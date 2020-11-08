Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (IRWD) CEO Mark Mallon on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Q3 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call November 5, 2020 4:30 PM ET

Meredith Kaya - Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Mark Mallon - Chief Executive Officer

Mark Plinio - Chief Commercial Officer

Gina Consylman - Chief Financial Officer

Mike Shetzline - Chief Medical Officer

David Lebowitz - Morgan Stanley

Eric Joseph - JP Morgan

Tim Chiang - Northland Securities

Mark Mallon

Thanks, Meredith, and good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. Just over 18 months ago we launched Ironwood as a purely GI-focused company. And since then, we have been, we have been resolute in our mission of advancing GI medicines and redefining standard of care for patients.

We set up from the beginning with three strategic priorities, drive LINZESS growth, advance our GI portfolio and deliver profit. While we have been presented with challenges along the way, we continue to execute well against the priorities and remain steadfast in our focus on our mission.

Today, we believe Ironwood is in strong position. LINZESS continues to grow in nearly double-digit rates compared to last year, contributing substantial revenue to our business and we have now achieved our sixth consecutive quarter of profits.

Let me speak briefly to each of these priorities and then turn it over to the team for more detail. LINZESS continues to be the prescription market leader within its category. Prescription demand grew 7% year-over-year in the third quarter and in the face of continued COVID-19 pandemic. The resiliency of LINZESS as shown over this unprecedented period is remarkable.

LINZESS performance resulted in total net sales of $221 million for the third quarter. As you know, Ironwood shares equally with our partner AbbVie in the brand’s profits. With a 78% commercial margin, Ironwood recorded $100 million in third quarter revenue from U.S. LINZESS sales. We remain confident in the brand’s potential to exceed $1 billion in peak net sales, thereby providing a solid foundation to support future growth.

We have also thoughtfully invested behind our business. This discipline supported our transition to profitability post-separation and we have demonstrated our ability to generate profits in every quarter since then.

Now, with over $300 million in cash in our balance sheet and more than $50 million of cash generated in the third quarter, Ironwood is a strong cash flow generative business. And as Gina will discuss, we are pleased to announce today that we are increasing our 2020 financial guidance.

Turning to our pipeline. These past few months have clearly been disappointing as the outcomes of both 3718 and 7246 development programs were certainly not what we had hoped for. I commend the team on executing two very well designed and robust clinical programs that delivered clear results. Unfortunately, based on the results, we made the quick data driven decisions to discontinue both programs and are now restructuring our organization with a planned workforce reduction.

I want to emphasize that a decision that impacts our colleagues in this way was not easy to make. But we believe it has the potential to help better position our company moving forward as we seek to continue advancing our GI-focused mission and enhancing shareholder value.

As we look to the future, we recognize that GI remains a therapeutic area with significant unmet need, including highly symptomatic patient population, many severe and debilitating diseases that often have limited or no treatment options available.

We understand the need for new therapeutic approaches to treat these diseases and we believe we have a strong tenured team with the knowledge and expertise to advance innovative science and build successful brands.

We continue to explore, accessing complementary commercial and development stage GI opportunities, with the same high bar that we have always had. At the same time, we regularly review and evolve our strategy as we adapt to the broader market dynamic and continue to assess all options to enhance shareholder value. Working alongside the amazing Ironwood team, who are true champions in the GI community, I look forward to what the future holds.

Before I turn it over to Mark to discuss our commercial performance, I want to take a moment to welcome Alex Denner, we announced this afternoon, will be joining Ironwood’s Board. As many of you know, Alex as a seasoned healthcare investor and has broad experience as a Board of Director and overseeing the operations of companies within our industry, who’s developed a strong relationships with us over these past few years, as Sarissa is one of our largest shareholders and we look forward to collaborating with him on the Ironwood Board.

And with that, I will turn it over to Mark.

