Interface's (TILE) CEO Dan Hendrix on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Christine Needles

Good morning and welcome to Interface's conference call regarding third quarter 2020 results hosted by Dan Hendrix, Chairman and CEO; and Bruce Hausmann, Vice President and CFO.

During today's conference call any management comments regarding Interface's business, which are not historical information, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of our management team, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based.

Any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any such statement, including risks and uncertainties associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and those described in our SEC filings. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements.

Management's remarks during this call also refer to certain non GAAP measure. Reconciliation's of the non GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures and explanations for their use are contained in the company's earnings release and Form 8-K furnished with the FEC today.

Lastly, this call is being recorded and broadcasted for Interface. It contains copyrighted material and may not be rerecorded or rebroadcasted without Interface's express permission. Your participation on the call confirms your consent to the company's taping and broadcasting of it. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call for question.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Dan Hendrix, chairman and CEO.

Dan Hendrix

Good morning and thank you for joining us today. Before we discuss financial results for the quarter, let me first talk about the status of our business and what we're seeing in the marketplace.

Thank you to Interface team for your hard work this quarter as we continue to manage through COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing impacts on our business. We remain focused on managing the things that we can control while continuing to invest in initiatives specifically our product innovation pipeline, and selling system that will set us up for long term success. I'm very proud of the team for providing best-in-class service levels, while ensuring the safety of our people. Though our net sales were down 20% in the third quarter versus last year, I'm encouraged by some early bright spots in the business. Third quarter orders increased 11% sequentially compared to the second quarter, potentially signaling stabilization. We saw modest sequential improvement across all product categories.

We're beginning to see modestly improving trends in Europe. In particular, we're having a standout year and our nora rubber business in Germany. And our business in China has returned to growth. Australia seems to have a better handle on COVID-19 than most of the world. And more people returning to the office in Asia-Pacific where work from the home is less common, this is a positive signal for us with half our revenues outside the United States.

We maintained healthy adjusted gross margins of 37% in the third quarter despite a 31% decline in carpet tile production. This reflects the strong capabilities of our supply chain and operation teams and the flexibility of our 70% variable manufacturing cost structures.

We remain committed to right-sizing the business to maintain our profitability when necessary. We have taken action to realize $80 million of annual run rate cost reductions in response to the pandemic and anticipate full year 2020 adjusted SG&A expense of approximately $310 million.

Overall, we have made progress expanding our product lines. In 2016, carpet tile made up nearly 100% of our revenue. Today, it is only two-thirds of our sales. We've quickly grown our LVT business since launching in 2017 and acquired rubber business in 2018. We believe rubber and LVT have doubled Interface's total addressable market for about $4 billion to approximately $9 billion and there's an opportunity for additional reach in the $10 billion commercial soft flooring market with the ongoing conversion of broadloom to carpet tile.

To further strengthen our competitive position we also continue to expand our market presence in end markets beyond the corporate office. This includes healthcare, education, life sciences, hospitality, retail, consumer and multifamily where we compete on design, innovation, service price, and sustainability. In the past few years these efforts have resulted in major shifts in our revenue composition. The commercial office market which used to represent the majority of our revenue is now less than half our business. This diversification helps us to adapt during times of economic and market volatility.

In the current environment we are capitalizing on opportunities in hospitality where hotels are renovating and remodeling while at limited capacity. And we see the same trends in healthcare and education, especially K through 12. In addition, the direct consumer e-commerce platform of our core business is having an exceptionally strong year growing double digits. With COVID-19 we're seeing a change in design needs in schools and offices. Renovations and remodel compared to new construction make about 80% of our commercial business. And we expect to get traction accommodating redesigns that address social distancing measures, as large companies and businesses begin to reopen. Our products can help to address these challenges with design elements like pattern and shading to guide traffic direction, zoning, and other visual cues.

Ultimately, companies still view office space as a necessity for culture and innovation. As they say culture beats strategy every time. We anticipate demand to pick up in the coming quarters and we believe there will be recovering office market in the second half of 2021. According to our recent Gensler study, 44% of employees prefer to be back in the office full-time, while 44% prefer a hybrid office-home arrangement. This bodes well for the comeback of the office market.

We're also increasing our focus on the US Commercial dealer discretionary market through value engineered product and increasing selling focus from our sales force. Our objective is to take our fair share of this $2 billion market opportunity by focusing on the dealers and offering high end products that low to mid price points.

