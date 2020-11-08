Dialog Semiconductor PLC (DLGNF) CEO Jalal Bagherli on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dialog Semiconductor PLC (OTCPK:DLGNF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 5, 2020 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jose Cano - Head, IR

Jalal Bagherli - CEO & Executive Director

Wissam Jabre - CFO & SVP, Finance

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Gardiner - Barclays Bank

Francois Bouvignies - UBS Investment Bank

Achal Sultania - Crédit Suisse

Matthew Ramsay - Cowen and Company

Stephane Houri - ODDO

Sébastien Sztabowicz - Kepler Cheuvreux

Adithya Metuku - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Robert Sanders - Deutsche Bank

Jürgen Wagner - MainFirst Bank

Mitchell Steves - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Dialog Semiconductor Q3 earnings call. My name is Bethany, and I'll be coordinating the call today. [Operator Instructions].

I'm now going to hand over to your host, Jose Cano, to begin. Jose, please go ahead.

Jose Cano

Thank you, Bethany. Good morning, and thanks to everyone for joining us today. I hope you're all keeping well. Our call is being hosted by Dr. Jalal Bagherli, Dialog's CEO; and Wissam Jabre, our CFO. First of all, as usual, I must remind everyone that today's briefing and some of the answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current views and there are risks associated with them. You can find full explanation of these risks on Page 2 of the investor presentation. The interim report, press release and slides can also be found on our website.

I would now like to introduce Jalal, who will run through the business review. Jalal, over to you, please.

Jalal Bagherli

Thank you, Jose, and good morning, everyone. In Q3 2020, we delivered another strong set of results. Revenue stood at $386 million, 7% above the midpoint of August guidance. And we delivered a record underlying gross margin at 50.7%. Additionally, we delivered another quarter of sequential improvement in revenue and underlying operating profit for the group.

In support of our growth strategy, over the last few years, we have invested in the development of new business opportunities, both organically and inorganically, expanding our product portfolio and started defining our position in key markets. We have made good progress with the diversification of our business into industrial IoT with the closing of the acquisition of Adesto in Q3 2020.

Let me share with you an update on how the integration is progressing on Slide 4. Integration of Adesto is progressing well and is on track. As we communicated earlier this year, we remain on track to deliver $20 million of cost synergies in the first calendar year after close. We have some additional details to share with you later in this presentation.

One of the main reasons of acquisition of Adesto was the opportunity arising from a complementary product portfolio, and we are encouraged by the cross-selling opportunities we are seeing. For example, our Bluetooth and WiFi modules and reference designs mostly now include Adesto data flash on board. Alongside this, we also see interesting opportunities with the combined efforts of Adesto's ASIC and Creative Chips expertise.

We also announced a licensing deal with GLOBALFOUNDRIES, by which GLOBALFOUNDRIES will first offer Dialog's CBRAM as an embedded nonvolatile memory option on its 22-nanometer FDX platform with the plan to extend to other platforms later. This is an interesting technology, which will enable the end customer to deliver a new generation of secure IoT and edge AI applications.

The combined portfolio of Adesto and Creative Chips enable us to create a new business segment with an exciting opportunity in industrial IoT, which will contribute to our growth strategy and the diversification of our business.

During the last 18 months, we've seen the results of the investment we made in the organic expansion of our product portfolio. Let me touch on this point on Slide 5. In IoT, mobile and computing, we have launched a number of new products, which are helping us increase our dollar content in a number of high-volume applications. For example, in IoT, we introduced new audio codecs and new WiFi SoC and a new member of the Bluetooth low-energy family. This BLE product, called TINY, is a lower-cost, high-performing product which is aiming to connect the next billion IoT devices.

These new products give us exposure to growing consumer and connected pads markets. As a result, we have seen very strong take-up of our new products and design-ins for BLE, IoT WiFi and true wireless stereo audio. We also entered a new partnership with Flex Logic for mixed-signal embedded FPGAs or eFPGAs. Adding eFPGA functionality to our CMIC products will give our customers the flexibility to keep pace with rapidly changing marketing in several target areas, such as IoT, computing and mobile. In 2021, we will continue with the expansion -- with the significant expansion of our CMIC portfolio, which will contribute to maintain the high-growth momentum we have experienced this year.

Lastly, we remain on track for delivering our customer standard product portfolio for the battery management applications for mobile and IoT with Tier 1 smartphone customers in second half of 2021, representing a significant new revenue stream for the years ahead. In automotive and industrial, we made good progress with a number of new products, such as automotive-grade CMICs, DC to DC Buck converters as well as a range of next-generation IO-Link devices for industrial IoT.

I'm very pleased with the progress made in our strategic initiatives, and we are already seeing strong signs that our efforts are paying off, and we're building a successful and diversified mixed-signal business. Let me cover some of these data points on Slide 6. First, our revenue mix is not quite different. The revenue outside of the main CMIC products reached 71% of the total revenue in the first 9 months of 2020. This is a significant increase from the 40% in FY 2018 when revenue from the main PMIC products for our largest customer was still the largest item. To achieve this, we have delivered strong growth in the rest of the business, 38% in financial year 2019 and 22% in the first 9 months of 2020.

Second, customer concentration has decreased from 70% in financial year 2018 to 56% in the 9 months of 2020, and we are on track to reduce this further to 35% to 40% by 2022. Third, we've been able to transform our business and reduce customer concentration while increasing underlying gross margin. This reflects our revenue mix and the amazing effort of our manufacturing team, rolling out more efficient processes and cost savings initiatives every year. Last but not least, throughout this period of our time, our underlying operating margin has remained resilient at around 20%. These data points show the benefit of the work we've done over the last few years, expanding our portfolio while maintaining a strong focus on high-growth segments of our target end markets.

Before I hand over to Wissam, let me summarize the key takeaways on Slide 7. First, we continue to successfully run the company mostly remotely, thanks to the commitment and flexibility of all our employees. This resilience has allowed us to continue providing excellent customer support and generate a healthy pipeline of new opportunities across a multitude of customers for 2022 and beyond. We are successfully executing our growth strategy alongside the transformation of our business with lower customer concentration and a resilient underlying operating margin.

And lastly, this financial resilience, together with the strength of our balance sheet and liquidity will allow us to successfully execute our growth strategy and deliver long-term value for our shareholders.

Wissam, I'd like to hand over to you, please.

