Canadian Solar (CSIQ) continues to establish itself as a leading player in the booming solar industry. Despite the negative impacts of COVID-19, Canadian Solar has managed to perform well over the past few quarters. Canadian Solar's large reach and vertically integrated business model should allow the company to maintain a competitive edge moving forward.

Canadian Solar continues to see its shares surge despite COVID-19.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

Global Reach

Canadian Solar has a solid foothold in nearly every major solar market. The company has a well-balanced portfolio spanning large markets like the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Unlike some major solar manufacturers like First Solar (FSLR), which are more focused on specific markets, Canadian Solar is clearly taking a more diversified approach.

In Q2, Canadian Solar's MSS business grew ~30% both on a Y/Y and Q/Q basis to 2.9 GW. This impressive growth further cements Canadian Solar as a leader in the industry, especially considering the disruptions caused by COVID-19. With strong growth in the company's global operations, which span nearly 2 dozen countries, Canadian Solar is setting itself up well for the booming global solar market.

Vertical Integration

Canadian Solar is one of the most vertically integrated solar companies in the world. The company's increasingly integrated module business should allow the company to control costs and improve its margins moving forward. The company could also be in a good position to take more market share given the greater degree of control in which a vertically integrated model affords.

While COVID-19 will likely continue to negatively impact solar demand in the short-term, demand will likely rebound over the long-term. Solar is poised to become one of the major energy industries by many indications. In fact, IEA predicts the solar will become the new king of electricity in the coming years. Canadian Solar's vertically integrated should allow the company to take full advantage of the booming solar economy.

Canadian Solar is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging solar growth trends.

Source: Canadian Solar

Major Competitors Emerging

Interest in the solar industry has never been higher, especially from larger companies. Giant power companies like NextEra Energy (NEE) and technology companies like Tesla (TSLA) are starting to invest heavily into solar. Tesla, in particular, is looking at solar as a major market opportunity. In fact, Tesla is set to become a leader in the solar plus storage industry, which is bad news for Canadian Solar given its growing interest in this sector.

This influx of competition will put an immense amount of pressure on Canadian Solar moving forward. The innovation occurring in solar has ramped up dramatically over the past few years with products such as the Solar Roof. If Canadian Solar wants to remain competitive against the likes of Tesla, Canadian Solar will also have to start innovating at a faster pace.

With companies like Tesla investing heavily into solar, Canadian Solar will be facing a far more competitive field moving forward. Tesla's Solar Roof is already starting to attract major interest as a result of its innovative design.

Source: Tesla

Conclusion

As the solar market continues to consolidate, the leading solar players will benefit disproportionately. Given Canadian Solar's strong brand and global reach, the company is in a prime position to benefit from this trend of consolidation. However, Canadian Solar is also set to face greater competition than ever before from relatively new players.

Canadian Solar is attractive at its current valuation of ~$2.2 billion and forward P/E ratio of ~16. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on accelerating global solar adoption. Although Canadian Solar is facing more competition than ever before, the company has the experience and resources to thrive regardless of the competitive landscape.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.