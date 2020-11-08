Norbord, Inc. (OSB) CEO Peter Wijnbergen on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Norbord, Inc. (NYSE:OSB) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 5, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Wijnbergen - President, CEO & Director

Robin Lampard - SVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ketan Mamtora - BMO Capital Markets

Sean Steuart - TD Securities

Hamir Patel - CIBC Capital Markets

John Babcock - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Paul Quinn - RBC Capital Markets

Mark Weintraub - Seaport Global Securities

Andrew Kuske - Crédit Suisse

Operator

Good day everyone and welcome to Norbord Inc.'s Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded and webcast on Norbord's website at www.norbord.com. Norbord's discussion today may include certain projections and forward-looking statements regarding Norbord's business, future actions, and expected results. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and future results may differ materially. For further information on known risks, please see the caution regarding forward-looking information statements in Norbord's February 4, 2020, Annual Information Form and the cautionary statement contained in the forward-looking statements section of Norbord's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated November 4, 2020. Hence, now I'll turn the conference over to Peter Wijnbergen, President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Peter Wijnbergen

Well, thank you Sandra and good morning everyone. Welcome to our Q3 2020 conference call. I'm joined today by Robin Lampard, our CFO, Heather Colpitts, our Director of Corporate Affairs, and Robert Winslow, our Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development.

This morning I want to take a moment to highlight a few key points about our Q3 results, including our decision to permanently close to 100 Mile House in British Columbia. I'll then ask Robin to highlight a few financial items before I make some concluding comments and we move on to your questions.

Q3 was our strongest quarterly result ever. We generated $322 million of adjusted EBITDA, nearly 20% above our previous best quarter in Q2 of 2018. In North America, we have continued recovery in U.S. home construction activity carried over from Q2. Repair and remodeling were also strong in the quarter with demand running at a record pace. Record low mortgage rates and the ongoing trend towards greater work from home options have created strong incentives for people to purchase new homes, undertake renovation, and do it yourself projects. Remote working has continued to drive demand for more affordable suburban homes, which is boosting single-family home building that consume three times as much OSB as multifamily.

Industrial demand has also continued to recover and has now normalized back to and in some cases above pre-COVID levels. By way of reminder, we report capacity utilization rates based on our available capacity which has included 100 Mile House but excluded Chambord into the dominator. On this basis, our North American mills produced at 86% of available capacity in Q3. Now, if we exclude both the curtailed Chambord and now the 100 Mile House mills from this calculation, we produce at 92% of capacity as we run our mills hard to meet very strong customer demand. Further excluding Line 1 at our Cordele mill which was still curtailed for nearly half the quarter, we took just 22 mill days of downtime in Q3 compared to 143 in Q2. OSB suppliers struggled to keep up with the stronger than expected rebound in OSB demand leading to record high benchmark prices that have carried into the early portion of the fourth quarter.

Our adjusted EBITDA in Europe also increased from $2 million in Q2 to $16 million in Q3 on the strength of the recovery in demand and improving European OSB pricing. We continue to make great progress at our Inverness mill in the third quarter where the Phase II commissioning is now well advanced.

The mill is now consistently producing at its Phase one capacity and starting to ramp up towards its Phase II capacity of 945 million square feet on the Triage basis. This expansion will help us continue to supply substitution driven OSB demand growth in Europe for the years to come. Now to discuss our decision to permanently close the 100 Mile House mill in British Columbia, this closure will reduce our stated North American capacity by 440 million square feet. As you know, the 100 Mile House mill has been indefinitely curtailed since August 2019 in response to a wood supply shortage and rising fiber costs owing to the mountain pine beetle epidemic and more recently significant wildfires. These factors led to a 50% reduction in the annual liable harvest for this region serving the mill. Earlier this year and in reaction to the pandemic, we adopted a more flexible operating strategy across our manufacturing platform to be more agile in responding to the changing market conditions and customer requirements while containing manufacturing costs.

As Norbord's highest cost mill and with an ongoing wood supply shortage in the region, it became clear that the 100 Mile House mill was unlikely to have a role to play in the future. Taken together, the current and expected ongoing wood supply shortages make the operation uneconomic and so we have decided to permanently close the mill. We recognize this is difficult news for our team in 100 Mile House and reiterate that this decision is not a reflection on the professionalism and commitment of our employees there or to the community of a 100 Mile House. I want to thank our team in the 100 Mile House for their effort in the face of extremely challenging industry conditions.