Wissam Jabre

Thanks, Jalal. Good morning, everyone. Let me take you through the key items of our financial performance on Slide 9. We will go into more detail shortly. But there are a few points I'd like to make here. First, Q3 2020 revenue of $386 million was up 28% sequentially and 5% below Q3 2019. Excluding revenue from licensed main PMIC products, revenue increased by 24% year-on-year. Second, underlying gross margin reached a record 50.7% this quarter, in line with the August guidance and up 120 basis points year-on-year. And third, we generated a cash flow from operating activities of $27 million, which also reflects the recoupment of prepayment relating to the license agreement.

On the next slide, I'd like to give you some additional color on our revenue performance during the quarter. In Custom Mixed Signal, revenue from new mixed-signal products for our largest customer was up 12% year-on-year. Due to the high level of growth, we have now reached an inflection point in which sales from the new Custom Mixed Signal products are nearly equal to that of the legacy business. Excluding licensed main PMIC products, revenue in Custom Mixed Signal grew by 24% year-on-year and 32% sequentially to $120 million.

Compared to Q3 2019, revenue in Advanced Mixed Signal of $78 million was up 12% due to the strong revenue growth in configurable mixed-signal ICs, more than offsetting lower volumes in backlighting products. Revenue in Advanced Mixed Signal was up 24% sequentially.

Revenue in Connectivity & Audio of $56 million increased by 3% from Q3 2019, mainly driven by higher demand for Bluetooth low energy and audio products, offsetting lower sales from DECT. Revenue in Connectivity & Audio was up 28% sequentially. Revenue in Adesto for Q3 2020 was approximately $20 million, in line with our expectations.

Turning to Slide 11 to cover gross margin. Gross margin expansion remains a key focus as we continue to drive towards the higher end of our long-term target range. In Q3 2020, underlying gross margin was in line with guidance at 50.7% and up 120 basis points year-on-year. This year-on-year expansion was mainly the result of improved revenue mix and further savings in manufacturing and overhead costs. On a year-to-date basis, underlying gross margin was 50.6%, up 100 basis points compared to the same period last year.

As I mentioned in previous quarters, our fabless business model is resilient and gives us the operational and financial flexibility to successfully navigate periods of economic uncertainty, where visibility is lower than usual.

Let's now turn to Slide 12 to discuss operating expenses. Q3 2020 underlying operating expenses were $108.5 million, up 5% from Q3 2019. The incremental underlying operating expenses were due to the absorption of both acquisitions of Adesto and Creative Chips. These expenses were partially offset by cost savings across R&D and SG&A. Excluding Adesto and Creative Chips, underlying operating expenses were down 8% year-on-year. As a percentage of revenue, underlying operating expenses in the quarter were higher than Q3 2019 at 28.1%, reflecting the lower revenue.

Underlying R&D and SG&A expenses in the quarter increased year-on-year by 2% and 11%, respectively. The increase was mainly due to the acquisitions of Adesto and Creative Chips, partially offset by cost savings. Excluding Adesto and Creative Chips, underlying R&D expenses were down 9% year-on-year and underlying SG&A decline by 8%. As a percentage of revenue, underlying R&D and SG&A expenses were above Q3 2019 at 19% and 9.1%, respectively.

On a year-to-date basis, underlying operating expenses were down 1% year-on-year to $301.6 million. This reduction was driven by approximately 7% of cost reduction in underlying R&D and SG&A expenses, partially offset by the consolidation of Adesto and Creative Chips.

Turning to Slide 13 to cover operating profit and earnings per share. Before I discuss the underlying performance of the business, I would like to make a brief comment about the impairment in relation to the acquisition of Adesto. The impairment loss was the result of the estimated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to Adesto's cost of capital and forecast. We remain focused on the execution of our industrial IoT strategy, and we are confident in Adesto's long-term growth prospects.

In Q3 2020, underlying operating margin was below last year at 23.7% as a result of the lower revenue and slightly higher operating expenses, partially offset by gross margin expansion. At the bottom of the slide, you can see the breakdown by business segment.

Underlying operating profit for Custom Mixed Signal was up 43% sequentially but remained below Q3 2019 at $69.2 million. The decrease in operating profit was mainly due to the lower revenue from licensed main PMICs. Underlying operating profit in Advanced Mixed Signal more than doubled on a sequential basis and increased 84% year-on-year to $11.4 million. Underlying operating margin also improved significantly year-on-year to 14.6%.

In Q3 2020, underlying operating profit for Connectivity & Audio more than tripled sequentially, and was up 25% year-on-year to $6.8 million. Underlying operating margin was also up year-on-year at 12.1%. Adesto had an underlying operating loss of $2.4 million for the quarter. We've made excellent progress in the integration of the business and already achieved more than half of the planned cost synergies.

Lastly, corporate improved significantly due to the license revenue. The underlying effective tax rate in Q3 2020 was 19.7%, down 80 basis points from Q3 2019. Underlying diluted earnings per share in Q3 2020 was $1, 12% below the previous year and up 45% sequentially.

From earnings, let's now turn to Slide 14 to take a closer look at inventory and cash. Inventory level increased 26% from the previous quarter at $161 million, representing a 4-day decrease in our days of inventory. The increase in inventory was mostly due to the first time consolidation of Adesto. At the end of Q4 2020, we expect inventory value and days of inventory to be slightly above the end of Q3 2020 levels.

During the third quarter, we generated cash flow from operating activities of $27 million. And at the end of Q3 2020, our cash and cash equivalents balance was $439 million. The main items driving the quarter-on-quarter movement in our cash balance were the acquisition of Adesto and the share buyback.

In Q3 2020, we purchased shares for an amount of $29.5 million. And on October 8, we completed the final settlement of the second tranche of the 2019 share buyback program. In this second tranche, we purchased in excess of 2 million shares for a total amount of €70 million and at an average price per share of €34.37.

In summary, during the third quarter, we delivered another solid set of results, with revenue above the high end of the August guidance, record underlying gross margin, strong sequential improvement in revenue and underlying operating margin.

Before we open the call to questions, I would like to talk about the Q4 outlook. We anticipate Q4 2020 revenue to be in the range of $380 million to $430 million. Q4 2020 underlying gross margin is expected to be broadly in line with that achieved in the first 9 months of 2020.

With that, I'll hand over to the operator to open the line for questions. Bethany, over to you, please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Andrew Gardiner from Barclays.