I'm also very excited to share an important milestone in our sustainability journey. In October, we rolled out our first carbon negative carpet tile measured cradle-to-gate. We launched this new product as part of our latest global collection called Embodied Beauty along with our new non-vinyl bio based CQuest Bio and CQuest BioX backings. These new backings are first non-PVC product offers in the United States expanding on market opportunity with the growing customer base that prefer a non-PVC option.

The Embodied Beauty styles are currently available in the United States and we expect to launch them globally in 2021. We are encouraged by early demand from our customers, many of them care about embodied carbon in their built space and have made their own commitment to be carbon negative in the future. We firmly believe that the demand will only increase as more companies set carbon reduction targets and is a big step toward our commitment for Interface to be carbon negative enterprise by 2040.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Bruce to discuss the financial results for the third quarter.

Bruce Hausmann

Thank you, Dan. And good morning, everyone. As we close out the third quarter, orders were down 21% compared to the prior year, with orders down 25% in Americas, 16% in EMEA, and 15% in Asia Pacific. That said, orders increased 11% over the second quarter, potentially signaling stabilization in demand.

Net sales in the third quarter 2020 were $279 million down 20% compared to the prior year period but up 7% sequentially compared to Q2. Declines in carpet tile were somewhat moderated by lesser declines in LVT and rubber. Sales in the Americas were down 29% with declines across all product categories. In EMEA, sales were down 17% in local currency, and down 12% in US dollars, again with declines across all product categories. And sales in Asia-Pacific were down 10% in local currency, and they were down 8% in US dollars. Declines in carpet tile were offset by solid performance in both LVT and rubber.

In our global market segments, we continue to see growth of living which includes student housing, senior living, and multi residential. We also saw growth in public buildings and transportation in the quarter.

Third quarter adjusted gross profit margin was 37.2%. While this was down 270 basis points from the prior year period, it was still a very healthy outcome when carpet tile production was down 31% year-over-year. This is a testament to our strong supply chain, strong plant operators and our ability to flex our plant and cost structure with changes in demand.

SG&A expenses were at $88 million in the third quarter or 31.6% of net sales while adjusted SG&A expenses were $75 million for 27.1% of net sales in the third quarter of 2020. The company has implemented several cost reducing initiatives to align with reduced customer demand and anticipates full year 2020 adjusted SG&A expenses of approximately $310 million.

In the third quarter we recorded $8 million of severance charges related to payments for our voluntary and involuntary separation program. And we've benefited from approximately $3.5 million in various wage support and employee retention programs around the world. We continue to realign the company's cost structure while investing in innovation to keep the company strong and agile for the medium to long term.

The third quarter operating income was $16 million compared to operating income of $44 million in the prior year period. And third quarter 2020 adjusted operating income was $28 million versus adjusted operating income of $46 million in the third quarter of last year.

We recorded net income of $6 million in the third quarter of 2020 or $0.10 per diluted share, and third quarter 2020 adjusted net income was $17 million or $0.28 per diluted share, and adjusted EBITDA was $37 million. Please refer to our press release for reconciliations of GAAP to non GAAP numbers.

Turning to our balance sheet and cash flows, we generated $65 million in cash from operations and had $378 million in liquidity at the end of the quarter. We effectively controlled costs and closely managed our cash flow during this ongoing period of softened demand.

Inventory was down $18 million or 7% year over year, driven by a decline in carpet tile, notably finished goods inventory decreased 25% year over year.

Managing our working capital metrics continues to be a top priority. We ended the quarter with $104 million of cash and repaid $43 million of debt during the quarter. Net debt or gross debt minus cash on hand was $482 million. And the last 12 months of adjusted EBITDA was $162 million at the end of the third quarter, resulting in a leverage ratio of 2.9 times net debt to adjusted EBITD.

Interest expense was $5 million in the third quarter compared to $7 million in the third quarter of last year. And depreciation and amortization were $12 million in the quarter versus $11 million in the third quarter of last year.

Capital expenditures were $11 million in the third quarter compared to $19 million in the third quarter of last year. And we anticipate capital expenditures to be approximately $60 million for the full year 2020 and approximately $30 million for the full year 2021 as we've moderated capital spending plans this year and plan to reduce them further next year.

While we are seeing indications of stabilization in our end markets, a high level of uncertainty created by the global pandemic still remains. As a result, Interface is not providing fiscal year 2020 guidance. That said, based on everything we know today, we anticipate Q4 2020 will be similar to Q3 2020 in terms of the year-over-year revenue decline and gross profit margins.

And now I'll turn the call back to Dan for concluding remarks.

Dan Hendrix

Thank you, Bruce. We are encouraged by some of the recent data points and trends we're seeing in our end markets. And we believe that a broad portfolio coupled with a more focused segmentation strategy will bolster our share growth. We're committed to innovation and have a strong pipeline of exciting new products for 2021.

