Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) CEO John Wobensmith on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 5, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Wobensmith – Chief Executive Officer

Apostolos Zafolias – Chief Financial Officer

Peter Allen – Senior Vice President, Strategy & Finance

Analysts

Liam Burke – B. Riley

Randy Giveans – Jefferies

Operator

Unidentified Company Representative

Good morning.

At this time, I would like to introduce John Wobensmith, Chief Executive Officer of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited.

John Wobensmith

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Genco's third quarter 2020 conference call. We will begin today's call by reviewing our year-to-date highlights; discuss our financial results for the quarter and the industry's current fundamentals before opening the call up for questions.

For additional information, please also refer to our earnings presentation posted on our website. During the third quarter, we witnessed an uplift in global economic activity levels, which translated into a strengthening drive of freight rate environment, despite the continued uncertainty relating to the trajectory of COVID-19.

Following a challenging first half of the year, Genco generated over 70% increase in our time charter equivalent rate relative to the prior quarter, enabling us to return to profitability on an adjusted basis. In line with our thesis of a second-half recovery, we were able to capitalize on a strengthening freight market, as we primarily employed our vessels in the spot market.

In the fourth quarter to date, we anticipate further improvements to our time charter equivalent rate, led by our Capesize vessels at nearly $20,000 per day. As of November 4th, our TCE was fixed at over $13,000 per day on a fleet-wide basis for 57% of the days. While we have seen a recovery and improvement in fundamentals, challenges relating to conducting crew rotations remain due to various port restrictions, difficulty arranging travel, and ensuring the health and well-being of our crew members.

Genco has taken proactive measures by implementing industry-leading protocols and we have successfully completed the majority of our scheduled crew rotations, for the year involving over 1,600 seafarers. The health and safety of our crew remain our top priority. We thank our crews around the world for their dedication and professionalism and are committed to continue to take steps to promote their health and safety amid the global pandemic.

Regarding capital allocation, our strong balance sheet, along with an improving dry bulk market has enabled Genco to declare our fifth consecutive quarterly dividend, highlighting our focus on returning capital to shareholders. This brings the total dividends declared of $0.735 per share since the third quarter of 2019. Effectively deploying our capital will remain a top priority for management. We intend to continuously evaluate our capital allocation strategy as the dry bulk market further evolves and as we seek to continue to create shareholder value.

Going forward, we anticipate traditional dry bulk seasonality to play a factor during the first quarter of next year. However, we plan to book forward cargos and select period time charters to smooth this volatility, similar to what we have done in recent years. Overall, for 2021, we believe the dry bulk outlook is favorable. Specifically, the order book, as a percentage of the fleet is that at an all-time low, limiting net fleet growth, while the Brazilian iron ore recovery and growth story, which has materialized since June is expected to continue.

We believe Genco is in a position of strength to benefit from these compelling fundamentals, particularly due to our ownership of both major and minor bulk. Also, our world-class in-house commercial operating platform and our industry-leading balance sheet. We believe the record low order book will be an important catalyst in creating a dry bulk market environment in which demand growth outpaces with supply growth in the coming years, which we view as a positive driver for freight rates.

I will now turn the call over to Apostolos Zafolias, our Chief Financial Officer.

Apostolos Zafolias

Thank you, John.

For the third quarter of 2020, the company recorded a net loss of $21.1 million or $0.50 basic and diluted loss per share. Excluding non-cash vessel impairment charges of $21.9 million and a $0.4 million loss on sale of vessels, adjusted net income for the quarter were $1.2 million or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.03 while we generated adjusted EBITDA of $22.3 million.

Genco's success capitalizing on the improved market conditions enabled us to further strengthen our balance sheet, bringing our cash position to $160.8 million including $24.5 million of restricted cash as of September 30, 2020. Our debt outstanding growth of deferred financing costs is $475.4 million as of the end of the quarter, which after considering our cash position, results in a net debt of $314.7 million.

Furthermore, we continue to divest our older, less fuel-efficient tonnage as part of our efforts to modernize our fleet and create a more focused asset base, while reducing our carbon footprint. As part of our fleet renewal program during the third quarter, we delivered two vessels to their respective buyers that we had agreed to sell previously. The sales of the Baltic Wind and the Baltic Breeze at 2009 and at 2010 built Handysize vessel closed on July 7 and July 31 respectively.

Additionally, in October we delivered the Genco Bay and 2010 built Handysize vessel as well as the Baltic Jaguar at 2009 built Supramax vessel to their respective buyers. We have agreed to sell three other 53,000 deadweight ton Supramaxes namely the Genco Loire, Genco Normandy, and the Baltic Panther anticipate delivering to their buyers during the fourth quarter of 2020 and going into the first quarter of 2021.