Andrew Gardiner

Two questions, if I could. One for you, Jalal, on the revenue side. I'm just wondering how you're finding visibility into the end markets at the moment. I think we've been consistently surprised as we've come through the summer and now into the autumn about the sort of level of strength, the continued level of strength related to your work-from-home items or pandemic-related items, now also into a product cycle for your biggest customer.

So can you just give us some insight as to how you're seeing the end market at the moment? What -- how are order rates trending? Has there been much volatility there? Or has it been fairly steady on the upward path that we're seeing implied by the guidance?

And then one for you, Wissam, there's quite a few moving parts in terms of the cost base at the moment, the OpEx base. You've highlighted the decline -- the underlying decline in the core Dialog business, but clearly, you've had acquisition boost to it. I'm just wondering how you guys are thinking of OpEx, both I suppose specifically, into the fourth quarter, but perhaps at a higher level, into next year? How are you thinking about the budget on an ongoing basis now that you've got -- the acquisition is done?

Jalal Bagherli

Andrew, so let me take the first one, and then I'll allow Wissam to answer your second question. So on the first, I mean you've seen, we've had 2 strong quarters of sequential growth one after the other, which is partially driven by the work-from-home, education-online type conditions caused by COVID. But more and more, we're getting convinced that this is more of a permanent state of affair rather than a temporary because that strength has continued into Q4, as we've indicated, and potentially beyond into next year.

So I think the work-from-home phenomena is going to be here to stay, or at least working flexibly from home or multiple locations, and all of that joins sort of additional equipment with headphone, notebooks, Chromebooks, tablets, et cetera. So that's one which, originally, we thought it would be a 1-quarter effect, but it seems to be running and continue even post-COVID or post-vaccination, people would prefer to have a more flexible work environment.

And I think it's proven now that companies like us, we can operate quite well with people working from home. It's not ideal state of affair to do that every day, but certainly, we're not necessarily expecting everybody to be in the office every day going forward. So -- and I'm looking across the industry and this seems to be the trend.

So I think to some respects, this drives that trend. The second thing is, I think you alluded to is really the mobile phone market, the smartphone market was quite getting static and stable or even declining in some parts of the market. But with the 5G introduction from many players and rolling out of 5G networks, there is obviously a new impetus in the market for adoption. And the 5G phones, just intrinsically, have a lot more silicon content requirements. And that is partially driven by, obviously, the more additional radio that 5G brings that is quite complex in addition to covering the prior frequencies and 4G and before them. So it needs to be compatible with all of those and introduce a lot of new frequencies.

And secondly, again, compared to 2, 3 years ago, there's more phones with bigger screens than, I'll say, were in existence a few years back. So that also drives content for power for drivers for new types of displays. And then also the -- we all noticed that all the new phones have considerably more camera type functionality relative to, say, phones of 2, 3 years ago from all vendors. And that again drives extra chips that you require to, again, draw your process or power various new components that are attached to these phones.

So although we call it 5G, the euphemism is not just a radio, it's also other aspects of the phone are expanding. And I mean outside of our main business, we are also active in automotive. And again, there's a drive for adoption of more electronics in terms of ADAS and similar electronic system, and new electrification of car continues to drive the content in the next few years.

So I think that the background is quite -- the tailwind is positive. Our visibility in terms of short-term remains relatively short based on the backlog of order book. And beyond that, it's harder to predict the exact movements, but the tailwind in terms of the trend for the future remains very positive for the company. Wissam, over to you.

Wissam Jabre

Thanks, Jalal. So Andrew, on the first part of your question was related -- which is related to the -- how we're thinking of the OpEx into Q4. We ended Q3 at a little bit over $108 million. And so I expect Q4 to be more or less in line, maybe a little bit higher to the tune of $1 million or $2 million. Because if you recall, the way we think of our variable compensation tends to be a little bit more tilted towards the second half of the year versus the first half.

As we think through the -- how we manage our OpEx, we did quite a lot, if you noticed from the comments, over the last year to basically absorb the acquisitions. And as we continue going forward, we will basically be focused as we've always been on controlling the OpEx envelope into '21 and beyond. And so the -- in terms of where I see us going, I see us heading towards our longer-term target ranges as a percentage of revenues. So short term, as I said, for the quarter, it's more or less in line, maybe a little bit higher than Q3.

Operator

The next question comes from Francois Bouvignies from UBS.

Francois Bouvignies

My first question was your -- on your comments about 2022 design-ins. Can you elaborate a bit more maybe on what you are working on and where you see the opportunities? And more importantly, when will you know about the design wins because we are approaching -- I mean so far between the -- you need to send the contracts well ahead of time. So I was wondering when you will know about the design wins and what's the opportunity?

And the second question is on Adesto and the impairments. I was quite surprised, to be honest with you, I mean, after 3 months of closing, about this impairment. So I just wanted to check with you what changed? Obviously, we are in a crisis due to the pandemic, but you seem to be very quick into adjusting the value. It's not something we have seen yet for peers because we're still waiting to see the full impact of this. So it's very quick. And also why increasing discount rates in a decreasing interest rate markets would be very helpful.

Jalal Bagherli

Okay. So I'll take the first question. And I think I'll leave the second one, which is more technical, I can't do accounting, to Wissam. So the -- I think the first one is about the 2022 design-ins. So the way I put that remark in the press release, if you notice, is to do with our custom CMS products. And so the custom chips, typically, it takes a year to develop. And for the customer, it takes another 9 months or so of validation of field trials to get it into the next generation of phones or tablets or notebooks, whatever.

So this time, we are really working to complete 2020 designs. So it is strange I guess -- I just want to make sure we understand the technology when you say design wins or design-in. Typically, this is an available product we mention a design win, then the customer places an order, okay? So given that these are 2022 designs, we don't expect any actual production order until very, very close, nearer to the time, maybe a quarter or so before. What we call these are design-ins, meaning that we have won the contract to design these chips. It's customed, single-source devices and is being developed. So hopefully, that answers your questions. And these are for 2022 production launch by customer.

We've already completed a number of designs, which are for 2021. They tend to be the back end of 2021, some of the new designs or completely new designs. We are now making good progress on 2022 design work. And these are contracts that we want to design these chips, if you like. So there's nothing more we can do until they get near production and they place actual orders. Does that answer your question?

Francois Bouvignies

That's very clear.

