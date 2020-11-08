Trevali Mining Corporation (TREVF) CEO Ricus Grimbeek on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Trevali Mining Corporation (OTCQX:TREVF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 5, 2020 1:00 PM ET

Brendan Creaney

Thank you, Chantel. Good day, everyone, and thanks for taking the time to join the call this morning. Before we get started, I would like to direct your attention to our forward-looking language on Slide 2. Our discussion today will contain forward-looking information about the company’s future performance. Although forward-looking statements are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, actual results may turn out to be different to these forward-looking statements. For a complete discussion of the risks, uncertainties and factors which may lead to actual operating and financial results being different from the estimates contained in our forward-looking statements, please refer to our latest MD&A filed on SEDAR dated September 30, 2020.

I’d also like to mention that this conference call is being recorded, and a replay webcast will be available 1 hour after today’s call. In conjunction with this conference call, there is an accompanying PDF presentation available on the Events section and the Corporate Presentation section of Trevali’s website under the Investors tab. The link to our live webcast is also on Trevali’s website under Events.

Moving to Slide 3, the main presenter today is Ricus Grimbeek, Trevali’s President and CEO and he will be accompanied by Derek du Preez, Trevali’s Chief Technology Officer and myself, as Trevali’s Interim Chief Financial Officer. Ricus, over to you.

Ricus Grimbeek

Thank you, Brendan and good day from my side to everyone on the call and thank you very much for your time. Starting on Slide 4, the quarterly results for Q3 highlight significant turnaround for our business, both from a macroeconomic perspective and operationally. The zinc price averaged $1.06 per pound for the quarter, up from $0.89 per pound in Q2 and ended September at $1.09 per pound. Today, the price is $1.17 and now aware is that these prices will sustain and may go higher in the near-term due to market forces, which I will speak to later in the presentation.

For the third quarter, this depreciation in zinc price contributed positively to the revenue and earnings. We also took the opportunity to put in place a hedging program to lock in some of these cash flows while retaining the exposure and leverage to the higher zinc price. Having executed on this hedging program, we are forecasting compliance with our financial covenants related to our credit facilities over the coming quarters. At the current zinc price, we are also meaningfully cash flow positive. With the business healthier and our debt maturing only in September 2022, this also means that the urgency to act under the strategic review process has diminished and we have more time to choose the best value-enhancing option for our business and our shareholders.

Operationally, we produced over 74 million pounds of zinc, a 13% increase to the previous quarter, and we did this at a C1 cash cost of $0.81 per pound and an all-in sustaining cost of $0.91 per pound. This represents a 13% decrease in cash cost to the previous quarter despite a temporary shutdown of operations at Santander related to COVID-19, where we lost the better part of a month’s worth of production. Lastly, I am pleased to confirm our previous revised guidance for the year that we put out as part of our second quarter results.

Turning to Slide 5, I will step through the operations in detail. Starting with Perkoa, payable per – zinc production for Q3 2020 was at 39.3 million pounds. A 19% increase over the prior quarter due to improved zinc grades as higher grade stopes were mined in accordance with the revised mine plan that was developed when we updated our guidance in Q2. The average growth for the quarter was 12.7% zinc. In the quarter, we also restarted drilling on the Tier 3 deposits, which lies below the hanging wall of the main lens and has the potential to extend the mine life of Perkoa. We will have initial drill results in the fourth quarter.

In addition to the exploration activities related to Q3 deposits and near-mine exploration targets, we are also soliciting interest from potential partners to explore the regional land package that is further up hill from the mine. At Rosh Pinah, we delivered at the pre-feasibility study for the RP 2.0 expansion project, which Derek will speak to the highlights in coming slides. I would like to point out that we have begun some of the initial work related to the final feasibility study, and we are now forecasting the completion of the study by midyear 2021. We are also looking at solar energy to reduce energy cost at Rosh Pinah. We’ve submitted our application to become an approved market participant to the Namibian electricity regulator and have also expressed interest to sign a power purchase agreement to purchase solar energy equivalent to 30% of our annual energy consumption.