The aggregate gross proceeds from the sale of these seven vessels amounts to $51.9 million with associated debt of approximately $31.4 million. Our cash flow breakeven rate for the fourth quarter of this year is estimated to be approximately $12,350 per vessel per day. Included in our breakeven rates is our Q4 2020 BOE budget of $4,750 per vessel per day weighted at current fleet. While we have completed the majority of the scheduled crew rotations for our fleet to date, we expect to continue to experience increased cost delays during the fourth quarter as a result of an emerging second wave of COVID-19 cases around the world.

Furthermore, deviation time associated with positioning our vessels, the countries in which we can undertake such crew rotations due to various travel and governmental restrictions related to COVID-19 as a result of days in the third quarter in which our ships have been unable to earn revenue and may continue to do so. With regard to dry docking, we anticipate approximately 94 days of estimated off-hire time during the fourth quarter.

Lastly, I know that while we continue to position our fleet to better capture potential market improvements through the end of the year, we will have the majority of our Capesize vessels with contracts expiring in November and December, and we may elect to buy less certain of these ships to the Atlantic Basin in an effort to maximize earnings over the longer term.

I will now turn the call over to Peter Allen, our Drybulk Market Analyst to discuss the industry fundamentals.

Peter Allen

Thank you, Apostolos.

Following the lows in May the freight rate environment improved significantly, led by the Capesize sector. Notably, Capesize rates have averaged over $20,000 per day since June 1st, including peaks of over $30,000 experienced in July and October. This rise in Capesize rates has coincided with the meaningful uplift in Brazilian iron ore exports. From June to October, we have seen on average 10 million tonnes more per month exported as compared to the January to May period as Vale's operations have recovered from poor weather conditions earlier in the year, as well as from the 2019 Brumdinho dam incident.

Overall, the iron ore trade continues to be driven by China, as imports have risen by 11% year-over-year including imports of over 100 million tons for four consecutive months something that is only occurred three times on record, prior to this year. Supporting this increased import level has been all-time high steel production in China, which has increased by 5% in the year-to-date. China has continued to gain global market share as output in the rest of the world is down by 12%.

However, production in key countries such as India has been increasing off of the lows in April as demand improves. Regarding the coal trade, as has been widely reported China has banned imports of coal from Australia. We view this as a way to limit coal imports into year-end due to import quotas, also political move due to the trade tensions between the two countries. We currently expect this ban to be short-term in duration, possibly being lifted early next year.

As a natural reaction to this step taken by China, we are seeing a diversion of cargoes from Australia to other destinations such as India, Vietnam, and Europe. In terms of minor bulks, the North American grain trade in Q4 remains encouraging. To date, the U.S. has already sold over 33 million tons of soybeans for the 2020-2021 season, as compared to only 12 million tonnes at the same time last year. China has been the primary driver of grain demand as the country continues to agree to large-scale purchases of U.S. agricultural products including more than half of the reported soybean and corn sales to date.

Regarding the vessel supply side, net fleet growth in the year-to-date is approximately 3%. Importantly, we have seen 22 VLOCs scrap this year wholly offsetting the new building VLOCs that have been delivered. Furthermore, increased port congestion 14 day quarantine periods and deviations for crude changes have led to a decline in fleet-wide productivity.

Lastly, we note that the order book, as the percentage of the fleet is approximately 6%, which marks an all-time low. This also compares to 6% of the fleet that is greater than or equal to 20 years old. We believe these positive supply-side dynamics provide a solid foundation for dry bulk market fundamentals. Looking ahead to 2021, we view the supply and demand trends as favorable as global trade flows further improve off of the trough level seen earlier in the year, while the Brazilian iron ore trade continues its recovery and growth trajectory. This concludes our presentation and we will now be happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Liam Burke with B. Riley.

Liam Burke

Hey, good morning, John. Good morning, Apostolos.

John Wobensmith

Good morning, Liam.

Liam Burke

John, the Capesize rates have been fairly volatile going into the end – within the third, and also quarter-to-date in the fourth quarter. Looking into 2021, and the shift in terms of Chinese steel production, are you looking at continued volatility there, and if you are can you do anything about it in terms of time charter?

John Wobensmith

Yes. The Capesize market has always been highly volatile. So, and I don't expect that to go away, but as I look into next year, we continue to see a recovery scenario with growth on the iron ore side as Vale continues to push up their output. We do think the Chinese will begin to import coal again in the beginning of the year. It's possible that they may not be imported from Australia, but then that just means they are going to be relying on sourcing coal from longer-haul trade routes like South Africa, Colombia, and maybe even see some more listings out of the U.S. again.

So, I do expect a volatility. However, we expect stronger rates going into 2021 than what we've experienced in 2020, and we also expect The COVID situation to abate. I think India in particular, was a pretty big hit to the dry bulk market this year, and they are now well on their road to recovery in terms of steel production. They still obviously, have high COVID cases, but from an industrial output standpoint, their steel mills are almost back to full capacity or full utilization.

