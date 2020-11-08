Photon Control, Inc. (POCEF) CEO Nigel Hunton on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Photon Control, Inc. (OTC:POCEF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 5, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Nigel Hunton - President, CEO & Director

Damian Towns - CFO & Corporate Secretary

Amr Ezzat - Echelon Wealth Partners

Kevin Krishna - 8 Capital

Daniel Rosenberg - Paradigm Capital

John Sartz - Viking Capital

Welcome to the Photon Control 3rd quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. Joining us for today's call are Photon Control's Chief Executive Officer, Nigel Hunton and Chief Financial Officer, Damian Towns.

I would like to remind our listeners that certain portions of today's conference call may contain forward-looking statements that reflect management's current plans, beliefs, estimates, projections, expectations opinions and projections with respect to future events any such statements are based on certain assumptions and that subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained in today's conference call are made as of today's date and you should not place any undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. [Indiscernible] does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included, forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable security laws. For more information on the company's risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements, please refer to the risks and assumptions outlined in the company's public disclosure. In particular the company's most recently filed MD&A and Annual Information Form which are available on the company's website or www.silicom.com. All dollar amounts mentioned in today's conference call are Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Nigel Hunton, Chief Executive Officer of Photon Control.

Nigel Hunton

Thank you, operator and good morning everyone. I'm Nigel Hunton, Photo Controls Chief Executive Officer, and along with Damian Towns, our Chief Financial Officer. I would like to welcome everyone and thank you for joining us for our 3rd quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. This morning Photo Control released its financial statements and MD&A for the 3 months ended September 30, 2020. I'm pleased to report strong financial results for the 3rd quarter of 2020 that exceeded the high end of our guidance range. Notably, revenues of $16.3 million and record year-to-date revenues of $49.7 million with gross margins of 62% and 61% respectively.

Photo Control's results benefited from the stronger-than-expected demand in our semiconductor business. As a global pandemic accelerated the digital transformation of the economy, resulting in revenues being ahead of our guidance. Our strategy of building [indiscernible] capacity enabled us to secure additional revenue to match the increased customer demand. Our view on the industry in these unprecedented times is that the wafer fab equipment or WFE market has maintained a strong and positive momentum and this translated into a record year-to-date performance for Photon Control in 2020.

In addition, the higher sales volumes supported the delivery of margins above expectations as the fixed costs have been held steady and we have benefited from supply chain savings. Hence our results reflect the strength of the semiconductor industry. Our resiliency, our people, our operations, our products and our technology supported with a customer-centric culture throughout the organization.

Firstly, I would like to highlight the efforts and dedication of Photon Control supply and employees who achieved this record year-to-date results, especially in such a challenging environment.

Our employees continue to display amazing resilience in dealing with the extraordinary circumstances resulting from the global COVID 19 pandemic. I would like to now update you on the three key areas we are focusing on. Firstly, strengthening our underlying core business. We've kept our focus on our core business as a critical subsystem supplier to the semiconductor industry, which we intend to not only maintain but also grow. We've continued to meet virtually with our key customers and maintain new product developments to ensure we meet the needs of our customers and the semiconductor industry. We are continuing to invest in research and development, recruit and develop our engineering talent to enable faster response to customer development requests.

Now turning to our growth strategy. Firstly, the new products, a fundamental part of our strategy is to maintain a focus on innovation. I can report that we continue to progress with design wins for prototype and production. In the September quarter, we continue to gain traction for higher temperature probes on deposition processes with initial shipments to a leading OEM. This is an area we have talked about for future growth and it takes time to move forward from qualification to volume production and we will continue to invest in product development, as this will drive future growth.

Secondly, strategic partnerships and M&A. I'm very pleased to report that we are seeing continued demand and opportunities following the acquisition of Micron Technology. We sales into life sciences, energy and aerospace sectors. This acquisition was a complementary expansion to protect controls offering to customers in the semiconductor and other technology industries. Although not having a material impact on the business the micron acquisition is enabling us to gain exposure and better understanding of these industries.