We will continue to right size organization to meet demand and focus on strong liquidity and cash flow generation. Most notably Interface will continue to be successful, resilient, and agile during these changing times as we always have been.

Thank you to the entire Interface team around the world for your resilience and dedication to our company and our customers. Your health and safety remain our top priority and we truly value your hard work and commitment. I'm proud of the way our company is navigating this challenging year with COVID-19. Thank you also to our customers and shareholders for your continued support. We remain focused on keeping our business strong and well positioned for long term success.

With that I'll open it up for questions. Operator?

Our first question comes from Kathryn Thompson with Thompson Research Group. Your line is open.

Brian Biros

Hey, good morning. It's actually Brian on for Kathryn. Thank you for taking my questions. I wanted to start with the outlook for Q4 and kind of see if you can help bridge the gap between the two statements of Q3 orders were up 11% sequentially but Q4 is in fact similar to Q3. I guess, sort of thought if orders were up a little bit more than maybe Q4 would be up a little bit more, but it sounds like to be down to a similar span of Q3. So, I guess, how do we bridge the gap between those two?

Bruce Hausmann

Yes. Good morning, Brian. This is Bruce Hausmann. So the way we're thinking about Q4 based on everything we know today is that if you think about year-over-year top line growth, it'll be really similar to what we saw in Q3. And if you think about gross profit margins, we're thinking that they'll be very similar to what we saw in Q3. And if we think about full year SG&A it'll be about $310 million approximately for the full year. And of course, we have three quarters banked so far so you can pretty much back into the Q4 number. And so the good news is that we're seeing stabilization in the business. The good news is that orders sequentially are up. But based on all the puts and takes of the numbers, that's kind of how we -- how our best estimate of where Q4 will probably come out.

Brian Biros

Okay. And then, I guess, maybe on the gross margins in the quarter down 270 basis points, I think that was a little more than Q2 is down. I guess, what are the drivers for that in the quarter and it seems like volume production should have been a lot higher in Q3. Hopefully, we would have seen some lower input costs from the lower input costs that were in the first half of 2020 kind of flowing through the income statement in the back half of the year. I guess how we think about the puts and takes for the margin performance in the quarter?

Bruce Hausmann

Yes. Good morning, Brian. This is Bruce Hausmann again. So, in Q2, our production was down about 36% and then Q3 it was down about 31%. In Q4, we're anticipating a similar level. There are, as you mentioned, there are a lot of puts and takes in that. We felt really good about where the gross margins landed for the quarter based on great operators in our plants, great supply chain organization and a strong ability to manage costs. We're not necessarily seeing -- this is not an inflationary environment from an input inflation standpoint, but it's not necessarily a heavy deflationary environment either. So you kind of take in all those factors. And again, where the GP landed, we thought it was a great outcome and we're anticipating a similar outcome for Q4.

Dan Hendrix

Yes. And we and we continue to bring down finished goods inventory as well.

Bruce Hausmann

Yes, that's a really good point. I don't know if you heard that point, but finished goods inventory was down 25%, which is -- so we continue to be very focused on our working capital.

Operator

Your next question is from Keith Hughes with Truist Securities. Your line is open.

Keith Hughes

Given some of the shifts in the market you had talked about towards soft surface from carpet that you're addressing and given the downturn with carpet tile now, are you looking to permanently take some carpet tile capacity out and given this production rate that you discussed earlier?

Dan Hendrix

Not right now we're not. We continue to look at capacity in Asia. We have a lot of capacity there and we're going to -- you know, we want to we want to capture the China market and we have a plant in China that services the Chinese market and our Thailand plant services the rest of Asia. And we have an Australian plant. So we're not looking to take it out today, but we'll continue to look at it and flex it as demand ebbs and flows.

Keith Hughes

Okay. And you had discussed $80 million run rate of cost savings. Can you talk about how much of that will be realized in '20 and how much in '21?

Bruce Hausmann

Keith, this is Bruce Hausmann. I was wondering if you were going to ask that question. We're still working through our AOP or our annual operating plan process. And we're going department by department, line by line and grinding through all the numbers. And so we don't have any forward guidance on that number for this call but we will provide that on our next call. And -- but I would just say that we're going to continue managing the cost structure of the business in line with our current demand. And I'm sure you've noticed our SG&A is way down year-over-year. And I think that we're doing a good job of controlling that line and making sure that that's in alignment with our current top line.

Keith Hughes

It's fair to say the majority of it will be seen in '21?