With respect to cost and production, a good performance from Rosh Pinah with production of 20.9 million pounds at an all-in sustaining cost of $0.90 which did not have the benefit of the lead concentrate shipment this quarter and therefore a by-product credit. We will see the lead concentrate shipment in the fourth quarter as per plan. At the end of the third quarter, we had zinc concentrate buildup in inventory of approximately 12,000 tons. And so our payable sales were down, but this is just timing – this is just a timing issue, which we will catch up in the fourth quarter. At Santander, as I mentioned on the previous slide, we restarted the operation on July 15 and are currently operating at full capacity with a reduced workforce focused on production.

While we were impacted by the temporary shutdown, I’m happy to report that our production was meaningfully higher than Q2 at 14 million pounds. and our all-in sustaining costs came in at $0.92 a pound due to the focus on production over development. This $0.92 a pound all-in sustaining cost is an especially good showing as it includes about $750,000 or about $0.05 a pound of coverage related costs tied to the temporary shutdown. At Caribou, we continue to study a number of value-enhancing opportunities while the operation remains on care and maintenance. Over to you, Derek.

Derek du Preez

Thank you, Ricus. Moving to Slide 6, I will describe the RP 2.0 expansion project, as outlined in the pre-feasibility study technical report that was released in August. The project incorporates an upgrade to the combination circuit to improve the new single-stage SAG mill and pebble crusher. The upgrade also includes a new primary crushing and ore blending system, along with circuit modifications to provide increased flotation, thickening, filtration, and pumping capacity to achieve the target throughput of 1.3 million tons per annum. The upgrade will also include several flow sheet modifications aimed at improving both the concentrate grade and metal recoveries. In addition, we will add a paste fill plant, which has the benefit of increasing ore recovery, reducing mining dilution, while also reducing the area of the tailings facility on surface as we will pump the tailings back underground. A dedicated portal and decline to the WF3 deposits will also be constructed to support the increased demand production levels and to reduce operating costs. The new trucking decline will act as an additional fresh air intake as well as enable direct ore haulage from the WF3 zone to the new surface primary crusher station utilizing large-scale 60 ton trucks.

On Slide 7, you can see the main benefits for the investment in RP 2.0. For project capital cost of $93 million, the production capacity has increased by 86% with a reduction to all-in sustaining costs to an average of $0.64 per pound post the expansion, while yielding a 10-year mine life. Economically, the project provides an NPV of $142 million, a robust IRR of 65% and the payback period of less than 4 years. Once the infrastructure is in place, we fully expect to extend the mine life and add to these economics through the definition of further resources on the Rosh Pinah property as well as the potential to process ore from the [indiscernible] property where we have a joint venture with [indiscernible]. As Ricus mentioned earlier, we are now forecasting to complete the final feasibility study by the end of Q2 2021 and looking to advance funding sources for an investment decision in the second half of 2021. Brendan, over to you.

Brendan Creaney

Thanks, Derek. On Slide 8, I am pleased to report that we have made significant progress on our T90 program this quarter, having implemented an additional $11 million of initiatives, bringing the total to $41 million. We are still forecasting to implement $43 million worth of initiatives by the end of 2020, with the remaining $7 million of our $50 million target expected in the first half of 2021. In the third quarter, we directly attribute the T90 program with reducing all-in sustaining costs by $0.08 per pound, increasing revenues by almost $1 million as well as an increasing adjusted EBITDA by $6.8 million. A few graphs on the bottom of the slide illustrate the leverage the T90 program has on our business by achieving our T90 program target the company has the potential to produce a significant margin above our $0.90 all-in sustaining cost. We illustrate the power of this leverage by taking our full year 2020 production guidance of 320 million pounds and applying various zinc prices against it. If you choose $1.15 a pound, which is close to the current spot price today, the margin above T90 is $80 million per annum or $0.10 per Trevali share.

Moving to Slide 9, as Ricus mentioned earlier, the quarter was supported by a higher average zinc price of $1.06 per pound compared to the second quarter number of $0.89 a pound. Revenues were $50.2 million, an increase of 17% relative to the second quarter due to a 19% increase in the zinc price and a 35% reduction in freight costs. This increase in revenue comes despite a 10% decrease in sales volume relative to the second quarter, having sold 65 million pounds. This lower zinc payable sold in the third quarter is largely due to the buildup of inventory at Rosh Pinah, which will be shipped in the fourth quarter. C1 cash cost of $0.81 per pound in the third quarter as compared to $0.93 per pound in the second quarter benefited from higher payable production and from the cost savings and efficiencies of the T90 program that I referenced on the previous slide. And despite not receiving a byproduct credit this quarter from Rosh Pinah in the form of a lead concentrate sale. All-in sustaining costs in the third quarter of $0.91 per pound improved compared to $1.05 per pound in Q2 2020 for the same reasons, the C1 cash costs as well as due to savings related to sustaining capital expenditures.