In addition, we are progressing well with the strategic partnership with [indiscernible]. The exclusive worldwide license and distribution agreement for fiber Bragg grating or FBG sensor solutions in the semiconductor industry and a non-exclusive distribution license outside the semiconductor industry. I'm pleased to say that the development activity is progressing well and is on track.

Thirdly, prudent capital deployment and use of our cash the Board and I review our capital allocation strategy on a quarterly basis as we determine what is the best use of cash. Currently the best use of cash is to reinvest it back into the business.

Damian Towns

Thank you, Nigel, and good morning everyone. I would now like to take the opportunity to walk through our results announced this morning. We'll start with the financial performance of the company. For the quarter, total revenues were $16.3 million resulting in an 87% increase over Q3 2019 and slightly up from Q2 2020 of $16.1 million. This was the Company's second-highest quarterly revenue performance to date, just behind Q1, 2020 of $17.3 million. Photons revenues are strongly influenced by the overall capital expenditure and the wafer fabrication equipment market.

We are seeing an improvement in the wafer fabrication equipment market led by strong foundry, logic and logic growth and a recovery in memory. Photons year-over-year growth continues to significantly exceed this underlying improvement and the WFE market. We believe this has been enabled by our new product introductions, which remain between 25% and 30% of quarterly revenues, gain and market share and inventory build in order to prevent supply chain disruptions that were mentioned in our Q2 earnings call. We are continually looking for areas to grow our underlying revenue base and products, whether this is via acquisitions such as Mike renewal. Well, license agreements, such as license or through our organic research and development.

Gross margin for the quarter remained relatively flat at 62% versus 60% in Q2, 2020 and increased 13% compared with Q3, 2019. Our gross margin in 2020 has benefited from higher revenue volume, which has meant that our fixed cost of sales has been amortized over a greater revenue base.

Additionally, we have realized savings and our variable cost of production by focusing on our supply chain. These trends are expected to continue in the next quarter. Operating expenses include research and development, General administration and sales and marketing costs and for the quarter were $4.5 million. A 13% increase over Q2, 2020 and a 45% increase over the prior comparable period.

We continue to build our sales and marketing capacity with a strategic growth focus on new and existing markets. From a year-to-date standpoint, our operating expenses include an accrual associated with our profit-sharing plan to incentivize our team, to deliver to our shareholders and customers and achieve our stated objectives for 2020.

We continue to invest extensively in research and development provide innovative solutions to our customers to meet the growing needs, drive new product development and address market needs, with 3.9 million or 8% of our gross revenues already invested back into the business in 2020. Our adjusted EBITDA was $6 million for the quarter or 38% of revenue, which was in line with Q2 where adjusted EBITDA was $6 million for 37% of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA, notwithstanding remained very strong with record levels reached in Q1 and Q3 and Q2 not far behind. Our net income for Q3 2020 was $3.6 million compared with $2.7 million in Q2 2020. In Q3 2020, we recorded a $0.5 million expense related to foreign exchange loss at the US dollar continued to depreciate against the Canadian.

On a year-to-date basis, we recorded a gain of $0.7 million, which was principally caused by the rapid appreciation of the US dollar against the Canadian dollar at the beginning of the year, partially offset by the losses recorded in the second and third quarter. With our financial performance, discuss I would like to now discuss our financial position.

I am pleased to indicate that both on remains in excellent financial health. Our working capital position has digitally grown over the last six quarters and now sits at $50.3 million versus $46.6 million at the end of Q2 2020.Outside of our continuing research and development spend, there were no significant capital investments in Q3 2020. Year-to-date investments included the micronized acquisition of $0.8 million and the license agreement that will serve as enablers and delivering our growth initiatives.

From a borrowing perspective the company remains debt free and is well positioned to continue to execute on its growth objectives. The company has built slightly higher inventory levels partially in response to Covid 19 in order to meet customer requirements and inventory currently sits at $9.1 million. As of September 30, 2020, Photon had cash and cash equivalents of $46.6 million.

