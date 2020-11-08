Venator Materials PLC's (VNTR) CEO Simon Turner on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Q3 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call November 5, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Thank you, Chris, and good morning, everyone. I am Kate Robertson, Investor Relations for Venator Materials. Welcome to Venator's third quarter 2020 earnings call. Joining us on the call today are Simon Turner, President and CEO; and Kurt Ogden, Executive Vice President and CFO.

This morning, we released our earnings for the third quarter 2020 via press release and posted the release and accompanying slides to our website at venatorcorp.com.

During this call, we may make statements about our projections or expectations for the future. All such statements are forward-looking, and while they reflect our current expectations, they may involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. You should review our filings with the SEC for more information regarding the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these projections or expectations. We do not plan on publicly updating or revising any forward-looking statements during the quarter.

We will also refer to non-GAAP financial measures, such as EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, free cash flow and net debt. You can find reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in our earnings release, which has been posted to our website.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Simon.

Simon Turner

Thanks, Kate, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our third quarter 2020 earnings call. Firstly, I would like to thank all our associates for how they have responded to the constant challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are all a credit to our business and our values.

Let's begin on Slide 3. Venator delivered $17 million of adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter. Our total sales volume declined 9% compared to the prior year period, primarily as a result of the pandemic.

Compared to the prior year quarter, we have seen a gradual recovery in demand for most of our products, resulting in a 3% increase in sales volumes, notwithstanding the fact that the third quarter is traditionally seasonally weaker than the second quarter. And we suffered the impact of Hurricane Laura within our TiO2 segment.

I would also like to point out that our timber treatment and color pigments businesses continue to demonstrate resilience in the challenging macroeconomic environment. We delivered 24 million of free cash flow in the quarter, primarily due to reduction of inventories as we aligned our production to meet demand.

Turning to Slide 4 on our cost programs, we are continuously looking to implement additional self help actions to improve our cost profile and competitiveness. As you know, we have had several cost reduction programs that we have successfully delivered on.

As previously promised, we recently started a new 2020 Business Improvement Program focused on further reducing our cost. We expect this program to deliver $55 million of annual EBITDA improvement by the end of 2022 compared to 2019. The 2020 Business Improvement Program is incremental to our 2019 Business Improvement Program and includes 10 million of color pigments savings previously identified and as well as $45 million other savings from manufacturing cost improvement and SG&A. As a result, we anticipate there will be an approximately 10% reduction in workforce, primarily in Germany.

These savings will more than replace approximately $30 million of non-recurring savings from our COVID-19 initiatives. The manufacturing cost improvements come from across our network and include our intention to permanently reduce 50 kilotons of TiO2 and 50 kilotons of functional additives nameplate capacity in Germany.

We expect future cash restructuring costs to deliver the 2020 Business Improvement Program to be within the range of $45 million to $50 million. Of the $60 million we expect to save in 2020, we have recognized around 75% of these savings year-to-date. In 2021, we expect to deliver total savings of approximately $65 million as we more than offset the non-recurring savings from our COVID-19 initiatives.

Turning to Slide 5, and our Titanium Dioxide segment. In the third quarter, our Titanium Dioxide sales volumes increased by 2% compared to the prior quarter. Excluding the impact of Hurricane Laura, the improvement would have been 4%. TiO2 sales volumes declined by 11% compared to the prior year period, and represents an improvement from the second quarter comparison, as we return to a more normalized demand environment. Our average TiO2 price remained stable in USD, but declined 3% sequentially in local currency, particularly as a result of unfavorable product mix which lowered the TiO2 average selling price.

Looking at our business regionally, on a relative basis, North America was the most resilient region in the quarter, followed by APAC and Europe. Excluding the impact of Hurricane Laura, sales volumes in North America were comparable to the second quarter. APAC demand was stable with the second quarter, and there was a notable recovery in Europe primary of our functional TiO2 products, which was expected as Europe was impacted by the most restrictive policy responses to the pandemic in the first half of 2020.

In the third quarter, we generated $21 million of adjusted EBITDA in our Titanium Dioxide segment, compared to $51 million in 3Q '19 and $35 million in the prior quarter. The impact of unabsorbed fixed costs as we moderated production at our manufacturing facilities to better align with demand was the largest driver of the decrease. These costs were partially offset by our cost reduction initiatives.