And with that, I'll now pass the call over to Robin.

Robin Lampard

Thanks, Peter, and good morning everyone. As you update your models with our Q3 results, there are two factors I want to draw your attention to. First, in light of the recent unprecedented and steep runup in North American Benchmark OSB prices, I'll remind you of the inherent lag in our realized prices versus these benchmarks during periods of rapidly changing prices. This lag which cuts both ways of course occurs because of the timing impact of our order files for commodity and value-added products as well as the roughly 25% of our North American volume that goes into specialty end-users where negotiated prices don't move up or down with the commodity benchmarks. And second, while we are optimistic about current market indicators, we also recognize that we are now entering the winter construction period when demand typically slows down.

Turning to our dividend, you will have seen that our Board increased the dividend to $0.60 Canadian per share this quarter on the back of record financial results and continued optimism about end-market demand. This is entirely consistent with our variable dividend policy that gives us the flexibility to adjust the payout level up and down as our operating results outlook and balance sheet permit as well as being consistent with our historically balanced approach to capital allocation. It also recognizes the need for resilience and balance sheet flexibility given the significant uncertainty hanging over our positive outlook, which Peter will outline in a moment. In recognition of our strong Q3 financial results and our positive outlook, we have returned our 2020 capital expenditures back to the original target of $100 million. And looking ahead to next year, we have a preliminary 2021 CapEx budget of $150 million. We will focus this higher budget on reducing manufacturing costs, enhancing process safety across our mills, further investments to support the company's industrial sales growth strategy hence continuation of the Chambord ribald and with that, I'll pass the call back to Peter.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thank you, Robin. We are optimistic about the demand strength we're currently seeing. But we also recognize that remains considerable uncertainty around the depth and duration of the economic impact of COVID-19, as well as their uncertain US election results and upcoming Brexit deadline.

We further acknowledge that there is an apparent disconnect between the strong housing economy and a weaker macro economy that may eventually get reconciled one way or the other. We remain vigilant and we will continue to focus on the health and safety of our employees first, as well as our customers' needs.

We will manage the business to be resilient and flexible. We have learned how to be significantly more agile in scaling our production down and up, your line with customer demand while managing cost. Our new flexible operating configuration is now our standard operating approach. So should conditions change, we are well-positioned to respond. With that, we'll jump right into questions, so I will turn things over to the operator who will open up your lines.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We will now take our first question from Ketan Mamtora from BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Ketan Mamtora

Thank you, good morning Peter and Robin. Congrats on a very strong quarter.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thank you.

Ketan Mamtora

First question Peter, I was just curious if you can talk a little bit about sort of order files that you are seeing for this time of the year, obviously through the summer and into kind of September, you were running well above the comfort level, but I'm just curious whether you've been able to sort of catch up with demand.

Peter Wijnbergen

Well, I think there is sort of two things Heather and I would point to, first of all, we have enjoyed this incredibly strong pricing environment because demands really since May or maybe even earlier has been recovering significantly faster than we had anticipated, be it even bringing additional capacity on board in August, it didn't impact that significantly, the reality of OSB demand is that this impacted by seasonal factors, so we would fully expect demand to retreat in the winter months, and so we are at the beginning of that season and so certainly when I look at what we are experiencing, we are now back on time but our shipments no longer well behind like we were, unfortunately, earlier in the season.

Ketan Mamtora

Got it, it's more similar to maybe two to three weeks, is that more typical for this time, Peter, is that fair?

Peter Wijnbergen

That's a fair for assessment. Yeah.

Ketan Mamtora

Got it. That's helpful and then just switching over to Line 1 at Cordele, I'm just curious how the ramp-up has progressed. I think last quarter you said you were able to hire only 25 people, so as we kind of move to winter and spring of next year, I'm just curious kind of how do you anticipate ramping production there?

Peter Wijnbergen

Well Ketan, I guess I want to point back to the comments we have made earlier. We started that mill up on an emergency basis and temporary basis. We were able to retract a few of the employees that we had to part ways with the previous year, and I'm very impressed by how the team in Cordele has handled that southern situation. So the other points that I have made in the past is first of all that we now consider that mill part of our flexible operating strategy and in addition, as we have always repeated that we will only produce what we can sell to our customers. So that's, I think you know, we do not make a habit of talking about our, on time or ahead of schedule, so you will have to wait until we get to next results for me to be able to speak about that specifically.