Mark Plinio

Thanks, Mark, and good afternoon, everyone. LINZESS has shown incredible resilience in the face of this pandemic, further strengthening its position as the number one prescribed medicine in the U.S. for the treatment of adults with IBS-C or CIC. In fact LINZESS leads all other brands in this category in total prescription share, achieving an all-time high of approximately 40% in September.

In addition to 7% prescription demand growth year-over-year, we have seen new-to-brand prescription demand continue to grow in the third quarter as well. As a reminder, beginning in late March at the start of the pandemic in the U.S., we saw a negative impact to new-to-brand prescriptions. Not surprisingly, fewer patients were going into the offices to see their physicians. We believe this coupled with our decision to pause in-person promotion at that time, resulted in fewer new patients receiving prescriptions for LINZESS.

However, we believe the launch of our new DTC campaign in late spring and our sales force beginning to return to the field, contribute to the rebound in new-to-brand prescription demand in the second quarter. This growth continued to strengthen in the third quarter, returning to pre-COVID-19 levels and outpacing the broader IBS-C and CIC branded prescription market.

In the third quarter, average new-to-brand prescription demand increased 10% compared to the second quarter. By comparison, the rest of the branded prescription market, in aggregate grew new-to-brand prescriptions by 8% during the same period.

Another driver of prescription demand is the continued growth in the share of 90-day prescriptions, which now represent approximately 20% of total LINZESS prescriptions in the third quarter. In the third quarter, total average LINZESS prescription size grew 4% year-over-year to 42 pills per prescription and new LINZESS prescriptions size grew 5% to 46 pills per prescription.

As we have mentioned before, data suggests that compliance on LINZESS increases substantially with 90-day prescriptions, as we believe patients with IBS-C are more likely to experience greater abdominal pain relief from LINZESS over the course of a 90-day prescription, as compared to those on a 30-day prescription.

Since launch, our LINZESS commercial strategy has been focused on three core fundamentals, increasing awareness of LINZESS among physicians, motivating appropriate patients to seek care and securing broad payer access. We believe it is our focus on these fundamentals and our ability to demonstrate strong execution against them that has supported the brand’s success to-date.

We see additional drivers including the return of our customer facing employees to the field, the overall abdominal symptoms has NDA approval and our innovative consumer efforts leveraging telehealth, helping to support continued growth moving forward.

First, by the end of the quarter, the combined Ironwood AbbVie field force was mostly back conducting in-person details in territories throughout the country. While reps access to physician offices isn’t where it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it continues to increase, especially among the higher prescribing doctors.

Second, in September 2020, the FDA approved the supplemental New Drug Application for LINZESS, resulting in an updated label that now includes data demonstrating that linaclotide improved the overall abdominal symptoms of bloating, discomfort and pain in the adult population with IBS-C.

The team has already integrated some of the refreshed language on the LINZESS website and in certain promotional materials. A full refresh of the consumer campaign is expected in the spring of 2021.

Third, we have been leveraging innovative new channels like telehealth to amplify LINZESS consumer promotion in an effort to bring awareness and support to patients. Telehealth has been a significant driver of prescriptions written by gastroenterologists during the pandemic.

At the peak of the pandemic in April, a significant portion of LINZESS new patient starts came through telehealth. While the share of telehealth interactions has declined from the April peak, as offices have opened up. We believe that telehealth as a channel has the potential to continue to play an important role in driving future growth of LINZESS.

The IBS-C category overall, continues to experience remarkably stable growth in line with what we have seen in recent years. With approximately 40% market share in the U.S., as of the end of September, LINZESS remains the prescription market leader in the category.

This strong position combined with what we believe are multiple remaining growth drivers, reinforces our confidence in our ability to continue to drive LINZESS growth now and into the future.

With that, I will turn it over to Gina to discuss the financial results of the quarter.

Gina Consylman

Thanks, Mark. Over the next few minutes, I will provide some additional color on recent corporate actions followed by some highlights from our financial performance and our revised guidance for the year. Please refer to our press release for our detailed financial information.

