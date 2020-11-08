Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (BKEP) CEO Andrew Woodward on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 5, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Chase Jacobson - Investor Relations

Andrew Woodward - Chief Executive Officer

Matthew Lewis - Chief Financial Officer

Jeff Bailey - Beach Capital

Chase Jacobson

Thank you and good morning. We are pleased to welcome you to today's conference call where Blueknight will discuss financial and operating results for third quarter of 2020. Andy Woodward, Chief Executive Officer, will update you on the operational performance, external factors influencing the business and strategic priorities. And Matt Lewis, Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview of the third quarter financial results. After our prepared remarks today, we will open the lines to address any of your questions.

As a reminder the earnings release, which can be found on Blueknight's website includes financial disclosures and reconciliations for non-GAAP financial measures that should help you analyze results. Comments and answers to questions during the call will include forward-looking statements that refer to management's expectations or future predictions. These statements are made as of the date of this call and management is under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the future. They are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from management's expectations.

With that, I will now turn it over to our CEO, Andy Woodward.

Andrew Woodward

Good morning. And thanks to everyone who dialed in today. As Chase mentioned, I will be focusing on our third quarter 2020 operations, external factors influencing our business and an update on our long-term strategy before I turn it over to Matt Lewis, who will discuss our financial performance.

Matt joined the company as Chief Financial Officer in early September and brings a proven track record and relevant experience as both a public and private company CFO. I had the pleasure of working with Matt before I joined Blueknight, and I have the utmost confidence in him and his ability to add value to the partnership over the long-term.

Turning to the business. We had another solid quarter operationally, despite ongoing commodity volatility and a challenging macroeconomic backdrop. Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow, both increased compared to the previous year, and we continue to reduce debt.

Additionally, we expect to exceed financial targets we set earlier in the year and have taken steps forward to better position Blueknight to become a pure-play downstream terminalling company, which I will discuss in more detail later call.

I want to touch on a few highlights from the quarter. Third quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $18.6 million increased 3% compared to the prior year. Distributable cash flow of $15.2 million increased 26% compared to the prior year. Year-to-date adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow increased $2.1 million and $8.0 million, respectively versus last year. Our focus on enhancing distributable cash flow has been and will continue to be a key priority for Blueknight.

Actively managing the underlying business, lower cash interest expense, and lower maintenance capital resulted in a distribution coverage ratio on all distributions of 1.87 times in this quarter, which represented our highest quarterly coverage ratio in the last five years. Year-to-date, our distribution coverage ratio was 1.49 times, tracking well ahead of our full year target of 1.2 times or greater.

Additionally, our debt balance and leverage ratio continued to improve. At the end of the quarter, our debt balance was approximately $261 million, resulting in a leverage ratio of 4.06 times, which is already on the low-end of our 2020 guidance range of 4.0 to 4.25 times.

Moving onto our segment operational performance. In our largest segment Asphalt terminalling, results were mixed this quarter versus the outperformance we saw during the first half of the year. Total volumes are now essentially flat year-to-date, as third quarter throughput volume was lower versus the prior year. We saw differences in activity across our system as some regions experienced near record levels of volume, while others were either flat or down year-over-year. This speaks to the importance of our geographic diversity across our portfolio and not relying on one particular site or region.

Another large factor impacting our third quarter results was a tank fire incident at one of our sites. As noted in our 10-Q last quarter, the site remain operational as the fire impacted a 40,000 barrel tank, which represented less than 10% of that site's capacity.

Before insurance, initial cleaning costs were approximately $300,000 during the third quarter and total capital costs to return the tank to its original form are expected to be $1 million to $1.25 million over the next two quarters.

Over the medium and long-term, we expect very fundamentals in demand for asphalt, especially as the U.S. economy begins to stabilize and recover from the impacts of COVID-19. However, in the near-term, we expect the uncertain macro environment to persist into next year and are closely monitoring progress towards legislation to support new long-term highway construction funding.

