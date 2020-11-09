Sentiment Speaks: The Next Pullback May Be Your Last Chance

If you follow the media, the narrative continues to change. Off the March lows, the narrative was that the market was going to crash again because of the worst death rates being reported and the economy being on lockdown. Yet, the market rallied 1400 SPX points and 64% off the lows despite some of the worst news we have ever experienced. Now, who could have ever expected that? (smile)

Then, as we headed into the election, the narrative was dependent on which side of the aisle you preferred.

And, today, the narrative is that the market will rally because of a split government. Whereas one side is certain the market is up because there was no “blue-wave,” the other side of the side is certain the market is up because Biden has apparently won.

The silliness never changes. But, the constant was that the market was set up to rally off the March lows, and likely for several more years. As I have been reiterating even when we were down in the 2200SPX region in March, this market is likely heading to 4000+, with my ideal target being the 6000 region. It sounded quite foolish at the time, but it seems many are starting to warm up to this prediction.

As we came into the election week last week, I had an expectation that the market would rally early in the week up to the 3310-32SPX region. Yet, when we blew through that resistance, it made it quite clear that we were heading up to the 3400-3430SPX region next. And, as the market was unable to break down below any smaller degree supports, it continued higher into the end of the week. So, the last segment of this rally into the end of the week certainly did surprise me, and was certainly not within the expectations I held last week.

While I wish I can be right 100% of the time, I am still human and will never be able to identify every twist and turn in the market. Yet, our members have noted quite strongly and quite often:

“Avi is uncannily accurate in his set ups. He doesn't bat 1000. No one does, but there isn't an analyst in the public domain that comes close to Avi's high batting average.”

Every now and then, I will publish a portion of my weekend analysis in my public articles, and I have chosen to do so this week, as it explains the details of my market analysis at this point in time rather well, and you can understand some of the detailed analysis that I constantly provide to our members in each of my reports:

