Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (IMH) CEO George Mangiaracina on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IMH) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 5, 2020 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Justin Moisio - Chief Administrative Officer

George Mangiaracina - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Paul Licon - Chief Financial Officer

Tiffany Entsminger - Chief Operating Officer

Tom Donatacci - Chief of Staff, Business Development

Conference Call Participants

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Impac Mortgage Holdings’ Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host Justin Moisio, Chief Administrative Officer. You may begin.

Justin Moisio

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining Impac Mortgage Holdings’ third quarter 2020 earnings call. During this call, we will make projections or other forward-looking statements in regards to, but not limited, to GAAP and taxable earnings, cash flows, interest rate risk and market risk exposure, mortgage production and general market conditions.

I would like to refer you to the business risk factors in our most recently filed Form 10-K and 10-Qs under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. This presentation, including outlook and any guidance, is effective as of the date given. And we expressly disclaim any duty to update the information herein.

I would like to get started by introducing George Mangiaracina, Chairman and CEO of Impac Mortgage Holdings.

George Mangiaracina

Thank you, Justin. Good afternoon. Thank you for joining Impac Mortgage Holdings’ third quarter 2020 earnings call. The company's executive team is with me this afternoon. On this call, we will discuss the state of the business and a number of key accomplishments for the third quarter of 2020, including the re-launch of the company's retail and TPO production platforms, the company's return to profitability and the company's extension of our convertible promissory note.

In our second quarter earnings call on August 7, we discussed that the company had executed certain de-leveraging actions by the end of April on a trade date basis and by the end of May, on a settlement date basis. These actions preserved and improve the firm's liquidity and position the company to return to actively originating loans.

The company's June 4, business update expressed the view of the market conditions and external factors have sufficiently stabilized. And the company has elected to restart retail lending activities. At that time, we also stated that we anticipated restarting TPO lending activities in the early third quarter.

As we entered Q3, the market was characterized by strong margins reflective of an imbalance between excess consumer demand relative to capacity constraints across the industry. As we mark the firm's 25th anniversary of its initial public offering in November of 1995, we are pleased to announce the company's return to profitability with positive GAAP and core earnings for Q3 2020, the first quarter since Q3 2019 that both metrics have been positive.

The company reported net GAAP earnings of $1.6 million or $0.08 per diluted common share and core earnings of $4.4 million or $0.21 per diluted common share. Origination activities related to GSE, FHA, and VA products provided the earnings that returned the firm to profitability.

Fourth quarter results should further benefit from our recent announcement that we re-engaged lending activities in the jumbo QM and the alternative credit non-QM product, which has historically been a core competency of the company.

As it further relates to production, the firm generated origination volume in excess of 400 million in the third quarter of 2020 versus only 2 million in the second quarter of 2020. 2020 second quarter volumes reflect our temporary suspension of lending activities during market dislocations.

The firm's lock pipeline as of September month end was $350 million versus $100 million for June month end. While it is challenging to project future performance, MBA and industry forecasts suggest a favorable environment for mortgage lenders in Q4 and throughout 2021. Mortgage Bankers Association forecast mortgage originations of $3.2 trillion in 2020, and $2.5 in 2021, amongst the highest totals over the past 15 years.

With respect to non-QM, while the market has not returned to its pre-COVID crisis volumes, we are encouraged by its re-emergence. The current non-QM market is characterized by tighter lending standards across the industry, in line with our firm’s long-term view on alternative credit lending, defined by quality, performance and strict adherence to ability to repay our ATR guidelines.

We continue to believe in the market opportunity and demands non-QM. The market has seen a sufficient number of capital markets investors return to the space and create ample liquidity and improving returns in the sector.

As stated earlier, improving and protecting the firm's liquidity has been a primary objective for the firm in 2020. The firm's cash and unencumbered whole loan position was approximately 65 million or $3.00 per common share at the end of the third quarter. We believe this liquidity position, as well as a continued focus on strong risk management has prepared the firm to navigate future market volatility.