Jalal Bagherli

Okay. I guess on Adesto, let's Wissam to talk about impairment, but I can also add some additional comments if necessary. So Wissam, I hand over to you first.

Wissam Jabre

Yes. Thanks, Jalal. Francois, good question. So the -- I want to remind you that when -- the value of the deal was set pre-COVID in February. And since then, it's become clear for us the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic impact to Adesto's business that had slightly more impact to its business than ours, given its exposure to the industrial end markets. And so we had the need to adjust our initial forecast as well as we saw a small increase in the cost of capital. These are the 2 factors that impacted the -- that caused the impairment.

To your point on the cost of capital, I do agree, obviously, in lower -- in the trend of the interest rates. However, as you very well know, there are many other parameters that go into the cost of capital calculations. I hope this helps answer your question.

Francois Bouvignies

Yes, sure. Just if I may, just a quick follow-up on that is, the pandemic is having an impact, but what is structural for you to revise your forecast so quickly? That's maybe the question. Maybe it could come back. We see many industries coming back like automotive and maybe the outlook is improving for '22 Q1. So what changed so quickly from a fundamental perspective to review your forecast long term?

Jalal Bagherli

Maybe I can have this, if you want, Wissam. So I think if -- yes, if you look at the Adesto's business, it is in 2, 3 areas of industrial, specifically, also related exposures to things like building automation. And as Wissam said, we closed the deal in February in terms of contract and everything, and we'll be just waiting -- we were waiting on sort of the regulatory approval and clearance to integrate the company.

So between that time, the COVID effect started to happen, it didn't impact Dialog as much as we were expecting because we were having much better progress with work from home and education online. However, in an industrial area where buildings are physically shut down, the level of business dropped significantly.

And accounting-wise, you can just ignore if your baseline is dropped in the short term. And there is -- of course, we -- our expectation is very positive for the business and it will grow over the years. But in terms of the timing of growth, et cetera, it sets us back in terms of the time. And the time has an impact on the value calculation for the carrying value of a business. And those are the impacts. And of course, the cost of capital, because of the size of the business, as Wissam mentioned. So those are the reasons.

So it's not so much quick or late or losing confidence in this long term, it's just reality of accounting is, it is the new value set by the current running business is a lot lower. We do expect it to bounce back strongly. But visibility of the end markets remains unknown given the lockdown that goes on. So there isn't anyone who can stand and say, "Oh, yes, within exactly 4 months, it will be back to where it was." We don't know, right?

And also it takes time to build something which is to do with building automation and industrial, they tend to have longer cycles. So our estimation is kind of 9 months to a year type of delay impact to our business plan. So Wissam, I don't know if you want to correct any of the things I said.

Wissam Jabre

No, I wouldn't add that much, Jalal. It's really based on technical accounting more than anything else just candidly.

Operator

The next question comes from Achal Sultania from Crédit Suisse.

Achal Sultania

Two questions, if I may. First, on the Apple business, the new part, the sub-PMIC that is growing strongly. Your old guidance was about 30%, 35% CAGR growth from 2018 to 2022. We are almost in the second year where those growth rates are exceeding well above those targets. Can you help us understand like how should we think about that whole target and where we are tracking now, especially given the fact that you have still a few new design wins coming up next year and the year after? And so that's one part.

And then secondly, on this -- just a follow-up on that previous question about the 2022 win. Can you help us understand if -- you mentioned in the press release, it's related to a next-generation display technology. But I just wanted to understand if it is purely related to display? Or could it be a CMIC or a power chip related to display technology? Or is it actually a display technology?

Jalal Bagherli

Okay. Thank you, Achal. The -- so on the first question, in terms of the new sub-PMICs, I think what we said, which we repeat, between 2018 and 2022, as you correctly just said, we projected a 30% to 35% CAGR between those years. As you noted, we had -- and we said at that time as well for those who remember, that some of this could be front-loaded in terms of percentage of growth. So we've delivered 2 years of relatively pretty high growth. I think last year, it was over 100%. And this year, we'll have also a good double-digit growth.

But we're not changing those percentages. What that means is -- and you know we have new parts coming into play late 2021 into 2022. So from a modeling perspective and reality of the business is, as we introduce new products, some years will have big growth spreads, other years, it will be relatively small growth and then it'll pick up again the following year when new parts go into production.

So I would model it like that, meaning I will bring the rate of the growth for next year down because we've already had 5G launches now, right? And we talked about the battery management chip coming into new phones sometime late next year. And then the year after -- is your second question, which is the 2022 wins. So in the 2022, not only we get a full year of products like battery management, but also renewal of some of the sub-PMICs, which are then replaced by them. And also some new areas of business in addition to battery management, which is brand new, we expect to also be shipping chips for new displays.

Not all of these are, by the way, necessarily only for phones, we're talking across the product portfolio. So -- and the thing related to display is -- to begin with is -- these are chips which deliver power but also some of the control function of a display. So it's more of a power for display. But the nature of the power for display is quite different. So for example, power management for processors or other things because of the much higher voltages and negative voltages involved in managing displays. So it's a new technology, which we have developed, just like battery management, which was brand-new technology we developed. So this is another new area for us, and we expect it to start with smaller screen and then expand into larger screens as we develop the technology more.

Another area we've talked on and off, which we're having early sort of, if you like, measured success but we expect bigger success later is in areas of audio signal chain, which we indicated, again a few quarters ago. That's also progressing. So it may well be also that we will have some audio -- related to audio signal chain processing by 2022 in production as well.

Operator

The next question comes from Matt Ramsay from Cowen.

Matthew Ramsay

I guess I have a couple of questions. The first is around sort of trying to parse out the obvious strength you're seeing in the business from maybe strength in smartphone units and the recovery in the smartphone market from the levels that we saw at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and maybe unit upside, not just with your largest customer with that industry overall as it recovers. And maybe contrast the amount of upside of all that you are seeing in the business from what you would consider, I don't know, work, learn-from-home units that might be shipping either in tablets or PCs or headsets or whatever those end markets. If there's any color that you could give us and sort of parsing out the strength from those two phenomenon in the results, that would be helpful.

And then secondly, with having a lot of conversations with companies that are exposed to those markets and what seasonality might potentially look like into the March quarter given the strength we're seeing in the December quarter across the board. If you could maybe give us a couple of hints about the March quarter, just what you are seeing in the order book patterns, that would be really helpful.