Turning to the outlook, we are monitoring the current resurgence of COVID-19 across various locations and corresponding impacts on our businesses. At this moment, our sales in October and order book for November do not suggest any further weakness to the COVID-19 resurgence. In the fourth quarter, we expect to see some seasonality with our sales volumes compared to the third quarter of 2020 and expect prices to remain stable. We are beginning to see a modest improvement in textile demand within our specialty TiO2 business. The pace and shape of recovery remains contingent on policy responses to the pandemic.

Turning to Slide 6 and Performance Additives, revenues in the third quarter of 2020 were similar to the prior year, and improvement in average selling prices and positive sales mix more than offset lower demand related to COVID-19. We continue to see weak demand in automotive end-use applications impacting demand for certain of our functional addictives products. On the other hand, we continue to see strong demand for our timber treatment products as DIY trends in North America remained healthy.

Sequential volume in color pigments improved significantly in the quarter, which is typically seasonally softer due to higher construction sales, which in turn reduced the average selling price. The Performance Additives4 segment generated $5 million of adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter, down $8 million compared to the prior year period. The impact of unabsorbed fixed costs as we moderated production of our manufacturing facilities to better align with demand was the largest driver of the decrease. These costs were partially offset by our cost reduction initiatives.

As I mentioned earlier, we intend to rationalize capacity of our functional additives facility in Germany to further manage our controllable costs. These actions along with the $10 million color pigments cost and operational efficiencies will deliver incremental EBITDA within the Performance Additives segment through 2022. As in our TiO2 business, we are monitoring the current resurgence of COVID-19 across various locations for any impact to our Performance Additives businesses.

At the moment, our sales in October and order book for November, do not suggest any further weakness due to COVID-19 resurgence. In the fourth quarter, we expect demand to decline in line with normal seasonality and pricing for our Performance Additives segment to remain stable compared to the prior quarter with differences by product and application.

I will now pass the call over to Kurt to discuss our financials. I will then return to provide some additional comments. Kurt?

Kurt Ogden

Thanks, Simon. Let's go ahead and turn to Slide number 7. In the third quarter, total adjusted EBITDA declined $33 million compared to the prior year period. The decline was primarily attributable to lower demand resulting in lower sales volumes and unfavorable fixed cost absorption as we moderated production at our plants, while managing our inventory levels in response to the needs of our customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These were partially offset by lower SG&A costs from our Business Improvement Program and our COVID-19 cost reduction initiatives. Compared to the second quarter, total adjusted EBITDA decreased by $20 million. The decline was primarily attributable to unfavorable fixed cost absorption as we moderated production at our plants while managing our inventory levels in response to customer demand during the pandemic. This was partially offset by a sequential improvement in sales volumes in our TiO2 and Performance Additives segments.

Turning to Slide 8 and our cash flow bridge, we continue our intense focus on improving our free cash flow profile. In the third quarter, we generated $24 million of positive free cash flow. This was primarily due to efficient working capital management, as we aligned our production network to meet demand with a strict focus on inventory management. Looking forward to the fourth quarter, we are further reducing our estimated 2020 cash uses associated with restructuring and Pori related items by $5 million each.

At the end of the third quarter, total liquidity was $472 million, consisting of $208 million in cash and $264 million of undrawn availability under our asset based revolving lending facility. We do not have any significant long-term maturities until 2024. We will continue to exercise rigorous discipline over our cash usage and capital deployment as we work toward improving our operational cash flow.

With that, I'll turn it back to Simon.

Simon Turner

Thanks, Kurt. On August 28, we announced that the funds advised by SK Capital Partners, LP have agreed to purchase approximately 42.5 million shares, representing just under 40% of Venator’s outstanding shares from Huntsman Corporation. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals which are progressing well and the transaction is expected to close near year end.

Our third quarter results demonstrate our commitment to our customer-tailored approach, the execution of our business improvement programs and our relentless focus on cash generation. Our business is beginning to see gradual recovery demand for most products, notwithstanding what is traditionally a seasonally lower quarter, and the impact of Hurricane Laura in our TiO2 segment.

