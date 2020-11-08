Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (ALSK) CEO Bill Bishop on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 5, 2020 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Tiffany Smith - Investor Relations

Bill Bishop - President and Chief Executive Officer

Laurie Butcher - Chief Financial Officer

Leonard Steinberg - General Counsel

Dave Karp - Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Robert Grubin - RMG Capital

Rick Smith - Smith Capital

Chris Marud - Independent Investor

Chad Greiner - Berenberg

Thank you, and welcome to the Alaska Communications third quarter 2020 conference call. I am Tiffany Smith, Manager of Investor and Board Relations. With me today are Bill Bishop, President and Chief Executive Officer; Laurie Butcher, Chief Financial Officer; Leonard Steinberg, General Counsel; and Dave Karp, Chairman of our Board. During this call, we will be using a slide deck that we would encourage everyone to have available. For those listening to this call via the webcast, the presentation will be displayed on your screen. For others, you will find it on our investor website, www.alsk.com.

Now please review Slides 3 and 4 for our Safe Harbor statement and important information regarding the proposed transaction. During this call, company participants will make forward-looking statements as defined under U.S. securities laws. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements as results could differ materially as a result of a variety of factors, many of which are outside the company’s control. Additionally, any non-GAAP measurements referred to during this call have been reconciled to their nearest GAAP measure. These reconciliations are in the appendix to our presentation. Following our remarks, we will open the line for questions.

I would like to turn the call over to Bill.

Bill Bishop

Thanks, Tiffany. Hello, and thanks for joining. For those that have followed us over the years, you know that we are committed to evaluating opportunities to increasing the shareholder value. We have done this in many ways, from share buybacks to special dividends to the exploring of potential strategic transactions. One of those transactions have come to fruition. After carefully evaluating an offer from Macquarie Capital and GCM Grosvenor and with the unanimous support from our Board of Directors, on November 3, we announced that we signed a definitive agreement to be acquired for $3 per share. The transaction is for 100% of Alaska Communications’ shares at a premium of 50.8% over a 30-day VWAP. As multibillion-dollar funds, Macquarie Capital at GCM have the financial strength, the expertise and desire to invest more resources in our network and for our customers. This will help us grow to better serve our customers and communities. As customary, the transaction will be subject to shareholder and regulatory approval and is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

Let’s turn to Slide 6 to review our third quarter. We continue to execute to our plan. Total revenues increased 2.3% year-over-year with Business and Wholesale broadband growth of 6.7%. Despite the COVID pandemic, we continue to grow the business while keeping our people and customers safe. As we mentioned last quarter, we had several fiber initiatives underway. We have completed the upgrades to the optical transport network of our subsea fiber. These upgrades dramatically increased the capacity on our NorthStar fiber system by over 5x. It enables additional 100-gig circuits to customers on the NorthStar system and complete redundancy on our two subsea fiber networks, connecting Alaska to the Lower 48.

We also remain on track with our other fiber initiatives. We continue to actively deploy fiber for our 5G wireless backhaul build and have completed the work on our pre-funded fiber projects in Alaska, further strengthening our fiber reign in the state. Additionally, fiber to the home, particularly for the multi-dwelling units, remain a priority for us as we expand this service and will continue to do so in the future. Also, we are augmenting our satellite capabilities by installing a 7-meter dish in Anchorage. In August, the company participated in the FCC’s CBRS spectrum auction. We successfully won spectrum, enabling us to bring high speed, unlimited Internet to communities ranging from Southeast Alaska to the North Slope. These license cover over 40% of Alaskan cities, over 40% of the population of the state and almost 60% of the square miles in the state of Alaska.

I am also pleased to announce that we went live with our new business and operating IT systems. We expect this to transform our business by enhancing the customer experience through a streamlined ordering process by improving business analytics and reporting and by simplifying operations. We expect this will yield expense savings and drive operational excellence in years to come. The demand for broadband continues to increase, and we are committed to providing the most advanced fiber network that meets the needs of our customers, both now and in the future.

With this, let me now hand the call to Laurie who will cover our financial results. Laurie?

Laurie Butcher

Thank you, Bill. Turning to Slide 7, let’s review our revenue performance for 2020 compared to the prior year. Total revenue for the third quarter was $60.5 million compared to $59.1 million, up 2.3%. For the 9 months ended September 30, total revenue was $178.2 million compared to $173.4 million in the same period of 2019.