In connection with the recent decision to discontinue our 3718 program, we are planning to reduce the workforce by approximately 100 employees. We continue to expect both the discontinuation of 3718 and the planned workforce reduction to result in total cost savings of approximately $95 million, comprised of at least $45 million of annualized savings related to the planned workforce reduction and an additional approximately $50 million related to external spend for 3718 that was previously expected to incur through 2021. These cost savings exclude one-time costs of approximately $15 million to $18 million, primarily associated with the planned workforce reduction.

Our decision to reduce our workforce was not one we made lightly, but one that we felt was important as we further support our business moving forward. Ironwood remains on solid footing as indicated by our strong financial performance in the third quarter.

Ironwood revenues were $103 million driven by U.S. [Audio Gap] million. Our core business, our U.S. LINZESS collaboration revenues increased 18% compared to the third quarter of 2019. It’s worth noting that the year-over-year Ironwood revenue comparison is not apples-to-apples.

Ironwood total revenue generated in the third quarter of 2019 included $42 million in non-recurring license and milestone revenue, related to the amendment of our ex-U.S. linaclotide agreements in China and Japan.

LINZESS net sales were $241 million during the quarter as reported by AbbVie, a 10% increase compared to the third quarter of 2019. The growth for the brand was driven primarily by increased prescription demand, combined with modest net price improvement in inventory fluctuations.

Brand margin, including both commercial and R&D expenses was 73% during the quarter. The increase in margin was primarily due to higher net sales and lower brand expenditures. Keep in mind, there were limited in-person details by the combined sales teams during the quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, as Mark mentioned, the combined field force is now mostly back conducting in-person details in territories throughout the country. A reminder of that remote selling activities conducted by Ironwood and AbbVie are not counted as an expense in the U.S. LINZESS commercial collaboration.

Turning now to Ironwood’s profitability and cash, we delivered our sixth consecutive quarter of profitability in the third quarter. GAAP net income was $34 million and adjusted EBITDA was $47 million. Additionally, we generated $54 million in cash flow from operations and ended the third quarter with $308 million in cash.

We believe our continued financial performance, our current cash balance and the numerous steps taken in 2019 and ‘20 to strengthen our financial profile, positions us well to continue to invest thoughtfully behind our business and pursue inorganic assets.

As we head into the last few months of the year, we are pleased to announce that we are increasing our 2020 financial guidance. We now expect high single-digit percent LINZESS net sales growth year-over-year, compared to our previous guidance of mid single-digit percent net sales growth.

We also expect total Ironwood revenue to now be between $370 million and $385 million, compared to our previous guidance of $360 million to $380 million and for adjusted EBITDA, we expect to generate greater than $130 million in 2020, compared to our previous guidance of greater than $105 million.

With that, I will turn it over to Mark for some closing comments before Q&A.

Mark Mallon

Thanks, Gina. In summary, we entered the final leg of 2020 with what we believe are sound business fundamentals, a focused strategy and a resilient and growing business. I would be remiss if I did not take a moment to commend the hard work that all of my colleagues at Ironwood have put in during a very challenging year.

In light of the ongoing pandemic and the clinical trials setbacks this year, our colleagues continued commitment to and passion for our mission has reinforced what a remarkably agile culture and community we have built at Ironwood. We believe that Ironwood is positioned well and are excited about the opportunities to improve lives of GI patients and deliver shareholder value.

Thanks again for joining us this afternoon. And Operator, we can now open the line for Q&A.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes in the line of David Lebowitz with Morgan Stanley.

David Lebowitz

Thank you very much for taking my question. With the uptick in the quarter, will -- I guess you are attributing most of it to the DTC campaign. Has there also been, I guess, more embracing of prescribing patients with telemedicine in the current environment?

Mark Mallon

Thanks, David. Mark, why don’t you take care of that question.