In terms of outlook as of September 30, '20 the company had an order backlog of $27 million, which is down slightly from June 30, which was $29.7 million. Our order backlog, which we defined as the unfilled value of sales, orders received was scheduled for fulfillment is subject to change and is provided as an estimate only. As mentioned earlier, we estimate that our customers have probably built additional inventory during the year and depending on how the Covid 19 pandemic progresses, we could potentially see an impact on this in Q4 2020 with the potential impact of COVID-19 could have on both our customers and supply chain any future estimates could change significantly. Notwithstanding our guidance for Q4 2020 is for revenues of between $12 and $14 million. Thank you for taking the time to listen to our prepared remarks and respect of the company's financial performance and position.

As Nigel said, we are delighted to be reporting another strong quarter and our company's success and meeting robust customer demand in the midst of a global crisis.

I would like to now turn back to the operator for any questions. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from Amir Ezzat with Echelon Partners. Please go ahead.

Amr Ezzat

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions and congrats on the strong quarter. My first one is on your revenues and the outlook you provided for Q4. If I'm just looking back at last quarter, you guided $13 to $15 million in sales, you came in a good 9% higher than the top end of your guidance. So I'm just trying to understand what drove that, is it a case of you guys being perhaps too conservative or is it something happen during the quarter to drive the outperformance.

Nigel Hunton

Again, what in the quarter, we received additional demand that wasn't expecting our forecast. I think as I mentioned because we have capacity, we can flex on demand and capacity up very quickly, that we were able to sort of capitalize on the opportunity and take that additional revenue. If I look into next quarter, we have, as you know different ways of supply, our key customers whether that's through consignment inventory that's pulled whether we have inventory through a distributor. We believe that demand we've got focus for Q4 is pretty robust and we won't see an extra spike like we saw in Q3. So I think it was really just an extra despite that luckily, we were able to sort of satisfy quickly.

Amr Ezzat

Okay. I mean you're cutting off a bit, but just like going back to that. Can you give us any color or do you have any color on what drove that increased demand during the quarter? Is it again my clients being cautious as we're seeing the second wave or do you think that's like driven by industry strength in general?

Nigel Hunton

It's a mixture of things. I think there is some industry strength that's clearly there. I think you're seeing still concerns around Covid coming for the second wave and you've seen that pretty dramatic increase across Europe and US. And I think the other bit which again it's hard to predict the impact of all these things together, but I believe even with some of the China uncertainty, clearly, some of our key customers are applying for certificates and doing the right compliance to have shipment.

I think there are maintaining building some tools for those opportunities, but also because I think underlying demand is there anyway. Even if the restrictions around China are maintained, that demand has to be picked up somewhere else in the supply chain, and therefore, that could lead to other investments outside of China. So it's I think all of the areas are just trying to make sure that they are cautious and well-positioned for whatever comes in the next quarter, and that's where I think we saw some additional pool in that in Q3. Hopefully that covers a few reasons what could have happened but certainly this for me, the fact we have the ability to source suddenly increased capacity make the extra shipment shows actually the resilience in capability we have in our operations here.

Amr Ezzat

Great. Great. Okay, then maybe another question on revenues but more big picture, you guys are going to the semi-cap industry by a big margin in 2020. As you guys mentioned, you're nearly doubling your sales relative to last year. Then, if I compare your sales of 2020 relative to two years ago, which was your previous records, 2020 is looking a good 30-40% higher. And in that same time period, the semi-cap indices maybe up 8% to 10%. So I was interested to get your thoughts on the drivers there. How much of it is you guys actually gaining market share? Of how much of it is maybe increased intensity of center new chamber. You guys like spoke to the NPI being 20% or 25% of revenues, but it still doesn't account for all this outperformance we're seeing.

Nigel Hunton

Yeah, I mean clearly some of the information is pretty competitive, but we have made significant gains over the last two years, one of the key customers, and therefore, there is a significant part of that outperformance through that market share gain, and that's been a real focus of our technology, not just the actual fundamental technology, but quality of our products as well. I mean that helps drive market penetration. So there is an element of market share gain over the two years. We've also brought through some new technologies. So we talk about, I know we talk about the percentage, but we've talked about the multi-channel converted that was brought through around a year ago and that really has helped us strengthen our position with all of our customers.