As mentioned on the last slide, the T90 program contributed to approximately $0.08 per pound in reduced all-in sustaining costs and increased revenues by just under $1 million for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $11.2 million improved from negative $5.7 million in Q2 2020 due to the higher zinc price and lower operating cost per pound as well as the higher inventory levels due to timing of sales. Lastly, on this slide, I would like to highlight that $17.1 million of operating cash flows before working capital that the business generated and point out that all operations contributed positively to this number.

On Slide 10, I’d like to bring your attention to the hedging program we executed on over the course of September and October, which covers approximately 50% of our forecasted production over the 6-month period, October 2020 to March 2021. The program has two key objectives; the first objective is to mitigate against the volatility of adjusted EBITDA in our business to ensure continued compliance to our credit facility’s financial covenants, which come back into effect at the end of the fourth quarter; the second objective is to maintain significant exposure to a rising zinc price, which we are bullish on. We have used 2 financial instruments to achieve this objective, put options at forward swaps. The put options, which represent approximately 25% of estimated production, provide protection to the potential downside movement in the zinc price while allowing for exposure to the upside. The strike price of the put options is $1.04 at a cost of $0.034 a pound. The forward swaps represent the other 25% of estimated production, and we entered into 2 separate arrangements to fix the price of zinc. One was entered with an average price of $1.10 per pound over the 6-month period, and the second arrangement was entered at an average price of $1.12 per pound over a shorter period of 5 months, November through March. With this program in place and where the zinc price has been trending, we expect to be in compliance with our financial covenants over the coming quarters.

On Slide 11, I wanted to take the opportunity to highlight that 54% of our sales were at the back end of the quarter having occurred in the month of September. Most of the cash related to the sales in September were collected in the month of October and at a higher zinc price than the cash collected from sales earlier in the quarter. So while our net debt position increased from Q2 to Q3 by $18 million, it is subsequently as of October 31, improved by $10.8 to $119.1 million, and that does not include 36 million pounds of zinc production that remains unsold and 8 million pounds of lead production that remains unpaid as of October 31. The nature of our business is that we see a lagging effect between the appreciation of the commodity price and when we collect the cash for sales of the commodity concentrates we produce. The impact was magnified more than normal this quarter due to both the timing of sales and the increase to the zinc price. At the current zinc price, we expect to be generating strong positive cash flow for the remainder of the year as our sales catch up. Ricus, back to you.

Ricus Grimbeek

Thanks, Brendan. Moving to Slide 12, we have refreshed the historic zinc price chart that we shared with you in the start of the last quarter. The zinc price as of today is $1.17 per pound, up 43% from the lower $0.82 back in March. While this is a significant recovery and puts the volume well into positive free cash flow territory, it only brings us back to a zinc price that was depressed by the trade wars between China and United States. And I believe this still has significant upside potential from here. Demand for the metal is strong and continues the strength on the back of an announced government infrastructure investments and stimulus programs. China is already ahead on executing their infrastructure program and we have seen strong demand for the metal there, while other countries are a little behind in their programs, in particular, United States, I expect most stimulus to be announced there as they come out of their federal election process.

On Slide 13, this picture clearly illustrates the impact COVID-19 has had and continues to have on mine production. It’s estimated that 1.4 million tons of zinc concentrate production will be lost for the full year of 2020 due to the combination of mine suspensions, closures and lower productivity levels. While on the right, you can see the expected impact to global smelting production, which was materially impacted early on in 2020, but largely recovered in the second quarter. It’s estimated that only 250,000 tons of smelting production have been impacted on an annualized basis. A key reason for the overweight production loss from mines and relative to smelter is the location of the mines. Some of the largest zinc producing nations happen to be those that have been hardest hit by COVID-19, including Peru, Mexico and Bolivia. Over the past 6 months, this has resulted in concentrate market tightness with concentrate stock of 46 days of the smelter capacity being largely depleted.