Jalal Bagherli

Matt, and it must be late in the evening for you. So thanks for joining us. So the -- I think the strength of the business is -- we have a large exposure to mobile phones, but as we've indicated in terms of in the last 2 years, we've been delevering our growth from mobile phone because we don't have the main PMICs in our biggest customer. We have a lot of smaller content, sub-PMICs in there and we're trying to expand using other products.

The other area we have exposure to mobile phone is our fast charging AC/DC converters. So I can make commentary on those. It's not necessarily the main driver of our growth because they tend to be a smaller business for us. But in terms of exposure and the volume, it's as good as any other products in terms of gauging market strength.

So my observation would be that the volume of the phones were obviously down in Q2, particularly in Korea. And with China coming back in Q3, we see strong traction in China players across the 4 or 5 companies we ship as well as Korea sort of making a slight recovery from the Q2 sort of position. And -- but looking ahead, I think Korea will be getting stronger in Q4. Chinese remain very strong. So those are the ones we see from our, if you like, fast-charging AC/DC business.

Our growth that we're reporting is what we've said in the press release, which is primarily driven from -- actually across the portfolio from -- partially from work from home, education online, but also we see a lot of strength in our Bluetooth business, from fitness trackers digital watches and headphone business. So those are quite very strong, as well as the, obviously, things like Chromebooks, notebooks, tablets, which remain stronger than normal. So those are the driving forces for us. I don't know whether that answers your question.

Matthew Ramsay

No, I mean, those are great comments, Jalal. I just -- so to paraphrase there, and I'll pass it to Wissam on the second question. But just to paraphrase, the majority of the strength is diverse, somewhat helped by smartphones, but a much more diverse set of growth. Is that a fair assessment?

Jalal Bagherli

That's fair. That's fair. I think going into Q4 and beyond, I think 5G will have a bigger impact. And then, obviously, the current COVID in Q3.

Wissam Jabre

So Matt, for the second question. I think you are asking about what we see in terms of the seasonality patterns going from Q4 to Q1 or into the March quarter. Well, I don't want to get ahead of ourselves. Obviously, we just guided Q4. But if I have to sort of look a little bit forward, I would say, as of now, we see more or less normal seasonality patterns from December to March quarters, maybe a little bit less pronounced than we've seen last year. But it is candidly a bit premature to talk about this in much more detail. Obviously, a lot of things can still change between now and the end of the quarter.

Operator

The next question comes from Stephane Houri from ODDO.

Stephane Houri

Yes, actually, I have two questions. The first one is on the margins of AMS and the C&A divisions. You showed some improvement as expected and as promised last quarter. What is the potential for improvement for those two divisions on the run rate going forward? And the second question is about the automotive business potential as the market is recovering. I think that last quarter, you have communicated around kind of 100 of design win or ins, I don't remember. So if you can talk about the potential of this business for you.

Jalal Bagherli

I think, Wissam, would you like to take the margin question first?

Wissam Jabre

Yes. Let me cover that, Jalal, thank you. Stephane, so on the operating margin questions for AMS and Connectivity, yes, as you noted, we've seen good improvement in Q3. Obviously, we will continue to work the margins and drive towards the longer-term ranges. As we think of it sort of short term, revenue is also one of the factors for us to improve the margins. I expect us to continue to see improvement on the operating margins for these two businesses. And actually, even on the -- going forward, the potential for them is very clear, the potential for them is to reach our long-term operating margin targets, which are 20% to 25%.

And as the revenue grows and as the gross margins continue to gradually expand, we don't see the same level of need in terms of OpEx growth. And so operating margin -- sorry, operating leverage will also help us continue to grow the operating margins.

Jalal Bagherli

Okay. And let me talk about the auto potential, is that okay?

Stephane Houri

Yes, it is.

Jalal Bagherli

All right. So let me talk about the auto potential that you requested. So the -- I think, as you said, last quarter, we mentioned that we have about 100 or so new designs with our automotive products. So these are primarily power management chipset that we've developed with our partners that end up for advanced driver assistance, ADAS systems, and also in-vehicle infotainment, digital cluster control in the car. So they tend to be processes from Renesas in Japan or Xilinx in the U.S. or the Telechips in Korea. And they adopted our power management chips around to support those processes, just the very same way that tablets or smartphone use power management for the main processor in the device.

So we have a host of these new power management. We're working on new parts as well to expand the portfolio. It will take time, but we'll be launching at least a couple of products. We've already launched one this year, we will be doing more extra products as we go forward.

The rest of our portfolio also, we are very successful in getting our CMICs qualified for automotive. So we have a number of sockets for that product. And also Bluetooth low energy for things like tire pressure monitors, key fobs is another area where we are qualifying parts for some customers.

But the primary driver in the short term or at shorter term is the power management for ADAS and infotainment. So the 100 or so design, actually that has grown now by, I think, another 20 design-ins. These are with a lot of customers in Japan and China and, to a lesser extent, in Europe and North America. It's mostly Japan and China driven. The cycles tend to be faster than our expectation of a few years back. It doesn't take 5 or 7 years to go to production, but it still takes 2 to 3 years. So we will have some of these 100 design-ins to turn into wins next year. So we'll have some uplift on the revenue, but I think most of that will kick in or a lot more of it will kick in, in 2022, 2023.

Stephane Houri

And do you have an idea of the kind of revenues we can expect on that and the -- maybe the ASP of products you're selling?

Jalal Bagherli

Yes. So the ASP for the sort of the infotainment and ADAS, it depends on the complexity of the system. We can supply one master CMIC, which would be roughly about $2 or we can supply a master CMIC and a couple of sub-PMICs, that will take us to about $3 in terms of content, depending on complexity of what they're trying to power up. So that's the ASP side, between $2 to $3.

The revenue size, I would project something for -- just the PMIC side of it, would be in the order of about $50 million maybe in 2023. But we see the addition of, I would say, Bluetooth, CMICs and actually, there's one other product I forgot to mention, which is the dashboard source display and headlamps, which are the display that's requiring backlight drivers. And that's quite also large for us. So by 2023, it would be over $100 million. This is our projection.

Operator

And next question comes from Sébastien Sztabowicz from Kepler.

Sébastien Sztabowicz

Yes. Could you please make an update on battery management system business? So have you recorded any new designs during the quarter for battery management? And the second one is on Bluetooth low energy, which recovered nicely in Q3. How do you see the business trending into Q4 and 2021? So also here, do you expect the first revenue contribution coming from both SmartBond TINY and SmartBond TINY module, and also the new WiFi BLE combo module?