And that technology has been adopted because it enables them to reduce footprint, to enables them to reduce some of the overall cost. As we move from sort of four individual converted into one multi-channel, there's much more compact and therefore is actually has been a technology that enables them to design into the latest generation process tools, a reduced footprint and enabled us to gain some share.

The early we've seen in the process to an environment is in some of the new technologies. They looked at actually putting temperature sensing not just around the wafer where our traditional success has been around the electrostatic Chuck. But looking at Windows, so we've actually gained some share by getting sensors onto the Windows inside the process chamber. Once that important as we look at chamber to chamber matching and the end user is driving to have every tool matching the next tool.

They are increased on to increase the number of sensors inside a chamber. A lot of those go into prototypes and then they do so qualification and then take the data from that to help them optimize the process tool. So we have seen some additional share through gaining some sensors onto windows inside the process chamber. So hopefully those two points could be a bit of clarification of why we've outperformed the market and our peers.

Amr Ezzat

Yeah, that's very helpful. Maybe a couple for Damian like your gross margin is tracking well above your usual in your prepared remarks. I think you stated that it's fixed cost leverage and supply chain savings. I'm just trying to get a sense of your thoughts there and how should we think about that going forwards? And I'm not sure if you're willing to share that on the call you know, like is your bill of material like significantly lower relative to a year or two years ago?

Damian Towns

Yeah, I guess, look, we're not providing any particular guidance for our margins going forward. But the one comment a couple of comments that I would add is that this year we have started a significant supply chain initiative, where we're looking at effectively cost savings and how we can do things better. So I think we are certainly reaping the rewards there. As you know it, supply chain benefits will continue onwards. So we will reap those benefits each year in each quarter. I think the big driver and when we've been analyzing the costs and the margins is our fixed costs. I think that being amortized over the larger revenue base has a significant impact on our margin. So we're certainly enjoying those benefits. So yeah, I think obviously very positive at 62% for the quarter, 61 for the year to date. Yeah hopefully or how it's in there, but I wouldn't be surprised if it comes up a waiver.

Amr Ezzat

Okay, great. Then on your G&A in the MD&A, that there is a one-off consultancy expense, how much is that?

Nigel Hunton

We haven't, we haven't disclosed that and we wouldn't get into.

Amr Ezzat

Okay. Maybe one last one, Nigel, like how are conversations evolving with your customers, as we look into 2021. There is obviously been a lot of noise about the export ban on make which you spoke about a bit. But it doesn't seem to have impact the outlook much for the semi-cap players, and I think I agree with their viewpoints that this demand has to be satisfied, one way or another. So I'm just wondering like relative to the last conference call, how are conversations evolving with customers as we start to look into 2021?

Nigel Hunton

Yeah, I mean, I think we've listened to our customers conference calls as well. When they are not putting any actual firm numbers for 2021 out till the next calls and we, as you know, typically just give one quarter ahead. But I think, overall we're seeing positive trends, which I think will run into 2021. I think the demand is staying strong. People were talking about an increasing impact of so high performance computing as we look into AI machine learning, that needs additional computing power and so on. And that drives additional needs for semiconductors. It will say how big that market will be, but that's one key driver.

We're also seeing 5G. I think if you think about acceleration of Industry 4.0 in automation. 5G is going to come through stronger that will drive demand, that will drive demand for tools and that will drive demand for us. So I think fundamentally, there are a lot of good drivers for increased semiconductor demand and a long-term semiconductor growth, as we sort of look into 2021. But to give you an actual number, I think it'd be too early to do that, but I think I'm overall positive about the outlook.

Amr Ezzat

Thank you, maybe just one last one, on the Wuhan and Korea. Can you give us more color there, like how large are they? Are they mostly focused on the trilogy, then how did that relationship come about?