Looking at our individual customer groups for the third quarter, Business and Wholesale revenue was $40.9 million and increased 5.6%. Consumer revenue was $9.3 million for both periods. And as expected, Regulatory revenue of $10.3 million moderately declined. Our total growth revenue, which consists of business, wholesale and consumer broadband, equipment sales and installation and managed IT services, increased 7.8% for the third quarter. Broadband revenue, alone, which represents 91.1% of our gross revenues and 59.4% of our total revenues, grew 6.2%. During 2020, with the COVID-19 crisis, a new work environment has evolved, and we’re seeing customers begin to both modify and accelerate their network plans. During the quarter, demand for equipment and managed IT services increased, which led to a net 27.4% increase in those revenues compared to the same period in the last year.

Turning to Slide 8, adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was strong at $16.6 million, increasing from $15.8 million in Q3 of 2019. For the 9 months ended September 30, 2020, adjusted EBITDA was $49.2 million compared to $44.9 million in the prior year period. Our strong revenue performance led the improvement to adjusted EBITDA, and combined with our cost management solutions we are increasing our profitability and improving our overall EBITDA margin.

Capital expenditures were $14.5 million in the quarter compared to $11.1 million in the prior year, and excluding pre-funded projects, were $11.7 million compared to $10.9 million in 2019. For the 9-month period in 2020, our cap spend was $32.9 million compared to $31.6 million in 2019, and excluding pre-funded projects, was $26.3 million compared to $31.4 million in 2019. Due to a number of factors, including COVID restrictions, CapEx year-to-date has been lower than in 2019. And given our year-end projections, we’re updating our guidance for CapEx, excluding pre-funded projects, to be between $37 million and $39 million for the year.

For the third quarter, adjusted free cash outflow was $7.3 million compared to an inflow of $6.3 million in 2019. This reflects the timing of CapEx and COGS payments for pre-funded projects for which cash was received in prior periods. In the quarter, adjusted free cash flow, excluding pre-funded projects, was $1.7 million compared to $1.2 million in 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, adjusted free cash flow was $11.4 million compared to $6.2 million in the prior year, and excluding pre-funded projects, was $12.9 million for the first nine months of 2020 compared to $1.1 million in the same period of 2019. Due primarily to the timing of capital spending and the accelerated receipt of our entire remaining AMT tax credit, we are increasing our guidance for adjusted free cash flow to be between $14 million and $16 million. At September 30, 2020, cash was $33.8 million compared to $28.3 million at December 31, 2019. And our $20 million revolver and $25 million delayed draw instrument remain undrawn. We ended the quarter with net debt on the balance sheet of $141.6 million, and net leverage of 2.44x as calculated under our debt agreement.

Turning to Slide 9, I would like to review our current 2020 guidance. We reaffirm total revenue to be between $232 million and $237 million. We reaffirm adjusted EBITDA to be between $63 million and $65 million. We’re reducing capital expenditures, excluding pre-funded projects, to be between $37 million and $39 million and we’re increasing adjusted free cash flow, excluding pre-funded projects, by $6 million to be between $14 million and $16 million. I look forward to reporting our full year performance in our year-end earnings call.

With that, let me hand the call back to Bill. Bill?

Bill Bishop

Thanks, Laurie. Let’s turn to Slide 10. This has been an exciting call. We completed upgrades to our subsea fiber and we remain on track with our other fiber initiatives. Additionally, we launched our improved business and operating IT systems that have already begun to transform our company. We are enhancing the customer experience and improving our operational efficiencies. In addition, our financial performance remains strong for the year and we expect to be at the high end of guidance. Alaska Communications has always been committed to serving the needs of our customers, our employees and our shareholders. We are excited about the proposed merger and access to capital to support our growth initiatives. Macquarie and GCM want to invest in our company because they believe in our business plan as well as our focus on employee engagement, customer experience and operational excellence. We are excited about the opportunities before us and look forward to keeping you updated. Thanks for joining.

And with that, I will open the call up for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

And we will take our first question from Robert Grubin with RMG Capital.