Bruce Hausmann

There will be some things that will happen in '21, like, for example, merit increases will come back. For example, bonuses, all sort of get reset based on new targets and things like that. So that's all the math that we're working through --

Keith Hughes

And the furloughs.

Bruce Hausmann

And the furloughs would come back. We had a number of furloughs. We also had some wage support programs this year, principally in Europe, where they're government-sponsored programs that we get reimbursed. And we're just not sure if those will be recurring next year if that's country by country, government by government that has to approve those so.

Dan Hendrix

But we have taken out some permanent structural costs as well too.

Bruce Hausmann

We have.

Keith Hughes

Okay. That's part of the 80 million, I assume, correct?

Bruce Hausmann

Yes. Yes, it is.

Dan Hendrix

Yes.

Keith Hughes

Okay. All right. And I guess just any kind of update for us on the CEO search where you stand on that process?

Dan Hendrix

We're looking at doing that next year. It's sort of a tough time to do a CEO search in this pandemic, so we're looking to kick it off next year.

David MacGregor

Let me go back to the first question that was asked about the discrepancy between the observation on the order book and then the thought that 4Q will look a lot like 3Q. I guess, the building in orders is happening a little further out in the order book, is it? And, I guess, the question I wanted to ask on this point is, are you seeing any slowdown in the number of push outs and revisions and deferrals? Is that what's giving you some sense of encouragement when you talk about the improving order patterns or maybe you just elaborate a little further on that?

Dan Hendrix

Well, we're not seeing cancelations, but we are seeing delays, David, in the order book. And actually our order book actually, I think has grown a little better. And so we just don't know what the fourth quarter next year is going to look like with the pandemic and even the second wave of the pandemic. So we're thinking that we're stabilized where we are, and it's down 20% today. And hopefully we'll see the office market come back. But we're not just sitting on the office market. We're actually going after a lot of other opportunities and trying to go after the healthcare market with our other business, trying to go after this deal of business that we've talked about on the last call, David. So we're trying to take share out there as well.

David MacGregor

Okay. And then I wanted to come back and ask you about the dealer discretionary business, because it's just kind of a new business for you, I think, isn't it? And I'm just trying to understand how we should think about that with regard to the cash flow for 2021. Clearly, your CapEx is going to be down pretty sharply. Just what your thoughts are in terms of maintenance CapEx these days. But my guess is, as you build a discretionary -- dealer discretionary business is probably a bit of a burden to working capital. So could you just talk about how we should think about '21? And I realize you haven't provided '21 guidance yet, but just conceptually to think about the moving pieces directionally in the cash flow model for next year.

Dan Hendrix

Well, let me see if I can answer for the CapEx maintenance we're around $30 million next year and CapEx and we're going to hold it to that line. We're really focused on paying down debt. Yeah. As far as the -- it's the U.S. business we're focused on the on the dealer business. 90% of our business goes through the dealer, but we specify almost all of our business and we hold the spec and we pull it through the dealer. But the dealer has discretionary businesses they also control and we've really never focused on that discretionary piece of the market with those dealers because we've always focused on the end user and the community. So we're going to pivot and really focus on the dealer and show them some love with products and with technology and with our salespeople actually calling them and treat them like a customer.

David MacGregor

So how should we think about that in terms of just the inventory build that's required?

Dan Hendrix

Yes. There's not an inventory build on that at all.

Bruce Hausmann

Yes, David, this is Bruce. We don't anticipate any sort of meaningful increase to working capital to go and capture that piece of the market. There is there is going to be some new product development around the mid to low-end pricing that goes after that dealer market, but it won't be inventory related.

David MacGregor

So it is going to be somewhat of it to the extent you're successful this was going to be a little bit of a headwind to gross margins I would guess for next year?

Dan Hendrix

We will engineer the product to go after that market where we have pretty healthy margins in there.

David MacGregor

And then finally for me, just how should I think about especially paying down a little bit of debt in the quarter, how should I think about deleveraging goals for the next 12 to 18 months?

Dan Hendrix

Well, my goal is to be under two. I've always been -- under two as my goal. And we're going to take all our available cash to pay down debt.

David MacGregor

How quickly can you get to there, Dan?

Dan Hendrix

Two years. I think I'm looking at -- I'm looking at my CFO smile, but two years to three for sure.

Bruce Hausmann

Yes. Our number one capital allocation policy, David, is to pay down debt first. And as we mentioned, we're going to decrease CapEx materially next year, which will free up a lot of additional free cash in order to do that.

Dan Hendrix

Well, thank you for listening to our third quarter call, and I'm looking forward to talking about the fourth quarter call. And please, everybody be safe. Thank you.