In line with these objectives, we would also like to thank our capital partners for their support and sponsorship relating to our October 28 press release, announcing our convertible promissory note extension. The firm has entered into final agreements with the holders of the notes that were due November 9, 2020.

These agreements extend the maturity date of the notes an additional 18 months to May 9, 2020 and will decrease the aggregate principal amount of notes to 20 million following the firm's scheduled pay down 5 million in principal on November 9, 2020.

All of the terms of the notes remain the same, including the interest rate at 7% and the conversion price at $21.50 a share. The extension provides the company with ample liquidity to support ongoing growth and diversification as well as a margin of safety and stability to navigate potential future market dislocations.

Before turning the call over to our CFO, Paul Licon, I would like to commend our Board of Directors and our senior management team again, for their steadfast focus in 2020. I would also like to thank our dedicated employee base, remaining loyal to our firm and culture and for returning to the mission of creating stakeholder value with excitement and enthusiasm.

Paul, I hand it over to you to discuss the operating results for the third quarter.

Paul Licon

Right. Thank you, George. In Q3, we continued to execute on our plan to resume lending operations and ramp-up production after pausing operations in March due to market disruptions caused by COVID. Not only have we had success in increasing funding production from 1.7 million in June to 215 million in September to 262 million for the month of October, we have done so while carefully managing our liquidity and increasing profitability.

As George just noted, we have extended 20 million of our 25 million in convertible notes that were originally due in November of this year for an additional 18 months to May of 2022 at the same funding cost. This extended maturity gives us the flexibility to use our liquidity to continue to increase production and invest capital back into the company for continued long-term growth.

The financial results of the quarter reflected our increased production. Gain on sale of loans in Q3 was 19.3 million versus 1.5 in Q2. As a result of increasing production volumes, total operating expenses increased from 14.5 million in Q2 to 16 million in Q3, led by an increase in personnel costs from 7.8 million in Q2 to 11.2 million in Q3. Under current production conditions, we expect compensation expense to level off. This, of course, is subject to market capacity constraints.

GAAP net income, before tax, improved from a loss of 22.8 million in Q2 to income of 1.6 million in Q3, while core earnings also saw significant improvement from a core loss of 10.4 million in Q2 to core earnings of 4.4 million in Q3 for a total positive swing in core earnings of 14.8 million during the quarter.

Our 2020 year-to-date GAAP net loss, before tax, was 86 million, while year-to-date core loss was 62 million. This compares to 2019 year-to-date GAAP net loss, before tax, of 7.4 million and 2019 year-to-date core earnings of 14 million.

Turning to liquidity, as of the end of Q3, we had 55.4 million in unrestricted cash and 9 million in unencumbered loans on our balance sheet, of which, we expect to monetize the carrying value versus 43 million in unrestricted cash and 31..6 million in unencumbered loans at the end of Q2.

In addition, we currently have warehouse lines with combined borrowing capacity of $550 million. During the quarter, our fund-to-sell turn times were in the mid-teens to low 20-day range. However, this remains subject to the risk of increased turn times and capacity constraints of our investors that is inherent in an aggregator execution model. Based on our current cash position, product-turn times and borrowing resources, we feel we have the liquidity necessary to meet our near-term production goals.

Based on current execution levels and marketing conditions, we expect to continue to increase income in Q4 as we exceed our original funding goal of $250 million a month, increase our productive diversity and ramp-up our TPO channel.

I will now turn it over to Tiffany, our Chief Operating Officer to discuss production mix and product focus.

Tiffany Entsminger

Thank you, Paul. As previously mentioned, we resumed lending and retail and wholesale channels in June and August respectively. Ramping origination and funding volume month-over-month, we ended the third quarter on target for the projected $250 million run rate. We expect to maintain this trend right through the fourth quarter of 2020 with some stretched capacity in retail and a slight increase to projected wholesale volume by the end of the quarter.

The primary focus in both channels has been the origination of GSE and government products. Margins continue to be attractive in these spaces, as well as the availability of diversified capital markets distribution exits. While the initial tightening of the credit box resulting in GSE and government overlays across the industry has normalized to some extent over the last quarter, most lenders still maintain risk-based overlays and impact is no different.