Nigel Hunton

Yeah, so Wuhan, I've known Dr. Rao is the Principal left from, it worked and Edwards forming 20 odd years ago. So they've grown into a very strong distributor of international equipment and they probably got about 20 to 30 key people across semiconductor, scientific, medical, metrology, instrumentation. So they've got a very broad capability. A very strong distributor and we're very, very pleased to have managed to secure them to take us forward in Korea. So really moves us up into a very robust established distributor. And we believe they will help us penetrate that market and look, not just in [indiscernible] that to put into to look at of the sectors as well. So, and they are well respected in the semiconductor industry. So I'm delighted to welcome them into our sort of family as our new distributor in Korea.

Amr Ezzat

Great, thank you.

Our next question is from Kevin Krishna with 8 Capital. Please go ahead.

Kevin Krishna

Hey, there. Good morning, guys. I mean the question just on revenue and had been to vote, how it evolves over the coming quarters. I can appreciate the comments you made on Q4, there might be some order in some higher inventory demand being built at your customers, and I'm just wondering, I know about my most times. Can you remind us what the typical lead time is between say you booking revenue and then the customer delivering an order? And I guess the question is, from all the commentary, it looks like the industry memory CapEx up next year, I think there's some question around how the breakdown of that, look, I think it might be more back-end loaded. So I'm just wondering if you think about it. Yeah, in the year, revenue profile in and say [indiscernible], would that be in advanced deliveries that your customers in Q2 in a 3-month lead time of it greater than that I'm just trying to understand as we start to get reports on the industry make up, how we can think about how to model the revenue profile for photon.

Nigel Hunton

Yeah, I think the one thing we know about the semiconductor world is the quarterly forecasting is always challenging and there will always be fluctuations. So quarter-to-quarter. There will be variations as we go through, whether it be 2021 or 2022, as the nature of the industry and I think that's going to be increased volatility because of another thing in China, the outcomes of elections, and so on. So I think we'll still see that variability by quarter, which is something we've talked about, I think on every single call. And I think overall the business, I'm trying to understand so future forecasts. If you look at our business and how we run it, we actually supply one key OEM through consignment inventory at their hubs. So that inventory is on a long-term purchase agreement and those purchase agreements can go out sort of six-months' time. So if we pull against that forecast. I mean, and as they take the material out into the build program then that revenue gets recognized.

So it's always been a complex one to answer because not all of our order intake in our demand is driven by actual orders coming in each month because we have this benefits of this long-term sort of purchase agreements. And we also manage some of the business in Asia through distributors and distributors hold several months in inventory and they flex their inventory levels to meet the demand of our customers as well.

So I think it's quite difficult to say is there a given lead time. I think we have I'd say visibility going out around the 6-months period and that gives us confidence that we should see continued demand over the next couple of quarters. But it's always difficult to give the exact details because of that fluctuations in variability. I hope that helps.

Kevin Krishna

With the additional detail in the different types of customers and consider that is helpful. I appreciate how complicate and complex the problem is to manage. So I appreciate that. I think you mentioned in September, we started to see shipments on the deposition. But I'm wondering if you can maybe dig in a little bit more there, obviously without giving anything too competitive way but with regards to your product offering. Just help us understand maybe the application which was there. Is it a competitive displacement? How do you remind us-- how full time made the healthy competition there with regards to whether it's your accuracy or your footprint ability to be if not? But I'm just wondering if you can dig in a little bit deeper on that particular win and how it's progressing.

Nigel Hunton

Yeah, if you look at some of the industry reports and some of the filing of some of the patents and some of the technology shifts around deposition, some of the deposition processes are going to more complex structures. I mean I think anyone who reads the data around the future generation chips with 160 layers and 3D and all the complexities around design in the latest generation in the next nodes of technology. Within deposition you're looking for more complexity, you're looking for some high temperatures and you're seeing RF being more excellent in that sector as well.

And if you think about our technologies, we've come into our own where customers have technology challenges. We have an RF environments and we have temperature challenges. So that's enabled us to replace some traditional technologies around thermo couples with latest technology fiber optic sensing. So it's a shift from a different type of technology where the requirements of the customers need fiber optic capabilities and that's enabled us to get some success and penetration into that position.

It's early days, I mean, we've talked about many times from discussing a challenge, developing a product, going into trials with customers, that can take 6 to 12 months when you see that into material revenues. But I think we will see revenues in 2021 coming through from deposition.