Moving to Slide 14, where our stocks for refined zinc continues to be depressed and modestly increased relative to the second quarter by 61,000 tons to 281,000 or an estimate 7 days of global consumption. This inventory level remains well below historical averages of approximately 18 days and can easily reduce in the short term due to ongoing global production issues I spoke in a previous slide. Upstream in the zinc markets, the differential between the annual benchmark treatment charges of approximately $300 a ton for 2020, which were settled back in late March, and the spot market continues to show a significant divergence due to the mine production issues and its impact on concentrate supply to smelters.

The average monthly difference between benchmark and spot TCs was $115 a ton in September. You can see on the graph that after a slow increase in TCs in June and July, TCs again retreated. Annual benchmark negotiations started for 2021 back in October when this year’s LME week kicked off virtually. Industry experts have been calling for a 2021 benchmark treatment charge of anywhere between $100 to $250 per ton with many calling the midpoint of $200, if we had a $200 treatment charge for next year, this $100 per ton decrease from 2020 rate of $300, will translate into an increased margin of $0.10 per pound or $32 million on an annualized basis when considering the midpoint of our full year guidance in 2020, so a significant boon to our business.

Turning to Slide 15, I will close by saying that the business is in a much stronger position than it was last quarter. I’m proud of everyone for working safely and achieving our planned operational targets by implementing an additional $11 million of T90 business improvement initiatives, and we are closing in on our target of an all-in sustaining cost of $0.90 per pound. While we recognize that we do down significant credit in the first half of the year, at the current zinc price, we are now meaningfully cash flow positive. And while reducing this buildup of debt is one of our key priorities, there is less urgency to do this in the short term. We have options in front of us, and we will choose the best value-enhancing option for the business and our shareholders. With the third quarter behind us and while – with tailwinds in the form of higher zinc price, we expect the positive momentum to continue. We are on track to deliver our revised 2020 guidance and are projecting compliance to our financial covenants over the coming quarters once they are reinstated at the end of Q4. I would like to take the opportunity to thank all the Trevali employees and our partners for all their support and hard work and commitment.

With that, operator, we are happy to take any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Orest Wowkodaw with Scotiabank. Your line is open.

Orest Wowkodaw

Hi, good afternoon. Ricus, did I – can you give us a bit more color on the strategic review? It sounded like you said earlier that – is that been put on hold effectively or is that still ongoing in the background?

Ricus Grimbeek

Orest, good to hear from you. Yes. No, I think what I am saying it’s definitely not on hold. What I’m saying is that we are not in a – backed up in a corner. We – as I said, we are meaningfully cash flow positive at the moment. We’ve got multiple options that we’re studying. And we’re not going to make a pressurized move without looking at real shareholder value. So we’re looking at all the options, and we’ve got time on our side. We only have to pay back our debt in September 2022. We’re meaningfully cash flow positive at the moment. So that gives us time to make the right choice. So it’s not on hold at all. It is just – we’ve got – we don’t have the pressure of doing something that we don’t really want do.

Orest Wowkodaw

So does that mean that you expect to be kind of fully in compliance with the terms of the credit facility kind of by year end and that effectively just takes the pressure off until the actual maturity of ‘22?

Ricus Grimbeek

Yes. I’ll ask Brendan to talk about that.

Brendan Creaney

Yes. Yes, thanks, Orest. As mentioned earlier in the presentation, we put the hedging program in place. One of those key objectives of that program was so we would be in compliance with the financial covenants, and we feel very comfortable with how we’ve hedged that program with 50% of our production with the put options and the forward swaps that we will be compliant. So zinc price has to drip significantly lower for us to be offside with respect to those covenants. When I say significantly, we are talking below $1.

Orest Wowkodaw

Okay. And then final question, just what’s the financing plan for the Rosh Pinah expansion? I mean that’s $93 million CapEx. What’s the likely source of financing for that?

Brendan Creaney

Yes. So I’ll take that, Ricus. Yes Ricus. We have a number of options in front of us. We still have a lot of time on our hands, where we’ve got the final feasibility study that we kicked off and working on, and that won’t be completed until midyear 2021. But we’re speaking to a number of groups, and there’s a variety of things that we can do with respect to financing there.

Orest Wowkodaw

Okay. But is partnering on the asset an option in terms of something you are considering or no?

Brendan Creaney

Yes. I mean, that’s absolutely one of the things that we’re looking at and considering, but it’s one of a multitude of options.

Orest Wowkodaw

Okay, thank you.