Mark Plinio

Sure. Thanks for the question. We are very pleased with the performance over the course of the entire pandemic that we have been experiencing and particularly in Q3. I think we really focused there on the results of our field being back to full strength out, calling on physicians, in-person.

We did launch DTC which is driving patients, and I think, on the telehealth front what we have seen is, with the pandemic. As I mentioned earlier, we saw a significant portion of new starts coming through the telehealth channel.

Now, interactions had declined a little bit since that time, but we do see that telehealth will continue to be a channel as we look forward. And I think, the opportunity for Ironwood, and quite frankly, the rest of pharma, is that how do we transition from a more transactional approach to really looking at the patient holistically, driving a good experience and potentially higher satisfaction, which will lead to brand loyalty and ultimately stronger adherence.

So, we do continue to see telehealth as a great channel for us to really leverage LINZESS, because it’s made for a telehealth environment, strong clinical profile and safety profile, easy to diagnose based upon the symptomatic disease and patients’ willingness to engage over the digital channel. So we are looking forward to leveraging those opportunities as we look into later in the year and into 2021.

Mark Mallon

That answers your question, David?

Mark Plinio

Let’s move on.

Mark Mallon

David? Okay. Maybe, Operator, can we move on to the next call?

Operator

Yes. Your next question comes from the line of Eric Joseph.

Eric Joseph

Hey. Thanks for taking…

Mark Mallon

Hi, Eric.

Eric Joseph

Hi. Thanks for taking the question. I guess, first on LINZESS, another pretty strong quarter on commercial margins. And I am be curious to get a sense of sort of how durable you see this going into fourth quarter and 2021? I guess, is there any sensitivities on that front? How do you -- yeah, let me leave the first question there? And then secondly…

Mark Mallon

Eric?

Eric Joseph

Hello.

Mark Mallon

Hi, Eric. We seem to have lost you there.

Eric Joseph

Apologies. Sorry about that. So my first question -- can you hear me now?

Mark Mallon

Yes.

Eric Joseph

Okay. So my first question was about commercial margin, which continues strong, just wondering how you are thinking about, I guess spend into the brand and how commercial margin might look into the at the end of the year into 2021, if there are any sensitivities there? And then secondly, I don’t want to ask you to speak for Alex Denner, but curious to get a sense of how with his joining the Board, you are thinking about, or how you would anticipate the strategic direction of the company shifting between investing more heavily in the brand, potential pipeline expansion or potential exit? Thanks.

Mark Mallon

So, Gina, why don’t you take the first question on commercial margin, and then I will come back and take the second question, Eric. Thanks.

Gina Consylman

Sure. Thank you, and good afternoon, Eric. I am happy to take the commercial brand margin question. So maybe just a comment on Q3 first, before I talk about subsequent quarters and our expectations.

Just keep in mind we were able to see the 78% commercial margin, which is one of our strongest to-date. It’s up significantly year-over-year, we had about 66% margin last year at the same quarter.

It’s a combination of two things. So one, just the revenue continues to increase. That contributes to the margin. But if you note, our expenses are about $20 million or so or lighter than they have been in the prior year.

And that’s really just related to what we were talking about on the number of in-person calls, it is primarily related to the number of in-personal calls that were made. We noted that our sales force has been ramping up and getting back out there face-to-face with physicians.

But they were doing that and continuing to do that through the quarter, which means there are less calls charged to the collaboration and then a higher brand margin. And now, maybe more specifically to Q4 and I think beyond. In general, Q4 has traditionally been our highest margin quarter every year...

Eric Joseph

Yeah.

Gina Consylman

It’s usually our highest revenue quarter and the costs remain relatively fixed, so it translates to a higher margin. But I did have that cautionary note in my script. And the reason I had that is, because while the revenue could possibly increase, I wanted to be cautious on the expense side, because since our reps are back in the field more, we would expect more charges in Q4 related to those face-to face-calls.