As we await that bill, and as we saw this quarter, spending on infrastructure and road construction may vary quarter-to-quarter, but our business remains relatively stable, since 95% of our earnings is supported by take-or-pay pay contracts. This underlying contract structured combined with a weighted average contract length of approximately six years provides us with exceptional visibility into future earnings.

Additionally, with the largest independent network of asphalt terminals in the U.S. backed primarily by investment-grade customers, we believe we are well-positioned to experience long-term success in this business.

In our second largest segment, crude oil terminalling, our third-party contracted storage averaged 5.7 million barrels during the period compared to 5.4 million barrels in the prior year. Throughput during the quarter remained solid as well at 81,000 barrels per day. This was in line with the average over 2019, but down 18% year-over-year, when looking at just the third quarter.

Our storage business continues to benefit from the contango market environment. For example, we recently contracted additional storage in September, 2020 and separately we successfully renewed our largest storage contract representing 2 million barrels or approximately 30% of our total crude oil storage capacity this quarter. This contract was set to expire in December, 2020 and was extended another full year at more favorable terms, which will translate into higher revenue and earnings going into next year.

Now, turning to our crucial transportation segments, which includes both pipeline and trucking services. The current commodity price environment has resulted in reduced drilling and completion activity in our operating areas and generally lower volumes compared to last year. We are fortunate that our exposure and dependence on upstream oil and gas is minimal and represented less than 5% of our total operating margin in 2019.

Transportation volumes in our crude oil pipeline and trucking segment declined 9,000 barrels per day compared to the prior year. On a positive note, we have received indications to prepare for three to four new wells in the fourth quarter 2020.

Despite the challenging upstream environment, we have made the most of our system due to the opportunistic buy/sell arrangements and our ongoing marketing efforts in the region, which has generated higher earnings overall for the segment during the quarter and year-to-date. Again, we remain very pleased with our performance this year and our ability that to identify opportunities to drive higher earnings despite an unprecedented market environment.

Looking at the remainder of the year, we expect to exceed our 2020 financial targets, which called for adjusted EBITDA to be in line with 2019, distribution coverage of 1.2 times or greater and leverage at four to 4.25 times.

Switching to strategy. We remain keenly focused on our long-term vision for Blueknight to become a pure-play downstream terminalling company, focused on infrastructure and transportation end markets. We believe this strategy will further emphasize Blueknight's unique and differentiated competitive advantage in the market and better position the business for sustainable growth and success. As we progress that strategy, a critical step in that direction is our evaluation of our crude oil segments and a potential monetization of all, or a portion of that business.

As we mentioned last quarter, we're actively marketing those segments and remain optimistic that we may be in a position to announce a meaningful update over the next two to four months. As you are aware, timing and likelihood of any potential transaction is difficult to predict, especially in the current market environment. However, we are committed to these activities strategically and ask our investors to remain patient with the process.

In summary, I'm pleased with our third quarter performance, which I believe demonstrates our relentless focused on improving cash flow from our business and financing activities. Back in March of 2020, we were one of only a few companies willing to provide market guidance. Three quarters in, we're on track to exceed this said guidance, which highlights the confidence we have in our people, our operations and the stability of our assets.

I'll now turn the call over to Matt, our Chief Financial Officer. Matt?

Matthew Lewis

Thanks, Andy. First, I would like to start by saying how grateful I am for the opportunity to serve in this role. I trust Andy's vision for success and appreciate his emphasis on culture having worked with him previously.

Additionally, I'm increasingly confident in the value proposition and growth potential here at Blueknight as I continue to engage the business. It's been a great first few months with the rest of the team and an exciting time to jump right in.

Yesterday, we reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Please note that additional information regarding the partnerships results of operations will be provided in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which we expect to be filed later today with the SEC and available on our website.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter 2020 was $18.6 million, up 3% compared to $18 million during the prior year, attributable to higher operating income from our crude oil pipeline segment and lower corporate G&A. Excluded from third quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA was a $3.6 million non-cash gain on commodity derivatives and item I will discuss in greater detail in a few moments and 160,000 in transaction legal fees related to the new seven-year agreement we executed with Ergon during the quarter, which again, we expect to provide a net benefit to the partnership on a go-forward basis.