Ricus Grimbeek

Yes. And maybe also, Orest, if you just keep in mind that we’re also working on fixing our balance sheet at the moment. So expect a different balance sheet by that time in any case.

Orest Wowkodaw

Thanks, Ricus.

Ricus Grimbeek

Thanks.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Stefan Ioannou with Cormark Securities. Your line is open.

Stefan Ioannou

Thanks very much guys. Maybe just to follow-up on Orest’s question, just in terms of a formal decision on Rosh Pinah from the Board, do you anticipate, you get the feasibility study done middle of next year. And then at that point, we’ll get sort of a formal word from the Board or do you still want to have all the financing plan sort of ironed out formally as well before you make that green light decision?

Ricus Grimbeek

Stefan, yes, it’s a good question. And I think you understand how the process is working. So we’re doing – we started work on the feasibility study. We think it’s – we will be finished with that by the end of the second quarter next year. We will present that to the Board. And as you know, these things – that’s when the call will be made. We will leave it up to the Board. And – but if you look at the study itself, it really is a world-class asset. If that expansion is done, the all-in sustaining cost average of $0.64 per pound really gives you an asset that is a company builder.

Stefan Ioannou

Okay, great. Great. And then just, obviously, great to see the progress on the T90 program through the quarter. The all-in sustaining cost reported for the quarter of $0.91. I just noticed when you look at the actual detail, I mean, there’s a little bit of minutia of some sort of, I guess, remnant Caribou byproduct credits feeding into that number. Should we anticipate like Q4 and going forward that Caribou is completely out of the equation for the future numbers or is there still going to be a little bit more hangover coming in as precious metals and stuff get, I guess, reconciled?

Brendan Creaney

Yes. Thanks for that, Stefan. Yes, we had about a $2 million byproduct credit with respect to Caribou. So that was one of the finalized sales that just happened to be a carryover from previous quarters. There’s a little bit left, but it’s not in the $1 million range. So it’s sub-$1 million. So you shouldn’t expect that to have a material impact on our ASIC in Q4 going forward.

Stefan Ioannou

Okay, got it, got it. Great and thanks again and good to see that T90 progress.

Operator

Our next question comes from Brian MacArthur with Raymond James. Your line is open.

Brian MacArthur

Good afternoon. So I just want to follow-up on the previous question. So just technically, the debt due in 2022, you’ll be covenant-okay. But can you – do the covenants actually prevent you for making a decision on – or doing something on Rosh Pinah? Because, again, I’d say, you probably want to make that decision before the debts do, but they may want their money back. So it all kind of comes together at the same time. And as Orest said, If you have sort of $140 million plus $90 million, I’m not telling anything you haven’t figured out, I know. $220 million, I mean, that’s still a pretty big number if the zinc price doesn’t move.

Ricus Grimbeek

Yes. Thanks, Brian. And I think as I pointed out earlier to Orest as well, that we’re running the strategic process at the moment. We are – and we will be solving the balance sheet issues in – over this period. So – and it’s a great project. It’s got a quick payback time to it. It’s got a great IRR. So people tend to be able to see through that. Some investors see that. There’s a really positive zinc market in front of us as well for the coming years. There’s a long-term industrial investments that will happen around the globe. So zinc is going to be in high demand for the years to come. Supply will be constrained, especially in the shorter-term and even in the medium term. So I think investors will be able to see through that. But expect us to have dealt with a portion, if not all, but at least a big portion of our balance sheet before we need to do any financing for Rosh Pinah 2.0.

Brian MacArthur

And just on TC/RC next year, will you look to settle as soon as possible is because as you said, I mean, getting the last dollar might not matter there, but getting it down $100 even makes a huge difference for you or how – what’s you’re thinking going into those negotiations?

Ricus Grimbeek

Yes. So I wish I was at the table, pounding the table to get the benchmark number lower, but we are basically just price takers on that. So I’d be chewing very, very heavily on the corner of the miners and making sure that, that benchmark number is as low as possible. Because as you can see, it makes a material difference to our business, $100, $0.10 a pound margin is a lot of money for us. So yes, my prediction is that it will be settled somewhere – maybe in a similar time to this year, February, March time. And hopefully, that’s going to be more towards our side this year, because $300 was a very punitive number for this year that we had to deal with.

Brian MacArthur

Great. Thank you very much. That’s very helpful.

Ricus Grimbeek

Thanks, Brian.

Operator