In the fourth quarter we expect historical seasonal patterns to be muted with stable selling prices. A favorable benefit from increased production rates will largely be offset by higher feedstock costs and lower savings from our non-recurring COVID-19 initiatives.

Our strategy remains as follows. We are committed to our customer-tailored approach in both our TiO2 and Performance Additives segments. This balance has been anticipated effect of reducing margin volatility and improving visibility for us and our customers. We are focused on strengthening our leadership position in specialty and differentiated TiO2, as well as improving the mix in our Performance Additives segments.

As promised, we have identified new cost savings, which along with the $10 million color pigments cost and operational efficiencies will deliver $55 million of annual savings by the end of 2022 and improve the cost competitiveness of our business. This new program builds on our successful delivery of prior cost reduction and initiatives.

As Kurt mentioned, we delivered positive free cash flow in the third quarter, and our expected cash uses in 2020 will be significantly below that of 2019. We are fully committed to maximizing shareholder value through active portfolio optimization. The process to explore a potential sale of the color pigments business remains on pause due to COVID-19. In the interim, we remain committed to enhancing the profitability of this business.

Notwithstanding the uncertainty surrounding the resurgence of COVID-19, we continue to execute our strategic priorities. I am encouraged by the positive signals in the third quarter, the strength of our order book and our new improvement initiatives that will strengthen our competitiveness.

With that, we thank you for your continued interest in Venator. I would now like to open the call for questions.

David Huang

Hi, this is David Huang here for Dave. I guess first and just on TiO2 pricing, do you see any opportunities for TiO2 pricing to move higher in 2021?

Simon Turner

Yes, I mean, this is Simon here. Just in response to that question, I think that we've seen some pretty tough trading conditions in these past several quarters, including this year, and even prior to that. We've talked significantly about our pricing program and our customer-tailored approach here on these calls many times which have seen once again and delivered a stable pricing environment during these tough trading conditions.

So, directionally as we come out of this year and we see the recovery, depending on the profile of that recovery from the pandemic, both at the industry level and for the business, yes, directionally we would expect to see price increase, we're getting to the price increase zone in 2021.

David Huang

Okay, and then just down Q4 EBITDA, given your underlying improvement and some seasonality and cost saves and everything, do you expect your Q4 and also, I mean, return of Lake Charles capacity, do you expect your Q4 EBITDA to be higher than Q3?

Kurt Ogden

Yes, look, I think the way we think about that right now with everything we've seen in the round, and there are quite a lot of moving parts, we see that the earnings would likely be similar. Clearly, historically we would expect a sort of down seasonality in the fourth quarter being the traditionally the lowest volume quarter, we don't -- we expect our seasonality still to be there, given our sales and application footprint, but much more muted.

We do have some further ore [ph] costs, and some unwind to some of our one time COVID non-recurring COVID savings to set against us. So, there are a number of moving parts, pricing to remain stable, but in the round, I expect it to be similar.

David Huang

Okay, thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from Josh Spector of UBS. Please go ahead.

Josh Spector

Yes. Hi, thanks for taking my question. Just to followup on the feedstock cost side of things. Are you able to quantify what you're thinking about inflation would be Q-on-Q, and can you give us some context of what that cost will look like for next year versus this year at this point?

Simon Turner

Yes, look, I don't think we'd be willing to break out in quarter numbers. I think what we can say about feedstock, of course, it depends by feedstock types of family, but broadly speaking, we would see feedstocks be a net tailwind in 2021, and there is still quite a bit of discussion and negotiations to go there. So, we won't be dimensioning that. Should we choose to dimension that, it will probably only be sometime in the front end of next year. We'll have to see what that brings, but at this point, we could confirm we expect to see it selling.

Kurt Ogden

Josh, this is Kurt. Let me just add to what Simon has said. As we look into 2021 and we expect to pick up a tailwind related to or feedstock, we ought to just also note that it's likely that those benefits will be partially offset by higher energy costs, as we compare that element of our cost of sales year-on-year as well. But all up we would expect a net tailwind, but some different moving elements within there.

Josh Spector

Got it? Yes, thanks for that. And just in terms of your nameplate shut downs in TiO2 and within the Performance Additives and functional side of the business, does that impact your volumes that you had output in 2019 relative to what you're seeing or do you think that those volumes move elsewhere within the circuit, so that your production a year or two ago could be similar to those levels in the future?