Kevin Krishna

Very good. Thanks for that. Great to hear. Last one, but both Nigel and Damian. And again, and I'm going to give guidance specifically on next year. But I guess-- I am just thinking about your budget for next year. How do we think about the different drivers? I'm wondering, you talked about your - the opportunity and in R&D in technology. So I'm wondering how you're thinking about headcount? Are you putting out Rex now for engineers? What are you looking for there on the sales front? Perhaps if you, you might have saved in way in terms of some travel and marketing expense like many people and many other businesses have. I'm wondering if you think that's been a rebound or are you going to be able to leverage lean on distributors and other parties more as a way to have a more efficient sales model. Just curious about any level that we think about looking at 2021 on some of the bigger moving pieces on [indiscernible].

Nigel Hunton

I'll answer that first and just Damien, add to that. It's critical for us to maintain investments in technology and R&D that will require as you say, additional headcount of the right skills. We will continue to look to bring in additional capability in the R&D and technology space. We'll also look to invest in latest technologies around until rapid prototyping and so on. So as we look at technology and strength of the team, we look at things like 3D printing and look at what things we can do to really broaden and build a stronger capability.

So we'll maintain that as we look at the budget, and we are in the middle of that cycle as we speak. We will look at the requirements for technology and R&D and capital around that as a build that into next year's budget. So we absolutely will not lose focus on driving technology because it is fundamental to the future of the company. And from the sales side, I hope we'll be able to travel and visit customers.

And again, I think it's important that not just myself but engineers and technology also getting from the customers with the sales teams. But I think you're right, I think 2020 well mostly limited travel and therefore we will rely on a very strong distributor network in Asia to be our real face and contact with customers, but we have a very strong team also in in the USA. It will help to make sure we have built and maintain our strong connections there. But I think, yeah, I think we'll probably have strength in some of the teams as we look forward building new opportunities especially when you look outside of semiconductor. How can we build and look at other markets to complement our semiconductor business?

But you're right, I think travel another costs will probably stay down through certainly the first half of next year, but maybe longer and Damien, you want to add to that.

Damian Towns

I think just on a sales and marketing perspective for a start yeah, we, we need to make sure that we're addressing our customers' needs. We have lots of opportunities there and we want to continue to grow. So I think we will probably continue to invest in sales and marketing to make sure we're meeting our customers' needs and seizing upon the opportunities that come to us and the others that we see in the marketplace.

I agree with Nigel. And in respect to the R&D costs. Yeah, we have the [indiscernible] which is huge and will be a game changer for us. We need to invest in that and continue that development. Nigel, talked about the MC 5, we need to make sure that we're getting ahead of the competition and looking at next generation opportunities and whatever that might bring in the market. So again that's investment and I think one of the things that we continue to highlight over the causes the R&D spend. You don't see the benefit of that immediately. You see the benefit, after a year or two. So we need to make sure we're continuing to invest now to ensure our future and see the growth opportunities that we've got in front of us.

Kevin Krishna

Great. Great, that's very helpful. Thanks for all the caller. Congrats on. Good quarter. And I'll leave it there. Thank you.

Nigel Hunton

Thanks.

The next question is from Daniel Rosenberg with Paradigm. Please go ahead.

Daniel Rosenberg

Thanks. I had a follow-up to the reasons behind the long-term success that you guys have seen, since you mentioned part of it is the multichannel converter and cross-selling there as well as winning a larger chunk of your products getting placed into [indiscernible] and the processes. I was wondering how much further, is it. What inning are you in terms of these tailwinds helping you win a greater piece of your customer spend?

Nigel Hunton

I think interesting answer that would be one of the reasons we did we've done the Titans partnership is we believe that they have unique technology builds on some of the R&D work we did over the last 12 months around FPGA internally, is that technology is a way of actually putting 20 to 30 measuring points onto one fiber. Traditionally, today you have $0.1 of fiber and we take for those partners control.