And then, lastly, just sorry to make it a long answer. On the longer term, we are just very optimistic about the continued growth for LINZESS and with maintaining expenses roughly fixed and combining that with growing revenue that just leads to increasing margins over time.

Mark Mallon

Thanks, Gina. And Eric, to your second question, as I mentioned, I mean our strategy remains the same, which we talked about, which is really maximizing LINZESS growth, continuing to make sure we are driving good profit from -- growing profit from our business.

And then continue to look for complementary assets to LINZESS that would meet unmet needs from a GI perspective, disease perspective that also be of value to patients. And so that will continue.

We have also said, of course that we do regularly sort of look at our overall strategy and if there are opportunities to do something that would add value to shareholders more quickly and more impactfully, we are open to sort of all possibilities.

I am excited actually to have Alex to come on board, sort of on all of those dimensions, right? He’s got, as you probably know a lot of experience in the industry and he’s seen many great brands. So we have had good discussions in the past about LINZESS and having him engaged in thinking about how we can do more there will be great.

He’s a very savvy businessman. So I think thinking about how we can sort of optimize profit and performance will be another area that he can engage on. And then he’s got a lot of experience also in corporate development, and of course, even also thinking overall strategically with the business.

So the strategy remains the same. I mean, Alex is going to be able to, I think, really participate in all of those areas and we will continue to -- with him now as part of the team, evaluate overall long-term what we are going to do.

Eric Joseph

Great. Maybe just...

Mark Mallon

That answers…

Eric Joseph

It does. Thank you.

Mark Mallon

Go ahead.

Eric Joseph

One other question, can you just remind us where -- maybe just -- yeah, remind us what the stance of provisions are under the company charter and to the extent they are still in place when they might be up for reconsideration?

Mark Mallon

So, Gina, you want to comment on the -- I am sorry, no, it’s Meredith, you want to comment on the standstill with AbbVie. We are talking with AbbVie, correct, Eric?

Eric Joseph

Correct.

Mark Mallon

What we have said publicly about this standstill agreement with AbbVie?

Meredith Kaya

We continue to have a standstill agreement with AbbVie. That will extend throughout the life of the partnership.

Eric Joseph

Okay.

Mark Mallon

Yeah. It’s a fixed part of the contract. It doesn’t -- there is no changes, et cetera, it’s the same contract.

Eric Joseph

Okay. Appreciate it. Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Tim Chiang with Northland Securities.

Tim Chiang

Hi. Thanks.

Mark Mallon

Hi, Tim.

Tim Chiang

Hi, Mark. So, I guess, you guys have a good problem here with building cash from operations, it’s about $300 million plus of cash on the balance sheet now. I mean, as you sort of work into 2021. How should we sort of think about business development, I mean, are you looking for assets outside of GI that might complement LINZESS? And then also, I had a follow-up on the LINZESS joint venture, which is really, how much of this additional growth is really because of AbbVie, is it just because they are just a bigger company and they are able to put more boots on the ground with LINZESS, is that why the growth is accelerating here?

Mark Mallon

So, I will say that, I want to comment on your second question, and Mark you can expand on it if you like. So, I would say, a little bit of yes and yes. So, I think, the main reason why we are continuing to see growth is that we have had the right strategy, of course, with -- continuing with AbbVie.

And we have been executing against it well and Mark went through the levers. And AbbVie has been fully committed to that and we continue to resource it. But so they are a great company and so we are seeing them engage fully, their sales teams are fully out there. And I think, what we are really excited about is the future possibilities where we are talking about new areas where we can collaborate and do more with the brand.

So we have the right strategy in place and really the transition to AbbVie has been seamless. I think, it’s a little bit early to say as to how much could be an acceleration from that. I am not -- it’s hard to say now and it’s probably more of the momentum that we had. But going forward, we certainly, both, I think, are hoping to do more with LINZESS.