As Andy highlighted, distributable cash flow for the third quarter 2020 was a healthy $15.2 million, up 26% or $3.1 billion year-over-year. Our coverage ratio on all distributions was 1.87 times versus 1.49 times in the prior year. After subtracting $6.4 million from distributable cash flow related to preferred unit distributions, our quarterly coverage ratio on all common units was 5.14 times.

Distributable cash flow has benefited from lower cash interest expense and lower maintenance capital expenditures. Notably, the continued reduction in our debt balance and lower effective interest rate, which averaged 3.56% during the quarter led to cash interest expense that decreased $1.7 million or 45% from the prior year.

We remain focused on enhancing the cash flows generated by our business. And year-to-date distributable cash flow has increased $8 million or 28% compared to the prior year. To put this in perspective, during the first three quarters of 2020, our distributable cash flow of $36.3 million is already 93% of the full year 2019 distributable cash flow amount.

Please note adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow, including the reconciliation of such measures to net income are explained in our earnings release issued yesterday in the section labeled Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Now, I will discuss the financial highlights for each segment. Within asphalt terminalling, total operating margin, excluding depreciation and amortization for the third quarter 2020 was $16.5 million, which represented a 15% increased sequentially and a 3% decline compared to prior year due to lower excess throughput revenue from certain customers.

As a reminder, the variable component of our segment operating income, which represents approximately 5% are the fees we receive from certain customers once they achieve a minimum annual throughput. Historically, we see this uplift during the third and early fourth quarter when terminalling activity is seasonally higher. Currently, excess throughput revenue in 2020 has trended below the prior year.

Within crude oil terminalling and storage, our total operating margin, excluding depreciation and amortization was $3.0 million in the third quarter 2020. This was down $1.1 million from the second quarter of 2020, and a period where we realized $0.8 million in additional revenue from short-term contracts during the deep contango environment.

Compared to the prior year, operating margin was essentially flat after excluding an intersegment contract representing 500,000 barrels that expired in October, 2019. We do expect incremental revenue during the fourth quarter 2020 from capturing the full quarter impact of a step up in rate on an existing contract and a new storage contract that was executed in September, 2020.

In our crude oil pipeline and trucking segment, total operating margin, excluding depreciation and amortization was $5.6 million in third quarter 2020 on a combined basis. This compared to $0.7 million in the prior year. It's important to note that this quarter included a $3.6 million commodity derivative gain related to the buy/sell agreements initiated with one of our customers during the second quarter of 2020 to take advantage of the deep contango market at that time.

This non-cash gain offset of corresponding $3.6 million non-cash loss that was reported during the second quarter 2020. These non-cash items have been excluded from adjusted EBITDA. However, since the arrangement settled during the third quarter 2020, we recognize a cash gain of $1.5 million in our crude oil pipeline segment.

I'll now move to a summary of our investing activities, liquidity position, and key financial metrics. Third quarter 2020 total net capital expenditures were $4.5 million. This included net maintenance capital of $1.2 million and expansion capital of $3.3 million. The expansion capital included $1.7 million related to the buyout of existing crude oil truck leases and $1.5 million of pipeline line fill related to our crude oil marketing business.

We expect our net maintenance capital expenditures for the year to be within the guidance range, excluding any spend related to the tank fire incident. We were pursuing insurance recoveries for this event, and we'll provide an update on the amount and timing as we know more.

Our debt outstanding at the end of the third quarter, 2020 was $260.6 million. And our leverage ratio calculated per our credit agreement was 4.06 times. This compares to 4.19 times in the second quarter of 2020 and 4.24 times in the same period prior year. Reducing debt and improving our leverage metrics remain key priorities for us as we work toward a longer term target of 3.5 times.

To provide an update on our debt position post quarter-end, we have further reduced our total borrowing outstanding to $255.6 million at the end of October, 2020.

Operator, that concludes our prepared remarks. I will now turn the call over for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

The first question is from Jeff Bailey from Beach Capital. Please go ahead.

Jeff Bailey

Hey, good morning. Can you hear me?