Jalal Bagherli

So I'm just writing down your questions, so I don't forget them. Okay. So on the battery management, let's start with that one, it's -- you wanted to know any new designs. So you'll recall, we mentioned we have 2 type of products. One is the standard products for particularly direct charging, which is inside the phone. And the second one is custom battery management, which is much more complex and is designed together with a particular customer phone or chassis, if you like.

So what I can say is that our standard products are -- actually, we started shipping in late Q2 and into Q3. So we're already shipping the standard parts. We have new sockets for those parts and the succession of those parts with the new versions that are coming up end of this year to market. We already have sockets for those that is starting, again, second half of 2021. So standard products will gradually increase between now and middle of next year.

And then from back-end of next year, we see a better increase because our cost on products will then also start the production. And in addition to our #1 customer that we've referenced already, we see a second Tier 1 customer adoption on a lower scale for more limited range of products that will be adopting one of our chips. And we're also seeing a variable sort of device also adopting a battery charging device from us, again, probably late 2021 into 2022.

Right now, we are working to get a major design socket, which would probably come in, in 2022, 2023, and that is for a gaming platform. Well, hopefully, that answers your question.

The second piece was a thing about BLE trends in Q1 in 2021. The BLE is really -- had an excellent quarter in Q3. The strength is continuing in Q4. This is driven this year by expansion of the fitness trackers into various different segments. So in addition to mainstream, there is like a youth version, the sporty version. There's a lot of stratification in that market. Digital watches have been also added by similar manufacturers using the same type of product. So digital watches or fitness trackers are the growth engine for BLE in Q3, Q4.

We also have the tablet and tablet pens, the electronic pens that a famous customer in Korea does. That's all based on dollar and the next-generation is also based on dollar. So those are the now and the near-term drivers, if you like, for Bluetooth.

For the midterm, we also have a number of design-ins for medical health, connected health or, if you like it, personal medical type devices. So this quarter, we picked up a Japanese customer for glucose meters, blood pressure meters, that sort of stuff, and inhalers. And we have a number of customers around the world working on new designs in addition to things like COVID testers, which also use the part. And also distancing bands, which we have a wire -- sort of a wire technology, which is a software that runs on our Bluetooth that helps you with determining or maintaining a safe distance from other people in the pandemic or in the work environment. So there's a lot of that type of activity. Typically, smaller company start-ups are developing those right now.

The module business for TINY is already -- we have a few sockets, and the starting module business typically is a better margin business, but it's fragmented in small volumes. And the reason they use the module is because they're smaller. They can't necessarily design all the radio and RF requirements, so they buy a module, which is easier to use. But by definition, their volumes are much smaller than, say, a fitness tracker or a consumer high-volume product. But that has started already.

The WiFi BLE combo also is being promoted. I don't think -- I haven't checked recently. I think it's relatively new, so I don't expect any revenue this year for sure. But the WiFi itself has been designed into a number of sockets for door cameras, door locks and lately also pet trackers in the U.S., at least in 2 accounts. So it's gaining momentum. It's very early days for low power WiFi. It reminds me of early phase of low energy Bluetooth. When we started 4, 5 years ago, there was a lot of -- kind of esoteric applications, smaller applications, but a lot of applications bubbling under before it becomes a more noticeable revenue stream.

So we're seeing very encouraging trend of design-ins. And probably, we'll update you with a major update sometime mid next year.

Operator

Next question comes from Adithya Metuku from Bank of America.

Adithya Metuku

So two questions. Firstly, just on Adesto and the memories opportunity, it seems to me like you are replacing your previous memories on your wireless connectivity chips, et cetera, where the memory is coming from Adesto. Am I looking at this the right way? And if so, could you give us some color on how big that opportunity might be?

And secondly, I just wondered if -- Wissam, if you could comment a bit on how you're thinking about this in year '21. I know it's a bit early, but any color you can provide at this stage would be helpful.

Jalal Bagherli

Are you talking 2021 for Adesto or generally for the business?

Adithya Metuku

Adesto, generally. Just generally in terms of the opportunity. It seems to me like you're replacing the memories that you're using in your current products where the memories coming from Adesto. So just generally...

Jalal Bagherli

No, no. I get that. I mean the second question, sorry.

Adithya Metuku

The second question is for the total business. Just if you could just give us some color -- any color to the extent possible around how you're thinking about 2021 at this stage?

Jalal Bagherli

Okay. All right. Thanks. So the first one in terms of Adesto. I think we -- what we've said is just as an example of early synergies, it wasn't meant to say that the entire business is going to be based on putting Adesto memory into our own products. But it's an early synergy for us. For HPD, as I just explained, we have built-in modules. So it's got an antenna, it's got flash memory and other things inside the module to make life easier for the customer, particularly smaller customer or lower-volume customer, to adopt rapidly an innovative design. We do the same for WiFi. And as previous question highlighted, we also have a WiFi BLE module.

In addition, we also have audio products for headset, and they also have a need for flash memory to store programmation or algorithmic alternatives. So what we were talking about or what we've referenced is that all our internal products from Connectivity division now started to use Adesto flash memory instead of other people's flash memory in our reference designs, in our modules.

So I'm not suggesting that this itself is a big revenue opportunity because modules are not big necessarily as a huge revenue. But what it shows also is when the customer decides to use the Bluetooth or WiFi or audio without module on their own reference designs or on their designs, they look at our reference design, and they -- and we have an opportunity to co-sell flash memory alongside Bluetooth and WiFi and audio. So that's the sort of bigger point, I guess, rather than the module specifically.

So I think that could be a large business if we can capitalize on that. But these memories have other areas of expansion into -- we've seen requests or demand in gaming. We've seen demand in printers, for example, from a couple of Japanese and U.S. customers beyond the traditional metering that Adesto was in as well. Some medical -- personal medical devices use flash.

So we are in the early innings of our sales force and ourselves getting used to the accounts that require these type of projects. But the early signs are good, and we will continue to push along with the flash nonvolatile memory. And my focus is to also expand the differentiated parts, which are typically targeting more and more of industrial type business.