Ketan Mamtora

Got it, that's helpful and then just a last question before I turn it over on capital allocation, you know the net leverage is down below 1 times now, given how much OSB, prices had run up over the last few months, it does seem like Q4 will also be a pretty strong cash quarter. I'm just curious kind of how you think about capital allocation priorities. You have not renewed the NCIB so if you can just talk about kind of 2 or 3 things that are kind of most important to Norbord right now from a capital allocation standpoint.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thanks, Ketan. I will ask Robin to answer that question.

Robin Lampard

Yeah, good morning Ketan. There is no change in our philosophy from what we've always talked about, we've always taken a very balanced approach to allocating capital in this company, you've heard us talk about our capital budget for next year, increasing it to $150 million from the 100 this year, which is important.

I have an ongoing roster of high return projects that will provide great returns for our shareholders that will execute on given our flexible balance sheet, given the state of our balance sheet and the capital that we have at our disposal but you've also heard us talk about the uncertainties hanging over what appears today to be a very positive outlook, and I think for us at Norbord right now and we talked about this last quarter as well.

Corporate resilience is a big focus and having a flexible balance sheet and now a flexible operating configuration so that we can quickly adapt to whatever comes at us, that is very important to us right now and so we are prioritizing just being a little more cautious on that front and while continuing to be balanced in how we allocate capital.

So you've seen the dividend has been taken up to $0.60, which is kind of consistent with our range since we established the variable dividend policy back in 2013 and the NCIB certainty remains a tool in our toolkit and under the right circumstances, we will renew it and we can do so very quickly.

Ketan Mamtora

Got it. Thanks, Robin I'll turn it over. Good luck in 2021.

Peter Wijnbergen

Multiple speakers. Thank you Ketan.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from Sean Steuart with TD Securities. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Sean Steuart

Thanks, good morning everyone. Two questions. Want to start with resin. There seems to be a lot of short-term supply curtailments across the MDI. Can you give us some context on how you're positioned and any expected cost inflation related to that through the fourth quarter into Q1 next year?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yeah, I think I can confirm that there has been a force majeure event, that is one of the key resin suppliers. We have invoked our contingency plans, and at this point, we don't expect any material impact on production or Q4 financials, but obviously, it always depends on how long the situations last.

Sean Steuart

Okay. Peter, with respect to your comments on North American OSB demand, I was wondering if you can provide a little more context on the repair and remodeling channel and it seems to be a lot of generic discussion around ongoing demand growth from that channel and I'm just trying to gauge, have you seen a pronounced slowdown of deals like there was a lot of volumes pulled forward in the initial wake of the pandemic or should we qualify this as a deceleration in year-over-year growth or are we seeing an apparent peak in volumes going into that channel?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yeah, Sean. I'll try my best to answer that, but I would say that all throughout this year, we have seen demands from the channel and you know we are a very significant supplier to that channel. We have seen demands sort of above where it was at the same time last year, which in turn was above where it was at that time in 2018. And you know that the volume into the big order into the R&R segment also has seasonality to it so it's important to compare it on a year-over-year basis. But on that basis, we continue to see significant strength in the segment.

Sean Steuart

Okay, last question for me. The incremental CapEx next year if we exclude Chambord spending from that $150 million. Can you give us a little bit more detail on those specific types of projects for discretionary spending you're looking at, and then Robin, you touched on fast payback expectations? Any update you can give us on what those metrics look like for that type of sound.

Peter Wijnbergen

I'll give you one example, Sean. Our board has just approved a renewal project for our Genk Belgium dryer. We have a single dryer there, and we intend to replace it with a larger single dryer. That plant was originally built in the early 2000s and it is now dryer limited and so just kind of a project, I think it's in the neighborhood of 10 million. I don't know if that's U.S. dollar, that's about the same dollars. It would take about a year to implement but then has significant uptick and we expect a very good return from that project. So those are the kind of things that we're focused on for the next year.

Further debottlenecking our processes where we need more volume or focusing on cost reduction projects or mix improvement show where we can further focus on our specialty strategy projects.

Sean Steuart

And with respect to the debottlenecking part of that peer, any guidance you can give us on capacity creep across the portfolio, we should think about.

Peter Wijnbergen

Well as I think I tried to make that distinction so we still continued demand growth in the European business based on substitution so that's a place where we're very much focused on debottlenecking to make more capacity available for our customers. In North America, our focus over the last year or 2 has been primarily on cost reduction, investments and so our efficiency investments and on making more capacity available to our Specialty segment.