Simon Turner

Yes, I don't think we expect to see the reduced ability to fulfill sales orders by these changes and one has to recognize those are nameplate of figures. Some of that capacity, frankly, has not been utilized of late and we think, we have always been or continue to be on the page that we would look at the next tranche of sub economic capacity and we would look to improve the overall efficiency of our network by spreading those pounds around other parts of the circuit. So, it's not preventing us making sales. It's not constraining us. And it's just an orderly part of the manufacturer improvement process we expect to execute.

Josh Spector

Okay, thank you.

Simon Turner

My pleasure.

Hassan Ahmed

Good morning Simon and Kurt.

Simon Turner

Good morning, Hassan.

Hassan Ahmed

I just wanted to revisit your comment about feedstock costs and then being a tailwind in 2021, just a little confused because it seems ilmenite prices are on the rise. Certainly, it seemed that they were through the course of the third quarter. So what gives you guys confidence that ilmenite and just generally feedstock costs will be a tailwind or ore costs will be a tailwind in 2021, keeping some of these dynamics in mind? I mean, is it just the way you guys as contracts are structured or is this a broader call on the market that you feel that there may be some slackness in maybe supply/demand fundamentals particularly on the lower grade ore side of things?

Simon Turner

Yes, look, I think it's a little bit of both, frankly Hassan. I mean, you know we buy significant volumes of ilmenite and that's not to say there haven't been cost pressures on ilmenite. But you've got to look, over these past 24 months, how we've on boarded feedstock costs, and more to the point of the point at which they hit our accounts and flow through, and so there can be a time phasing aspect to this.

So, yes, there's that and then of course, we don't buy quite as much as some baskets of high grade chloride materials as others, and those tend to see the higher inflationary pressures. Couple that with some of the conversations we've had with our suppliers, it is that picture that we put together. I grant you there are different moving parts, and there could be difference within, but at the aggregate level we still believe we will see a tailwind.

Hassan Ahmed

Very helpful. And as a followup, in your prepared remarks, you talked about demand growth by region, highlighting obviously North America and the demand trends there, but also sort of talking about the APAC region and how demand was pretty decent there as well. In hearing some of the commentary from your competitors, it appeared that APAC wasn't as strong as it could be and some of them identified India as a bit of a sore point, right? I mean, presumably because of some of the lockdowns there and the like. So how should we be thinking about that demand, particularly in India, as we go through the course of the fourth quarter?

Simon Turner

Yes, look, I think it is an interesting point, you're raised there Hassan, and it brings me onto something I think we feel, we should really point out here. If you stand back and you look at the year-to-date, rather than just the last three months, if you stand back and look at the three quarters of the year-to-date, broadly speaking, we would see our overall volumetric demand, particularly in functional markets, pretty much on a par with most others of our competitors at the aggregate level. And at the big picture level, as I've already mentioned, we saw stable prices.

I think at the big picture, you can see people are in a line, with the odd exception broadly in a line. If you narrow it down to what we see in the third quarter and the fourth, I mean, I think that our volumes will basically be driven by, more by our applications footprint. So, we've made no secret over the years, but we are biased towards more specialized and differentiated segments. We have lower exposure to large decorative coatings businesses around the world.

In the third quarter, we saw very strong growth in that segment in North America, which, frankly, we weren't best positioned to satisfy even without the fact that we had our asset in Lake Charles impacted by the hurricane. So clearly, we wouldn't have seen that as much in North America. We achieved a very good recovery in Europe in the third quarter, which I think you'd expect we've got a large position here. We were pleased with that recovery we saw in Europe in the third quarter.

In Asia, we've seen, we believe that overall, there was a pretty reasonable recovery. We didn't see in our numbers until a specific point about India, we have a very low exposure to India. So we're not best placed to comment around India and South America, which I think some of our competitors have commented on, as I've seen in reports. So I think that, our sort of growth profile, notwithstanding the fact it's not dissimilar on the year-to-date basis, within the third quarter, and probably within the fourth quarter is driven more by the fact we've got less exposure to large decorative and more exposure to specialty and differentiated.

And so, obviously where our specialty textile segments sees a muted demand that hurts us and that plays into the sort of like growth comps. So I think that it's really application mix more than geography, a little bit of lower exposure to North America maybe that drives the differences. I hope that sort of hopes that answers your question.