The other interesting aspect of memory is what we press released, which wasn't highlighted before this quarter that came along with that, is the ability internally for this so-called CBRAM, which is a new resistance type flash. And it's a cheap way to add embedded memory to SoC using 3 or 4 masks -- extra masks. Normally, it's a lot more for a regular flash. So it's something that we just licensed that we announced to GLOBALFOUNDRIES. There are other licensees that we are talking to that potentially can also adopt this technology.

And these licenses are also important because not only we get some upfront fees, technology license fees, but also we tend to structure the deal such that they have ongoing royalty when they start shipping wafers to other customers. So it provides a nice steady, over time, revenue stream. Of course, it takes a year or 18 months before they bring up a process in a fab that can be used by these customers. So hopefully, that answered your memory question.

Adithya Metuku

Sure. It does.

Jalal Bagherli

Wissam, do you want to comment on the 2021 because we haven't really sort of forecast in detail, I think, for 2021. But there are areas we can maybe talk about.

Wissam Jabre

Yes. Maybe I'll touch at a very high level, Adi. As Jalal said, it is a bit premature to really talk about 2021 in a bit more details. But I would say we continue to see improvement as we've seen the momentum in Q3 and Q4 for our business outside of the licensed main PMIC. We continue to see good momentum going into 2021 on the top line. With respect to the main PMIC, obviously, as expected and as planned, we will continue to see a decline into the year to become probably, say, maybe around the 10% or so of our business.

On the margin side, the gross margin is a key focus. That's one of those things that we will continue to work on and improve. And OpEx, I made the comments earlier, I think, on the OpEx when I answered Andrew's question.

Operator

Next question comes from Robert Sanders from Deutsche Bank.

Robert Sanders

My first question would be on power management chip. There seems to be a shortage in the industry given 8-inch capacity tightness and the heavy U.S. restrictions on PMIC, which I think is a big foundry in PMIC. Do you think you can benefit from this tightness as your competitors suffer? Or do you think industry pricing will go up? That's my first question.

Second question is, can you remind us how much of your volume today is on 8-inch? Or have you moved quite a lot of it to 12? And then the last question, just on '21. I know you can't give a clear guidance. But on the legacy business, do you think there's a sort of $200 million headwind? Or is it a $300 million headwind or somewhere in between, just from Apple ramping up iPads, et cetera, with their own PMIC?

Jalal Bagherli

So let me take this question on. So I think the shortage on mixed-signal technology, generally, I wouldn't say is purely PMIC related, is -- of course, PMIC is a part of that. But I think across the mixed-signal foundries, there is high demand and therefore a shortage, some shortage of silicon availability exists for all players, as far as we can see. And we are one of those players. And of course, we will get affected as well.

The 8 inches is more severe than 12-inch, you're correct, just because it's very hard to expand 8-inch capacity as nobody makes tooling for 8-inch anymore, so it's hard for the foundries to expand. So I think you asked about CMIC. We do use CMIC, but not for any of our PMIC products. So the majority of our PMICs and mixed-signal products are with TSMC, UMC and global. Volume, 8-inch versus 12-inch. All the products we have, Robert, are 8-inch, but the majority of the new volume products are all in 12-inch fab now. So some of the legacy products are still in 8, but they tend to be less of the proportion. But 12-inch is also not freely available. There is a restriction on 12-inch capacity as well, just so you know.

In terms of the 2021, I think, to be honest, this year, our legacy business performed better than our modeling and expectations, right, because there was a lot of pads and other devices that we shipped, which has our main PMIC inside. But as we did the license in 2018, every year, the more of the legacy products will drop. And so -- although this year, it didn't -- it did drop but not probably as much as it would have done in the absence of COVID.

I think next year, we expect the drop to be significant for the legacy, but everything is in the business is growing. So it's the transition. And as I think Wissam mentioned in his remarks, this quarter, we saw a crossover between growth and legacy just within the Apple business. Meaning in Q4, we expect our growth business to be -- from Apple, to be bigger than the legacy shipments. And going forward, this will be the case. So next year, I think in total, our estimation is that Apple -- legacy part of Apple business would be no more than, say, 10% of our total business, if that helps.

Robert Sanders

Yes. No, that's great. If I could just have one follow-up which just is you mentioned Apple would be 35% to 40% of sales in 2022. That suggests that your Android traction is perhaps better than I'm expecting. Do you anticipate quite a considerable Android revenue in '22? Or is it a bit too early?

Jalal Bagherli

No, it's fine. But remember, the rest of the business isn't just mobile phone though. And when we say 30%, 35%, of the total business, right? So we've grown a lot of IoT business, Bluetooth, backlight drivers, battery management, a bunch of other stuff. So not everything is within mobile, although battery management would be mostly mobile and quick charger AC/DC products are in mobile. So those are all Android. So in that respect, yes, you're correct, the Android growth will be much higher than where we're at now, yes.

So we still stick with that 30%, 35% of the revenue in 2022. It seems to be tracking to both of the growth rates that we indicated and the proportions that we end up. And I think it will be a healthy rate of concentration versus where we've been, which was 70%-plus a couple of years ago.

Operator

The next question comes from Jürgen Wagner from MainFirst Bank.

Jürgen Wagner

Regarding industrial IoT, now that you've integrated the acquisitions, how significant can this business be for you over time? And who are you mostly competing with or gaining share from? You gave us this $100 million for your new auto business in '23. So similar question in that direction for industrial IoT. And the second question is on Huawei, how much was that in Q3?

Jalal Bagherli

Sorry, again, the last piece?

Jürgen Wagner

The Huawei sales contribution in Q3.

Jalal Bagherli

Oh, okay. Okay, thank you. All right. So first, industrial IoT. So I think we're creating reporting segments over this quarter which would then identify the -- what we put into the industrial IoT. And primarily, this is the Adesto that we've talked about just now as well as the Creative Chips, which are in industrial automation. So those two will be the -- forming that segment, and we provide the additional historical numbers for you guys, so you can track it properly.

In terms of significance of this business, I mean, we're not done yet in terms of building it. But from what we see in terms of what we have today, I think the industrial would be in excess of $150 million by 2023. And I think that was your question, right? And then Huawei...

Jürgen Wagner

Yes. Yes. And then who are you competing with, -- sorry.

Jalal Bagherli

Oh, who we're competing with. So yes, so there are several things in that -- actually, it's probably useful if I just explain a little bit more on what is in our industrial IoT business. So we obviously talked about the nonvolatile memory, that's one, which goes into metering and other industrial applications. We have also a ASIC product group and IoT group family, which is primarily for things like satellite transceivers, 5G, backhaul network, as well as some appliance-type products.