You see, it is quite rare for a 2nd wave to only retrace .236 of the prior 5-wave structure. Rather, the most common retracement for a 2nd wave is .382-.618 of the prior 5-wave structure. So, to see a .236 retracement is normally quite unforeseeable. This is why I have maintained an expectation for at least a drop to the 3050SPX region for a 2nd wave retracement, as that is the .382 retracement of the prior rally into the September high. So, many of you have asked me if this could be a 4th wave, since those can see a .236 retracement, especially since this “looks” like a triangle? Let me address that question. First, this is not likely a 4th wave, despite the shallowness of the retracement thus far, since the prior rally was a rather clear 5-wave structure. As we were analyzing in real time through the rally, wave iii of [3] topped just below the 1.236 extension of waves [1] and [2], with wave [4] bottoming right at the .764 extension. That is well within our standard expectations for a textbook Fibonacci Pinball 5-wave structure, as we were highlighting in real time through the rally. Moreover, wave [3] topped at the 1.764 extension of waves [1] and [2], also well within our standard expectations within a Fibonacci Pinball 5-wave structure. Lastly, the 5th wave was almost exactly .618 times the size of waves 1-3, which is also a textbook expectation within a 5-wave structure. Therefore, based upon these proportions, the highest probability view suggests that we have completed a full 5-wave structure into the September high, just as we tracked it in real time. This is why our analysis through the rally from April to September presented us with accurate turning points and targets through that rally, as the market was taking us through a rather textbook Fibonacci Pinball structure. Moreover, to assume that this is a triangle is also not a high probability consideration, at least in my humble opinion. First, based upon the prior paragraph, this is more likely a 2nd wave and not a 4th wave. And, 2nd waves do not take shape as a triangle. In fact, I have never seen a 2nd wave triangle, and Frost & Prechtor have also suggested that triangles do not occur within 2nd waves in The Elliott Wave Principle. Second, at least one segment within a triangle is a complex structure, and most often within the c or d waves of the triangle, and many times within both. As we can see, there are no complex structures within this questioned triangle. Lastly, each leg of the triangle is a 3-wave structure, whereas this rally off last week’s low is clearly a 5-wave structure. Therefore, by process of elimination, we are left with only two likely possibilities as to how to view last week’s 5-wave structure, at least based upon the higher probabilities as I see them. Either, it is a [c] wave within a b-wave, as presented in yellow, or it is the first wave within wave [iii]. And, as I have been highlighting during the last two days, the nature of the next decline will provide us with strong indications as to which is the appropriate wave count. You see, if the market begins to decline in impulsive fashion next week, and breaks down below the 3350SPX support region, then it is most likely tracking the yellow count, and we have an open door to still get back down to the standard minimum standard target for a 2nd wave in the 3050SPX region. However, if the next decline is clearly corrective in nature, then it is clear that wave [ii] has likely completed in very shallow fashion at the .236 retracement of wave [i], and that wave [iii] has likely begun. This is why the action we see in the coming week will be exceptionally important to know when we begin the heart of a 3rd wave rally that I expected to take us well into 2021. In fact, there are many underlying stocks within the stock market which have already begun their 3rd waves, and those are the stocks that I have been noting have completed their respective 2nd waves within the September decline. And, yes, these are the stocks I was strongly urging you to be buying over the last two months, as they have been highlighted by our StockWaves service. Yet, there are still a number of stocks which do not seem to have their respective 2nd waves completed, with a number of them being larger cap technology stocks. And, that is why the Nasdaq does not seem to have a completed corrective pullback structure just yet. This leaves the potential for that yellow wave well within reasonable probabilities. But, if the market tells us rather clearly over the next two weeks that wave [iii] has indeed begun, then there are several standard expectations we can rely upon. First, wave [3] of [iii] most often targets the 1.00-1.236 extension of waves [i] and [ii]. That means that if wave [ii] has indeed completed already, wave [3] of [iii] is likely going to target the 4600-4900SPX region, as amazing as that may sound to you right now. In the event that wave [ii] has indeed completed, the only question I would have remaining is if this rally is all of wave [1] of [iii], or if this rally is only wave i of wave [1] of [iii], which is alluded to in the dark green count presented on the 60-minute chart. You see, wave [1] of [iii] most often targets the .382-.618 extension of waves [i] and [ii], and this 5-wave structure off of last week’s low, even if it does push up a bit higher early in the coming week, has fallen short of that ideal target. Moreover, if this is only wave i of [1] of [iii], then it means we will likely rally to the 4000 region for wave [1] of [iii] as presented by the dark green count, and then come back and test what would be the break out region around 3600SPX in wave [2], which would then make the 1.236 extension of waves [i] and [ii] the more likely target for wave [3] of [iii] in the 5000 region. Lastly, if waves [i] and [ii] have already completed, it places the target for wave [iii] in the 5500SPX region at the 1.618 extension of waves [i] and [iii], with the target for wave [v] at the 2.00 extension of waves [i] and [ii] within the 6000 region. And, as you know, the 6000 region has been our ideal target for this 5-wave structure off the March 2020 lows for quite some time. So, while it would mean this wave [ii] would be quite shallow, it does fit well within the larger degree structure. In summary, I think there is a strong argument for the market to return to the 3050SPX region to complete wave [ii] in the coming weeks, as well as a strong argument to assume that wave [ii] may have already completed in a very shallow fashion. So, by the time we celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday this year, I think the market will have made it quite clear where we place our wave [ii] labeling. And, I will also be so bold as to note that by the time we celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, the market will likely have provided us with a strong path for expectations and targets for waves [3], [4] and [5] of wave [iii] well into 2021 and potentially taking us even into 2022, as well as targets for waves [iv] and [v], likely taking us into 2022 and 2023. For those that were with us in 2016-2017, you would know that we were able to track the market rather accurately during those years since we were also tracking the market through a Fibonacci Pinball 5-wave structure. Whereas many were bearish in early 2016, we were pounding the table that the market was about to embark on a strong rally from the 1800 region to what we expected to be targets of 2600+. In fact, I was actually calling for a “global melt-up” in early 2016. While this current structure that I am expecting to take us into 2023 is one degree higher than what we experienced in 2016 and 2017, I think it will provide us a very reliable and accurate path for price pattern expectations in the coming years once wave [ii] has made itself clear in the coming weeks.

I want to conclude my article this week to remember an extraordinary man. Sadly, Eli Hoffmann, of Seeking Alpha, was returned to his Maker this past week at the young age of 52. Eli was a MENSCH in every sense of the word, not to mention the possessor of an exceptionally brilliant mind. The manner in which he conducted himself, even when he disagreed with you, evidenced his shining and exceptional character. He truly represented the best of what we can experience within humanity.

What many do not know is that in Eli’s former life in Canada, before his Seeking Alpha days, he was a teacher to our youth. In fact, my chavrusa’s (Yaakov Motzen) son was taught by Eli many years ago. And, Eli clearly brought the caring he exhibited for his students to the investment world, which is so rare in today’s times.

Not only did we lose a tremendous leader in the investment world this past week, we lost the best that humanity has to offer when Eli returned to his Maker. Zichrono Tzaddik Livracha.