Andrew Woodward

Yes. We can hear you, Jeff. Good morning.

Jeff Bailey

Wonderful. Well, first, I want to welcome Matt and Chase to the call. Congratulations to both of you joining the Blueknight. How are you doing, Andy?

Andrew Woodward

Doing well. Yeah. Doing well.

Jeff Bailey

Good. First question maybe for Matt. So, Matt as -- it seems to me like EBITDA is kind of becoming less meaningful as a metric for Blueknight, because the DCF has been so strong and Q3 DCF was almost 18% of revenue, which is the highest it's been in a long time. So, are you -- do you think there's any room for any debt -- sorry -- I just lost it there for a minute. Is there any room for any negotiation with your lenders regarding a lower floor or regarding some loosening of the covenants or anything else? Because the DCF is super strong while the EBITDA kind of flat, but the DCF is obviously what matters more.

Matthew Lewis

Absolutely. I mean, we -- I will say, Andy and I both were very focused on cash flow for the business. And this past quarter, since I joined in early September, we have kicked off discussions, just introductions with the rest of the lender group. And again, we've got a facility that matures in May of 2022. So, we're certainly turning our focus and making sure that that is a priority for us kind of early next year. So, we are focused on what we can actually do to improve our credit profile. And I think that gives us just some strength going into those discussions, but absolutely we are focused on improving the cash flow here.

Jeff Bailey

Okay. And then Andy, as you get in really into those targets and really exceed some of the short-term targets on DCF and leverage. Can you talk about what your priorities are? Investors are interested in, whether you're seeing some growth opportunities or whether you're going to prioritize distribute, or whether you're going to go for that 3.5% -- that 3.5 leverage target. As you get more comfortable with what's going on at Blueknight where, can you talk about your priorities for all that?

Andrew Woodward

Yeah. I think that's a good question, Jeff. And I think priority wise, first and foremost is just continuously leverage. Our long-term leverage target is as Matt noted in the -- in our prepared remarks is 3.5 times. Now, if we can get into a position where it could perhaps even be lower than that, that's something we would consider. And the reason being is what we're trying to do here is create some flexibility in the balance sheet where we can be much more proactive from a growth standpoint and not be limited, because we are seeing some nice opportunities out in the marketplace that -- had we -- have we had the flexibility to do so, they'd be really great additions to our business on a go-forward basis.

And so first priority is debt. And then second to that is, is by having an increased flexibility to use our balance sheet without putting pressure there is to deploy that capital in high return areas. And so, first and foremost, I think in high return areas, the first would be finding investments from a risk adjusted basis that generate really nice returns for us that fit within our core areas and core strategy, absent that I think opportunistically, and we've mentioned this before, we'd look at perhaps doing a buyback that would then in return create more cash flow in the business that would give the redeploy to higher return areas over time.

Jeff Bailey

And when you mentioned by that previous press release specified the preferred issue. Are you -- is that still our assumption? Or when you say buyback, are you considering both classes potentially?

Andrew Woodward

I'd say priority wise, it would start with the preferred and clearly we would do that with parameters where again, we weren't -- we would still give ourselves the flexibility to be able to do the growth that we see out there. And so, we certainly wouldn't look at the preferred and ultimately put pressure on our balance sheet by doing so.

So, it's a balance between those two, but preferred that's -- within the capital structure, that's our second priority outside of debt. It sits higher up the capital structure. I think it'd be see where it trades today. It's certainly at a pretty high cost of capital for us. And ultimately what Matt and I are trying to do here in addition to growing the business, but it's also to driving our cost of capital is as low as possible over the long-term.

Jeff Bailey

Yeah. Okay. Well, thank you for that clarity. Just two more quick ones. As is -- can you talk a little bit about how you've seen Cushing valued in the market during your career, Cushing storage? And why I'm asking is because investors are really fond of taking that CVR Cushing sale and dividing by number of barrels and then multiplying that by the 6.6 that Blueknight has and coming out with a value. But you all have improved the distributable cash flow from your Cushing operation. And so, I'm wondering if that is potentially going to factor in to any sale price for the Cushing assets, or if it's -- if most people buy and sell Cushing storage just based on kind of a straight barrel calculation.