We adjusted our credit box in line with many other lenders during the third quarter and continue to monitor these changes to maintain a competitive, yet, responsible offering in the retail and TPO markets. Origination volume abounds across the industry, and with that, capacity constraints and wage inflation has limited many lenders and their ability to maintain efficient cycle times.

Despite any increased expense or competition for resources affecting our current models, we have retained reinstated and recruited some of the outstanding talent in the market to support our current capacity run rate of at least 250 million a month. We also continue to offer efficient cycle times to service our consumers and brokers.

The company currently has just over 300 employees, up from 250 employees at the end of the second quarter, and more than 50 employees added during the third quarter primarily supporting retail production.

Organic lead volumes continued to perform favorably throughout the third quarter, requiring little to no spend into business promotion month-over-month. As we continue to add new products to the channels, adjust marketing to support volume targets, and manage seasonality, we anticipate increased spend in business promotion in the fourth quarter for 2020.

As previously noted, our warehouse capacity was reduced as part of our de-risking strategy in the second quarter to better support our volume targets. We believe our current warehouse capacity is sufficient to maintain our ongoing origination volume and growth projection. Synchronization and risk mitigation between our operations post-closing in warehouse teams to settle assets efficiently, particularly around aggregator delivery, is also a primary focus with respect for our continued growth.

We released our jumbo QM and non-QM products as scheduled in the wholesale channel at the end of the third quarter. In addition to re-emergence of investor interest in non-GSE alternative credit products, there seems to be a renewed commitment around liquidity for alternative credit products that abided during the COVID-19 market dislocation. We are pleased to return to our core non-QM product suite as a complimentary offering to our GSE and government products. And we remain optimistic around the growth opportunities in this space.

That concludes the financial results and our prepared remarks. Justin Moisio, our CAO, will now open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Justin Moisio

So we received some questions ahead of the call. Unfortunately, Trevor Cranston with JMP Securities had scheduling conflicts with our earnings call. Busy time of year for everyone. So, I'll just read through some of the questions and which Trevor sent over and we can just kind of work around the table here.

Trevor's first question was, do you still see $250 million monthly run rate as the rate target? What do you see as an attainable production level for the TPO channel near term? So, Tiffany take that.

Tiffany Entsminger

Sure. The $250 million run rate is the right target to support what we consider to be a baseline level of profitability across the organization. I would say that we have capacity to do up to 350 million really dependent on the ease of execution with the capital markets. We're open to increasing the target, but we remain mindful of the risk associated particularly with the aggregated delivery. The fact we're still experiencing a global pandemic that had a pretty immediate effect on the market two quarters ago is something that we also want to be mindful of. With respect to TPO, I could see us going to about a $50 million run rate by the end of the year.

Justin Moisio

So, Trevor had an additional question regarding hiring employees, capacity to reach production goals. I think that ties in with what you said about our current capacity. So, do you want to touch on that?

Tiffany Entsminger

Sure. So we're continuously hiring. We want to support our growth and also provide that additional stretched capacity beyond our current run rates. We're currently staffed adequately to meet our goals, and in some, we want to try to stay ahead of the curve. There's definitely capacity challenges in the market right now and we want to give the organization an opportunity to not just meet but exceed our goals.

Justin Moisio

Okay. Okay. Next question is related to margin. So Trevor inquired as to an update on our outlook for gain on sale margins in terms of where we are currently, and then, how we see that going into 2021? So Paul, just generally, some – your thoughts around that?

Paul Licon

Sure. Yes, I mean, similar to the rest of the industry, we're seeing execution prices and related margins higher than historical average. Our outlook is that this will continue for the next 12 months to 18 months, at which point, we do expect margins to compress, as industry participants, you know, increase their capacity and start to work down their pipelines. I think Tom has some additional color on that.

Tom Donatacci

Yes. I think it's – you know, it's hard to talk about gain on sale and loan execution, you know, without talking about MSRs and the values associated with that component of the asset. Liquidity has improved since the spring and higher yields are quite attractive. And so, liquidity continues to improve, since the [illiquidity] event in the earlier portion of the year going into spring.