Hassan Ahmed

Very much. So thanks so much, Simon.

Simon Turner

Thank you, Hassan.

ColtonBina

Hey, good morning. This is Colton Bina on for John. I have two questions, first of all, as you were just mentioning, you do have a slightly different application footprint than some of your other publicly traded peers. So could you just remind us on, in a normal year what would that 3Q to 4Q seasonality looked like for you guys?

Simon Turner

Yes, so I think overall, you’d expect a double-digit sort of percentage drop off in the fourth quarter versus the third quarter, maybe a little bit less than that, but still let's say 8% to 10% type of range would be a more specific average typical year if there is such a thing. And that's a fairly sort of time on sort of ratio that we typically expect to see.

Colton Bina

Okay, thanks. That's really helpful. And second of all, I was just wondering, on your slide about TiO2, you mentioned that some of the impact from Hurricane Laura was mitigated through insurance proceeds. So I was just wondering, did the actual earnings impact from Hurricane Laura end up being less or different than that $10 million that you guys pointed to in September?

Simon Turner

Yes, I think that said, we indicated at that time things were performing at that point. We thought it would be less than $10 million, but the way it's played out, we think that numbers you should think about that as $5 million.

Colton Bina

Okay, thank you. That's really helpful. Thanks guys.

Thank you. The next question is from PJ Juvekar of Citi. Please go ahead.

Eric Petrie

Hi, good morning. It's Eric Petrie on for PJ.

Simon Turner

Hi Eric.

Eric Petrie

Based on your discussions with SK Capital, how are they looking to optimize the portfolio? And do they see low hanging fruit to increase cash generation? I guess related to that question is you're underexposed to architectural coatings and I kind of missed out on the DIY strength, so are you happy with the portfolio mix in the long run?

Simon Turner

Let's make a couple of points. First off as we said earlier, that we're progressing well, with our, with the SK Capital transaction is progressing well, but of course, it's not complete. We don't expect that to close near year end. So, it's way too early to get into any questions around possible implications and impacts of that, because it's yet to happen. We have to respect obviously regulatory processing processes here, which we are doing. So, we won't be commenting on that at this stage.

And maybe just a second point, there is, let's be clear that we do have good exposure in certain locations to architectural decorative coatings, notably in Europe, where we got a larger sales footprint. So it's not that we have missed out on it, it's just that in the Asian and North American regions we probably have less exposure, and it's there we've missed out. It's not a sort of absolute we missed out, we do sell significant volumes through architectural decorative coatings.

Eric Petrie

Okay, thanks. And secondly, on your 50,000 tons reduction in TiO2 capacity, what is the timing of that and is most of that low quality? And then on the flip side, could you consider increasing or returning additional specialty ton glass from Pori? Does the market warrant those incremental tons?

Simon Turner

Yes, I mean, I think the second part of your question the market doesn't warrant it at this point. I mean as you know we've had this, we have had for a little while this softness in the textile segment, which is supplied from Germany. The plant has supplied, made and supplied in Germany those plants that have made and supplied both specialty and functional products over the years.

So, if you think about when, which stage that capacity would come out, we will be able to take that capacity out during the course of 2021 next year. But as I said, you shouldn't really think about it as being, 50,000 tons of actual in play capacity. It's 50,000 tons of nameplate capacity and a smaller amount of that has been in play. And we think we can more profitably remove that part, distribute it amongst the more efficient parts of our network and thus improve our performance.

Eric Petrie

Thank you, Simon.

Simon Turner

My pleasure.

Arun Viswanathan

Great, thanks for taking my question. I'm just curious, on your market outlook you noted maybe there's some possibility for price increases in the second half of ‘21. Could you just elaborate on that? What gives you the confidence on that side? And maybe if you could offer some comments on supply and demand and inventory as well, have you seen any reduction in global inventories and is that part of your comment or could you just offer some thoughts on those things? Thanks.

Simon Turner

Yes, I think, big picture, again, if you look at these past year and a half, there's been, I speak here for Venator of course, I can't speak on behalf of others, but on behalf of ourselves, we've carefully managed production circuit, inventory controls, cash, and our sales to our customers with our pricing. We think we struck the right balance. There's been times, the third quarter, let's face it, we've had to moderate, quite acquired hardware, that's been a bit tough.