Andrew Woodward

Yeah. I think, it ultimately always boils down to the cash flow from the business itself and not based on a dollar per barrel, based on what other presidents have traded in the marketplace. I think -- well, what I would caution investors to do there is just remember that when we market these assets, yes, the total capacities around 6.5, 6.6 million barrels of storage. But the marketed barrels that we contract up is any anywhere between 5.5 million barrels and 5.7 million barrels. And so that's how we looked at it. But again, it boils down to the ability for these assets generate cash, which is ultimately what the valuation will be based on.

Jeff Bailey

Got it. Okay. And then last question, in the -- the property -- casualty insurance industry, those companies that have surety units are talking about a lot of suspended municipal projects, municipal infrastructure projects. Are you all seeing any of that at all?

Andrew Woodward

Yeah. I think, looking across the U.S., it really depends regionally. And I think based on some of my comments previously today around that is we foreseen really nice activity. I'll call it in the rock -- more in the Rockies areas. So, Colorado, Utah, and probably less activity than we normally like to see more on the East Coast. And so, I do think there is some regional differences out there related to how different municipalities are approaching construction and road construction work. But largely when we think about the demand fundamentals here for asphalt from a medium to long-term basis, we see really, really healthy prospects there across the board.

Jeff Bailey

Okay. All right. Well, thanks for taking my questions and thanks for a wonderful quarter. You gentlemen have a good day.

Andrew Woodward

Thanks Jeff.

Matthew Lewis

Thanks Jeff.

The next question is from John Lydekker [ph] from Bridge Partners. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. And good morning. Again, congrats on a good quarter. I'm wondering if you could talk a little bit more about how you've been able to show such strong earnings in the pipeline sector in a time of declining Oklahoma production. And how do you think that plays in the valuation that you might receive for those assets in the marketplace?

Andrew Woodward

Thanks, John. No, I think that's a good question, fair question. I think, what we've benefited from with pipeline is one of two things. First is, we've been able to use our pipeline system along with our storage system to generate and increased the value and earnings within those assets, with the two combined. And I think Matt sort of pointed that out with the game we saw this past quarter. I mean, the game was as a result of these buy/sell arrangements that in turn led us to do certain types of contracts up in Cushing. And so, that's on -- I would call those more unusual activities that we were able to do that work was opportunistic based on the deep contango market we saw earlier in the year, and not to expect those types of activities to necessarily continue unless we see those events occurring again.

So, we we've been able to take advantage of those activities in this market, despite volumes being lower. And then the other thing I would add is, the volumes that we are shipping on our line end up being higher margin barrels versus what you saw last year on a total basis.

Unidentified Analyst

And address the sustainability and how that might play in the values that you see?

Andrew Woodward

Yeah. So, I think, if I was an investor looking at our results, what I would do is, is take a look at what we reported from a pipeline standpoint, back out the non-cash items that Matt referred to the $3.6 million related to derivative charges. And then also back out that $1.5 million related to cash gain we saw as a result of those activities too. And you'll get a better feel of the pipeline earnings on a more sustainable basis.

Matthew Lewis

And the only other thing I might add just from our prepared remarks was the fact that we are looking to add some new volume in the fourth quarter, three to four new wells from existing customer. So, again, very dependent on commodity price. But certainly to the extent, we can improve or adds some values with our marketing efforts, as well as just focusing on cost reductions, I think, is where we're going to spend a lot of our time.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Great. Thanks.

Andrew Woodward

Thanks, John.

Andrew Woodward

Well, again, just want to thank everybody for participating in today's call. Look, we are pleased with the quarter and remain very excited about Blueknight future. As I mentioned on our last call I'm thrilled to be in this role and have Matt joined the team here.

We appreciate your support and interest in our company and look forward to speaking to many of you this quarter at one of the several virtual investor conferences we plan to attend over the next few months. In the meantime, please don't hesitate to reach out with any further questions, but thanks again.