In terms of the time charter market, Liam, we will continue to monitor that. We've looked at it all this year and it really hasn't gotten above sort of $14,000, $15,000 a day for a year and we think that that's not an attractive rate as we go again into next year with a really low supplier delivery schedule. But if we do see opportunities that make sense, we will definitely take some of the exposure off the table, particularly in the Capesize fleet great.

Liam Burke

Great. Thanks, John. And then just quickly on the fleet you selling Supermaxes a Handys, your debt is amortizing steadily. You have a dividend program in place. What about the fleet are there S&P opportunities there or do you just continue to buy your time?

John Wobensmith

Look, I think that first of all the ships that we've been disposing of the Handysize, in particular, has been part of the strategy for the last few years to exit that sector and concentrate more on the Capesize as well as the Ultramax sector. So we've been able to execute on that to some degree. And then the 53s which we've also been selling are less fuel-efficient. We've been successful in operating those pretty well and we've been able to get well above the adjusted index rates on those. We've been doing a lot of steel off the East Coast into the Med and then cement back and that's been a very good trade for us on the ships and their premium rates.

However, again there's 53s have always been identified as part of the fleet renewal program, and we finally got to a point where in the third quarter and early fourth quarter where values moved up quite significantly on those 53s off of some pretty ridiculous numbers in terms of what people are willing to pay in the summertime. So our patience paid off on that and we've now been able to some of those out the door. And I think overall, the company is focused on renewing the fleet, bringing the age down, and reducing our carbon footprint, and getting rid of the less fuel-efficient vessels, which again, we've been able to execute on over the last several months.

Liam Burke

Great. Thank you, John.

John Wobensmith

Okay. Thank you, Liam.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Randy Giveans with Jefferies.

Randy Giveans

Gentlemen, how is it going?

John Wobensmith

Good morning.

Apostolos Zafolias

Good morning, Randy.

Randy Giveans

See I got a follow-up question on the question on the Supras and Handys. More recently, the sales have been Handy. This time, it looks like you're going to Supras, why that switch and are the next handful of sales going to be back to Handys or either asset class? And then in terms of renewal, any interest in an in block purchase of modern secondhand Ultramaxes?

John Wobensmith

So, just on the Supras, just to put a little finer point on it. We're not necessarily selling Supermaxes per se. We've been selling the 53s in particular. Again, those have been a focus for a while because of their fuel inefficiencies [indiscernible] and we've again been focusing on more of the modern Ultramaxes. And I think we'll continue to exit those 53s. I think we'll have three last ones. And then at the same time we're going to continue to look at exiting the Handysize. But again our focus is really in the Capesize market and the Ultramax market, it's been like that since really 2016-2017 that hasn't changed. We still believe heavily in those asset classes.

To go to the second part of your question, we will – time will tell in terms of how we redeploy capital but the one comment I will make is, I think there is a dislocation in terms of freight rates and values today, meaning I think it's a very attractive time to acquire particularly eco fuel-efficient frontage. So we will continue to evaluate it, and as I said before we've always been very focused on capital allocation and doing it the proper way that bring shareholder value and we spend a lot of time, the management team, along with the Board analyzing all of our different options before we make decisions.

Randy Giveans

Sounds good. Alright. And then switching over to the kind of the iron ore trade, obviously, Vale continues to pump up my production. The sales there's a little disconnect in the third quarter, but they expect that to ramp up as well in the fourth quarter, have you seen that in the last month, six weeks or so and are you switching your fleet to have a little more exposure there in the Atlantic as opposed to the Pacific?

John Wobensmith

We have moved, I guess, a few more ships into the Atlantic. We always try to keep a pretty balanced approach to this. There are certainly times when Australia gets hotter than Brazil and then Brazil gets hotter than Australia so, we do try to position the fleet relatively evenly in between the two basins. I agree with you that Vale continues to ramp up on the iron ore side. I would like to see coal come back into the market and provide some further support. The good news is, we've also seen iron ore going into Japan again, if their steel industry gets back and up and running, which it has over the last few months.

We're seeing a lot of coal going to in Southeast Asia in general, and Vietnam, and the Philippines, even Pakistan, and Turkey. So it would be good to see the Chinese coal come back, but again, we look at Vale we think they've solved their logistics issues, we think they've made a lot of progress with the environmental concerns so we view that continuing to ramp up as we go into next year. I can't stress enough and we're talking about a 6.3% order book. It's at an absolute historic low and I think the projection, even for deliveries next year is maybe 1.5% to 1.6% of the existing fleet against 4% to 5% demand growth projection so that should bode well for next year.

Randy Giveans

Yes. We are in the same boat, no pun intended. It sounds good. We all have a good day. Thanks again.

John Wobensmith

Thank you, Randy.

Operator