Sean Steuart

Understood. That's all I have. Thanks very much everyone.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thanks, Sean.

Operator

Our next question comes from Hamir Patel from CIBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Hamir Patel

Hi, good morning, Peter. What do you expect to do with the press at 100 Mile House?

Peter Wijnbergen

I am here. Well, the one thing I can tell you is that it won't be used for OSB production in North America. It's difficult to do it with that asset during this COVID-19 pandemic but in Europe, for example, where we have had all presses to dispose off, we have earlier on so if I go back about 10 to 15 years, we were able to sell some of that trust technology but more recently in Inverness, we actually have scrapped the old presses that were there. So we will look at what the appropriate action is to take once the COVID-19 restrictions are a little bit eased up.

Hamir Patel

Okay. Thanks, Peter and - recently indicated that they had sold their long - pull aboard site in the press there, do you see that starting up somewhere else in North America?

Peter Wijnbergen

I'm not aware of any plans anywhere in North America. I know that a very similar press was sold to Russia or maybe taken to Russia, 5 or 6 years ago but beyond that, I can't comment.

Hamir Patel

Yeah, fair enough. That's all I had, I'll turn it over. Thanks.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thanks Hamir.

Operator

Our next question comes from John Babcock from Bank of America. Please go ahead, your line is open.

John Babcock

Good morning and thanks for taking my questions. Just quickly on the flexible operating structure and you talked about this a little bit in the past, but I just wanted to have a little bit more color on how this impacts the overall efficiency at the plants and also from a cost perspective, whether you're able to keep the mills running at a level that's pretty comparable to how they would have been under your prior structure?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yeah, I mean, obviously, but we have learned during this past 6 or 7 months, is that some mills are technically much more capable to take this fluctuation in volume than others. And so, our focus for this flexible strategy is on those mills particularly and as you have seen from us over the last little while, we have been able to do so without a significant impact on our cost and that's really where our focus has been.

John Babcock

Okay, thanks for that. And then just quickly to Chambord. I was just wondering if you can remind us of some of the key factors that will ultimately get you to restart that recognizing it's or to demand focus. But I was wondering could provide a little bit more color on what exactly, you'd be able to inform the market?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yeah, John, that's a good question. As we have repeated in the past, whatever it is 8 or 10 or 12 quarters, my answer is not significantly different. We continue to evaluate demands from the market and from our customers. But we are focused on particular about the sustainability of that increase in demand and so that's really the key for us.

Right now, we have a very positive outlook for next year, but we have also noted that there are some significant uncertainties right now that we are still facing and so we will closely monitor how sustainable we feel the increase in demand is.

John Babcock

All right. And then my last question before I turn it over. It sounds like some of these investments that you plan on making in 2021 are to help growth within the specialty side of things, and I was wondering if you might be able to talk about which end markets are ultimately seen the strongest growth and which ones, I guess you expect to remain strong into that year.

Peter Wijnbergen

On the specialty side, this year has been quite surprising. I think I have sort of talked in the past in very general terms as furniture, commercial construction, and transportation and your transportation is a bit of a grab of all sorts of different answers has, but that's an area where we really were caught by surprise this year in particular recreational vehicles, which use remarkable volume of OSB has been a big growth market this year and I guess that is one of these unanticipated impacts of the COVID crisis since people can no longer or it's much more difficult to go on vacations abroad or maybe choose not to go on a cruise anymore, a lot more North Americans have chosen to buy RV and are joining the RV vacation crowd. So that's a good example of where we have seen some significant and unexpected growth.

John Babcock

Thank you.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thanks, John.

Operator

Our next question comes from Paul Quinn with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Paul Quinn

Yeah, thanks. Good afternoon, I guess just following up on a question on 100 Mile House and I recognize it was a difficult decision besides the presses their equipment that you could solve this year and associated tenure that you can also solve.

Peter Wijnbergen

Good morning first of all, Paul. Sorry. There is no, I think in British Columbia, it is called tree license that long term tenure, we did not have any that was associated with that mill so it was all short term tenure primarily focused on the beetle-kill wood and in terms of equipment obviously, we will pull out whatever equipment we can use with our other operations if it's still in good shape.

And with the press, I've already mentioned that earlier, but that's sort of our perspective, the mill has been put away very carefully. When we originally close it down, we will obviously therefore have equipment that can be used elsewhere in our operations.

