleet and average the fleet down in age and up and overall quality at the same time leverage established shore-based footprints. This industry is highly fragmented, so it's not an industry where you can globally dictate prices. There's not too much fragmentation in order to do that but you can get concentrated positions in certain areas and do better.

And so we look for ways to concentrate our existing locations and when we talk about the Hermitage vessels that was a really nice complement to existing footprint in Angola. So, we're able to add 11 vessels. We won't add any head count, we can strengthen our position there and help be defensive as the market is generally oversupplied, and we think the same in other areas. We're not trying to emphasize Brazil at this point and generally have been pointing out of some specific regions in Southeast Asia, although we're still very focused on Thailand.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay. Yes, I'm not going to ask you about guidance for '21 in terms of, you know, cash revenue and cash margins, but in terms of vessel sales and dry-dock what do you, what does that look like for 2021.

Quintin Kneen

So, let me give you just some indications. But we are not completely through the budgeting process for '21 and there's just a lot of uncertainty in '21. I expect the drive that I can keep them in the $15 to $20 million range in '21 and then the reason I feel I can do that, that's lower than I would say the run rate average would be for dry-docks of a fleet of our size. But the reason I think we can do that is that we did so many dry-docks in 18 and 19 right, that we were living off the iron as we would say and we've got enough boats that have enough paper legitimacy to work and see where the papers, such that we can substitute vessels and work those vessels as opposed to doing dry-docks on otherwise capable vessels.

So we can minimize dry-dock to those levels in '21, continue to see us showing lower specification vessels and quite frankly the specification bar continues to go up as the industry contracts. So as the industry contracts in vessels that were on the margin, say 6 months ago are now in the sale category. So you saw some new vessels into that sale category in early part of the 2020 and we'll make another assessment on that as we go into Q1 period probably would correlate when we do everything else about '21 on Q1 - on the call we do in Q1 for Q4. So in general, I would expect a lower level of asset sales in '21. Just because we're burning through that marginal capacity, but my expectation is it will be in the $15 million to $20 million range.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay. Last one from me.

Quintin Kneen

Okay. Yes, go ahead.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Yes. Just what's the - how much from Mexico, would it be, would they have to pay you to get back to a kind of a normalized payables, since you are in receivable situation.

Quintin Kneen

$14 million - so they're - they're behind what I would say is $14 million.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay, thanks.

Quintin Kneen

Sylvia, thank you. And everyone, we look forward to updating you again in February. Goodbye.