Mark Plinio

Yeah. Mark, I think, you are spot on with that. I think, what I’d add is, we have been in this space for some time with a heavy focus in GI, built a lot of relationships over time. I think what we bring to the equation from an Ironwood perspective are those strong relationships and focus in GI, which had helped make that transition with AbbVie seamless.

And I think, you are seeing that pay off right now from the standpoint of how we have been able to essentially deliver strong demand growth ever since this brand was launched back in 2012. And the one constant factor in this whole thing has been Ironwood. I mean, we have had multiple changes over time. We have been able to transition through those changes.

We have had great partnerships all along the way and AbbVie is no different. We have a great partnership there. We stand to benefit from a lot of the capabilities that they have in place. We are looking forward.

We have only just begun, quite frankly, them coming out of the transition of their acquisition of Allergan. So we are really looking forward to really reaping the benefits of that collaboration overall. So I am really excited about what the future holds and we look forward to ‘21 and beyond.

Mark Mallon

Thanks, Mark. So in terms of business development or corporate development, let me just say, a few words. So, first, our focus will continue to be in GI, that’s what we have stated and we will continue to be there.

Certainly with gastroenterology diseases or the GI diseases or diseases that gastroenterologists play a big role. For example, of course acute hepatic porphyria and the partnership with Alnylam is not specifically a gas -- a GI disease.

But its hallmark symptoms very like, similar to IBS and gastroenterologists do get very involved in managing or critically identifying AHP patients and so we saw that as a good fit for a co-promotion. But we will be staying focused on GI diseases and diseases that gastroenterologists are heavily involved in treating.

I think, the second thing we have talked about is, it needs to be a product, kind of products that we think over time can really support continued growth. So whenever we can do something that synergistically is going to enhance what we are doing with LINZESS that’s the key priority.

We are committed to sustaining profit generations over time, of course, that can fluctuate with depending on the phase of development of a product or at launch stage. But we are committed to the generative profit.

And so, as we have said, we are focusing at this point primarily on late stage or commercial assets that hopefully can get deliver revenue sooner rather than later, it’s been our primary focus, and of course, we want things that we are confident really will address high areas of unmet needs, bring innovation and then with something we will be confident is a value created for shareholders.

There are a lot of different areas within GI space that can meet those criterias. So we don’t necessarily specify particular diseases. We have been fortunate that we have had a very high amount of inbound opportunities that we continue to see them and we will continue to evaluate them. But with a pretty careful eye and a pretty high bar, because we -- obviously, we have still got a lot we can do with LINZESS. That answer your questions, Tim?

Tim Chiang

Yeah. I mean, maybe just one last question is, how big will your sales force be post the personnel reductions, I mean, is it still going to be pretty sizable?

Mark Mallon

So, we haven’t shared the final size of the new sales force. The team is very much working on the redesign of that. As soon as we have that complete, at appropriate time we will share that externally.

As you can imagine, the organization is waiting to hear the results of that work. We want to share that internally and communicate that with our partners before we go publicly. But basically that’s what we have given for now, just the guidance at the total company level.

I will say that you can assume that we are going to still maintain our strong relations with gastroenterologists and the highest prescribers, that we are going to continue with AbbVie as a partnership, make sure that we are not changing -- they are all going to continue really make sure we are doing everything to get behind the brand.

Now that doesn’t mean just personnel promotion. I think, you probably -- you know over time, if you follow us for a long time, that we have been gradually reducing personnel promotion and increasing our investment in consumer and you can probably expect that that type of the trend is going to continue. That’s part of why we were -- we feel like we can take a look at this option on this. But the final design is still a few weeks away.

Tim Chiang

Okay. Great. Thanks. Congrats on the quarter.

Mark Mallon

Thanks.

Mark Mallon

Operator, any more call?

There are no questions at this time.

Mark Mallon

Okay. I think then we will say thanks to everybody who participated in the call this afternoon. Again, thanks to the team and we look forward to continuing to engage with you through the rest of the year. Everybody have a great weekend and stay well.