Paul Quinn

Okay, thanks there and then I guess on the MDI collecting, no material impact. But have you switched and we've got adequate MDI suppliers or if you had a number of mills that are running Finolex 100% now?

Peter Wijnbergen

We have said we have invoked our contingency plan or implemented our contingency plan. We've worked very closely with our MDI supplier and they have been for extremely responsive during this difficult time. I should say that our European mills obviously are supplied from a different source and there have been no issues there, and in North America, we have had enough flexibility to be able to sort of react to this temporary demand or temporary challenge and obviously that may change if a temporary becomes significantly longer than what the suppliers currently indicate that will be.

Paul Quinn

Okay and then just lastly, earlier this week when your OSB competitors mentioned that they expect OSB prices in Q4 to be higher than Q3, is that your outlook as well.

Peter Wijnbergen

I mean obviously to start to the quarter has been extraordinary from a pricing perspective. The superlatives, I don't even know what words to use anymore in terms of what we have seen with pricing, you know, at the same time as I mentioned earlier you know we are going into the weaker demand periods seasonally periods of the year, and so with that, I would expect that those kind of prices won't sustain at these levels through the end of the year. Again, I'm no not good at prognostication but that would be, I think it's a reasonable assumption, and so then the question is just okay, how real things we had, rather some noise here, okay, can you still hear me.

Paul Quinn

Yes.

Peter Wijnbergen

Maybe on your side, okay. Anyways, so it is possible when the averages run everything I'll change in fact that's normally in a downward markets regain a little bit in mill net realization compared to the steep, but beyond that, you know I'm, I think this, we do not like to give forward guidance when it comes to results or pricing, and so I think all I can say.

Robin Lampard

Yeah, I would just echo that we in fact we do not give guidance for obvious reasons.

Paul Quinn

All right. Well.

Peter Wijnbergen

I think, I'm being tapped here under the table, I guess I am sure.

Paul Quinn

Okay. Sure. I think it is what.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thanks, Paul.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mark Weintraub with Seaport Global. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Mark Weintraub

Thank you. And maybe following up on Paul's question and recognizing that you don't give guidance, could you share with us where OSB prices your average OSB prices in North America quarter-to-date have been relative to the third quarter and roughly what percentage of the volume. What would be encompassed in that would that be for the fourth quarter.

Robin Lampard

Yeah. Hi, Mark. No, I cannot share anything from the fourth quarter for the same reason. We just, we don't give guidance, nor do we disclose anything outside of our quarters. So I just can't go there. You can see what's happened with benchmark prices obviously and you have a sense for how we stack where our volume goes right about 75% of our North American volume is tied among others and when we are another to those random links prices in the 25% of our volume that goes into industrial and export uses is delinked from those. So that still applies.

Mark Weintraub

Okay, so just like I was just asking for what's already happened as opposed to what's going to happen in terms of the pricing. But if you understood that fine, I can move on.

Robin Lampard

I did understand that. Yeah, I know. Okay. And still can't go there.

Mark Weintraub

Fair enough. And then second in Europe noticeably that the price was pretty flat for the third quarter versus second quarter, it is very much different than what we saw in the US, can you just remind us how pricing tends to work in Europe from a framework perspective.

Peter Wijnbergen

It is a good question. I mean pricing in Europe, in general, is negotiated first of all, so there is no sort of commodity benchmark. Secondly, they tend to vary in the range of about 20% from top to bottom and it usually takes several years to go from one extreme to the other extreme. From the numbers that we do publish which are a particular grade of OSB and the German markets, you can see that prices have come up from the recent peaks over the last year or so and have now flattened out demand and in particular substitution demand in Europe has really gained strength during this COVID-19 period, because people have become increasingly aware of to risk associated, that's what being at the end of a very long supply chain and are increasingly focusing on buying from domestically produced OSB.

Mark Weintraub

And recognizing you don't give forward guidance if I think about the demand getting better and the price having come in all else equal, it would lead need I think that there would be positive bias going forward assuming no big shift in demand trajectory, are there any other variables that I should be weighing heavily as I make my judgments.

Peter Wijnbergen

I think other than the, the overall risk on your assessment of how important that overall risk that we have indicated this, I think that that is, those are the key elements.

Mark Weintraub

Two real quick ones to inventory in the channel particularly in North America, where would you say OSB inventories are relative to where they typically would be this time of year.

