If this is the sign of a new normal, this highlights how Berkshire Hathaway can generate valuable shareholder rewards.

The company has 2% quarterly buybacks moving towards 8% annualized. The company can comfortably afford this and utilize Apple level returns.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), or Warren Buffett's brainchild, remains one of the largest publicly traded companies worldwide. The company's market capitalization has recovered well since its COVID-19 lows, as its valuation has pushed towards the half a trillion dollar market. With the most recent quarterly earnings, Berkshire Hathaway posted record quarterly share buybacks of $9 billion or ~2% of the float.

As we'll see throughout this article, continued buybacks from Berkshire Hathaway have the potential to generate significant shareholder rewards. Just like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), which generated a decade of outperformance through buying back shares with its massive cash pile, we see Berkshire Hathaway as being on track to do the same thing.

Berkshire Hathaway 3Q Results

Berkshire Hathaway reported respectable 3Q results, although the company has been clearly affected by the pandemic.

Berkshire Hathaway watched its net earnings increase significantly, although that was primarily due to share price movements. However, the company's operating earnings decreased significantly from its core businesses. From 3Q 2019 to 3Q 2020, the company decreased its earnings from more than $8 billion to roughly $5.5 billion, a 30% drop.

However, spreading this out over the first 9 months of 2020 versus 2019, you go from $19.8 billion to $16.9 billion, a near 15% drop in 9 month earnings. Over the past year, the company cut its net shares outstanding roughly 3%, although its quarterly buybacks was nearly 2%. The company's continued operational struggles due to COVID-19 shows a strong business.

Specifically, the company's first 9 months annualized earnings would total $22.5 billion giving the company an operating earning P/E of roughly 22. Based on 2019 earnings, it would be less than 19.

Berkshire Hathaway Investment Portfolio

However, earnings don't paint an entire picture, because Berkshire Hathaway has a substantial investment portfolio.

Berkshire Hathaway has a total portfolio worth just over $240 billion, nearly half of which is in Apple. After that, the company's 4 largest holdings are Bank of America, Coca-Cola, American Express, and Kraft Heinz. These are worth roughly $70 billion or roughly 30% of the company's stock. Together it's 5 largest positions are worth 80%.

On top of this, the company has $142 billion in cash, with cash and cash equivalents + short-term investments. The company has been utilizing this cash for a variety of opportunities, most recently a $8 billion investment of the majority of Dominion Energy's gas transmission and storage business. The company has also been expanding its Berkshire Hathaway Energy business.

We're an enormous fan of this, we view natural gas and midstream companies, especially as part of the utility industry, as massively undervalued right now. Berkshire Hathaway is slowly and steadily moving into the business, and it has enormous potential to grow the company's cash flow. Long-term, we expect this'll benefit the company significantly.

Berkshire Hathaway Share Buybacks

However, as the company moves forward, it's cash pile continues to grow significantly, recently topping $142 billion. That's nearly 30% of the company's entire valuation, it's significant.

In 2012, Apple's CEO Steve Jobs died, and Tim Cook took over. The company continued to focus on products, but it ushered in a new age of shareholder rewards. As a big part of this, the company chose to buyback shares, aggressively utilizing its massive cash pile to buyback shares. That's enormous for investors.

Apple has steadily repurchased shares since then, driving its outstanding shares from more than 26 billion to just over 17 billion. Apple spent $327 billion over the 8 years to repurchase 9 billion in shares. Those shares are currently worth over $1 trillion. Apple is a testament to how a company with a substantial cash position can reward shareholders by buying back shares.

That's due to the company's valuation. The company had a low double-digit post cash P/E ratio when it started buybacks. Berkshire Hathaway is in the same position. The company is making well-timed acquisitions of oil and gas companies and has a massive stock portfolio. Buying back shares would enable is value per share to grow dramatically.

More so, as the company continues long-term growth, both from its portfolio and its share price, the buybacks it undergoes now will support long-term valuation. Berkshire Hathaway earned nearly $23 billion in FCF in 2019. That'll support future cash flow, and the company's valuation outside of cash and stock is $120 billion.

The company seems to be moving more heavily towards share buybacks, buying back stock at a rate of 8% of the float annualized in the most recent quarter. I expect it to continue this going forward, which'll support massive shareholder rewards.

Berkshire Hathaway Shareholder Returns

Long-term, Berkshire Hathaway has numerous pathways towards shareholder returns.

Berkshire Hathaway has steadily increased its FCF over the past 15 years and it has a path to continue increasing it going forward. The company has a massive equity portfolio that it can continue increasing for the long run. Additionally, the company has a massive cash pile that it can opportunistically use, whether for buybacks or anything else.

The company is currently buying back shares at a rate of 8% annualized. It's opportunistically acquiring midstream and energy assets during the downturn, one of the most undervalued opportunities around. Additionally, the company has a massive equity portfolio generating billions in annualized dividends, and increasing in value.

Lastly, the company covers 64% of its share buybacks with annual FCF. That means its cash pile will still take more than a decade to disappear at its current repurchase rate. That means a long-term of significant share repurchase rate that makes Berkshire Hathaway a valuable long-term investment for shareholders.

The company's 3Q 2020 earnings, especially during a downturn, highlight its ability to generate long-term returns. Berkshire Hathaway seems to be taking the path of its largest investment, which can generate massive shareholder returns.

Berkshire Hathaway Risk

However, with this said, Berkshire Hathaway does have significant risk worth paying close attention to. Many of the company's businesses are cyclical, like railroads and energy, and the company's operating earnings have taken a big impact due to COVID-19. That impact could hurt the company's ability to reward shareholders and highlights its risk.

Conclusion

Despite the risks that Berkshire Hathaway continues to face, the company still has the ability to generate and drive significant long-term shareholder returns. The company has recently started its heaviest quarter of buybacks ever, something we believe the company has learned from Apple. This is something it can continue long-term for shareholder returns.

Berkshire Hathaway has continued to maintain strong FCF. With that FCF and 8% annualized buybacks, it can maintain a decade of buybacks, buying back most of the company. As the company continues to grow, with increased operating earnings, it can generate significant shareholder rewards. The company is a quality investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long aapl, brk.a, BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.