But, we delivered the positive $24 million cash flow within the quarter. We've got our inventory set at pretty tight levels now. And we're aiming to sort of replicate the position we were in, in the front end of 2020, in the front end of 2021, until we got blown off course a bit by the pandemic, which was being well set to take advantage of upswing in demand and get to some pricing power.

Now, I didn't actually say the second half of 2021 as the direction in 2021, not yet willing to comment on the timing of that, but we think we're getting into the price increase zone by carefully managing our inventories into early next year, seeing how the recovery unfolds and well positioned to expand margin.

Arun Viswanathan

And then if I could ask another question, just on the Business Improvement Program. Was this a, I understand that it's always challenging to think about capacity changes, but you noted that this was potentially on the, maybe on the upper end of the cost curve? Do you think there's other capacity out there maybe within the industry that would also fall into that bucket? And do you see further rationalization, either within your portfolio or elsewhere within the industry? Thanks.

Simon Turner

Yes, it's tough to comment on the rest of the industry other than to say, we think there probably is some, but we wouldn't dare comment on the job of others to speak for themselves. So I would refrain from talking about others, other than to say, there probably is some similar types of capacity increments that could be removed. But for ourselves, I think, this is probably now enough to be going on with. We don't see any other sort of capacity reductions and curtailments in fact, with this curtailment here and this retirement of this capacity is going to nicely bring our facilities up to sort of like, a very efficiently optimal sort of level. And, that's what's going to get our focus over these next 12 months in particular.

Arun Viswanathan

Great, thanks.

Laurence Alexander

Good morning. So on the timing of the pending restructuring charges, is most of that going to be in 2021 or will it be split between 2021 and 2022?

Simon Turner

Yes, the way to think about the $45 million to $50 million charge is, Laurence is to think about it split half, half, between 2021 and 2022.

Laurence Alexander

And do you have a sense for any incremental productivity that we can expect after 2022? I mean, what -- is it going to just be productivity to offset inflation or is there room to do more adjustments that just take more time to prepare?

Simon Turner

Can you just repeat the question, make sure I understood the very last part of that?

Laurence Alexander

Is there is the size of the restructuring sort of an attempt to capture, sort of the most that you can do? I mean, so is this sort of the optimized network or are there other initiatives that you can do that will take another 6 or 12 months to prepare before you can make decisions on them?

Simon Turner

Yes, look, I think that, this will take up most of the sort of like limits of the capacity as we currently see the circuit. There is always a core scope to nip out more tons on the sort of like capacity creep basis, I expect that to continue. But if the question is, do we see any natural candidates for meaningful capacity increase that are sort of the no brainer economics, I think the answer to that is probably no, in that timeframe.

Laurence Alexander

Yes, thank you.

Simon Turner

My pleasure.

Stephen Byrne

Yes, thank you. I believe it can be quite challenging to cut headcount in Germany, and I would welcome your comments on that with respect to both government and union obstacles, is that pretty well under way? And/or is that $45 million to $50 million restructuring cost have some potential risk to it?

Simon Turner

No, I think that we wouldn't be laying out these numbers if we didn't believe in the integrity of these numbers. Of course, we want to be crystal clear. We will respect, union and labor agreements in Germany. We are in consultation, advanced stages of consultation, I would describe that. So, we feel good about the fact that this is how we're going to proceed.

Of course, it's never easy, and it's not something we like doing in reducing numbers of associates. But I will tell you that in 2015 and since the time we've owned these German assets, we have gone through this process before and we are well versed in the process. The materials, the protocols, we have followed them again this time. And, we have every competence that we will deliver on the program that we've outlined.

I would also like to just reiterate that, that $45 million to $50 million isn't all of German restructuring cost. I mean, there is a significant fraction of the program targeted at SG&A, $20 million. There is some color pigments improvement in that number, so it's not all located within Germany.

Kurt Ogden

Steve, I'd just add to that, that we have yet to recognize a restructuring charge in the P&L for that $45 million to $50 million, although we feel really good about our ability to deliver the full $55 million of benefits, because we are still in consultation that charge for the restructuring expense will be coming in subsequent quarters.