Peter Wijnbergen

Yeah for this time of the year they have now sort of I think as best as I can judge it, based on comments that we receive from our customers. We as best as we can judge it inventory situation is now more normal to what we would achieve this time of the year. And of course, a lot of it depends on how long demand continues into the winter. So, it's always difficult to predict when that seasonal seasonality really kicks in, but other than that, I would say we are probably back in line to where it would typically be.

Mark Weintraub

Great, and one last one on the dividend. So, you increased in net recognizing it's a variable dividend you increased it and it seems like that the dividend until things would change is that the way to read it now and what would be the kind of thinking to have increased that base variable dividend as opposed to having done a special dividend. Given the extraordinary markets that we've been in, just kind of your thought process would be helpful.

Robin Lampard

Yeah, Mark. I mean ultimately obviously dividends are a Board decision but the 60% level is consistent with our range and the track record that we've established and obviously we, it's a decision and a discussion that happens every quarter so, again can't, can't tell you it will stay there next quarter. It may or may not, but you heard us say, our outlook is positive, but there is much more significant level of uncertainty hanging over that outlook than we would typically see in a cycle and for that reason, we're focused on both corporate and balance sheet flexibility and also operating flexibility and that will continue to guide us going forward.

Mark Weintraub

Alright good. Thank you.

Robin Lampard

Thanks, Mark.

Operator

Our next question comes from and Andrew Kuske with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Andrew Kuske

Thank you. Good morning. I think the first question is for Rob and it's just on the MIP and 43 million of savings year-to-date, which is an impressive number given all that's happened this year and I guess when we look ahead and you're no longer in a flexible operating strategy is you've been running and some of the plants. Do you see the cost structure that you've managed to have this year and really benefit from is that going to be sustainable as you really ramp up productions and in fact for the margins even become better?

Robin Lampard

Yeah, that's a good question, Andrew. Yes. Our view is that the bulk of that is sustainable. It's been one of our big learnings silver linings if you will, coming out of COVID-19 is quickly learning how to, how to be more flexible with our operating configuration in a way that still contains our manufacturing costs. So I think you heard us talk last quarter about trading off downtime for lower maintenance cost where that trade-off makes sense and that's a big part of it. So I think the majority of it is sustainable. But if there has certain MIP only includes controllable. To be clear, our MIP includes just the controllable elements of our cost structure. We have had a tailwind on the uncontrollable side from lower resin prices so far this year, but if you look at controllable, I would expect that part of it to be sustainable based on what we can see and how we've learned to be flexible on container costs.

Andrew Kuske

Thank you, that's very positive. And then I think on the last call, we talked a little bit about just some hiring issues you had I think is a court Al I guess what the profit share that you've got with your employees just retaining employees, especially the environment we're in should be about difficult strong new employees and I guess the challenge is really on the skilled side. But with the profit share that it looks like you're post this year, I would think you wouldn't really have any hiring issues. Could you talk a little bit about just hiring of attention?

Peter Wijnbergen

Sure, Andrew. I think what you're referring to is the challenge we mentioned around taking the people back in our Cordele Line 1 start-up or emergency start-up that we had in early August. We mentioned that you know I think in 2019, we had to part ways with about 47 of our employees when we shut line down, most of those employees had found other jobs nearby because in late 2019, the employment market was still extremely tight. So when we needed to make a decision to start-ups lying back up on a very quick basis there in early August, we anticipated some difficulty getting all of those people back and that's indeed the indication of they had other jobs and were reluctant to give those up to come back to work for us.

So having said that, if I would say that the mill has responded extremely well and was able to do quite well even with that limited number of employees during that period. Overall, you're absolutely right our retention of employees has been extremely good. We have very limited turnover and most of our operations and profit share is a long-term part of Touch strategy and I think, this year to everybody's surprise will be a very good year or maybe now in hindsight is not a surprise anymore, but it certainly would have been in April. Your profit share numbers will be very attractive.

Andrew Kuske

Okay, that's great, thank you very much.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thanks, Andrew. Okay. Thank you everyone. As always, Robin, Heather, and Robert and I are available to respond to any further questions you may have. Thank you for your participation today. Hope you all stay safe and we look forward to reporting on our progress next quarter. With that Sandra, I'll hand it back to you.

Operator

Thank you very much, this concludes today's call. Thank you for your participation, you may now disconnect.