So now you suddenly getting a new technology that enables a lower-cost per point, enables flexibility because it's a very fine wire that can sort snake around certain parts inside or outside the process chamber. So I think for me, it's early days yet to decide how big an impact that will be for the company. But I think securing that technology and having the exclusive license for semiconductors is going to enable us to deploy the FPG technology in some of the valuations in 2021 and I think that will help us bring in a new revenue stream in this all 2022 timeframe.

So I think by using technology, we're going to open up areas that mildly sensing we even talked about today, because it's bringing unique differentiated technology into the market.

So we are having discussions with the OEMs at the moment, we are looking to put evaluation units out over the next two quarters. And that will hopefully drive into additional revenue in the future. So that's play key on the key things we've done and that's why we did the [indiscernible] deal.

Daniel Rosenberg

And as it relates to [indiscernible] in terms of exploring new use cases. Any color you could give on product development roadmap for you. And as you pilot these types of applications and are these things that you could monetize at the same time, are they meaningful to your overall revenue run rate.

Nigel Hunton

I think over the next sort of three to five years they will be meaningful to the revenue run rate. What we're also doing in parallel is as I touched on, we've taken a non-exclusive arrangement for the non-semiconductor at the sector and we've taken our first orders into of the existing technology from [indiscernible] for a non-semiconductor location in the USA. So I think we'll get some learning in the non-conductor. I mean that's a sector which will help us look at how we can accelerate the technology for semiconductor.

Daniel Rosenberg

Lastly for me, just we've seen a ton of M&A activities and rather semi space. I was wondering how you view it as it relates to your business? Does it change any of your thoughts around the way you're running your operations?

Nigel Hunton

No, I think for us, there's been some major sort of consolidating acquisitions in the sort of semi end user space and stuff, which will give boost and strength and investments, I think if we talked about that sort of Hynix and Intel and so on. I think it's going to actually long-term would be good for the industry. For us, is about looking for what acquisitions or what we want to do to utilize our cash to be the new partnerships acquisition. So we are maintaining a review of what potential M&A is out there that actually could complement in the business. So I think it's always good, this activity in the market and we are continuing to look at what that could mean for us.

Daniel Rosenberg

Okay, great. Congrats on a great quarter. I'll pass it on.

Nigel Hunton

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions]. Your next question is from John Sartz with Viking Capital. Please go ahead.

John Sartz

Good morning. I'm one of my concerns is customer concentration. I was wondering what proportion of your businesses, what's your proportion of revenue is represented by the three largest customers.

Nigel Hunton

Damian, you want to cover that.

Damian Towns

I think John, but we don't tend to disclose that. It's obviously very sensitive from company perspective. But you could probably comfortably say that over 90% of our revenue is from those from three significant players. We are looking at diversifying that but it is also the nature of the industry. I don't know, Nigel has any.

Nigel Hunton

And I think if you look at what we're trying to do, I mean one of the things we've just done in the last year. Acquisitions are possible in his pandemic environment, we acquired market all. We use that as a base to start building some revenues that call it about CAD450,000 last quarter. That's sales into other sectors of the semiconductor. So it's not just about looking about how we spread our risk within semiconductor by looking at the other players in that market, but also how we look at beyond that, it's going to take time. But over the next few years, you'll see us look at other sectors outside of semiconductor. So and also a three to five-year horizon, we're looking to build outside of the semiconductor and micron always the first step on that journey.

Damian Towns

I think John just perhaps one further comment on the customer diversification. I think it's important to realize that we have a number of different products, a number of different process tools and with the copy exactly it does get baked in. So it's not easy for a customer to change out and it wouldn't necessarily be a change out across a whole lot of process tools either. So I think the varying product from a different process tools helps to address some of that customer diversification concerned.

John Sartz

Okay. Alright, thank you so much.

Damian Towns

Thank you.

Nigel Hunton

Thank you.

There are no more questions registered at this time. Mr. Hunton the floor back to you for any closing remarks.

Nigel Hunton

Thank you. I appreciate everyone's questions and I'd like to again sort of thank our suppliers, employee, shareholders for all the support we've had through this, what has been a challenging year and I'm very excited about the future. So again, thank you for your participation. I look forward to the next call.

This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.