Our Creative Chips is more of a machine-to-machine communication of products. So these are the type of products. So we have different competitors in short in different things. But typically, you may want to think about people like Maxim, in some cases, for -- from the industrial areas. For memory, it would be some of the Taiwan players like GigaDevice for memory. And then for the transceivers, I think actually, there are not that many competitors playing there because we have very strong RF or fast ADC type products.

So I don't know who the competitors are. I guess, they are people who make ASICs with this type of product. It used to be in a group that's, for example, at GLOBALFOUNDRIES that ended up in Marvell thing. But there may be others. There's no more than 2 or 3 for that type of business. It's very specialized. So I think that's good for industrial communication chips for -- which came from creative -- former Creative Chips. I think the competition there tends to be people like Infineon as a competitor there in factory automation. And yes.

And then Huawei, share of Huawei. Actually on Huawei. Let me make a comment, while I let Wissam maybe talk about the percentage of our revenue last year, this year, which is roughly the same. But one of the things that we are -- we've been shipping quite a lot of fast-charging AC/DC type products to Huawei, and we continue to do that. And then we have new businesses in audio as well as backlight driver technology for them. And some of the -- there's also interest in our battery management type products. So I just want to picture for you the range of products that we could potentially be shipping to Huawei.

The good news we have is, like any other company, we are subject to U.S. restriction. So we applied for a number of licenses of different product lines to U.S. and we're currently being given license to ship our AC/DC products, audio products and display products. We have other license requests still filed that we wait for the U.S. Department of Commerce to look and issue license hopefully in the future. So that gives us actually an advantage over people who don't have a license.

So if I hand it over to Wissam to maybe give us the percentage business. It hasn't been big. But Wissam, maybe we can take that.

Wissam Jabre

Yes, of course, Jalal. So Jürgen, the percentage of Huawei is really small. They're not one of our top 15 customers. And so last year, they were sub -- definitely sub-2% of our total. And in Q3, also, they were basically -- from what I see, they were sub -- I think less than 1% to 2% of our revenue. They're a very small customer for us.

Jalal Bagherli

With a big potential.

Wissam Jabre

Of course, with a big potential, sorry.

Operator

The next question comes from Mitch Steves from RBC Capital Markets.

Mitchell Steves

Yes, I had a couple. I just want to start just on the [indiscernible] side first. I think people are having a little bit of trouble, including myself, just on '21. So maybe I can just put out an assumption out there, just assume that smartphone units are similar to 2020, say, the same unit shipment as '20? Then I mean, what type of revenue growth do we expect there, because I think that's what is kind of moving the needle here in '21?

And then secondly, I just had one on the supply chain. We're seeing a lot of news about some component shortages, combined with Europe now going into some sort of a lockdown situation depending on where you are. And so is that something you guys are looking into in terms of maybe moving some of your manufacturing away from Europe into Asia or somebody -- or somewhere else? Just curious what's happening in the supply chain side as well.

Jalal Bagherli

Okay. So I mean -- so I think maybe we have this presentation challenge, right? So if you remove the legacy business from our businesses, right, in terms of putting it aside, then the rest of business showed growth, right, year-on-year, significant growth this year over last year and will continue to grow in 2021.

But the legacy business, as I explained earlier, will see quite a significant drop because that's then 2 years or 3 years after we've licensed the main PMIC, right? So that, as expected, will be having a big drop there to be -- to end up in no more than 10% of our business next year. So it has an effect in terms of the total when you add everything up. But underneath, we have a nicely growing growth drivers from Bluetooth, from CMICs, from new business at Apple, et cetera, that's continue to grow. So that's the first point.

The second point in terms of supply chain, as I explained a little earlier, there is shortage of silicon, but also shortage of manufacturing capacity for test, packaging and some supplies of things like soft storage. Again, before alarming everybody, when I say shortage, this is at the margin of production. So it's not like there's nothing you can get. You're talking about maybe -- for example, this year, we could have probably shipped another 5% to 10% maybe max extra if there was all the capacity available in the world that we needed. So we're probably 5% short of what we could have been.

So next year, we see that shortage to continue. We don't know when it gets resolved. There is quite a lot of uncertainty in terms of suppliers' capacity coming online or not coming online, the older fabs is more difficult to do, 8-inch. But possibly on 12-inch, there may be better -- easing. There is dislocation because of China-U.S. trade issue impacting suppliers of Huawei and competition to Huawei. So that again is quite dynamic in the market. So we don't know how much of that is, again, -- creates dislocation, people are ordering more or not. But currently, the backlogs are very strong from customers.

The Europe lockdown doesn't impact us from a supply point of view, Mitch, because we are completely fabless and we're completely manufacturing in the Far East, we don't manufacture anything in Europe. So it doesn't impact us from a manufacturing point of view. It impacts us from design and running the company point of view, but not from manufacturing.

Mitchell Steves

Yes. And probably one of my question about it, the manufacturing in Europe in general is kind of my comment, in terms of the impact to the supply chain [indiscernible] maybe just the last one on...

Jalal Bagherli

Oh, you mean from a customer point of view?

Mitchell Steves

Yes. And then just -- yes. So then just the last one, by the way, as well. Gross margin should then be up in 2021, just given the mix changes, right? I'm just trying to make sure that, that's accurate, because I know that Q4 is going to be down, but that's probably because of the smartphone mix. So I just want to make sure that, that's accurate, '21 should be up in terms of gross margins.

Jalal Bagherli

Yes. I mean, what we've guided is that Q4 margin is in line with the first 9 months of the year. So it's there or thereabout. I'm not sure we're necessarily signaling down that. And next year, our expectation is what we've delivered over the last 3 years is incremental improvement in gross margin. And our long-term model is 50% to 53%, which we're moving into, right? And that should continue next year in the same type of rate. Yes, you're right.

Operator

We have no further questions. I'll hand it back to Jose.

Jose Cano

Thank you, Bethany. Just we ran over time a little bit. There was one question on the webcast, but I'm taking that off-line. I just want to say thank you, everyone, for joining us today, as usual. And if you have any other questions, please don't hesitate to reach out. Thank you.

Jalal Bagherli

Thank you, everybody.

Wissam Jabre

Yes, thanks, everyone.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's call. Thank you for joining us. You may now disconnect your lines.