Robert Grubin

Hi gentlemen. Thank you for your developments. In the last 1, 2 years it’s been a long journey and just wanted to thank you for that. And really, the only question I had is on the CBRS spectrum, so is it for the entire state? Or as we get out there, it did you look like you spent not too much for what we bought. You got a pretty good deal. But I am just wondering if the – your update on the other portion or just if you want it? That’s really about it.

Bill Bishop

Hey Bob. This is Bill. Thanks for the question and great to hear from you as always. As far as the CBRS spectrum goes – we actually bid – actually won exactly what we bid on, and so we feel very fortunate from that perspective. We made the strategic decision not to do it in certain areas of Alaska and – but is that we wanted the spectrum, we were successful in winning.

Robert Grubin

Okay. Yes, it looks like you have got 10 of the bars out of 20, but if you got what you wanted, that’s beautiful. The merger is expected to close in Q3. Is that the expectation or it’s kind of up in the air?

Bill Bishop

Yes, it’s definitely up in the air. It’s – we are expecting some time in the second half of next year.

Robert Grubin

Okay, alright. That’s all I had. Thank you guys and Laurie for your work and conversations with you. So we wish you luck in the future.

Bill Bishop

Thanks Rob.

Laurie Butcher

Thank you, Bob.

And we will take our next question from Rick Smith with Smith Capital.

Rick Smith

Hi good afternoon. I understand this go-shop here. But was there a process or was this just an inbound call where you reach the merger agreement? Thanks.

Bill Bishop

This is Bill. Thanks for the question. May I turn it over to Dave Karp, our Board of Chair, for this?

Dave Karp

Morning, Rick. Thanks for the question. Well, basically, as most folks know, management has always considered every opportunity to create value, and this was presented to the Board. We evaluated it and accepted the proposal. And we are confident that Macquarie and GCM have the financial strength and desire to invoice more resources in the network. So the go-shop is something that we’re looking forward to, and we’ll see where it ends up.

Rick Smith

And when does that end?

Bill Bishop

It ends – it’s a 30-day.

Dave Karp

30 days go-shop.

Bill Bishop

It started what?

Dave Karp

October 3.

Bill Bishop

And it’s ending November 3.

Rick Smith

Thank you. I will be there.

Bill Bishop

Thank you.

Dave Karp

Thanks.

And we will take our next question from Chris Marud with an Independent Investor.

Chris Marud

Thank you. Starting off, good job everyone on the most recent quarter. This question is on the pending sale. One question with two parts, first of all, how can you justify selling this company below book value given the ongoing success that Alaska is having? And the second part is what safeguards are in place to protect your current employees from being treated badly for the results of this sale?

Dave Karp

Chris, I will go ahead and take that. This is Dave Karp. Thanks for the question. In a lot of ways, I referred to my previous response as it relates to the process. The Board has an obligation to engage in conversations with potential buyers that offer a good return for the company. I would remind everyone that there is a go-shop period. There’s a process in place that continues to endeavor to drive that value and deliver. And this is all driven by a very tightly prescribed process, which includes a fairness opinion. So we’ll stay on that track and endeavor to sign a final deal that delivers a maximum value to shareholders.

Bill Bishop

Yes. Chris, this is Bill. Yes. I will take the second one. Yes. We have, obviously we feel like this takes a lot of time and a lot of you are asking. We are, as management team, we are very confident in the direction that Macquarie and GCM would like to take our company and that direction to us, include the employees, management team and employees of this company. And hopefully, that through the growth that we expect, hopefully, that means more employees, so very confident that the owners, so to speak, have no plans to derail that.

Chris Marud

Thank you.

And we will next hear from Chad Greiner with Berenberg.

Chad Greiner

Great. Thank you, David. You mentioned you engaged a process. I am just curious, did you engage with other parties as a part of this pre-signing process? Thank you.

Dave Karp

Well, thanks for the question. And ultimately, as and as I said before, we have been engaged in various conversations with various folks over the years in efforts to drive value. This was an approach. And we look forward to continuing through the go-shop process to find out, weather the other interested parties.

Chad Greiner

Thank you.

I will turn the call back to Tiffany Smith for any additional or closing remarks.

Tiffany Smith

Thank you. And as always, we do welcome the opportunity to talk with our shareholders. If you are interested in meeting with us, please feel free to reach out to me, Tiffany Smith, in Investor Relations. Thank you for joining us, and have a good day.