Interestingly, pricing really hasn't improved, yet, in line with that liquidity. And so, you know, Impac sees the economic value of MSRs as being greater than the market value being offered today. And with that in mind, conventional yields are probably looking at 10% to 12%, [indiscernible] yields are probably 15% plus. And so, we may look at retaining MSRs in the future. Thanks, Paul.

George Mangiaracina

Yes, I'll just – this is George, again. I'll just jump in, we get questions often about margins on the non-QM products, you know, traditionally, you would expect margins in alternative credit products to be greater than margins in the GSE product. In this universe, however, the margins were about 50% better. Without getting into specifics on margins for each product, [let’s say] margins of 50% better in GSE than they are non-QM. And as a result, we've directed a lot of our efforts in, you know, terms of advertising in the [LOs] around the GSE product.

So, it's an easier loan to originate, quick turn times, [indiscernible] risk where we're hard pressed to aggressively, you know, start originating non-QM again, when the margin risk return profile isn't there. Although we are building that business back, we're being very cautious around it and sensitive to pricing. Justin?

Justin Moisio

Yes. So, I mean, Trevor's next question was really around non-QM guidelines, progress on lack of clarity around loans and opt in to forbearance. So, you know, Tiffany, Tom, I know you both have been very close to that, which I don't know, if you want to weigh in at all?

Tom Donatacci

Yes. You know, I'll speak to it. I'd say, you know, investors have largely returned to the non-QM market. The appetite, I'd say, is as strong as it was pre-COVID, you know, since the market dislocation. Guidelines are generally more conservative than 2019 and early 2020 primarily as it relates to FICO and LTV.

I think another point worth mentioning is, you know, forbearance concerns had led to a lot of the illiquidity of the non-QM market in Q1. And those concerns have eased significantly, particularly as we've seen forbearance rates across the industry, whether it be for non-QM or conventional in government products.

You know, as George, you just mentioned, margins continue to be lower than pre-COVID and lower than what, you know, originators can generate, you know, via GSE production. But we've started to see those improve in the last month or two. Liquidity is really more than sufficient at this point and we look forward to, you know, increasing supply as we head into 2021.

Justin Moisio

Okay, great.

George Mangiaracina

Again, and from a capital market markets perspective – this is George, again. From a capital markets perspective, I think we're, you know, I'd say surprised and encouraged that, in our view, a good percentage of the, I’ll call it, legacy non-QM asset that was hung on March 15. It actually cleared the market for securitizations or [indiscernible] with, you know, larger, financially [durable] capital players who can hold the asset long term. And so that assets – the timeframe around clearing that was accelerated and compressed. And that to us, indicates that we have a very healthy securitization in secondary market for non-QM. So, once the margins come back into line, we’ll deliver into that.

Justin Moisio

Thanks. These next two questions, I could probably lump together, the first piece of it was how do we see – how long do we see the refi demand lasting for? And then, the second component of that is related to the competitive landscape with the demand around refi. So, Tiffany, if you could touch on that?

Tiffany Entsminger

Sure. I would say based on some of the research that we've done, the consensus in the industry right now is that rates are expected to stay low presumably through 2021 and extending at least through the next 12 months to 18 months. The projection is, you know, right around the 3% average rate. There's still a large population of consumers across the country that have not yet availed themselves to lower rates and payments. So there's absolutely consumer demand there. We know there are capacity constraints in the industry, so it's going to take time for that to work its way through the system.

I would say, you know, with the capacity constraints related to competitive landscape, there's definitely, you know, wage inflation. And probably the most surprising thing that we're seeing is, you know, the wage inflation and the increased incentives around recruiting and retaining staff. Salaries seem to be largely outsized and far above a normalized market. So, I think that's only going to be sustainable for a short period of time and hopefully returning to a more normalized rate once the capacity works its way through.

Justin Moisio

Okay. Well, those are the only questions that we've received. So at this time, we will end our third quarter call. We look forward to speaking to the market again in 2021 when we report our year-end results. Thank you all very much.