Stephen Byrne

Okay, thank you for that. And Simon, you talked about, perhaps some of the softness in TiO2 volumes being that you're underweight in North American architectural, but still globally not a bad end market and plastic also being a very large end market for TiO2 for you, I was curious to hear your view or whether you have any visibility on inventory levels of your customers, whether they are being cautious and running their own inventories down and thus there could be an inventory restocking component with the overall recovery.

Simon Turner

Yes, I mean, I think that is possible. We would see them at the moment at normal levels at best. We don't think anyone has currently blown up those inventories, inflated them in plastics or coatings. And, to your point, I mean earlier on in the pandemic, in fact, coatings was impacted more than plastics. And, so it's all -- are overweight and plastics kind of helped us earlier in the year, which is why I think you've got to look at the big picture, which is year-to-date of how our volumes have been and I think they're pretty much in line with most others.

But yes, I still believe that both ourselves and our customers have been very cautious through this pandemic. They're playing it as it comes and we will be positioned to get into margin improvement zone as we exit this year assuming that we don't suffer any major reversals in the pandemic recovery.

Stephen Byrne

Thank you.

Steven Haynes

Hi, this is Steve Haynes on for Vincent. I just wanted to come back to the comment you just made on margin improvement in 2021. There's a lot of moving pieces. So how should we be kind of sizing that relative to history? Is 2019 kind of a good starting point for that and just any kind of directional comments that would be appreciated?

Simon Turner

Yes, look, I mean, I think there's a couple of ways of thinking about this. We've clearly got some programs to work here, which are going to give us some self help. If it Benefits we are going to play into margins that we'd expect during the recovery and the scalability of the volumes in itself to help us with our unitary margins.

We spoken about a tailwind, which for roles which were yet to sort of dimension and talk in more detail, we'll come back on that. And of course, we've talked directly about the ability to improve price in 2021. So I think if you put that together, and you look at our pattern of margins these past two to three years, well let's face it, the trough has been less of a sort of like a damaging troughers, as certainly the prior one was in '15, and '16. We still believe we can take this business to a sort of 20%, mid-cycle margin business and I think that's where we were shooting for.

Kurt Ogden

For TiO2.

Simon Turner

For TiO2.

Steven Haynes

Thank you.

Brian DiRubbio

Good morning. As I'm looking at your results over the last two years, you guys saw a pretty nice pickup in volume, sort of right around the same time as one of your competitors stuck to a premium pricing strategy. That being of course, as promotes are getting a little bit more aggressive on price, what changing dynamics are you seeing in the industry at this point in time?

Simon Turner

Yes, I mean, look, as you've already pointed out others will speak for themselves, and data is out there in the public domain. So I shan't address that other than acknowledge it's there and I concur with what you've said is what I've seen in reports. Speaking for ourselves though, in Venator, I think it's very important to note that we've seen these past seven quarters, stable pricing.

And, that is, it doesn't sound like big news, but if you go back over the past 20 to 30 years, I've been in this industry, with the sort of demand conditions we face, that is a very good result. And those sort of more stable prices have turned out, in my view to be a prize worth fighting for and we've held on to. So, we've been quite vocal about not really looking to gain or lose share.

I think if you look at the big picture and take a step back, we're still basically at the same sort of share levels we were. We're focusing more though, on getting that cash balance right, getting our inventories right, and that blend against servicing our customers and making sure they always get what we promised them.

And I think they're starting to see the benefit of it and they're sort of getting used to that. And, that's why we're saying again in the fourth quarter, things are pretty tough out there, but we still got this pandemic to cope with, but we are predicting stable prices. So I think this is well set.

Brian DiRubbio

Got it. Thank you very much.

Thank you very much. So we have no further questions, and I will now turn the conference back to Mr. Simon Turner for any closing remarks.

Simon Turner

Thanks very much, Chris. And I'd just like to say to everyone on the call, thank you, thank you to all our associates for your work, our customers and suppliers, for working with our business and we hope you will stay safe, at this time of course as ever, and we really look forward to resuming the times where we can see you personally face-to-face and conduct meetings with you.

And with that, please don't hesitate to reach out to Kate here in Investor Relations. Thank you for your continued interest in Venator and we look forward to speaking to you again on future occasions. Thank you very much.

